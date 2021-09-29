Log in
DEUTSCHE BANK : Consent Solicitation
PU
09:33aFTSE Gains, Sterling's Selloff Seen as Overdone
DJ
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The threat of stagflation
Deutsche Bank : Consent Solicitation

09/29/2021 | 10:02am EDT
NOTICE TO SECURITYHOLDERS

by

Deutsche Bank AG London

(the "Issuer" and "Calculation Agent")

under

Deutsche Bank AG

Programme for Certificates, Warrants and Notes.

(the "Programme")

in relation to the issue of:

ISIN

Name of Product

Underlying

Issue of up to USD 20,000,000

Deutsche Bank AG (DE) Best Global

XS1714677561

Brands Note USD 2023

Basket of Shares

relating to a Basket of Shares

(the "Securities")

Affected Underlying: TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION (RIC: 7203.T)

Event: The issuer of the Affected Underlying has announced 1- for-5 stock split

whereby the shareholder of Toyota Motor Corporation will receive 5 ordinary shares for every 1 ordinary share held.

Effective Date:

29 September 2021

The Calculation Agent hereby notifies the Securityholders of the occurrence of the Event, which is an Adjustment Event with respect to the Securities pursuant to General Condition 6 of the Base Prospectus relating to the Securities (the "Base Prospectus").

Following the occurrence of the Adjustment Event, the Calculation Agent has adjusted the Reference Level (or the Relevant Reference Level Value, as applicable) of the Affected Underlying on the Initial Valuation Date, and any other relevant dates on which a Reference Level (or the Relevant Reference Level Value, as applicable) was observed prior to the Effective Date such that it shall be deemed to be equal to the product of (i) and (ii) where:

  1. is the relevant unadjusted Reference Level (or the Relevant Reference Level Value, as applicable) of the Affected Underlying on such date and
  2. is 0.2

Capitalised terms used in this notice and not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the applicable Final Terms (the "Final Terms") or Base Prospectus in relation to the Securities.

This Notice forms part and should be read in conjunction with the Terms and Conditions of the Securities set out in the applicable Final Terms. In the case of any inconsistency between the Terms and Conditions of the Securities and this Notice, the provisions contained in this Notice shall prevail.

Deutsche Bank AG, London branch

29 September 2021

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 14:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
