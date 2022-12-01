Deutsche Bank : Consent Solicitation

This announcement highlights important information addressed in further detail in the relevant Invitation to Vote without Meeting for each Series (Consent Solicitation Memorandums), each dated 1 December 2022 (each an "Invitation to Vote") which will be published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on or about 5 December 2022. Holders of each Series of Notes (each a "Holder") are advised to carefully read the respective Invitation to Vote in its entirety. Both Invitations to Vote will also be available on the Issuer's website at https://investor-relations.db.com/creditors/creditor-information/news-corner.

Unless stated otherwise, capitalised terms used, but not defined, herein will have the same meanings as assigned to them in the Invitations to Vote.

Rationale and Background

In July 2017, the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), which regulates the London interbank offered rate ("LIBOR"), announced that it will no longer compel banks to submit rates for the calculation of the LIBOR benchmark after year-end 2021. In March 2021, the FCA confirmed that, consistent with its prior announcements, all CHF, EUR, GBP and JPY LIBOR settings and the one- week and two-month USD LIBOR settings will permanently cease to be provided by any administrator or will no longer be representative immediately after 31 December 2021. In addition, it confirmed that the remaining USD LIBOR settings will permanently cease to be provided by any administrator or will no longer be representative immediately after 30 June 2023.

On 5 March 2021, ICE Benchmark Administration ("IBA"), the administrator of the LIBOR, stated that as a result of its not having access to input data necessary to calculate LIBOR settings on a representative basis beyond the intended cessation dates, it would have to cease publication of all

35 LIBOR settings immediately after the following dates:

31 December 2021: All sterling, euro, Swiss franc, and Japanese yen LIBOR settings; 1- week and 2-month USD LIBOR;

2-month USD LIBOR; 30 June 2023: Overnight and 1-,3-, 6- and 12-month USD LIBOR

The Alternative Reference Rates Committee ("ARRC"), a group of private-market participants convened by the United States Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to help ensure a successful transition from USD LIBOR to a more robust reference rate has made its final recommendation that the replacement rates for the USD LIBOR should be based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR").

It is expected that LIBOR swaps will no longer be eligible for clearing at major clearinghouses starting on or shortly prior to the above mentioned cessation dates.

Consequently, it is likely that after 30 June 2023 there will be no available cleared USD LIBOR swap data that can be used to compute and publish the USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rates (formerly known as ISDAFIX rates), which represent the mid-market fixed rates for fixed/float interest rate swaps for a set of tenors at a specified time of the day.

On 8 November 2021, IBA launched the USD SOFR ICE Swap Rate.

Proposed Amendments

By way of the Amendments it is proposed to amend the way the rate of interest of the relevant Series of Notes is calculated. References to the USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rate, in the case of the AT1 Notes, or to the USD LIBOR, in the case of the Floating Rate Notes, shall be replaced with references to the USD SOFR ICE Swap Rate or the Compounded Daily SOFR, respectively.