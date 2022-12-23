Deutsche Bank : Consent Solicitation

The public notary Karin Arnold, appointed by the Issuer as the scrutineer of the Vote without Meeting (the "Scrutineer" or the "Notary") has determined, after examining the votes and forms submitted by Holders by the end of the deadline, that the quorum of participating Holders required pursuant to Section 15 (3) SchVG was not reached and that the quorum for the Vote without Meeting was not met.

Invitation to Holders' Meeting

Due to the absence of the required quorum in the context of the Vote without Meeting, the Scrutineer will convene the Holders' Meeting as a so-called "second meeting" in accordance with Section 18 (4) SchVG.

Holders will be invited in the Invitation to attend the Holders' Meeting which will take place on

19 January 2023 at 12:00 (noon) (Frankfurt time)

at

the offices of Linklaters LLP

Taunusanlage 8

60329 Frankfurt am Main

Germany

Since a resolution is to be passed on an agenda item requiring a qualified majority pursuant to Section 5 (4) SchVG, the Holders' Meeting will constitute a quorum pursuant to Section 15 (3) SchVG if Holders entitled to vote on at least 25% of the total nominal amount of the outstanding Notes that are present or represented.

Reasons for Convening the Holders' Meeting

The reasons for convening the Holders' Meeting are unchanged from the Vote without Meeting.

The Issuer will at the Holders' Meeting propose to amend the terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Terms and Conditions") by way of majority vote of the Holders in order to replace references to the USD LIBOR in the interest provisions of the Notes (the "Amendment").

In the event that the proposed Amendment in respect of the Notes is implemented, the rate of interest for each future Reset Period in respect of the Notes would be the aggregate of:

the applicable reference rate, i.e. the 5-year USD SOFR ICE Swap Rate, on the relevant interest determination date; the initial credit spread of 4.358 per cent. per annum (which remains unchanged); and an Adjustment Rate of 0.28669 per cent.

This amended interest provision would be applied from 30 April 2025, being the reset date following the effective date of the proposed resolution of the Holders.

Finally, the Issuer is proposing to include additional provisions in the Terms and Conditions to provide for a "fallback" mechanism and a reference rate replacement mechanism in case the new reference rate (i.e. the SOFR ISR) should become temporarily or permanently unavailable for purposes of calculating the applicable rate of interest of the Notes for any Reset Period.

For further information and the agenda of the Holders' Meeting please refer to the Invitation.

Further Information regarding the Holders' Meeting

Holders may either attend the Holders' Meeting themselves, appoint a proxy or appoint the service provider Kroll Issuer Services Limited ("Kroll") to represent them.