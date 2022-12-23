Advanced search
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:16 2022-12-23 am EST
10.62 EUR   -0.12%
Deutsche Bank : Consent Solicitation

12/23/2022 | 08:55am EST
RESULTS OF THE VOTE WITHOUT MEETING AND

INVITATION TO A HOLDERS' MEETING

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

Deutsche Bank AG

Frankfurt am Main, Germany

(the "Issuer")

announces that the vote without meeting (Abstimmung ohne Versammlung)

relating to the

USD 1,250,000,000 Undated Non-cumulative Fixed to Reset Rate

Additional Tier 1 Notes of 2014

issued by the Issuer

(ISIN XS1071551474, Common Code 107155147 and German Securities Code (WKN) DB7XHW)

(the "Notes")

did not reach the required quorum.

The scrutineer of the vote without meeting (Abstimmungsleiterin) will now convene a holders' meeting

(the "Holders' Meeting") which will take place on

19 January 2023 at 12:00 (noon) (Frankfurt time)

Frankfurt am Main, 23 December 2022

This announcement highlights important information addressed in further detail in the invitation to the Noteholders' Meeting dated 23 December 2022 (the "Invitation") which will be published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on or about 29 December 2022. Holders of the Notes (each a "Holder") are advised to carefully read the Invitation in its entirety. The Invitation will also be available on the Issuer's website at https://investor-relations.db.com/creditors/creditor-information/news-corner.

Unless stated otherwise, capitalised terms used, but not defined, herein will have the same meanings as assigned to them in the Invitation.

Result of the Vote without Meeting

The Issuer has in an invitation to vote dated 1 December 2022 (the "Invitation to Vote") requested the Holders to vote in a vote without meeting (Abstimmung ohne Versammlung) in accordance with Section 18 of the German Act on Debt Securities of 2009 (Schuldverschreibungsgesetz) (the "SchVG") during a voting period which ended at 24:00 (Frankfurt time) (end of the day) on 22 December 2022 (the "Vote without Meeting").

The public notary Karin Arnold, appointed by the Issuer as the scrutineer of the Vote without Meeting (the "Scrutineer" or the "Notary") has determined, after examining the votes and forms submitted by Holders by the end of the deadline, that the quorum of participating Holders required pursuant to Section 15 (3) SchVG was not reached and that the quorum for the Vote without Meeting was not met.

Invitation to Holders' Meeting

Due to the absence of the required quorum in the context of the Vote without Meeting, the Scrutineer will convene the Holders' Meeting as a so-called "second meeting" in accordance with Section 18 (4) SchVG.

Holders will be invited in the Invitation to attend the Holders' Meeting which will take place on

19 January 2023 at 12:00 (noon) (Frankfurt time)

at

the offices of Linklaters LLP

Taunusanlage 8

60329 Frankfurt am Main

Germany

Since a resolution is to be passed on an agenda item requiring a qualified majority pursuant to Section 5 (4) SchVG, the Holders' Meeting will constitute a quorum pursuant to Section 15 (3) SchVG if Holders entitled to vote on at least 25% of the total nominal amount of the outstanding Notes that are present or represented.

Reasons for Convening the Holders' Meeting

The reasons for convening the Holders' Meeting are unchanged from the Vote without Meeting.

The Issuer will at the Holders' Meeting propose to amend the terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Terms and Conditions") by way of majority vote of the Holders in order to replace references to the USD LIBOR in the interest provisions of the Notes (the "Amendment").

In the event that the proposed Amendment in respect of the Notes is implemented, the rate of interest for each future Reset Period in respect of the Notes would be the aggregate of:

  1. the applicable reference rate, i.e. the 5-year USD SOFR ICE Swap Rate, on the relevant interest determination date;
  2. the initial credit spread of 4.358 per cent. per annum (which remains unchanged); and
  3. an Adjustment Rate of 0.28669 per cent.

This amended interest provision would be applied from 30 April 2025, being the reset date following the effective date of the proposed resolution of the Holders.

Finally, the Issuer is proposing to include additional provisions in the Terms and Conditions to provide for a "fallback" mechanism and a reference rate replacement mechanism in case the new reference rate (i.e. the SOFR ISR) should become temporarily or permanently unavailable for purposes of calculating the applicable rate of interest of the Notes for any Reset Period.

For further information and the agenda of the Holders' Meeting please refer to the Invitation.

Further Information regarding the Holders' Meeting

Holders may either attend the Holders' Meeting themselves, appoint a proxy or appoint the service provider Kroll Issuer Services Limited ("Kroll") to represent them.

2

For organisational reasons, Holders planning to attend the Holders' Meeting in person are requested to register at the following e-mail address by 18 January 2023: dlholdersmeetingdb@linklaters.com.

However, no prior registration by the Holders is required for participation in the Holders' Meeting.

Please refer to the Invitation for further details regarding the requirements for attending and voting in the Holders' Meeting and the procedure for appointing Kroll or any alternative representative as proxy.

Holders already registered on the Voting Platform

Holders who have already registered on the Voting Platform (https://deals.is.kroll.com/db) in connection with the Vote without Meeting in respect of the Notes and have submitted a valid Voting Instruction and Consent Instruction (as defined in the Invitation) do not need to take any further steps to be represented by Kroll at the Holders' Meeting. Unless the Consent Instruction is revoked by the relevant Holder, Kroll will also represent such Holders during the Holders' Meeting and vote in accordance with the Voting Instructions given.

Notes which have been blocked in connection with the Vote without Meeting following registration on the Voting Platform will remain blocked until the end of the day of the Holders' Meeting (i.e. 19 January 2023).

Holders already registered on the Voting Platform who do not wish to be represented by Kroll at the Holders' Meeting may revoke their Consent Instruction and Voting Instruction vis-à-vis Kroll until 17 January 2023. In this case, the relevant Holders' Notes will be unblocked.

In order to participate in the Holders' Meeting such Holders will then either need to complete a new registration on the Voting Platform (as further described in the Invitation) or, for the personal attendance of the Holder at the Holders' Meeting, comply with the procedures set out in detail in the Invitation.

Expected Timetable

Holders should take note of the following key dates in connection with the Holders' Meeting. The following summary of key dates is qualified in its entirety by the more detailed information appearing in the Invitation. The dates below are subject to modification:

Events

Times and Dates

(All times are Frankfurt time)

Publication Date

Invitation published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger).

Registration and Instruction Deadline

Holders who have not yet registered on the voting platform and wish to be represented by Kroll must register on the voting platform (https://deals.is.kroll.com/db) by the end of the Registration and Instruction Deadline. Please note that Holders who wish to attend the Holders' Meeting in person or appoint their own representative for this purpose do not need to register.

Expected on 29 December 2022.

17 January 2023, 23:59 (Frankfurt time).

3

Holders' Meeting

The Holders' Meeting takes place at the offices of Linklaters LLP, Taunusanlage 8, 60329 Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Holders are requested to arrive in good time before the start of the Holders' Meeting to allow for a review of documents by the Chairperson.

Announcement of the results of the Holders' Meeting

Expected date of publication of the results via press release. Expected date of publication of the results of the Holders' Meeting in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger).

End of statutory contestation period

The time prior to which each Holder has the statutory right under the SchVG to contest any resolution adopted by the Holders.

Resolution Effective Date

19 January 2023, 12:00 (noon) (Frankfurt time).

As soon as possible on 19 January 2023 via press release and expected on 24 January 2023 in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger).

One month after publication of the results of the Holders' Meeting in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger). The contestation period is expected to expire on or about 24 February 2023, 24:00 (Frankfurt time) (end of the day).

The date on which the Amendment becomes effective pursuant to Section 21 SchVG.

Announcement of the effectiveness of the amendment to the Terms and Conditions

The date on which the effectiveness of the amendment to the Terms and Conditions is announced by the Issuer.

The Issuer will procure the implementation of the resolution approving the Amendment as soon as practical after the end of the statutory contestation period (provided that no contestation proceeding is outstanding with respect to the Holders' Meeting) or, if a contestation claim has been filed, after the settlement or clearance (if applicable) of such contestation claim.

As soon as practical after the Resolution Effective Date.

Availability of further Information

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will also act as Solicitation Agent in connection with the Holders' Meeting. Questions regarding the Holders' Meeting may be directed to:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mainzer Landstraße 11-17 60329 Frankfurt am Main Germany

4

Telephone:

+44 207 545 8011

Attention:

Liability Management Team

The Issuer has retained Kroll Issuer Services Limited to act as Tabulation Agent in connection with the Holders' Meeting. The Tabulation Agent will answer questions from Holders in respect of the appointment of the Tabulation Agent as proxy including the registration on the Voting Platform. Questions may be directed to the Tabulation Agent at its contact details set forth below.

Kroll Issuer Services Limited

The Shard

32 London Bridge Street

London SE1 9SG

United Kingdom

Telephone:

+44 207 704 0880

Attention:

Paul Kamminga / Jacek Kusion

E-Mail:

db@is.kroll.com

Website:

https://deals.is.kroll.com/db

Requests for assistance in preparing to attend the Holders' Meeting may be directed to Notary:.

Notarin Karin Arnold

Schlüterstraße 45

10707 Berlin

Germany

Fax:

+49 30 214802268

E-Mail:

db-2014@arnold-anwaelte.de

DISCLAIMER

This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Invitation. This announcement and the Invitation contain important information which should be read carefully. The Invitation should be consulted for additional information regarding the Holders' Meeting. To receive copies of the Invitation or for questions relating to the Holders' Meeting, please use the contact information set out above. If any Holder is in any doubt as to the action it should take or is unsure of the impact of the implementation of the proposed Amendment, it should seek its own financial and legal advice, including as to any tax consequences, from its professional advisers. Any individual or company whose Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee or intermediary must contact such entity if it wishes to participate in the Holders' Meeting. Neither the Issuer, the Solicitation Agent, the Tabulation Agent nor the Notary (or their respective directors, officers, employees, affiliates or agents) makes any recommendation as to whether Holders should participate in or vote in the Holders' Meeting. The distribution of this announcement and the Invitation in certain jurisdictions is restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement or the Invitation comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Persons distributing this Invitation must satisfy themselves that it is lawful to do so. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of the relevant country.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 13:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
