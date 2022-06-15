Deutsche Bank : DB Modern Slavery and Human Traffic Statement 2021
Deutsche Bank
Modern Slavery and
Human Trafficking
Statement 2021
Preface
This Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Statement (the "Statement") was approved by our Management Board on 8 June 2022.
About this Statement
This Statement is made by Deutsche Bank AG ("Deutsche Bank") pursuant to section 54 of the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015 and section 14 of the Australian Commonwealth Modern Slavery Act 2018.
All the subsidiaries listed below are either fully owned or majority owned by Deutsche Bank. This Statement relates to Deutsche Bank's fiscal year ending on December 31, 2021.
For the purposes of the UK Modern Slavery Act, this Statement covers the following legal entities:
1. About Deutsche Bank
We are here to enable economic growth and societal progress by generating a positive impact for our clients, our people, our investors, and our communities.
Founded in 1870, Deutsche Bank is Germany's leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia-Pacific. For more than 150 years, Deutsche Bank has been connecting worlds to help people and businesses get to where they want to be. Deutsche Bank AG is a stock corporation incorporated under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany, with its principal office in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. The bank is registered with the district court in Frankfurt am Main under No. HRB 30 000 and licensed to conduct banking businesses and to provide financial services. Deutsche Bank shares are listed in Germany and in the USA, trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange9.
Deutsche Bank focuses on four client-centric businesses: A Corporate Bank, an Investment Bank, a Private Bank, and Asset Management. We provide retail and private banking, corporate and transaction banking, lending, and asset and wealth management products and services as well as focused investment banking to private individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, corporations, governments, and institutional investors. Deutsche Bank's operating activities include: (i) the provision, production, processing, and delivery of financial products and services; (ii) financial investments; (iii) financial research; (iv) the distribution of financial products; (v) the direct employment of workers; (vi) the management and/or operation of joint ventures; (vii) the leasing of property; (viii) charitable activities; (ix) procurement; and (x) marketing and sales.
Deutsche Bank's operations have a supply chain of over 36,500 vendors located in more than 41 coun- tries. Our vendors are those typical of a financial institution: information technology, business processing and property (including facility management) service providers, consultants, and suppliers of marketing services, print and promotional materials and durable and consumer goods.
At the year-end 2021, the bank employed 82,969 full-time equivalent internal employees and operated in 58 countries with 1,709 branches, of which 67% were located in Germany. Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021 Deutsche Bank continued the strategic transformation and restructuring of its businesses as announced in mid-2019. Alongside financial performance, sustainability remains one of Deutsche Bank's top priorities. Deutsche Bank considers upholding human rights, including the prevention of modern slavery, as essential to its sustainability agenda. In 2020, we adopted the following sustainability mission statement:
"We aspire to contribute to an environmentally sound, socially inclusive and well-governed world. We strive to support our clients in the acceleration of their transformation. Our advice as well as our products and solutions shall be built on this commitment."
Combatting modern slavery and human trafficking forms part of Deutsche Bank's broader Human Rights Program, which is aimed at ensuring that our business activities do not adversely impact other people's human rights.
2. Risk of exposure to modern slavery and human trafficking
Deutsche Bank is a financial service provider. As such, the risk of modern slavery and human trafficking at our own business operations is low. Nevertheless, we recognize that our supply chain could pose such risks and that a third party could use our products and services inappropriately. Deutsche Bank has identified certain areas in which it could be exposed to the risk of modern slavery and human trafficking in its supply chain: (i) cleaning, security, and maintenance services provided at our premises; (ii) transportation and delivery services; (iii) the supply of catering consumables; and (iv) the manufacture of corporate clothing and corporate-branded promotional materials.
Deutsche Bank, however, recognizes that its supply chain in general potentially exposes it to the risk of modern slavery and human trafficking and has structured its review processes accordingly. Deutsche Bank will continue to review the areas that may pose a heightened risk of modern slavery and human trafficking.
In addition, Deutsche Bank operates globally, offering a wide range of products and services to clients across all industries. Although these operations could potentially be connected to adverse human rights impacts, the majority of these impacts would be indirect and thus beyond the bank's direct control. None- theless, Deutsche Bank recognizes that it needs to have appropriate processes in place to minimize the risk that our operations could be used in this manner.
3. Governance and action taken to assess and address modern slavery and human trafficking risk
This section describes the actions taken by Deutsche Bank to assess and address modern slavery and human trafficking risk. It has six sub-sections:
Human Rights Governance at Deutsche Bank
Human Rights Governance at DWS
Our Policies
Our People
Our Clients
Our Vendors
