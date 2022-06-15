Deutsche Bank : DB Modern Slavery and Human Traffic Statement 2021

1. About Deutsche Bank

We are here to enable economic growth and societal progress by generating a positive impact for our clients, our people, our investors, and our communities.

Founded in 1870, Deutsche Bank is Germany's leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia-Pacific. For more than 150 years, Deutsche Bank has been connecting worlds to help people and businesses get to where they want to be. Deutsche Bank AG is a stock corporation incorporated under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany, with its principal office in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. The bank is registered with the district court in Frankfurt am Main under No. HRB 30 000 and licensed to conduct banking businesses and to provide financial services. Deutsche Bank shares are listed in Germany and in the USA, trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange9.

Deutsche Bank focuses on four client-centric businesses: A Corporate Bank, an Investment Bank, a Private Bank, and Asset Management. We provide retail and private banking, corporate and transaction banking, lending, and asset and wealth management products and services as well as focused investment banking to private individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, corporations, governments, and institutional investors. Deutsche Bank's operating activities include: (i) the provision, production, processing, and delivery of financial products and services; (ii) financial investments; (iii) financial research; (iv) the distribution of financial products; (v) the direct employment of workers; (vi) the management and/or operation of joint ventures; (vii) the leasing of property; (viii) charitable activities; (ix) procurement; and (x) marketing and sales.

Deutsche Bank's operations have a supply chain of over 36,500 vendors located in more than 41 coun- tries. Our vendors are those typical of a financial institution: information technology, business processing and property (including facility management) service providers, consultants, and suppliers of marketing services, print and promotional materials and durable and consumer goods.

At the year-end 2021, the bank employed 82,969 full-time equivalent internal employees and operated in 58 countries with 1,709 branches, of which 67% were located in Germany. Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021 Deutsche Bank continued the strategic transformation and restructuring of its businesses as announced in mid-2019. Alongside financial performance, sustainability remains one of Deutsche Bank's top priorities. Deutsche Bank considers upholding human rights, including the prevention of modern slavery, as essential to its sustainability agenda. In 2020, we adopted the following sustainability mission statement:

"We aspire to contribute to an environmentally sound, socially inclusive and well-governed world. We strive to support our clients in the acceleration of their transformation. Our advice as well as our products and solutions shall be built on this commitment."

Combatting modern slavery and human trafficking forms part of Deutsche Bank's broader Human Rights Program, which is aimed at ensuring that our business activities do not adversely impact other people's human rights.

Our Annual Report 2021 contains more information about our business and operations. It can be found at: https://www.db.com/ir/en/annual-reports.htm.