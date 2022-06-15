Log in
Deutsche Bank : DB Modern Slavery and Human Traffic Statement 2021

06/15/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
Deutsche Bank

Modern Slavery and

Human Trafficking

Statement 2021

Preface

This Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Statement (the "Statement") was approved by our Management Board on 8 June 2022.

About this Statement

This Statement is made by Deutsche Bank AG ("Deutsche Bank") pursuant to section 54 of the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015 and section 14 of the Australian Commonwealth Modern Slavery Act 2018.

All the subsidiaries listed below are either fully owned or majority owned by Deutsche Bank. This Statement relates to Deutsche Bank's fiscal year ending on December 31, 2021.

For the purposes of the UK Modern Slavery Act, this Statement covers the following legal entities:

  • Deutsche Bank AG (including its branches)1
  • DBOI Global Services (UK) Limited2
  • DB Group Services (UK) Limited3
  • DWS Alternatives Global Limited4
  • DWS Investments UK Limited5

For the purposes of the Australian Commonwealth Modern Slavery Act, this Statement covers the following reporting entities:

  • Deutsche Bank AG (including its branches)6
  • Deutsche Australia Limited7
  • Deutsche Group Services Pty Limited8
  1. Deutsche Bank AG London branch is registered with Companies House in England and Wales under number BR000005 with its establishment office situated at Winchester House, 1 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2DB.
  2. Registered number 06583053 with its registered office situated at Winchester House, 1 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2DB.
    3 Registered number 03077348 with its registered office situated at 23 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2P 2AX.
  1. Registered number 05603289 with its registered office situated at Winchester House, 1 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2DB.
  2. Registered number 05233891 with its registered office situated at Winchester House, 1 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2DB.
  3. Deutsche Bank AG Sydney branch is a registered foreign company under the Corporations Act 2001 ARBN 064 165 162 with its registered office address situated at Deutsche Bank Place, Level 16, Corner Hunter and Phillip Streets, Sydney, New south Wales 2000.
  4. Registered number ACN 006 385 593 with its registered office address situated at Deutsche Bank Place, Level 16, Corner Hunter and Phillip Streets, Sydney, New South Wales 2000.
  5. Registered number ACN 000917260 with its registered office address situated at Deutsche Bank Place, Level 16, Corner Hunter and Phillip Streets, Sydney, New South Wales 2000.

Content of the Statement

1. About Deutsche Bank

4

2. Risk of exposure to modern slavery and human trafficking

5

3. Governance and actions taken to address modern slavery and human trafficking risk

5

3.1

Governance

6

3.1.1

Human Rights Governance at Deutsche Bank

6

3.1.2

Human Rights Governance at DWS

6

3.1.3

Our Policies

7

3.2

Action taken

9

3.2.1

Our People

9

3.2.2

Our Clients

9

3.2.3

Our Vendors

13

4. Assessing the effectiveness of actions taken

14

5. Consultation on producing a joint statement

14

6. Other relevant information

14

1. About Deutsche Bank

We are here to enable economic growth and societal progress by generating a positive impact for our clients, our people, our investors, and our communities.

Founded in 1870, Deutsche Bank is Germany's leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia-Pacific. For more than 150 years, Deutsche Bank has been connecting worlds to help people and businesses get to where they want to be. Deutsche Bank AG is a stock corporation incorporated under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany, with its principal office in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. The bank is registered with the district court in Frankfurt am Main under No. HRB 30 000 and licensed to conduct banking businesses and to provide financial services. Deutsche Bank shares are listed in Germany and in the USA, trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange9.

Deutsche Bank focuses on four client-centric businesses: A Corporate Bank, an Investment Bank, a Private Bank, and Asset Management. We provide retail and private banking, corporate and transaction banking, lending, and asset and wealth management products and services as well as focused investment banking to private individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, corporations, governments, and institutional investors. Deutsche Bank's operating activities include: (i) the provision, production, processing, and delivery of financial products and services; (ii) financial investments; (iii) financial research; (iv) the distribution of financial products; (v) the direct employment of workers; (vi) the management and/or operation of joint ventures; (vii) the leasing of property; (viii) charitable activities; (ix) procurement; and (x) marketing and sales.

Deutsche Bank's operations have a supply chain of over 36,500 vendors located in more than 41 coun- tries. Our vendors are those typical of a financial institution: information technology, business processing and property (including facility management) service providers, consultants, and suppliers of marketing services, print and promotional materials and durable and consumer goods.

At the year-end 2021, the bank employed 82,969 full-time equivalent internal employees and operated in 58 countries with 1,709 branches, of which 67% were located in Germany. Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021 Deutsche Bank continued the strategic transformation and restructuring of its businesses as announced in mid-2019. Alongside financial performance, sustainability remains one of Deutsche Bank's top priorities. Deutsche Bank considers upholding human rights, including the prevention of modern slavery, as essential to its sustainability agenda. In 2020, we adopted the following sustainability mission statement:

"We aspire to contribute to an environmentally sound, socially inclusive and well-governed world. We strive to support our clients in the acceleration of their transformation. Our advice as well as our products and solutions shall be built on this commitment."

Combatting modern slavery and human trafficking forms part of Deutsche Bank's broader Human Rights Program, which is aimed at ensuring that our business activities do not adversely impact other people's human rights.

Our Annual Report 2021 contains more information about our business and operations. It can be found at: https://www.db.com/ir/en/annual-reports.htm.

9 Shares were first traded on the Berlin Stock Market in 1870 and on the NYSE on October 3, 2001. More information on the history of Deutsche Bank is available at: https://www.db.com/who-we-are/history/.

4

2. Risk of exposure to modern slavery and human trafficking

Deutsche Bank is a financial service provider. As such, the risk of modern slavery and human trafficking at our own business operations is low. Nevertheless, we recognize that our supply chain could pose such risks and that a third party could use our products and services inappropriately. Deutsche Bank has identified certain areas in which it could be exposed to the risk of modern slavery and human trafficking in its supply chain: (i) cleaning, security, and maintenance services provided at our premises; (ii) transportation and delivery services; (iii) the supply of catering consumables; and (iv) the manufacture of corporate clothing and corporate-branded promotional materials.

Deutsche Bank, however, recognizes that its supply chain in general potentially exposes it to the risk of modern slavery and human trafficking and has structured its review processes accordingly. Deutsche Bank will continue to review the areas that may pose a heightened risk of modern slavery and human trafficking.

In addition, Deutsche Bank operates globally, offering a wide range of products and services to clients across all industries. Although these operations could potentially be connected to adverse human rights impacts, the majority of these impacts would be indirect and thus beyond the bank's direct control. None- theless, Deutsche Bank recognizes that it needs to have appropriate processes in place to minimize the risk that our operations could be used in this manner.

3. Governance and action taken to assess and address modern slavery and human trafficking risk

This section describes the actions taken by Deutsche Bank to assess and address modern slavery and human trafficking risk. It has six sub-sections:

  • Human Rights Governance at Deutsche Bank
  • Human Rights Governance at DWS
  • Our Policies
  • Our People
  • Our Clients
  • Our Vendors

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 16:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
