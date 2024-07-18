DB USA Corporation
Pillar 3 Report as of March 31, 2024
Contents
DISCLOSURES ACCORDING TO PILLAR 3OF THE BASEL 3 CAPITAL FRAMEWORK
Introduction
Disclosures according to Pillar 3 of the Basel 3 Capital Framework
The purpose of this Report is to provide Pillar 3 disclosures for DB USA Corporation ("DB USA Corp") as required by the regulatory framework for capital & liquidity, established by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, also known as Basel 3. Per regulation it is not required to have Pillar 3 disclosures audited. As such the information provided in this Pillar 3 Report is unaudited.
Basis of Presentation
DB USA Corp Pillar 3 Report has been prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP"), while Regulatory Capital and Risk Weighted Assets ("RWA") calculations are based on U.S. Basel 3 Standardized Approach ("U.S. Basel 3") capital rules. In this regard RWA, Regulatory Capital and associated disclosures are based on U.S. regulatory reporting requirements as defined by the Federal Reserve Bank FR Y-9C Consolidated Financial Statements for Bank Holding Companies ("FR Y-9C") and in conjunction with U.S. Basel 3 rules. Quantitative Pillar 3 disclosures, in the Pillar 3 Report follow the classification and segmentation required by the FR Y-9C reporting requirements and U.S. Basel 3 guidelines. Where appropriate, we have introduced and modified disclosure tables required by the European Banking Authority ("EBA"), in order to present information consistent with the reporting made in the FR Y-9C and the DB USA Corp audited financial statements, also prepared on a U.S. GAAP basis.
Scope of Application
DB USA Corp is the US Intermediate Holding Company ("IHC") of Deutsche Bank AG ("DB Group") that is implemented pursuant to Regulation YY: Enhanced Prudential Standards for Bank Holding Companies and Foreign Banking Organizations, codified in 12 C.F.R. Part 252, and, in particular, Subpart O - Enhanced Prudential Standards for Foreign Banking Organizations with Total Consolidated Assets of $100 Billion or More and Combined U.S. Assets of $100 Billion or More" (the "FBO EPS Rule"). The FBO EPS Rule requires that a foreign banking organization ("FBO") having combined US assets of $100 billion or more and US non-branch assets of $50 billion or more establish in the US an IHC for its US subsidiaries that must be organized under the applicable US laws and operate under all applicable US regulatory requirements, including leverage and risk-based capital standards, stress testing, risk management and liquidity requirements. DB USA Corp consolidates all of DB Group subsidiaries in the U.S. which include Deutsche Bank Trust Corporation ("DBTC"), Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas ("DBTCA"), Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. ("DBSI"), Deutsche Bank US Financial Markets Holding Corp. ("DBUSH"), Deutsche Bank Americas Holding Corp. ("DBAH") and German American Capital Corp. ("GACC").
Risk and Capital Performance
Exposures and Risk-weighted Assets
DB USA Corp RWA are calculated based on the U.S. Basel 3 Standardized Rules.
The information in the schedules below presents DB USA Corp distribution of RWA by exposure categories as reported in DB USA Corp's FR Y-9C, Schedule HC-R Regulatory Capital for the period ended March 31, 2024.
Operational Risk RWA is not applicable for banks calculating RWA under the U.S. Basel 3 Standardized Rules.
Market Risk RWA is only applicable to banks that are subject to the Market Risk Final Rule. This rule applies to US banking organizations that have significant trading activity ("Market Risk Banking Organizations"). US Market Risk Banking Organizations have aggregated trading assets and liabilities of at least $1 billion or 10% of total assets. DB USA Corp does meet the definition of a Market Risk Banking Organization and therefore is subject to the Market Risk RWA.
Variance Commentary (2023Q4 to 2024Q1)
The March 2024 On-balance Sheet Exposures decreased $507 million and Off-balance sheet decreased $843 million as compared with December 2023 with corresponding impact on RWA increased $328 million.
Regulatory Capital:
- Regulatory Capital of $13.2 billion remains relatively unchanged as compared to Q4 2023.
- The Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio for March 2024 is 27.86%, up 6bps from December 2023. This is largely attributable to the small increase in CET1 capital balance due to the net income during Q1.
On -balance Sheet Exposures (decreased $507 million to $113 billion):
- $3.3 billion decrease in security financing transactions driven by lower reverse repo balances of $3.6 billion largely with affiliates offset by an increase in stock borrow balances of $0.2 billion within the Investment Bank.
- Offset by, $1.6 billion increase in trading assets driven by higher corporate securities of $ 0.8 billion and higher securities issued by states and political subdivisons in the U.S. of $ 0.5 billion.
- Offset by, $1.0 billion increase in cash and balances due from depository institutions largely driven by a higer deposits of ($0.8 billion).
Off -balance Sheet Exposures (decreased $843 million to $25.7 billion):
- $1.1 billion decrease in Repo style transactions largely due to the decrease in gross balances.
- Offset by, $0.2 billion exposure increase in unused commitments driven by loan repayments of $0.3 billion in the Private Bank, offset by drawdowns of commitments in the Corporate Bank of $0.1 billion.
RWA (increased $328 million to $37.6 billion):
- $0.2 billion exposure increase primarily driven by an increase in ineligible collateral across reverse repos and bond borrows vs nettable counterparties subject to collateral haircut approach ($0.4 billion), off-set by decrease in gross bond borrows against counterparties with Illiquid corporate bond collateral subject to the simple approach ($0.2 billion).
Liquidity Coverage Ratio:
The Firm's average LCR for three months ended March 31, 2024 was 187% which represents an average LCR position well above the required minimum. In comparison to the average LCR of 151% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, this represents an increase of 36 percentage points. This change in LCR was primarily driven by a $3.6 billion decrease in average net outflows, offset by a $2.1 billion net decrease in average HQLA.
Basel 3 Standardized Approach Exposure Amounts by Exposure Class
in USD m.
US Basel 3 Standardized Approach
31-Dec-23
31-Mar-24
Variance
At the end of
At the end of the
On-balance Sheet Exposures
the period
period
Cash and balances due from depository institutions
14,214
15,246
1,032
Securities: Available for Sale
546
528
(18)
Securities Purchased under agreements to Resell
54,452
51,104
(3,348)
Loans: Held for Sale
0
0
0
Loans: Residential mortgage exposures
2,418
2,472
54
Loans: High volatility commercial real estate exposures
0
0
0
Loans: Exposures past due 90 days or more or on nonaccrual
0
0
0
Loans: All other exposures
14,023
14,226
203
Loans: Allowance for Loan Loss
(16)
(16)
0
Trading Assets
15,570
17,299
1,729
All Other Assets: All Other
11,340
11,295
(45)
Securitization Exposures: Trading Assets
1,050
936
(114)
Total On-balance Sheet Exposures
113,597
113,090
(507)
Off-balance Sheet Exposures (Face, Notional or Other Amount)
Financial standby letters of credit
346
346
0
Performance standby letters of credit
104
104
0
Commercial and similar letters of credit
0
0
0
Repo style transactions
22,403
21,288
(1,115
Unused commitments: 1 year of less
65
20
(45)
Unused commitments: exceeding 1 year
1,948
2,190
242
Over-the-counter derivatives
642
603
(39)
Centrally Cleared derivatives
995
1,104
109
Unsettled Transactions
35
40
5
Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures
26,538
25,695
(843)
Figures may include rounding differences.
Basel 3 Standardized Approach Risk-weighted Assets by Exposure Class
in USD m.
For the year ended
On-balance Sheet Exposures
Cash and balances due from depository institutions
Securities: Available for Sale
Securities Purchased under agreements to Resell
Loans: Held for Sale
Loans: Residential mortgage exposures
Loans: High volatility commercial real estate exposures
Loans: Exposures past due 90 days or more or on nonaccrual
Loans: All other exposures
Loans: Allowance for Loan Loss
Trading Assets
All Other Assets
Securitization Exposures: Trading Assets
Total On-balance Sheet Exposures
Off-balance Sheet Exposures
Financial standby letters of credit
Performance standby letters of credit
Commercial and similar letters of credit
Repo style transactions
Unused commitments: 1 year or less
Unused commitments: exceeding 1 year
Over-the-counter derivatives
Centrally Cleared derivatives
Unsettled Transactions
Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures
Total Risk Weighted Assets, excluding Market Risk
Standardized Market Risk Weighted Assets
Total Risk Weighted Assets
31-Dec-23
31-Mar-24
At the end of the
At the end of the
Variance
period
period
RWA
RWA
RWA
109
130
21
25
25
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1,263
1,292
29
0
0
0
0
0
0
13,892
14,174
282
0
0
0
220
184
(36)
5,762
5,505
(257)
568
551
(17)
21,839
21,861
22
RWA
RWA
RWA
320
319
(1)
52
51
(1)
0
0
0
5,869
6,019
150
13
4
(9)
763
892
129
213
193
(20)
20
22
2
6
5
(1)
7,256
7,505
249
29,095
29,366
271
8,238
8,295
57
37,333
37,661
328
7
DB USA Corporation
Pillar 3 Report as of March 31, 2024
Regulatory Capital
The calculation of DB USA Corp's regulatory capital is pursuant to the U.S. Basel 3 Standardized Rules and includes applicable deductions and filters. The information in this section is based on the regulatory principles of consolidation.
Pursuant to the effective regulations on its formation date of July 1, 2016, DB USA Corp's regulatory capital comprises Tier 1 (T1) and Tier 2 (T2) capital. Tier 1 capital is subdivided into Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital and Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital.
CET1 is comprised of the common stock issued by DB USA Corp, related surplus and retained earnings. AT1 capital is comprised of Class A and Class B Preferred Stock issued by DB USA Corp; there are no Tier 2 instruments issued by DB USA Corp. The terms of the common stock within CET1 provide for the normal payment of dividends if, and when, declared.
The AT1 preferred stock is voting, non-cumulative, perpetual, has no maturity date and will not be subject to redemption at the option of DB USA Corp or the holders of the preferred stock. Additionally, the preferred stock will not be subject to any mandatory redemption, sinking fund or other similar provisions. Class B ranks pari passu with Class A shares. The preferred stock has a preference over the common stock in the event of liquidation and qualifies as Tier 1 capital in accordance with regulatory capital requirements. DB USA Corp. has outstanding Class A and Class B series preferred stock issued with fixed dividend coupon rates of 8.28% and 5.31%, respectively. This fixed rate dividend is subject to discretionary cancelation, which results in a dividend stopper in respect of common stock. The decision whether a distribution can be made is subject to the DB USA Corp Board declaring a distribution and receiving regulatory approvals. Beginning on September 23, 2026, the preferred stock may be converted, in whole or in part, at the option of the holder thereof into shares of common stock, at the rate of one share of common stock per each share of preferred stock.
The Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio for March 2024 is 27.86%, up 6bps from December 2023. This is largely attributable to the slight increase in CET1 capital balance due to the net income during Q1.
Regulatory Capital and Capital Ratios according to Basel 3 Capital Rules
31-Dec-23
31-Mar-24
Variance
in USD m.
US Basel 3
US Basel 3
Common Stock plus retained surplus, net of unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares
23,581
23,547
(34)
Retained Earnings
(12,850)
(12,701)
149
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) based on transition rules
(219)
(221)
(2)
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital, before adjustments and deductions
10,512
10,625
113
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital: Adjustments and Deductions
0
Less: Goodwill net of associated deferred tax liabilities (DTLs)
(50)
(49)
1
Less: Intangible Assets, net of associated DTL's
(58)
(58)
0
Less: Deferred Tax Assets (DTLs) that arise from net operating losses and tax credit carryforwards, net of
valuation allowances
(27)
(24)
3
Total Regulatory Adjustments to Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
(135)
(131)
4
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
10,377
10,494
117
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital instruments plus related surplus
2,705
2,705
0
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital before adjustments
2,705
2,705
0
Total Regulatory Adjustments to Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital
0
0
0
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital
2,705
2,705
0
Tier 1 Capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)
13,082
13,199
117
Tier 2 (T2) Capital
Tier 2 Capital instruments plus related surplus
0
0
0
Allowance for loan and lease losses includable in Tier 2 capital
19
18
(1)
Tier 2 (T2) Capital before adjustments
19
18
(1)
Total Regulatory Adjustments to Tier 2 (T2) Capital
0
0
0
Tier 2 (T2) Capital
19
18
(1)
Total Regulatory Capital
13,101
13,217
116
Ratios
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets)
27.80%
27.86%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets)
35.04%
35.05%
Total Capital Ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets)
35.09%
35.09%
Capital Conservation Buffer
23.30%
23.36%
Leverage Ratio (as a percentage of average total consolidated assets)
9.99%
10.01%
Supplementary Leverage Ratio
9.01%
9.09%
Figures may include rounding differences.
Disclosure of Liquidity Requirements
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
The LCR is intended to promote the short-term resilience of a bank's liquidity risk profile over a 30 day stress scenario. The ratio is defined as the amount of High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) that could be used to raise liquidity, measured against the total volume of net cash outflows, arising from both actual and contingent exposures, projected over a 30 calendar-day period of significant stress. Banks are also required to take into account potential maturity mismatches between contractual outflows and inflows during the 30 day stress period.
The following table presents DB USA Corp's average LCR, and average unweighted and weighted amounts of HQLA, cash outflows and cash inflows, for March 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023.
Please refer to page 5 for period-on-period variance commentary.
Average Unweighted
Average Weighted
Amount
Amount
in USD m.
For the quarter ended
31-Dec-23
31-Mar-24
31-Dec-23
31-Mar-24
HIGH-QUALITY LIQUID ASSETS (1)
1
Total eligible high-quality liquid assets (HQLA), of which:
19,531
17,453
19,531
17,453
2
Eligible level 1 liquid assets
19,531
17,453
19,531
17,453
3
Eligible level 2A liquid assets
-
-
-
-
4
Eligible level 2B l iquid assets
-
-
-
-
CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNTS
5
Deposit outflow from retail customers and counterparties, of which:
644
620
61
58
6
Stable retail deposit outflow
46
48
1
1
7
Other retail funding outflow
598
572
60
57
8
Brokered deposit outflow
-
-
-
-
9
Unsecured wholesale funding outflow, of which:
25,014
20,743
14,331
10,460
10
Operational deposit outflow
11,622
11,782
2,903
2,943
11
Non-operational funding outflow
13,308
8,858
11,345
7,417
12
Unsecured debt outflow
84
103
83
100
13
Secured wholesale funding and asset exchange outflow
124,139
128,990
4,433
4,844
14
Additional outflow requirements, of which:
2,910
2,403
1,086
861
15
Outflow related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements
490
464
240
258
16
Outflow related to credit and liquidity facilities including unconsolidated
structured transactions and mortgage commitments
2,420
1,939
846
603
17
Other contractual funding obligation outflow
987
1,060
841
911
18
Other contingent funding obligations outflow
-
-
-
-
19
TOTAL CASH OUTFLOW
153,694
153,816
20,752
17,134
CASH INFLOW AMOUNTS
20
Secured lending and asset exchange cash inflow
132,210
133,677
4,071
4,578
21
Retail cash inflow
88
54
44
27
22
Unsecured wholesale cash inflow
1,566
1,700
1,281
1,355
23
Other cash inflows, of which:
168
195
168
195
24
Net derivative cash inflow
43
59
43
59
25
Securities cash inflow
125
136
125
136
26
Broker-dealer segregated account inflow
-
-
-
-
27
Other cash i nflow
-
-
-
-
TOTAL CASH INFLOW
134,032
135,626
5,564
6,155
29
HQLA AMOUNT (1)
19,531
17,453
30
TOTAL NET CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNT
EXCLUDING THE MATURITY MISMATCH ADD-ON
15,188
10,979
31
MATURITY MISMATCH ADD-ON
-
-
32
TOTAL NET CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNT (2)
12,910
9,332
33
LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO (%)
151%
187%
- HQLA figures have been adjusted for the trapped HQLA at the U.S. subsidaries
(2)
The total net cash outflow amount does not tie using component amounts due to the application of 85% as prescribed by the Tailoring Rule
