DB USA Corporation

Pillar 3 Report as of March 31, 2024

Introduction

Disclosures according to Pillar 3 of the Basel 3 Capital Framework

The purpose of this Report is to provide Pillar 3 disclosures for DB USA Corporation ("DB USA Corp") as required by the regulatory framework for capital & liquidity, established by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, also known as Basel 3. Per regulation it is not required to have Pillar 3 disclosures audited. As such the information provided in this Pillar 3 Report is unaudited.

Basis of Presentation

DB USA Corp Pillar 3 Report has been prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP"), while Regulatory Capital and Risk Weighted Assets ("RWA") calculations are based on U.S. Basel 3 Standardized Approach ("U.S. Basel 3") capital rules. In this regard RWA, Regulatory Capital and associated disclosures are based on U.S. regulatory reporting requirements as defined by the Federal Reserve Bank FR Y-9C Consolidated Financial Statements for Bank Holding Companies ("FR Y-9C") and in conjunction with U.S. Basel 3 rules. Quantitative Pillar 3 disclosures, in the Pillar 3 Report follow the classification and segmentation required by the FR Y-9C reporting requirements and U.S. Basel 3 guidelines. Where appropriate, we have introduced and modified disclosure tables required by the European Banking Authority ("EBA"), in order to present information consistent with the reporting made in the FR Y-9C and the DB USA Corp audited financial statements, also prepared on a U.S. GAAP basis.

Scope of Application

DB USA Corp is the US Intermediate Holding Company ("IHC") of Deutsche Bank AG ("DB Group") that is implemented pursuant to Regulation YY: Enhanced Prudential Standards for Bank Holding Companies and Foreign Banking Organizations, codified in 12 C.F.R. Part 252, and, in particular, Subpart O - Enhanced Prudential Standards for Foreign Banking Organizations with Total Consolidated Assets of $100 Billion or More and Combined U.S. Assets of $100 Billion or More" (the "FBO EPS Rule"). The FBO EPS Rule requires that a foreign banking organization ("FBO") having combined US assets of $100 billion or more and US non-branch assets of $50 billion or more establish in the US an IHC for its US subsidiaries that must be organized under the applicable US laws and operate under all applicable US regulatory requirements, including leverage and risk-based capital standards, stress testing, risk management and liquidity requirements. DB USA Corp consolidates all of DB Group subsidiaries in the U.S. which include Deutsche Bank Trust Corporation ("DBTC"), Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas ("DBTCA"), Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. ("DBSI"), Deutsche Bank US Financial Markets Holding Corp. ("DBUSH"), Deutsche Bank Americas Holding Corp. ("DBAH") and German American Capital Corp. ("GACC").

Risk and Capital Performance

Exposures and Risk-weighted Assets

DB USA Corp RWA are calculated based on the U.S. Basel 3 Standardized Rules.

The information in the schedules below presents DB USA Corp distribution of RWA by exposure categories as reported in DB USA Corp's FR Y-9C, Schedule HC-R Regulatory Capital for the period ended March 31, 2024.

Operational Risk RWA is not applicable for banks calculating RWA under the U.S. Basel 3 Standardized Rules.

Market Risk RWA is only applicable to banks that are subject to the Market Risk Final Rule. This rule applies to US banking organizations that have significant trading activity ("Market Risk Banking Organizations"). US Market Risk Banking Organizations have aggregated trading assets and liabilities of at least $1 billion or 10% of total assets. DB USA Corp does meet the definition of a Market Risk Banking Organization and therefore is subject to the Market Risk RWA.

Variance Commentary (2023Q4 to 2024Q1)

The March 2024 On-balance Sheet Exposures decreased $507 million and Off-balance sheet decreased $843 million as compared with December 2023 with corresponding impact on RWA increased $328 million.

Regulatory Capital:

  • Regulatory Capital of $13.2 billion remains relatively unchanged as compared to Q4 2023.
  • The Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio for March 2024 is 27.86%, up 6bps from December 2023. This is largely attributable to the small increase in CET1 capital balance due to the net income during Q1.

On -balance Sheet Exposures (decreased $507 million to $113 billion):

  • $3.3 billion decrease in security financing transactions driven by lower reverse repo balances of $3.6 billion largely with affiliates offset by an increase in stock borrow balances of $0.2 billion within the Investment Bank.
  • Offset by, $1.6 billion increase in trading assets driven by higher corporate securities of $ 0.8 billion and higher securities issued by states and political subdivisons in the U.S. of $ 0.5 billion.
  • Offset by, $1.0 billion increase in cash and balances due from depository institutions largely driven by a higer deposits of ($0.8 billion).

Off -balance Sheet Exposures (decreased $843 million to $25.7 billion):

  • $1.1 billion decrease in Repo style transactions largely due to the decrease in gross balances.
  • Offset by, $0.2 billion exposure increase in unused commitments driven by loan repayments of $0.3 billion in the Private Bank, offset by drawdowns of commitments in the Corporate Bank of $0.1 billion.

RWA (increased $328 million to $37.6 billion):

  • $0.2 billion exposure increase primarily driven by an increase in ineligible collateral across reverse repos and bond borrows vs nettable counterparties subject to collateral haircut approach ($0.4 billion), off-set by decrease in gross bond borrows against counterparties with Illiquid corporate bond collateral subject to the simple approach ($0.2 billion).

Liquidity Coverage Ratio:

The Firm's average LCR for three months ended March 31, 2024 was 187% which represents an average LCR position well above the required minimum. In comparison to the average LCR of 151% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, this represents an increase of 36 percentage points. This change in LCR was primarily driven by a $3.6 billion decrease in average net outflows, offset by a $2.1 billion net decrease in average HQLA.

Basel 3 Standardized Approach Exposure Amounts by Exposure Class

in USD m.

US Basel 3 Standardized Approach

31-Dec-23

31-Mar-24

Variance

At the end of

At the end of the

On-balance Sheet Exposures

the period

period

Cash and balances due from depository institutions

14,214

15,246

1,032

Securities: Available for Sale

546

528

(18)

Securities Purchased under agreements to Resell

54,452

51,104

(3,348)

Loans: Held for Sale

0

0

0

Loans: Residential mortgage exposures

2,418

2,472

54

Loans: High volatility commercial real estate exposures

0

0

0

Loans: Exposures past due 90 days or more or on nonaccrual

0

0

0

Loans: All other exposures

14,023

14,226

203

Loans: Allowance for Loan Loss

(16)

(16)

0

Trading Assets

15,570

17,299

1,729

All Other Assets: All Other

11,340

11,295

(45)

Securitization Exposures: Trading Assets

1,050

936

(114)

Total On-balance Sheet Exposures

113,597

113,090

(507)

Off-balance Sheet Exposures (Face, Notional or Other Amount)

Financial standby letters of credit

346

346

0

Performance standby letters of credit

104

104

0

Commercial and similar letters of credit

0

0

0

Repo style transactions

22,403

21,288

(1,115

Unused commitments: 1 year of less

65

20

(45)

Unused commitments: exceeding 1 year

1,948

2,190

242

Over-the-counter derivatives

642

603

(39)

Centrally Cleared derivatives

995

1,104

109

Unsettled Transactions

35

40

5

Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures

26,538

25,695

(843)

Figures may include rounding differences.

Basel 3 Standardized Approach Risk-weighted Assets by Exposure Class

in USD m.

For the year ended

On-balance Sheet Exposures

Cash and balances due from depository institutions

Securities: Available for Sale

Securities Purchased under agreements to Resell

Loans: Held for Sale

Loans: Residential mortgage exposures

Loans: High volatility commercial real estate exposures

Loans: Exposures past due 90 days or more or on nonaccrual

Loans: All other exposures

Loans: Allowance for Loan Loss

Trading Assets

All Other Assets

Securitization Exposures: Trading Assets

Total On-balance Sheet Exposures

Off-balance Sheet Exposures

Financial standby letters of credit

Performance standby letters of credit

Commercial and similar letters of credit

Repo style transactions

Unused commitments: 1 year or less

Unused commitments: exceeding 1 year

Over-the-counter derivatives

Centrally Cleared derivatives

Unsettled Transactions

Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures

Total Risk Weighted Assets, excluding Market Risk

Standardized Market Risk Weighted Assets

Total Risk Weighted Assets

Figures may include rounding differences.

31-Dec-23

31-Mar-24

At the end of the

At the end of the

Variance

period

period

RWA

RWA

RWA

109

130

21

25

25

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1,263

1,292

29

0

0

0

0

0

0

13,892

14,174

282

0

0

0

220

184

(36)

5,762

5,505

(257)

568

551

(17)

21,839

21,861

22

RWA

RWA

RWA

320

319

(1)

52

51

(1)

0

0

0

5,869

6,019

150

13

4

(9)

763

892

129

213

193

(20)

20

22

2

6

5

(1)

7,256

7,505

249

29,095

29,366

271

8,238

8,295

57

37,333

37,661

328

7

DB USA Corporation

Pillar 3 Report as of March 31, 2024

Regulatory Capital

The calculation of DB USA Corp's regulatory capital is pursuant to the U.S. Basel 3 Standardized Rules and includes applicable deductions and filters. The information in this section is based on the regulatory principles of consolidation.

Pursuant to the effective regulations on its formation date of July 1, 2016, DB USA Corp's regulatory capital comprises Tier 1 (T1) and Tier 2 (T2) capital. Tier 1 capital is subdivided into Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital and Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital.

CET1 is comprised of the common stock issued by DB USA Corp, related surplus and retained earnings. AT1 capital is comprised of Class A and Class B Preferred Stock issued by DB USA Corp; there are no Tier 2 instruments issued by DB USA Corp. The terms of the common stock within CET1 provide for the normal payment of dividends if, and when, declared.

The AT1 preferred stock is voting, non-cumulative, perpetual, has no maturity date and will not be subject to redemption at the option of DB USA Corp or the holders of the preferred stock. Additionally, the preferred stock will not be subject to any mandatory redemption, sinking fund or other similar provisions. Class B ranks pari passu with Class A shares. The preferred stock has a preference over the common stock in the event of liquidation and qualifies as Tier 1 capital in accordance with regulatory capital requirements. DB USA Corp. has outstanding Class A and Class B series preferred stock issued with fixed dividend coupon rates of 8.28% and 5.31%, respectively. This fixed rate dividend is subject to discretionary cancelation, which results in a dividend stopper in respect of common stock. The decision whether a distribution can be made is subject to the DB USA Corp Board declaring a distribution and receiving regulatory approvals. Beginning on September 23, 2026, the preferred stock may be converted, in whole or in part, at the option of the holder thereof into shares of common stock, at the rate of one share of common stock per each share of preferred stock.

The Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio for March 2024 is 27.86%, up 6bps from December 2023. This is largely attributable to the slight increase in CET1 capital balance due to the net income during Q1.

Regulatory Capital and Capital Ratios according to Basel 3 Capital Rules

31-Dec-23

31-Mar-24

Variance

in USD m.

US Basel 3

US Basel 3

Common Stock plus retained surplus, net of unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares

23,581

23,547

(34)

Retained Earnings

(12,850)

(12,701)

149

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) based on transition rules

(219)

(221)

(2)

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital, before adjustments and deductions

10,512

10,625

113

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital: Adjustments and Deductions

0

Less: Goodwill net of associated deferred tax liabilities (DTLs)

(50)

(49)

1

Less: Intangible Assets, net of associated DTL's

(58)

(58)

0

Less: Deferred Tax Assets (DTLs) that arise from net operating losses and tax credit carryforwards, net of

valuation allowances

(27)

(24)

3

Total Regulatory Adjustments to Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)

(135)

(131)

4

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

10,377

10,494

117

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital instruments plus related surplus

2,705

2,705

0

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital before adjustments

2,705

2,705

0

Total Regulatory Adjustments to Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital

0

0

0

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital

2,705

2,705

0

Tier 1 Capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)

13,082

13,199

117

Tier 2 (T2) Capital

Tier 2 Capital instruments plus related surplus

0

0

0

Allowance for loan and lease losses includable in Tier 2 capital

19

18

(1)

Tier 2 (T2) Capital before adjustments

19

18

(1)

Total Regulatory Adjustments to Tier 2 (T2) Capital

0

0

0

Tier 2 (T2) Capital

19

18

(1)

Total Regulatory Capital

13,101

13,217

116

Ratios

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets)

27.80%

27.86%

Tier 1 Capital Ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets)

35.04%

35.05%

Total Capital Ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets)

35.09%

35.09%

Capital Conservation Buffer

23.30%

23.36%

Leverage Ratio (as a percentage of average total consolidated assets)

9.99%

10.01%

Supplementary Leverage Ratio

9.01%

9.09%

Figures may include rounding differences.

Disclosure of Liquidity Requirements

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

The LCR is intended to promote the short-term resilience of a bank's liquidity risk profile over a 30 day stress scenario. The ratio is defined as the amount of High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) that could be used to raise liquidity, measured against the total volume of net cash outflows, arising from both actual and contingent exposures, projected over a 30 calendar-day period of significant stress. Banks are also required to take into account potential maturity mismatches between contractual outflows and inflows during the 30 day stress period.

The following table presents DB USA Corp's average LCR, and average unweighted and weighted amounts of HQLA, cash outflows and cash inflows, for March 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023.

Please refer to page 5 for period-on-period variance commentary.

Average Unweighted

Average Weighted

Amount

Amount

in USD m.

For the quarter ended

31-Dec-23

31-Mar-24

31-Dec-23

31-Mar-24

HIGH-QUALITY LIQUID ASSETS (1)

1

Total eligible high-quality liquid assets (HQLA), of which:

19,531

17,453

19,531

17,453

2

Eligible level 1 liquid assets

19,531

17,453

19,531

17,453

3

Eligible level 2A liquid assets

-

-

-

-

4

Eligible level 2B l iquid assets

-

-

-

-

CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNTS

5

Deposit outflow from retail customers and counterparties, of which:

644

620

61

58

6

Stable retail deposit outflow

46

48

1

1

7

Other retail funding outflow

598

572

60

57

8

Brokered deposit outflow

-

-

-

-

9

Unsecured wholesale funding outflow, of which:

25,014

20,743

14,331

10,460

10

Operational deposit outflow

11,622

11,782

2,903

2,943

11

Non-operational funding outflow

13,308

8,858

11,345

7,417

12

Unsecured debt outflow

84

103

83

100

13

Secured wholesale funding and asset exchange outflow

124,139

128,990

4,433

4,844

14

Additional outflow requirements, of which:

2,910

2,403

1,086

861

15

Outflow related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements

490

464

240

258

16

Outflow related to credit and liquidity facilities including unconsolidated

structured transactions and mortgage commitments

2,420

1,939

846

603

17

Other contractual funding obligation outflow

987

1,060

841

911

18

Other contingent funding obligations outflow

-

-

-

-

19

TOTAL CASH OUTFLOW

153,694

153,816

20,752

17,134

CASH INFLOW AMOUNTS

20

Secured lending and asset exchange cash inflow

132,210

133,677

4,071

4,578

21

Retail cash inflow

88

54

44

27

22

Unsecured wholesale cash inflow

1,566

1,700

1,281

1,355

23

Other cash inflows, of which:

168

195

168

195

24

Net derivative cash inflow

43

59

43

59

25

Securities cash inflow

125

136

125

136

26

Broker-dealer segregated account inflow

-

-

-

-

27

Other cash i nflow

-

-

-

-

TOTAL CASH INFLOW

134,032

135,626

5,564

6,155

29

HQLA AMOUNT (1)

19,531

17,453

30

TOTAL NET CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNT

EXCLUDING THE MATURITY MISMATCH ADD-ON

15,188

10,979

31

MATURITY MISMATCH ADD-ON

-

-

32

TOTAL NET CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNT (2)

12,910

9,332

33

LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO (%)

151%

187%

  1. HQLA figures have been adjusted for the trapped HQLA at the U.S. subsidaries

(2)

The total net cash outflow amount does not tie using component amounts due to the application of 85% as prescribed by the Tailoring Rule

(3)

Numbers may not add due to rounding

