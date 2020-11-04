Deutsche Bank : DB USA Corporation Pillar 3 report Q2 2020

SUPPLEMENTARY LEVERAGE RATIO .................................................................................................................................
18
LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO ..........................................................................................................................................
20
2
DB USA Corporation
Introduction
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020
Scope of Application
Introduction
Disclosures according to Pillar 3 of the Basel 3 Capital Framework
The purpose of this Report is to provide Pillar 3 disclosures for DB USA Corporation ("DB USA Corp") as required by the regulatory framework for capital & liquidity, established by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, also known as Basel 3. Per regulation it is not required to have Pillar 3 disclosures audited. As such the information provided in this Pillar 3 Report is unaudited.
Basis of Presentation
DB USA Corp Pillar 3 Report has been prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP"), while Regulatory Capital and Risk Weighted Assets ("RWA") calculations are based on U.S. Basel 3 Standardized Approach ("U.S. Basel 3") capital rules. In this regard RWA, Regulatory Capital and associated disclosures are based on U.S. regulatory reporting requirements as defined by the Federal Reserve Bank FR Y-9C Consolidated Financial Statements for Bank Holding Companies ("FR Y-9C") and in conjunction with U.S. Basel 3 rules. Quantitative Pillar 3 disclosures, in the Pillar 3 Report follow the classification and segmentation required by the FR Y-9C reporting requirements and U.S. Basel 3 guidelines. Where appropriate, we have introduced and modified disclosure tables required by the European Banking Authority ("EBA"), in order to present information consistent with the reporting made in the FR Y-9C and the DB USA Corp audited financial statements, also prepared on a U.S. GAAP basis.
Scope of Application
DB USA Corp is the US Intermediate Holding Company ("IHC") of Deutsche Bank AG ("DB Group") that is implemented pursuant to Regulation YY: Enhanced Prudential Standards for Bank Holding Companies and Foreign Banking Organizations, codified in 12 C.F.R. Part 252, and, in particular, Subpart O - Enhanced Prudential Standards for Foreign Banking Organizations with Total Consolidated Assets of $100 Billion or More and Combined U.S. Assets of $100 Billion or More" (the "FBO EPS Rule"). The FBO EPS Rule requires that a foreign banking organization ("FBO") having combined US assets of $100 billion or more and US non-branch assets of $50 billion or more establish in the US an IHC for its US subsidiaries that must be organized under the applicable US laws and operate under all applicable US regulatory requirements, including leverage and risk-based capital standards, stress testing, risk management and liquidity requirements. DB USA Corp consolidates all of DB Group subsidiaries in the U.S. which include Deutsche Bank Trust Corporation ("DBTC"), Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas ("DBTCA"), Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. ("DBSI"), Deutsche Bank US Financial Markets Holding Corp. ("DBUSH"), Deutsche Bank Americas Holding Corp. ("DBAH") and German American Capital Corp. ("GACC").
3
DB USA Corporation
Risk and Capital Performance
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020
Exposures and Risk-weighted Assets
Risk and Capital Performance
Exposures and Risk-weighted Assets
DB USA Corp RWA are calculated based on the U.S. Basel 3 Standardized Rules.
The information in the schedules below presents DB USA Corp distribution of RWA by exposure categories as reported in DB USA Corp's FR Y-9C, Schedule HC-R Regulatory Capital for the period ended June 30, 2020.
Operational Risk RWA is not applicable for banks calculating RWA under the U.S. Basel 3 Standardized Rules.
Market Risk RWA is only applicable to banks that are subject to the Market Risk Final Rule. This rule applies to US banking organizations that have significant trading activity ("Market Risk Banking Organizations"). US Market Risk Banking Organizations have aggregated trading assets and liabilities of at least $1 billion or 10% of total assets. DB USA Corp does meet the definition of a Market Risk Banking Organization and therefore is subject to the Market Risk RWA.
Variance Commentary (2019YE to 2020Q2)
The June 2020 On-balance Sheet Exposures increased $5.4 billion and Off Balance Sheet Exposures decreased $(3.8) billion as compared with December 2019 while RWA decreased over the same period by $(4.7) billion.
On Balance Sheet Exposures:
$6.4 billion increase in cash and balances due from depository institutions is driven by an increase in deposits of ($8 billion), offset by an increase in loans of ($0.4 billion), increase in Securities for ($0.2 billion) and ($0.8 billion) decrease in Eurodollar Overnight Purchase balance
$(4.2) billion decrease in Security Repurchase Agreements ("Repo") driven by decrease in Reverse Repos with DB AG New York ("DBNY") of $1.5 billion, decrease in the Investment Bank due to lower funding requirements of $1.9 billion and lower stock borrow balances due to reduced client activity of $1.0 billion.
$(0.8) billion decrease in trading assets driven by a reduction in corporate bonds of $1.2 billion as a result of the Investment Bank reducing corporate inventory to be better positioned for market volatility resulting from COVID-19.
$4.2 billion increase in all other assets driven by $3.2 billion increase due to higher initial margin requirements with clearing houses in response to the market activity, $0.5 billion due to fail to deliver balances and $0.4 billion intercompany receivables.
Off Balance Sheet Exposures:
$(5.2) billion decrease in Repo style transactions driven by the balance sheet reduction in repo and reverse repo balances.
$0.8 billion increase in Over-the-counter derivatives driven by notional increases in mainly interest rate derivatives
$0.7 billion increase in unsettled transactions following a rise in volumes due to market volatility.
RWA:
The decrease in RWA was predominately driven by the reduction in the Standardized Market RWA which was down $5.1 billion due to risk and exposure reduction in the Investment Bank.
4
DB USA Corporation
Risk and Capital Performance
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020
Exposures and Risk-weighted Assets
Basel 3 Standardized Approach Exposure Amounts by Exposure Class
in USD m.
For the period ended
US Basel 3 Standardized Approach
31-Dec-19
30-Jun-20
Variance
On-balance Sheet Exposures
Cash and balances due from depository institutions
Basel 3 Standardized Approach Risk-weighted Assets by Exposure Class
For the period ended
in USD m.
31-Dec-19
30-Jun-20
Variance
On-balance Sheet Exposures
RWA
RWA
RWA
Cash and balances due from depository institutions
661
569
(91)
Securities: Available for Sale
43
52
9
Securities Purchased under agreements to Resell
0
0
0
Loans: Held for Sale
0
0
0
Loans: Residential mortgage exposures
1,417
1,464
47
Loans: High volatility commercial real estate exposures
0
0
0
Loans: Exposures past due 90 days or more or on nonaccrual
0
0
0
Loans: All other exposures
8,960
9,361
401
Loans: Allowance for Loan Loss
0
0
0
Trading Assets
95
93
(3)
All Other Assets
4,971
5,229
258
Securitization Exposures: Trading Assets
456
199
(257)
Total On-balance Sheet Exposures
16,604
16,968
364
Off-balance Sheet Exposures
RWA
RWA
RWA
Financial standby letters of credit
580
542
(38)
Performance standby letters of credit
17
15
(2)
Commercial and similar letters of credit
0
0
0
Repo style transactions
6,292
6,268
(23)
Unused commitments: 1 year or less
63
21
(42)
Unused commitments: exceeding 1 year
865
877
12
Over-the-counter derivatives
79
254
175
Centrally Cleared derivatives
11
13
1
Unsettled Transactions
47
44
(3)
Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures
7,955
8,035
80
Total Risk Weighted Assets, excluding Market Risk
24,559
25,003
444
Standardized Market Risk Weighted Assets
12,087
6,990
(5,097)
Total Risk Weighted Assets
36,646
31,993
(4,653)
Figures may include rounding differences.
6
DB USA Corporation
Risk and Capital Performance
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020
Regulatory Capital
Regulatory Capital
The calculation of DB USA Corp's regulatory capital is pursuant to the U.S. Basel 3 Standardized Rules and includes applicable deductions and filters. The information in this section is based on the regulatory principles of consolidation.
Pursuant to the effective regulations on its formation date of July 1, 2016, DB USA Corp's regulatory capital comprises Tier 1 (T1) and Tier 2 (T2) capital. Tier 1 capital is subdivided into Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital and Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital.
CET1 is comprised of the common stock issued by DB USA Corp, related surplus and retained earnings. AT1 capital is comprised of Class A and Class B Preferred Stock issued by DB USA Corp; there are no Tier 2 instruments issued by DB USA Corp. The terms of the common stock within CET1 provide for the normal payment of dividends if and when declared.
The AT1 preferred stock is voting, non-cumulative, perpetual, has no maturity date and will not be subject to redemption at the option of DB USA Corp or the holders of the preferred stock. Additionally, the preferred stock will not be subject to any mandatory redemption, sinking fund or other similar provisions. Class B ranks pari passu with Class A shares. The preferred stock has a preference over the common stock in the event of liquidation and qualifies as Tier 1 capital in accordance with regulatory capital requirements. DB USA Corp. has outstanding Class A and Class B series preferred stock issued with fixed dividend coupon rates of 8.28 % and 5.31 %, respectively. This fixed rate dividend is subject to discretionary cancelation, which results in a dividend stopper in respect of common stock. The decision whether a distribution can be made is subject to the DB USA Corp Board declaring a distribution, and receiving regulatory approvals. Beginning on September 23, 2026, the preferred stock may be converted, in whole or in part, at the option of the holder thereof into shares of common stock, at the rate of one share of common stock per each share of preferred stock.
Variance Commentary (2019YE to 2020Q2)
$519 million increase in Regulatory Capital is largely driven by the Net Income for the period of $485 million.
7
DB USA Corporation
Risk and Capital Performance
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020
Reconciliation of Financial and Regulatory Balance Sheet
Regulatory Capital and Capital Ratios according to Basel 3 Capital Rules
31-Dec-19
30-Jun-20
Variance
in USD m.
US Basel 3
US Basel 3
Common Stock plus retained surplus, net of unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares
23,663
23,656
(7)
Retained Earnings
(13,704)
(13,224)
480
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) based on transition rules
(246)
(228)
18
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital, before adjustments and deductions
9,713
10,204
491
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital: Adjustments and Deductions
0
Less: Goodwill net of associated deferred tax liabilities (DTLs)
(50)
(50)
0
Less: Intangible Assets, net of associated DTL's
(65)
(62)
3
Less: Deferred Tax Assets (DTLs) that arise from net operating losses and tax credit carryforwards, net of valuation allowances
0
0
0
Total Regulatory Adjustments to Commeon Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
(115)
(112)
3
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
9,598
10,092
494
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital instruments plus related surplus
4,205
4,205
0
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital before adjusments
4,205
4,205
0
Total Regulatory Adjustments to Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital
(2)
(1)
1
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital
4,203
4,204
1
Tier 1 Capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)
13,801
14,296
495
Tier 2 (T2) Capital
0
Tier 2 Capital instruments plus related surplus
0
0
0
Allowance for loan and lease losses includable in Tier 2 capital
10
34
24
Tier 2 (T2) Capital before adjustments
10
34
24
Total Regulatory Adjustments to Tier 2 (T2) Capital
0
0
0
Tier 2 (T2) Capital
10
34
24
Total Regulatory Capital
13,811
14,330
519
Ratios
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets)
26.19%
31.54%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets)
37.66%
44.68%
Total Capital Ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets)
37.69%
44.79%
Capital Conservation Buffer
21.69%
27.04%
Leverage Ratio (as a percentage of average total consolidated assets)
9.78%
10.45%
Supplementary Leverage Ratio
9.09%
11.99%
Reconciliation of Financial and Regulatory Balance Sheet
DB USA Corp's consolidated and combined financial statements have been prepared in accordance with US GAAP, which require management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingencies at the date of the consolidated and combined financial statements.
The consolidated and combined financial statements of the DB USA Corp include all entities in which DB USA Corp has a controlling financial interest. DB USA Corp consolidates entities in which it has a majority voting interest when the voting interest entity is controlled through substantive voting equity interests and the equity investors bear the residual economic risks of the entity. DB USA Corp also consolidates variable interest entities (VIEs) for which DB USA Corp is deemed to be the primary beneficiary in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) Topic 810, Consolidation. All material intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated in consolidation. In the normal course of business, DB USA Corp's operations may include significant transactions conducted with affiliated entities. Such transactions are governed by contractual agreements between DB USA Corp and its affiliates.
DB USA Corp prepares US GAAP financial statements for both financial and regulatory reporting purposes. In certain instances, regulatory reporting instructions and guidance require that certain assets or liabilities be reported in line items that vary from those used for financial reporting purposes. In other cases, the regulatory reporting format may differ from that used for financial reporting purposes - regulatory reporting formats tend to be much more granular. In either case, when comparing
8
DB USA Corporation
Risk and Capital Performance
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020
Reconciliation of Financial and Regulatory Balance Sheet
the financial and regulatory financial statements on a line item basis there may be differences between various line items that arise from these differing requirements and reporting formats.
In the case of DB USA Corp, the balance sheet assets, liabilities and stockholder's equity line items used in this report are those represented in the FR Y-9C report as reported by DB USA Corp as of June 30, 2020. Below is a reconciliation of the balance sheet as reported in the FR Y-9C and that which is reported in the non-public audited financial statements.
30-Jun-20
in USD m.
Financial
Presentation Differences
Regulatory
Balance Sheet
Balance Sheet
Non-TradingNon-Trading
Margin Loans
Equity
Interest Rate
Total
Securities
Swaps
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
20,378
-
-
-
-
20,378
Securities: Available for Sale
448
-
34
-
34
482
Collateralized agreements and financings
51,343
-
-
-
-
51,343
Loans, net of allow ance for loan losses
12,360
1
-
-
1
12,361
Financial instruments ow ned, at fair value
18,938
-
(34)
(352)
(386)
18,552
Other assets
11,261
(1)
-
352
351
11,612
Total assets
114,728
-
-
-
-
114,728
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
22,940
-
-
-
-
22,940
Fed funds purchased
0
-
-
-
-
0
Collateralized agreements and financing:
32,840
-
-
-
-
32,840
Financial instruments sold, but not yet purchased, at fair value
9,961
-
-
(52)
(52)
9,909
Borrow ings
20,162
-
-
-
-
20,162
Other liabilities
14,413
-
-
52
52
14,465
Total liabilities
100,316
-
-
-
-
100,316
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock
4,205
-
-
-
-
4,205
Common stock, par value $1.00 per share. 2,000 shares
0
-
-
-
-
0
Additional paid-in capital
23,656
-
-
-
-
23,656
Accumulated deficit
(13,224)
-
-
-
-
(13,224)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(228)
-
-
-
-
(228)
Minority Interest
3
-
-
-
-
3
Total stockholders' Equity
14,412
-
-
-
-
14,412
Total liabilities and stockholder's equity
114,728
-
-
-
-
114,728
The presentation differences noted in the above reconciliation are primarily due to:
Margin Loans: Pursuant to the AICPA Audit and Accounting Guide for Brokers and Dealers, margin balances are captured as Receivable from, and Payables to, Broker-dealers, Clearing Organizations and Customers (See Sections 4.29 and 4.44). The FR Y9-C instructions are not explicit regarding how to report "margin loans". However, DB received a FRB exception as part of the 2007 FRB Exam of Taunus as it relates to margin lending. Margin Loans were historically being reported in Other Assets (consistent with how they are reported on the Audited financial statements), however the FRB issues DB an exception on this treatment providing guidance that margin loans should be reported as Loans and leases, net of unearned income, Line 4.b on Schedule HC.
Equity Securities at Fair Value under 2016-01: For the US GAAP Financial Statements, under ASU 2016-01 entities are no longer able to classify equity investments as trading or available for sale (AFS) and must be measured at Fair Value through Net Income. Equity securities at Fair Value are considered Financial Instruments Owned for US GAAP financial reporting purposes. For the FR Y-9C, these non-trading equity securities held at Fair Value under ASU 2016-01 are reported separately on HC line 2.c Equity securities with readily determinable fair values not held for trading.
Trading vs Financial Instruments Owned: For the US GAAP Financial Statements all derivative positions are considered financial instruments and are presented in the Financial Instruments Owned/Sold captions. For the FR Y-9C, the non- trading derivatives are excluded from Trading Assets/Liabilities and are included in Other Assets/Liabilities.
9
DB USA Corporation
Risk and Capital Performance
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020
Credit Risk Exposure
Credit Risk Exposure
Credit risk exposures are calculated using the US Basel 3 Standardized Approaches capital rules. These exposures represent on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet exposures of DB USA Corp on a consolidated basis.
For on-balance sheet exposures, the table below provides the exposure amount as reported on the balance sheet as well as the amount that is subject to RWA calculations. For purposes of RWA calculations, on-balance sheet assets are generally measured at their fair value amounts, except for Secured Financing Transactions (SFT) (i.e. repurchase agreements), which are measured net of collateral.
Off-balance sheet exposures are generally converted to a Credit Equivalent Amount by multiplying the exposure or notional amount by a supervisory credit conversion factor.
Gross Exposure by Asset Class and Geographical Region
in USD m.
30-Jun-20
Amount Subject
On-balance Sheet Exposures
North America
Europe
Latin America
Caribbean
Asia
Other Countries
to RWA
Cash and balances due from depository institutions
20,081
252
2
18
25
0
20,378
Securities: Available for Sale
472
10
0
0
0
0
482
Loans
10,983
526
622
124
135
3
12,393
Trading Assets
400
3
0
11
0
0
414
Other Assets
3,225
1,066
8
1,568
48
3
5,918
Total On-balance Sheet Exposures
35,161
1,857
632
1,721
208
6
39,585
Amount Subject
Off-balance Sheet Exposures
to RWA
Letters of credit
686
43
0
3
18
0
750
Repo style transactions
15,812
5,320
1
417
1,046
1
22,597
Unused commitments
904
114
1
72
15
0
1,106
Derivatives
218
1,457
0
11
4
0
1,690
Unsettled Transactions
715
10
0
0
0
0
725
Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures
18,335
6,944
2
503
1,083
1
26,868
Grand Total
53,496
8,801
634
2,224
1,291
7
66,453
1 Include Flexible Repurchase Agreements ("Flex Repos") which combine the security of owning U.S. Government Obligations, fixed interest rates, the withdrawal flexibility of a money market account and the high yield of a medium- or long-term investment. Flex Repos are generally long term because they are tied to construction projects for which bond proceeds need to be invested until payment is due for each stage of construction. In return for the added flexibility, investors in Flex Repos almost always receive slightly lower rates of return than investors with terms that are more traditional. Flex Repos are provided by DBSI, the U.S. broker dealer.
in USD m.
31-Dec-19
On-balance Sheet Exposures
North America
Europe
Latin America
Caribbean
Asia
Other Countries
Amount Subject
to RWA
Cash and balances due from depository institutions
13,657
263
2
18
26
0
13,966
Securities: Available for Sale
234
9
0
0
0
0
243
Loans
10,774
551
344
187
200
3
12,059
Trading Assets
782
2
0
19
0
0
803
Other Assets
3,399
999
8
1,359
36
2
5,803
Total On-balance Sheet Exposures
28,846
1,824
354
1,583
262
5
32,874
Amount Subject
Off-balance Sheet Exposures
to RWA
Letters of credit
827
47
0
9
19
0
902
Repo style transactions
16,054
10,027
959
420
312
19
27,791
Unused commitments
942
126
0
40
16
0
1,124
Derivatives
404
366
0
9
6
0
785
Unsettled Transactions
27
7
0
5
0
0
39
Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures
18,254
10,573
959
483
353
19
30,641
Grand Total
47,100
12,397
1,313
2,066
615
24
63,515
10
DB USA Corporation
Risk and Capital Performance
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020
Credit Risk Exposure
Gross Exposure by Asset Class and Residual Maturity
30-Jun-20
in USD m
Over 1 month to not
Over 1 year and not
Over 2 years and not
Amount
Up to one month
Over 5 years
Subject to
more than 1 year
more than 2 years
more than 5 years
RWA
Cash and balances due from depository institutions
20,354
24
-
-
-
20,378
Securities: Available for Sale
-
89
188
193
12
482
Loans
567
3,057
2,097
3,544
3,128
12,393
Trading Assets
1
90
164
88
71
414
Other Assets
4,427
175
11
1,253
52
5,918
Total On-balance Sheet Exposures
25,349
3,435
2,460
5,078
3,263
39,585
Letters of credit
3
168
14
489
76
750
Repo-Style transactions (1)
19,622
2,554
163
10
248
22,597
Unused Commitments
201
184
155
485
81
1,106
Derivatives
15
827
486
251
111
1,690
Unsettled
724
1
-
-
-
725
Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures
20,565
3,734
818
1,235
516
26,868
Grand Total
45,914
7,169
3,278
6,313
3,779
66,453
1 Include Flexible Repurchase Agreements ("Flex Repos") which combine the security of owning U.S. Government Obligations, fixed interest rates, the withdrawal flexibility of a money market account and the high yield of a medium- or long-term investment. Flex Repos are generally long term because they are tied to construction projects for which bond proceeds need to be invested until payment is due for each stage of construction. In return for the added flexibility, investors in Flex Repos almost always receive slightly lower rates of return than investors with terms that are more traditional. Flex Repos are provided by DBSI, the U.S. broker dealer.
31-Dec-19
in USD m
Over 1 month to not
Over 1 year and not
Over 2 years and not
Amount
Up to one month
Over 5 years
Subject to
more than 1 year
more than 2 years
more than 5 years
RWA
Cash and balances due from depository institutions
13,966
-
-
-
-
13,966
Securities: Available for Sale
1
97
72
62
11
243
Loans
985
3,112
1,685
3,302
2,975
12,059
Trading Assets
200
211
115
160
117
803
Other Assets
4,217
319
13
1,188
66
5,803
Total On-balance Sheet Exposures
19,369
3,739
1,885
4,712
3,169
32,874
Letters of credit
-
282
19
524
77
902
Repo-Style transactions (1)
23,423
3,818
415
16
119
27,791
Unused Commitments
246
377
130
211
160
1,124
Derivatives
4
525
101
79
76
785
Unsettled
11
-
-
27
1
39
Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures
23,684
5,002
665
857
433
30,641
Grand Total
43,053
8,741
2,550
5,569
3,602
63,51
11
DB USA Corporation
Risk and Capital Performance
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020
Credit Risk Exposure
Gross Exposure by Asset Class and Industry
30-Jun-20
in USD m
Public
Banks and
Amount
other financial
Corporations
Retail
Other
Subject to
institutions
institutions
RWA
Cash and balances due from depository institutions
17,589
2,788
-
-
1
20,378
Securities: Available for Sale
413
39
18
-
12
482
Loans
318
2,631
2,253
3,599
3,592
12,393
Trading Assets
287
45
15
1
66
414
Other Assets
518
3,072
545
14
1,769
5,918
Total On-balance Sheet Exposures
19,125
8,575
2,831
3,614
5,440
39,585
Letters of credit
6
545
50
147
2
750
Repo-Style transactions
3,298
19,095
6
-
198
22,597
Unused Commitments
-
801
148
102
55
1,106
Derivatives
545
1,145
-
-
-
1,690
Unsettled
-
35
688
1
1
725
Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures
3,849
21,621
892
250
256
26,868
Grand Total
22,974
30,196
3,723
3,864
5,696
66,453
1 Include Flexible Repurchase Agreements ("Flex Repos") which combine the security of owning U.S. Government Obligations, fixed interest rates, the withdrawal flexibility of a money market account and the high yield of a medium- or long-term investment. Flex Repos are generally long term because they are tied to construction projects for which bond proceeds need to be invested until payment is due for each stage of construction. In return for the added flexibility, investors in Flex Repos almost always receive slightly lower rates of return than investors with terms that are more traditional. Flex Repos are provided by DBSI, the U.S. broker dealer.
31-Dec-19
in USD m
Public
Banks and
Amount
other financial
Corporations
Retail
Other
Subject to
institutions
institutions
RWA
Cash and balances due from depository institutions
10,741
3,221
-
-
4
13,966
Securities: Available for Sale
179
46
9
-
9
243
Loans
288
2,492
2,625
3,450
3,204
12,059
Trading Assets
628
84
62
1
28
803
Other Assets
609
3,020
486
7
1,681
5,803
Total On-balance Sheet Exposures
12,445
8,863
3,182
3,458
4,926
32,874
Letters of credit
6
560
164
170
2
902
Repo-Style transactions (1)
4,103
23,363
8
-
317
27,791
Unused Commitments
-
715
233
162
14
1,124
Derivatives
449
336
-
-
-
785
Unsettled
-
28
11
-
-
39
Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures
4,558
25,002
416
332
333
30,641
Grand Total
17,003
33,865
3,598
3,790
5,259
63,515
12
DB USA Corporation
Risk and Capital Performance
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020
Credit Risk Exposure
Basel 3 Standardized Approach Exposure Amounts and Risk-weighted Assets by Exposure Class and Risk Weight
in USD m.
30-Jun-20
US Basel 3 Standardized Approach
US Basel 3
Exposure
by risk weighting
Balance
Amount
Sheet
Subject to
Other
Other
On-balance Sheet Exposures
RWA
Amount
RWA
0%
2%
4%
10%
20%
50%
100%
150%
250%
300%
400%
600%
625%
937.5%
1250%
Amount
RWA
Cash and balances due from depository institutions
569
20,378
20,378
17,545
0
0
0
2,828
3
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Securities: Available for Sale
52
482
482
404
0
0
32
0
46
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Securities Purchased under agreements to Resell
0
51,343
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Loans: Residential mortgage exposures
1,464
2,827
2,827
7
0
0
0
0
2,712
108
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Loans: High volatility commercial real estate exposures
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Loans: All other exposures
9,361
9,566
9,566
359
0
0
0
170
11
8,436
590
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Loans: Allow ance for Loan Loss
0
32
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Trading Assets
93
17,776
375
285
0
0
0
0
25
62
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
All Other Assets: All Other
5,229
11,612
5,918
160
0
0
0
2,374
1
2,184
13
1,005
0
0
0
0
0
0
181
38
Securitization Exposures: Trading Assets
199
776
39
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
39
199
Total On-balance Sheet Exposures
16,968
114,728
39,585
18,760
0
0
0
5,404
2,752
10,838
603
1,005
0
0
3
0
0
0
220
237
Credit
Amount
Equivalent
Subject to
Other
Other
Off-balance Sheet Exposures
Amount
RWA
0%
2%
4%
10%
20%
50%
100%
150%
250%
300%
400%
600%
625%
937.5%
1250% Exposure
RWA
Financial standby letters of credit
542
733
733
46
0
0
0
181
0
506
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Performance standby letters of credit
15
17
17
2
0
0
0
0
0
15
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Commercial and similar letters of credit
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Repo style transactions
6,268
22,597
22,597
10,031
1,155
0
0
5,753
1,127
4,531
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Unused commitments: 1 year of less
21
101
101
0
0
0
0
100
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Unused commitments: exceeding 1 year
877
1,005
1,005
86
0
0
0
7
74
838
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Over-the-counter derivatives
254
1,066
1,066
0
0
0
0
1,015
0
51
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Centrally Cleared derivatives
13
624
624
0
605
19
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Unsettled Transactions
44
725
725
703
0
0
0
0
0
19
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
1
0
0
Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures
8,035
26,868
26,868
10,868
1,760
19
0
7,056
1,201
5,961
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
1
0
0
Total Risk Weighted Assets, excluding Market Risk
25,003
25,003
0
35
1
0
2,492
1,977
16,799
905
2,513
0
0
18
13
0
13
0
237
Standardized Market Risk Weighted Assets
12,087
Total Risk Weighted Assets
37,090
in USD m.
31-Dec-19
US Basel 3 Standardized Approach
US Basel 3
Exposure
by risk weighting
Balance
Amount
Sheet
Subject to
Other
Other
On-balance Sheet Exposures
RWA
Amount
RWA
0%
2%
4%
10%
20%
50%
100%
150%
250%
300%
400%
600%
625%
937.5%
1250%
Amount
RWA
Cash and balances due from depository institutions
661
13,966
13,966
10,686
0
0
0
3,272
3
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Securities: Available for Sale
43
243
243
162
0
0
0
47
0
34
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Securities Purchased under agreements to Resell
0
55,570
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Loans: Residential mortgage exposures
1,417
2,735
2,735
6
0
0
0
0
2,624
105
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Loans: High volatility commercial real estate exposures
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Loans: All other exposures
8,960
9,324
9,324
316
0
0
0
251
11
8,429
317
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Loans: Allow ance for Loan Loss
0
9
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Trading Assets
95
18,570
721
627
0
0
0
0
18
74
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
All Other Assets: All Other
4,971
7,433
5,803
470
0
0
0
1,951
2
2,155
10
924
0
0
0
0
0
0
291
100
Securitization Exposures: Trading Assets
456
1,524
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
456
Total On-balance Sheet Exposures
16,604
109,356
32,792
12,267
0
0
0
5,521
2,658
10,802
327
924
0
0
2
0
0
0
291
556
Credit
Amount
Equivalent
Subject to
Other
Other
Off-balance Sheet Exposures
Amount
RWA
0%
2%
4%
10%
20%
50%
100%
150%
250%
300%
400%
600%
625%
937.5%
1250% Exposure
RWA
Financial standby letters of credit
580
883
883
150
0
0
0
191
0
542
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Performance standby letters of credit
17
19
19
2
0
0
0
0
0
17
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Commercial and similar letters of credit
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Repo style transactions
6,292
27,791
27,791
15,742
1,474
0
0
4,836
888
4,851
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Unused commitments: 1 year of less
63
143
143
0
0
0
0
100
0
43
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Unused commitments: exceeding 1 year
865
981
981
85
0
0
0
1
60
835
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Over-the-counter derivatives
79
241
241
0
0
0
0
202
0
39
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Centrally Cleared derivatives
11
544
544
0
514
30
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Unsettled Transactions
47
39
39
13
0
0
0
0
0
22
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures
7,955
30,641
30,641
15,992
1,988
30
0
5,330
948
6,349
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
Total Risk Weighted Assets, excluding Market Risk
24,559
24,559
0
40
1
0
2,170
1,803
17,151
491
2,310
0
0
12
25
0
0
0
556
Standardized Market Risk Weighted Assets
12,087
Total Risk Weighted Assets
36,646
13
DB USA Corporation
Risk and Capital Performance
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020
Credit Risk and Credit Risk Mitigation
Credit Risk and Credit Risk Mitigation
The majority of credit risk mitigation techniques are applied to secured financing transactions (SFT) and derivatives. Credit risk mitigation techniques for the other products are not significant. DB USA Corp takes advantage of credit-risk mitigation benefits, as permitted under U.S. Basel III Rule, in its computation of risk-weighted assets.
For derivatives, DB USA Corp receives cash and non-cash collateral which, subject to the U.S. Basel III Rules, are applied against the computed gross credit exposures. For SFTs, DB USA Corp is frequently able to use the collateral haircut approach to recognize credit risk mitigation benefits of financial collateral. The collateral haircut approach allows DB USA Corp to only consider liquid, eligible collateral. Where the collateral haircut approach is not viable, DB USA Corp may still obtain the credit- risk mitigation benefits of the collateral simple approach, which permits DB USA Corp to substitute the risk weight of the collateral for the risk weight of the counterparty.
Netting of Secured Financing Transactions (SFT)
30-Jun-20
Net Amount
Amount
Presented
Offset in the
in the
Statement
Statement
of
of
Collateral
Gross
Financial
Financial
Received or
Net
in USD m.
Amount
Condition (1)
Condition
Pledged (2)
Amount (3)
Assets:
Collateralized agreements and financings:
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
79,564
(49,265)
30,299
(30,299)
-
Securities borrow ed
21,752
(708)
21,044
(21,044)
-
Total
$
101,316
(49,973)
51,343
(51,343)
-
Liabilities:
Collateralized agreements and financings:
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
78,006
(49,265)
28,741
(28,741)
-
Securities loaned
4,807
(708)
4,099
(4,253)
(155)
Total
$
82,813
(49,973)
32,840
(32,994)
(155)
Amounts relate to master netting agreements and collateral agreements which have been determined by DB USA Corp to be legally enforceable in the event of default and where certain other criteria are met in accordance with applicable offsetting accounting guidance. There are no amounts which were eligible for netting pursuant to ASC 210-20 that DB USA Corp did not net.
Securities collateral is reflected at its fair value, but has been limited to the net exposure in the consolidated statement of financial condition in order to exclude any over- collateralization. These amounts do not reflect any cash collateral.
Includes amounts subject to enforceable master netting agreements that have not met the requirements for offsetting in accordance with applicable accounting guidance but are eligible for offsetting to the extent an event of default has occurred.
31-Dec-19
Net Amount
Amount
Presented
Offset in the
in the
Statement
Statement
of
of
Collateral
Gross
Financial
Financial
Received or
Net
in USD m.
Amount
Condition (1)
Condition
Pledged (2)
Amount (3)
Assets:
Collateralized agreements and financings:
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
74,071
(39,897)
34,174
(34,174)
-
Securities borrow ed
23,753
(2,357)
21,396
(20,795)
601
Total
$
97,824
(42,254)
55,570
(54,969)
601
Liabilities:
Collateralized agreements and financings:
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
64,679
(39,897)
24,782
(27,333)
(2,551)
Securities loaned
8,619
(2,357)
6,262
(6,262)
-
Total
$
73,298
(42,254)
31,044
(33,595)
(2,551)
14
DB USA Corporation
Risk and Capital Performance
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020
Credit Risk and Credit Risk Mitigation
Netting of Derivatives Transactions
30-Jun-20
Fair value
Notional Amount
Exchange -
in USD m.
Assets
Libilities
traded
OTC
Total
Contract type
Interest rate contracts
487
103
4,786
22,670
27,456
Credit contracts
-
-
-
-
-
Equity contracts
23
7
250
-
250
Other contracts
-
-
-
14,574
14,574
Total gross derivatives
5,036
37,244
42,280
510
110
-
-
Less: Counterparty netting (1)
(49)
(49)
Net amounts presented in statement of financial condition
461
61
Less: Cash collateral received/posted
(13)
-
Net derivative
448
61
Amounts relate to master netting agreements and collateral agreements which have been determined by DB USA Corp to be legally enforceable in the event of default and where certain other criteria are met in accordance with applicable offsetting accounting guidance.
31-Dec-19
Fair value
Notional Amount
Exchange -
in USD m.
Assets
Libilities
traded
OTC
Total
Contract type
Interest rate contracts
191
54
4,689
27,199
31,888
Credit contracts
-
-
-
2
2
Equity contracts
16
-
99
-
99
Other contracts
-
-
-
6,186
6,186
Total gross derivatives
207
54
4,788
33,387
38,175
Less: Counterparty netting (1)
(12)
(12)
Net amounts presented in statement of financial condition
195
42
Less: Cash collateral received/posted
(95)
(42)
Net derivative
100
-
15
DB USA Corporation
Risk and Capital Performance
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020
Impairments
Impairments
The allowance for credit losses represents management's estimate of probable losses that have occurred in the loan portfolio and off balance sheet positions, which comprise contingent liabilities and lending related commitments as of the date of the consolidated and combined financial statements. The allowance for credit losses of funded lending related commitments is reported as a reduction of loans on the consolidated statement of financial condition. The allowance for credit losses of undrawn lending related commitments is reported in other liabilities on the consolidated statement of financial condition.
To allow management to determine the appropriate level of the allowance for credit losses, all significant counterparty relationships are reviewed periodically, as are loans under special supervision, such as impaired loans. This review encompasses current information and events related to the counterparty, such as past due status and collateral recovery values, as well as industry, geographic, economic, political, and other environmental factors. This process results in an allowance for credit losses which consists of a specific loss component and an inherent loss component.
The specific loss component represents the allowance for impaired loans. Impaired loans represent loans for which, based on current information and events, management believes it is probable that DB USA Corp will not be able to collect all principal and interest amounts due in accordance with the contractual terms of the loan agreement. The specific loss component of the allowance is measured by the excess of the recorded investment in the loan, including accrued interest, over either the present value of expected future cash flows, including cash flows that may result from foreclosure less costs for obtaining or selling the collateral, or the market price of the loan, discounted at the loan's effective interest rate. Impaired loans are generally placed on nonaccrual status.
The inherent loss component is principally for all other loans not deemed to be impaired, but that, on a portfolio basis, are believed to have some inherent loss, which is probable of occurring and is reasonably estimable. The inherent loss allowance represents an estimate of losses inherent in the portfolio that has not yet been individually identified and reflects the imprecision and uncertainties in estimating the allowance for loan loss. This estimate of inherent losses excludes those exposures that have already been considered when establishing the allowance for smaller balance standardized homogeneous loans.
Amounts determined to be uncollectible are charged to the allowance. Subsequent recoveries, if any, are credited to the allowance. The provision for credit losses, which is charged to income, is the amount necessary to adjust the allowance for credit losses to the level determined through the process described above.
The allowance for off balance sheet positions, which is established through charges to other expenses, is determined using the same measurement techniques as the allowance for credit losses.
Variance Commentary (2019YE to 2020Q2)
Impaired loans decreased by $5 million as of June 30, 2020 compared with December 31, 2019. The decrease is primarily attributed to residential real estate loans with Private Bank and Corporate Bank clients. Past due loans reported by DB USA Corp as of June 2020 are immaterial.
The Loan Loss Allowance increased $23 million as of June 30, 2020 compared with December 31, 2019. The reason for the increase was in part due to the adoption of Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL - ASU 2016-13) as of January 1, 2020. The first time adoption impact was $6 million. There was a further increase to the allowance during the period of $17 million as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy.
Following new reporting guidelines issued by the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB), DB USA is taking the option to account for eligible loan modifications under Section 4013 of the CARES Act. This means DB USA is not required to apply ASC Subtopic 310-40 to the section 4013 loans for the term of the loan modification and as such do not have to report section 4013 loans as TDRs in regulatory reports. Eligible loans are defined as those which meet the definition of a TDR and the reporting guidance of the CARES Act. However, DB USA had no loan modifications that met these requirements and as such did not report any loan modifications under Section 4013 of the CARES Act.
16
DB USA Corporation
Risk and Capital Performance
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020
Impairments
Impaired loans, allowance for loan losses and coverage ratio by industry
31-Dec-19
30-Jun-20
Impaired loan
Impaired loan
Loan Loss
coverage ratio
Loan Loss
coverage ratio
in USD m.
Impaired Loans
Allow ance
(%)
Impaired Loans
Allow ance
(%)
Commercial and residential real estate activities
59
9
15%
54
32
59%
Other
3
-
0%
3
-
0%
Total
62
9
15%
57
32
56%
Impaired loans, allowance for loan losses and coverage ratio by region
31-Dec-19
30-Jun-20
Impaired loan
Impaired loan
Loan Loss
coverage ratio
Loan Loss
coverage ratio
in USD m.
Impaired Loans
Allow ance
(%)
Impaired Loans
Allow ance
(%)
North America
62
9
15%
57
32
56%
Total
62
9
15%
57
32
56%
Development of impaired loans
in USD m.
Balance, beginning of the period
Classified as impaired during the period
Transferred to not impaired during the period
Charge Offs
Disposal of impaired loans
Paydow ns
Balance, end of the period
31-Dec-19
(12 Months)
Impaired loans Individually assessed
71
23
5
-
26
1
62
30-Jun-20 (6 months)
Impaired loans Individually assessed
62
2
1
2
4
-
57
Development of specific loan loss allowance
in USD m.
Balance, beginning of the period
Recoveries
Charge Offs
Provision for loan and lease losses
Other
Balance, end of the period
31-Dec-19
(12 Months)
Specific loan loss allowance
3
-
2
2
-
3
30-Jun-20 (6 months)
Specific loan loss allowance
3
-
-
-
-
3
17
DB USA Corporation
Risk and Capital Performance
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020
Supplementary Leverage Ratio
Supplementary Leverage Ratio
Per U.S. regulatory reporting requirements and in compliance with the FRB's Regulation YY (12 CFR 252.153), IHCs with consolidated total on-balance sheet foreign exposures in excess of USD $10 billion are required to comply with Supplemental Leverage Ratio (SLR) requirements starting in 2018. The SLR is designed to require a banking organization to hold a minimum amount of capital against total assets and off-balance sheet exposures, regardless of the riskiness of the individual assets. Thus, all categories of assets, including cash, U.S. Treasuries, and deposits at the Federal Reserve, are included in the determination of the SLR. The SLR is the ratio of an IHC's Tier 1 capital as of a quarter-end to total leverage exposure, the latter of which is calculated as the sum of:
(A)The average on-balance sheet assets calculated as of each day of the reporting quarter;
and
The average off-balance sheet exposures calculated as of the last day of each of the most recent three months, minus the applicable deductions from Tier 1 capital.
The main components of total leverage exposure are:
On-balancesheet exposures;
Derivative exposures;
Repo-styletransactions and
Other off-balance sheet exposures.
The SLR reporting requirements follow the classification and segmentation required by Schedule A of the FFIEC 101 report.
Variance Commentary (2019YE to 2020Q2)
The Supplementary Leverage Ratio for June 2020 is 11.99%, 291bps increase from December 2019. The significant driver of this increase was due to a new requirement issued by the Federal Reserve Bank that Category III IHC such as DB USA must temporarily exclude U.S. Treasury Securities and Deposits at Federal Reserve Banks from the SLR denominator, leverage exposure. The amount of U.S. Treasury Securities and Deposits at Federal Reserve Banks excluded from the leverage exposure as at June 30, 2020 was $30.3 billion and contributed to a 2.43 % increase in the SLR.
Total SLR exposures decreased $(32.7) billion to $119.2 billion as compared with December 2019.
On-balanacesheet exposures reduced by $(26.2) billion primarily due to the deductions of qualifying central bank deposits as mentioned above of $(30.3) billion. This was offset by an increase in on-balance sheet carrying values of $4.1 billion.
Exposures from Repo-style transactions decreased $(8.2) billion (post FIN41 netting). This was largely due to an increase in netting benfit of $6.4 billion, but also due to decreased gross repo balances of $2.0 billion. The increase in netting benefit is mainly driven by a proportional increase in balances with nettable counterparties such as DB London.
Other off balance sheet exposures increased $1.7 billion driven by higher average forward starting reverse repos balances.
18
DB USA Corporation
Risk and Capital Performance
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020
Supplementary Leverage Ratio
in USD m.
The balance sheet carrying value of all on-balance sheet assets (excluding on-balance sheet assets for derivative transactions and repo-style transactions, but including collateral)
Deductions from common equity tier 1 capital and additional tier 1 capital (report as a positive amount)
Adjustments for deductions of qualifying central bank deposits for custodial banking organisations
Total on-balance sheet exposures (item 2.1 minus item 2.2)
Replacement cost for all derivative transactions
Add-on amounts for potential future exposure (PFE) for all derivative transactions
Gross-up for collateral posted in derivative transactions if collateral is deducted from on-balance sheet assets
Deduction of receivable assets for qualifying cash variation margin posted in derivative transactions (report as a positive amount)
Exempted exposures to central counterparties (CCPs) in cleared transactions (report as a positive amount)
Adjusted effective notional principal amount of sold credit protection
Adjusted effective notional principal amount offsets and PFE deductions for sold credit protection (report as a positive amount)
Total derivative exposures (sum of items 2.4, 2.5, 2.6 and 2.9, minus items 2.7, 2.8, and 2.10)
Gross assets for repo-style transactions, with no recognition of netting
Reduction of the gross value of receivables in reverse repurchase transactions by cash payables in repurchase transactions (report as a positive value)
Counterparty credit risk for all repo-style transactions
Exposure amount for repo-style transactions where an institution acts as an agent
Total exposures for repo-style transactions (sum of items 2.12, 2.14, and 2.15, minus item 2.13)
Off-balance sheet exposures at gross notional amounts
Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts (report as a positive amount)
Total off-balance sheet exposures (item 2.17 minus item 2.18)
Tier 1 capital (from Schedule A, item 45)
Total leverage exposure (sum of items 2.3, 2.11, 2.16, and 2.19)
Supplementary leverage ratio (item 2.20 divided by item 2.21)
31-Dec-1930-Jun-20
58,04662,099
117113
030,292
57,92931,694
90
143
3,594
4,095
0
0
0
0
1,486
2,007
0
0
0
0
2,198
2,231
138,473
136,432
55,372
61,734
1,179
1,411
0
0
84,280
76,109
23,001
30,436
15,509
21,228
7,492
9,208
13,801
14,296
151,899
119,242
9.0856%
11.9891%
19
DB USA Corporation
Risk and Capital Performance
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020
Liquidity Coverage Ratio
Liquidity Coverage Ratio
The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) is intended to promote the short-term resilience of a bank's liquidity risk profile over a 30 day stress scenario. The ratio is defined as the amount of High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) that could be used to raise liquidity, measured against the total volume of net cash outflows, arising from both actual and contingent exposures, projected over a 30 calendar-day period of significant stress. Banks are also required to take into account potential maturity mismatches between contractual outflows and inflows during the 30 day stress period.
The following table presents DB USA Corp's average LCR, and average unweighted and weighted amounts of HQLA, cash outflows and cash inflows, for June 30, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019.
For details please refer to DB USA Corp's quarterly U.S. LCR Disclosures publicly disclosed on DB's website.
Average Unweighted
Average Weighted
Amount
Amount
in USD m.
For the quarter ended
31-Dec-19
30-Jun-20
31-Dec-19
30-Jun-20
HIGH-QUALITY LIQUID ASSETS (1)
1
Total eligible high-quality liquid assets (HQLA), of which:
22,637
19,644
22,637
19,644
2
Eligible level 1 liquid assets
22,637
19,644
22,637
19,644
3
Eligible level 2A liquid assets
-
-
-
-
4
Eligible level 2B l iquid assets
-
-
-
-
CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNTS
5
Deposit outflow from retail customers and counterparties, of which:
556
530
99
90
6
Stable retail deposit outflow
61
73
2
2
7
Other retail funding outflow
333
318
33
32
8
Brokered deposit outflow
162
139
64
56
9
Unsecured wholesale funding outflow, of which:
23,182
22,724
12,124
11,368
10
Operational deposit outflow
12,835
13,493
3,206
3,371
11
Non-operational funding outflow
10,347
9,231
8,918
7,997
12
Unsecured debt outflow
-
-
-
-
13
Secured wholesale funding and asset exchange outflow
107,336
112,042
5,471
6,795
14
Additional outflow requirements, of which:
5,133
4,051
1,805
1,304
15
Outflow related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements
1,148
1,191
548
505
16
Outflow related to credit and liquidity facilities including unconsolidated structured
transactions and mortgage commitments
3,985
2,860
1,257
799
17
Other contractual funding obligation outflow
32
4
32
4
18
Other contingent funding obligations outflow
-
-
-
-
19
TOTAL CASH OUTFLOW
136,239
139,351
19,531
19,561
CASH INFLOW AMOUNTS
20
Secured lending and asset exchange cash inflow
119,568
125,163
5,394
7,099
21
Retail cash inflow
118
62
62
28
22
Unsecured wholesale cash inflow
1,294
1,130
1,207
1,125
23
Other cash inflows, of which:
67
57
67
57
24
Net derivative cash inflow
4
1
4
1
25
Securities cash inflow
63
56
63
56
26
Broker-dealer segregated account inflow
-
-
-
-
27
Other cash i nflow
-
-
-
-
TOTAL CASH INFLOW
121,047
126,412
6,730
8,309
29
HQLA AMOUNT (1)
22,637
19,644
30
TOTAL NET CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNT EXCLUDING THE MATURITY MISMATCH ADD-ON
12,801
11,252
31
MATURITY MISMATCH ADD-ON
123
76
32
TOTAL NET CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNT
12,924
11,328
33
LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO (%)
175%
173%
HQLA figures have been adjusted for the trapped HQLA at the U.S. subsidaries
