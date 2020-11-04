Log in
Deutsche Bank : DB USA Corporation Pillar 3 report Q2 2020

11/04/2020 | 10:16am EST

Deutsche Bank

DB USA Corporation

Pillar 3 Report

as of June 30, 2020

DB USA Corporation

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020

Contents

INTRODUCTION .....................................................................................................................................................

3

DISCLOSURES ACCORDING TO PILLAR 3 OF THE BASEL 3 CAPITAL FRAMEWORK ..........................................................................

3

BASIS OF PRESENTATION .................................................................................................................................................

3

SCOPE OF APPLICATION ..................................................................................................................................................

3

RISK AND CAPITAL PERFORMANCE ........................................................................................................................

4

EXPOSURES AND RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS ...........................................................................................................................

4

REGULATORY CAPITAL ....................................................................................................................................................

7

RECONCILIATION OF FINANCIAL AND REGULATORY BALANCE SHEET.........................................................................................

8

CREDIT RISK EXPOSURE ................................................................................................................................................

10

CREDIT RISK AND CREDIT RISK MITIGATION .....................................................................................................................

14

IMPAIRMENTS ............................................................................................................................................................

16

SUPPLEMENTARY LEVERAGE RATIO .................................................................................................................................

18

LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO ..........................................................................................................................................

20

2

DB USA Corporation

Introduction

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020

Scope of Application

Introduction

Disclosures according to Pillar 3 of the Basel 3 Capital Framework

The purpose of this Report is to provide Pillar 3 disclosures for DB USA Corporation ("DB USA Corp") as required by the regulatory framework for capital & liquidity, established by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, also known as Basel 3. Per regulation it is not required to have Pillar 3 disclosures audited. As such the information provided in this Pillar 3 Report is unaudited.

Basis of Presentation

DB USA Corp Pillar 3 Report has been prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP"), while Regulatory Capital and Risk Weighted Assets ("RWA") calculations are based on U.S. Basel 3 Standardized Approach ("U.S. Basel 3") capital rules. In this regard RWA, Regulatory Capital and associated disclosures are based on U.S. regulatory reporting requirements as defined by the Federal Reserve Bank FR Y-9C Consolidated Financial Statements for Bank Holding Companies ("FR Y-9C") and in conjunction with U.S. Basel 3 rules. Quantitative Pillar 3 disclosures, in the Pillar 3 Report follow the classification and segmentation required by the FR Y-9C reporting requirements and U.S. Basel 3 guidelines. Where appropriate, we have introduced and modified disclosure tables required by the European Banking Authority ("EBA"), in order to present information consistent with the reporting made in the FR Y-9C and the DB USA Corp audited financial statements, also prepared on a U.S. GAAP basis.

Scope of Application

DB USA Corp is the US Intermediate Holding Company ("IHC") of Deutsche Bank AG ("DB Group") that is implemented pursuant to Regulation YY: Enhanced Prudential Standards for Bank Holding Companies and Foreign Banking Organizations, codified in 12 C.F.R. Part 252, and, in particular, Subpart O - Enhanced Prudential Standards for Foreign Banking Organizations with Total Consolidated Assets of $100 Billion or More and Combined U.S. Assets of $100 Billion or More" (the "FBO EPS Rule"). The FBO EPS Rule requires that a foreign banking organization ("FBO") having combined US assets of $100 billion or more and US non-branch assets of $50 billion or more establish in the US an IHC for its US subsidiaries that must be organized under the applicable US laws and operate under all applicable US regulatory requirements, including leverage and risk-based capital standards, stress testing, risk management and liquidity requirements. DB USA Corp consolidates all of DB Group subsidiaries in the U.S. which include Deutsche Bank Trust Corporation ("DBTC"), Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas ("DBTCA"), Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. ("DBSI"), Deutsche Bank US Financial Markets Holding Corp. ("DBUSH"), Deutsche Bank Americas Holding Corp. ("DBAH") and German American Capital Corp. ("GACC").

3

DB USA Corporation

Risk and Capital Performance

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020

Exposures and Risk-weighted Assets

Risk and Capital Performance

Exposures and Risk-weighted Assets

DB USA Corp RWA are calculated based on the U.S. Basel 3 Standardized Rules.

The information in the schedules below presents DB USA Corp distribution of RWA by exposure categories as reported in DB USA Corp's FR Y-9C, Schedule HC-R Regulatory Capital for the period ended June 30, 2020.

Operational Risk RWA is not applicable for banks calculating RWA under the U.S. Basel 3 Standardized Rules.

Market Risk RWA is only applicable to banks that are subject to the Market Risk Final Rule. This rule applies to US banking organizations that have significant trading activity ("Market Risk Banking Organizations"). US Market Risk Banking Organizations have aggregated trading assets and liabilities of at least $1 billion or 10% of total assets. DB USA Corp does meet the definition of a Market Risk Banking Organization and therefore is subject to the Market Risk RWA.

Variance Commentary (2019YE to 2020Q2)

The June 2020 On-balance Sheet Exposures increased $5.4 billion and Off Balance Sheet Exposures decreased $(3.8) billion as compared with December 2019 while RWA decreased over the same period by $(4.7) billion.

On Balance Sheet Exposures:

  • $6.4 billion increase in cash and balances due from depository institutions is driven by an increase in deposits of ($8 billion), offset by an increase in loans of ($0.4 billion), increase in Securities for ($0.2 billion) and ($0.8 billion) decrease in Eurodollar Overnight Purchase balance
  • $(4.2) billion decrease in Security Repurchase Agreements ("Repo") driven by decrease in Reverse Repos with DB AG New York ("DBNY") of $1.5 billion, decrease in the Investment Bank due to lower funding requirements of $1.9 billion and lower stock borrow balances due to reduced client activity of $1.0 billion.
  • $(0.8) billion decrease in trading assets driven by a reduction in corporate bonds of $1.2 billion as a result of the Investment Bank reducing corporate inventory to be better positioned for market volatility resulting from COVID-19.
  • $4.2 billion increase in all other assets driven by $3.2 billion increase due to higher initial margin requirements with clearing houses in response to the market activity, $0.5 billion due to fail to deliver balances and $0.4 billion intercompany receivables.

Off Balance Sheet Exposures:

  • $(5.2) billion decrease in Repo style transactions driven by the balance sheet reduction in repo and reverse repo balances.
  • $0.8 billion increase in Over-the-counter derivatives driven by notional increases in mainly interest rate derivatives
  • $0.7 billion increase in unsettled transactions following a rise in volumes due to market volatility.

RWA:

  • The decrease in RWA was predominately driven by the reduction in the Standardized Market RWA which was down $5.1 billion due to risk and exposure reduction in the Investment Bank.

4

DB USA Corporation

Risk and Capital Performance

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020

Exposures and Risk-weighted Assets

Basel 3 Standardized Approach Exposure Amounts by Exposure Class

in USD m.

For the period ended

US Basel 3 Standardized Approach

31-Dec-19

30-Jun-20

Variance

On-balance Sheet Exposures

Cash and balances due from depository institutions

13,966

20,378

6,412

Securities: Available for Sale

243

482

239

Securities Purchased under agreements to Resell

55,570

51,343

(4,227)

Loans: Residential mortgage exposures

2,735

2,827

92

Loans: All other exposures

9,324

9,566

242

Loans: Allowance for Loan Loss

(9)

(32)

(23)

Trading Assets

18,570

17,776

(794)

All Other Assets: All Other

7,433

11,612

4,179

Securitization Exposures: Trading Assets

1,524

776

(748)

Total On-balance Sheet Exposures

109,356

114,728

5,372

Off-balance Sheet Exposures (credit equivalent amount)

Financial standby letters of credit

883

733

(150)

Performance standby letters of credit

19

17

(2)

Commercial and similar letters of credit

0

0

0

Repo style transactions

27,791

22,597

(5,194)

Unused commitments: 1 year of less

143

101

(42)

Unused commitments: exceeding 1 year

981

1,005

24

Over-the-counter derivatives

241

1,066

825

Centrally Cleared derivatives

544

624

80

Unsettled Transactions

39

725

686

Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures

30,641

26,868

(3,773)

Figures may include rounding differences.

5

DB USA Corporation

Risk and Capital Performance

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020

Exposures and Risk-weighted Assets

Basel 3 Standardized Approach Risk-weighted Assets by Exposure Class

For the period ended

in USD m.

31-Dec-19

30-Jun-20

Variance

On-balance Sheet Exposures

RWA

RWA

RWA

Cash and balances due from depository institutions

661

569

(91)

Securities: Available for Sale

43

52

9

Securities Purchased under agreements to Resell

0

0

0

Loans: Held for Sale

0

0

0

Loans: Residential mortgage exposures

1,417

1,464

47

Loans: High volatility commercial real estate exposures

0

0

0

Loans: Exposures past due 90 days or more or on nonaccrual

0

0

0

Loans: All other exposures

8,960

9,361

401

Loans: Allowance for Loan Loss

0

0

0

Trading Assets

95

93

(3)

All Other Assets

4,971

5,229

258

Securitization Exposures: Trading Assets

456

199

(257)

Total On-balance Sheet Exposures

16,604

16,968

364

Off-balance Sheet Exposures

RWA

RWA

RWA

Financial standby letters of credit

580

542

(38)

Performance standby letters of credit

17

15

(2)

Commercial and similar letters of credit

0

0

0

Repo style transactions

6,292

6,268

(23)

Unused commitments: 1 year or less

63

21

(42)

Unused commitments: exceeding 1 year

865

877

12

Over-the-counter derivatives

79

254

175

Centrally Cleared derivatives

11

13

1

Unsettled Transactions

47

44

(3)

Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures

7,955

8,035

80

Total Risk Weighted Assets, excluding Market Risk

24,559

25,003

444

Standardized Market Risk Weighted Assets

12,087

6,990

(5,097)

Total Risk Weighted Assets

36,646

31,993

(4,653)

Figures may include rounding differences.

6

DB USA Corporation

Risk and Capital Performance

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020

Regulatory Capital

Regulatory Capital

The calculation of DB USA Corp's regulatory capital is pursuant to the U.S. Basel 3 Standardized Rules and includes applicable deductions and filters. The information in this section is based on the regulatory principles of consolidation.

Pursuant to the effective regulations on its formation date of July 1, 2016, DB USA Corp's regulatory capital comprises Tier 1 (T1) and Tier 2 (T2) capital. Tier 1 capital is subdivided into Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital and Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital.

CET1 is comprised of the common stock issued by DB USA Corp, related surplus and retained earnings. AT1 capital is comprised of Class A and Class B Preferred Stock issued by DB USA Corp; there are no Tier 2 instruments issued by DB USA Corp. The terms of the common stock within CET1 provide for the normal payment of dividends if and when declared.

The AT1 preferred stock is voting, non-cumulative, perpetual, has no maturity date and will not be subject to redemption at the option of DB USA Corp or the holders of the preferred stock. Additionally, the preferred stock will not be subject to any mandatory redemption, sinking fund or other similar provisions. Class B ranks pari passu with Class A shares. The preferred stock has a preference over the common stock in the event of liquidation and qualifies as Tier 1 capital in accordance with regulatory capital requirements. DB USA Corp. has outstanding Class A and Class B series preferred stock issued with fixed dividend coupon rates of 8.28 % and 5.31 %, respectively. This fixed rate dividend is subject to discretionary cancelation, which results in a dividend stopper in respect of common stock. The decision whether a distribution can be made is subject to the DB USA Corp Board declaring a distribution, and receiving regulatory approvals. Beginning on September 23, 2026, the preferred stock may be converted, in whole or in part, at the option of the holder thereof into shares of common stock, at the rate of one share of common stock per each share of preferred stock.

Variance Commentary (2019YE to 2020Q2)

  • $519 million increase in Regulatory Capital is largely driven by the Net Income for the period of $485 million.

7

DB USA Corporation

Risk and Capital Performance

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020

Reconciliation of Financial and Regulatory Balance Sheet

Regulatory Capital and Capital Ratios according to Basel 3 Capital Rules

31-Dec-19

30-Jun-20

Variance

in USD m.

US Basel 3

US Basel 3

Common Stock plus retained surplus, net of unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares

23,663

23,656

(7)

Retained Earnings

(13,704)

(13,224)

480

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) based on transition rules

(246)

(228)

18

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital, before adjustments and deductions

9,713

10,204

491

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital: Adjustments and Deductions

0

Less: Goodwill net of associated deferred tax liabilities (DTLs)

(50)

(50)

0

Less: Intangible Assets, net of associated DTL's

(65)

(62)

3

Less: Deferred Tax Assets (DTLs) that arise from net operating losses and tax credit carryforwards, net of valuation allowances

0

0

0

Total Regulatory Adjustments to Commeon Equity Tier 1 (CET1)

(115)

(112)

3

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

9,598

10,092

494

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital instruments plus related surplus

4,205

4,205

0

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital before adjusments

4,205

4,205

0

Total Regulatory Adjustments to Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital

(2)

(1)

1

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital

4,203

4,204

1

Tier 1 Capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)

13,801

14,296

495

Tier 2 (T2) Capital

0

Tier 2 Capital instruments plus related surplus

0

0

0

Allowance for loan and lease losses includable in Tier 2 capital

10

34

24

Tier 2 (T2) Capital before adjustments

10

34

24

Total Regulatory Adjustments to Tier 2 (T2) Capital

0

0

0

Tier 2 (T2) Capital

10

34

24

Total Regulatory Capital

13,811

14,330

519

Ratios

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets)

26.19%

31.54%

Tier 1 Capital Ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets)

37.66%

44.68%

Total Capital Ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets)

37.69%

44.79%

Capital Conservation Buffer

21.69%

27.04%

Leverage Ratio (as a percentage of average total consolidated assets)

9.78%

10.45%

Supplementary Leverage Ratio

9.09%

11.99%

Reconciliation of Financial and Regulatory Balance Sheet

DB USA Corp's consolidated and combined financial statements have been prepared in accordance with US GAAP, which require management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingencies at the date of the consolidated and combined financial statements.

The consolidated and combined financial statements of the DB USA Corp include all entities in which DB USA Corp has a controlling financial interest. DB USA Corp consolidates entities in which it has a majority voting interest when the voting interest entity is controlled through substantive voting equity interests and the equity investors bear the residual economic risks of the entity. DB USA Corp also consolidates variable interest entities (VIEs) for which DB USA Corp is deemed to be the primary beneficiary in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) Topic 810, Consolidation. All material intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated in consolidation. In the normal course of business, DB USA Corp's operations may include significant transactions conducted with affiliated entities. Such transactions are governed by contractual agreements between DB USA Corp and its affiliates.

DB USA Corp prepares US GAAP financial statements for both financial and regulatory reporting purposes. In certain instances, regulatory reporting instructions and guidance require that certain assets or liabilities be reported in line items that vary from those used for financial reporting purposes. In other cases, the regulatory reporting format may differ from that used for financial reporting purposes - regulatory reporting formats tend to be much more granular. In either case, when comparing

8

DB USA Corporation

Risk and Capital Performance

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020

Reconciliation of Financial and Regulatory Balance Sheet

the financial and regulatory financial statements on a line item basis there may be differences between various line items that arise from these differing requirements and reporting formats.

In the case of DB USA Corp, the balance sheet assets, liabilities and stockholder's equity line items used in this report are those represented in the FR Y-9C report as reported by DB USA Corp as of June 30, 2020. Below is a reconciliation of the balance sheet as reported in the FR Y-9C and that which is reported in the non-public audited financial statements.

30-Jun-20

in USD m.

Financial

Presentation Differences

Regulatory

Balance Sheet

Balance Sheet

Non-TradingNon-Trading

Margin Loans

Equity

Interest Rate

Total

Securities

Swaps

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

20,378

-

-

-

-

20,378

Securities: Available for Sale

448

-

34

-

34

482

Collateralized agreements and financings

51,343

-

-

-

-

51,343

Loans, net of allow ance for loan losses

12,360

1

-

-

1

12,361

Financial instruments ow ned, at fair value

18,938

-

(34)

(352)

(386)

18,552

Other assets

11,261

(1)

-

352

351

11,612

Total assets

114,728

-

-

-

-

114,728

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Deposits

22,940

-

-

-

-

22,940

Fed funds purchased

0

-

-

-

-

0

Collateralized agreements and financing:

32,840

-

-

-

-

32,840

Financial instruments sold, but not yet purchased, at fair value

9,961

-

-

(52)

(52)

9,909

Borrow ings

20,162

-

-

-

-

20,162

Other liabilities

14,413

-

-

52

52

14,465

Total liabilities

100,316

-

-

-

-

100,316

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock

4,205

-

-

-

-

4,205

Common stock, par value $1.00 per share. 2,000 shares

0

-

-

-

-

0

Additional paid-in capital

23,656

-

-

-

-

23,656

Accumulated deficit

(13,224)

-

-

-

-

(13,224)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(228)

-

-

-

-

(228)

Minority Interest

3

-

-

-

-

3

Total stockholders' Equity

14,412

-

-

-

-

14,412

Total liabilities and stockholder's equity

114,728

-

-

-

-

114,728

The presentation differences noted in the above reconciliation are primarily due to:

  • Margin Loans: Pursuant to the AICPA Audit and Accounting Guide for Brokers and Dealers, margin balances are captured as Receivable from, and Payables to, Broker-dealers, Clearing Organizations and Customers (See Sections 4.29 and 4.44). The FR Y9-C instructions are not explicit regarding how to report "margin loans". However, DB received a FRB exception as part of the 2007 FRB Exam of Taunus as it relates to margin lending. Margin Loans were historically being reported in Other Assets (consistent with how they are reported on the Audited financial statements), however the FRB issues DB an exception on this treatment providing guidance that margin loans should be reported as Loans and leases, net of unearned income, Line 4.b on Schedule HC.
  • Equity Securities at Fair Value under 2016-01: For the US GAAP Financial Statements, under ASU 2016-01 entities are no longer able to classify equity investments as trading or available for sale (AFS) and must be measured at Fair Value through Net Income. Equity securities at Fair Value are considered Financial Instruments Owned for US GAAP financial reporting purposes. For the FR Y-9C, these non-trading equity securities held at Fair Value under ASU 2016-01 are reported separately on HC line 2.c Equity securities with readily determinable fair values not held for trading.
  • Trading vs Financial Instruments Owned: For the US GAAP Financial Statements all derivative positions are considered financial instruments and are presented in the Financial Instruments Owned/Sold captions. For the FR Y-9C, the non- trading derivatives are excluded from Trading Assets/Liabilities and are included in Other Assets/Liabilities.

9

DB USA Corporation

Risk and Capital Performance

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020

Credit Risk Exposure

Credit Risk Exposure

Credit risk exposures are calculated using the US Basel 3 Standardized Approaches capital rules. These exposures represent on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet exposures of DB USA Corp on a consolidated basis.

For on-balance sheet exposures, the table below provides the exposure amount as reported on the balance sheet as well as the amount that is subject to RWA calculations. For purposes of RWA calculations, on-balance sheet assets are generally measured at their fair value amounts, except for Secured Financing Transactions (SFT) (i.e. repurchase agreements), which are measured net of collateral.

Off-balance sheet exposures are generally converted to a Credit Equivalent Amount by multiplying the exposure or notional amount by a supervisory credit conversion factor.

Gross Exposure by Asset Class and Geographical Region

in USD m.

30-Jun-20

Amount Subject

On-balance Sheet Exposures

North America

Europe

Latin America

Caribbean

Asia

Other Countries

to RWA

Cash and balances due from depository institutions

20,081

252

2

18

25

0

20,378

Securities: Available for Sale

472

10

0

0

0

0

482

Loans

10,983

526

622

124

135

3

12,393

Trading Assets

400

3

0

11

0

0

414

Other Assets

3,225

1,066

8

1,568

48

3

5,918

Total On-balance Sheet Exposures

35,161

1,857

632

1,721

208

6

39,585

Amount Subject

Off-balance Sheet Exposures

to RWA

Letters of credit

686

43

0

3

18

0

750

Repo style transactions

15,812

5,320

1

417

1,046

1

22,597

Unused commitments

904

114

1

72

15

0

1,106

Derivatives

218

1,457

0

11

4

0

1,690

Unsettled Transactions

715

10

0

0

0

0

725

Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures

18,335

6,944

2

503

1,083

1

26,868

Grand Total

53,496

8,801

634

2,224

1,291

7

66,453

1 Include Flexible Repurchase Agreements ("Flex Repos") which combine the security of owning U.S. Government Obligations, fixed interest rates, the withdrawal flexibility of a money market account and the high yield of a medium- or long-term investment. Flex Repos are generally long term because they are tied to construction projects for which bond proceeds need to be invested until payment is due for each stage of construction. In return for the added flexibility, investors in Flex Repos almost always receive slightly lower rates of return than investors with terms that are more traditional. Flex Repos are provided by DBSI, the U.S. broker dealer.

in USD m.

31-Dec-19

On-balance Sheet Exposures

North America

Europe

Latin America

Caribbean

Asia

Other Countries

Amount Subject

to RWA

Cash and balances due from depository institutions

13,657

263

2

18

26

0

13,966

Securities: Available for Sale

234

9

0

0

0

0

243

Loans

10,774

551

344

187

200

3

12,059

Trading Assets

782

2

0

19

0

0

803

Other Assets

3,399

999

8

1,359

36

2

5,803

Total On-balance Sheet Exposures

28,846

1,824

354

1,583

262

5

32,874

Amount Subject

Off-balance Sheet Exposures

to RWA

Letters of credit

827

47

0

9

19

0

902

Repo style transactions

16,054

10,027

959

420

312

19

27,791

Unused commitments

942

126

0

40

16

0

1,124

Derivatives

404

366

0

9

6

0

785

Unsettled Transactions

27

7

0

5

0

0

39

Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures

18,254

10,573

959

483

353

19

30,641

Grand Total

47,100

12,397

1,313

2,066

615

24

63,515

10

DB USA Corporation

Risk and Capital Performance

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020

Credit Risk Exposure

Gross Exposure by Asset Class and Residual Maturity

30-Jun-20

in USD m

Over 1 month to not

Over 1 year and not

Over 2 years and not

Amount

Up to one month

Over 5 years

Subject to

more than 1 year

more than 2 years

more than 5 years

RWA

Cash and balances due from depository institutions

20,354

24

-

-

-

20,378

Securities: Available for Sale

-

89

188

193

12

482

Loans

567

3,057

2,097

3,544

3,128

12,393

Trading Assets

1

90

164

88

71

414

Other Assets

4,427

175

11

1,253

52

5,918

Total On-balance Sheet Exposures

25,349

3,435

2,460

5,078

3,263

39,585

Letters of credit

3

168

14

489

76

750

Repo-Style transactions (1)

19,622

2,554

163

10

248

22,597

Unused Commitments

201

184

155

485

81

1,106

Derivatives

15

827

486

251

111

1,690

Unsettled

724

1

-

-

-

725

Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures

20,565

3,734

818

1,235

516

26,868

Grand Total

45,914

7,169

3,278

6,313

3,779

66,453

1 Include Flexible Repurchase Agreements ("Flex Repos") which combine the security of owning U.S. Government Obligations, fixed interest rates, the withdrawal flexibility of a money market account and the high yield of a medium- or long-term investment. Flex Repos are generally long term because they are tied to construction projects for which bond proceeds need to be invested until payment is due for each stage of construction. In return for the added flexibility, investors in Flex Repos almost always receive slightly lower rates of return than investors with terms that are more traditional. Flex Repos are provided by DBSI, the U.S. broker dealer.

31-Dec-19

in USD m

Over 1 month to not

Over 1 year and not

Over 2 years and not

Amount

Up to one month

Over 5 years

Subject to

more than 1 year

more than 2 years

more than 5 years

RWA

Cash and balances due from depository institutions

13,966

-

-

-

-

13,966

Securities: Available for Sale

1

97

72

62

11

243

Loans

985

3,112

1,685

3,302

2,975

12,059

Trading Assets

200

211

115

160

117

803

Other Assets

4,217

319

13

1,188

66

5,803

Total On-balance Sheet Exposures

19,369

3,739

1,885

4,712

3,169

32,874

Letters of credit

-

282

19

524

77

902

Repo-Style transactions (1)

23,423

3,818

415

16

119

27,791

Unused Commitments

246

377

130

211

160

1,124

Derivatives

4

525

101

79

76

785

Unsettled

11

-

-

27

1

39

Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures

23,684

5,002

665

857

433

30,641

Grand Total

43,053

8,741

2,550

5,569

3,602

63,51

11

DB USA Corporation

Risk and Capital Performance

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020

Credit Risk Exposure

Gross Exposure by Asset Class and Industry

30-Jun-20

in USD m

Public

Banks and

Amount

other financial

Corporations

Retail

Other

Subject to

institutions

institutions

RWA

Cash and balances due from depository institutions

17,589

2,788

-

-

1

20,378

Securities: Available for Sale

413

39

18

-

12

482

Loans

318

2,631

2,253

3,599

3,592

12,393

Trading Assets

287

45

15

1

66

414

Other Assets

518

3,072

545

14

1,769

5,918

Total On-balance Sheet Exposures

19,125

8,575

2,831

3,614

5,440

39,585

Letters of credit

6

545

50

147

2

750

Repo-Style transactions

3,298

19,095

6

-

198

22,597

Unused Commitments

-

801

148

102

55

1,106

Derivatives

545

1,145

-

-

-

1,690

Unsettled

-

35

688

1

1

725

Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures

3,849

21,621

892

250

256

26,868

Grand Total

22,974

30,196

3,723

3,864

5,696

66,453

1 Include Flexible Repurchase Agreements ("Flex Repos") which combine the security of owning U.S. Government Obligations, fixed interest rates, the withdrawal flexibility of a money market account and the high yield of a medium- or long-term investment. Flex Repos are generally long term because they are tied to construction projects for which bond proceeds need to be invested until payment is due for each stage of construction. In return for the added flexibility, investors in Flex Repos almost always receive slightly lower rates of return than investors with terms that are more traditional. Flex Repos are provided by DBSI, the U.S. broker dealer.

31-Dec-19

in USD m

Public

Banks and

Amount

other financial

Corporations

Retail

Other

Subject to

institutions

institutions

RWA

Cash and balances due from depository institutions

10,741

3,221

-

-

4

13,966

Securities: Available for Sale

179

46

9

-

9

243

Loans

288

2,492

2,625

3,450

3,204

12,059

Trading Assets

628

84

62

1

28

803

Other Assets

609

3,020

486

7

1,681

5,803

Total On-balance Sheet Exposures

12,445

8,863

3,182

3,458

4,926

32,874

Letters of credit

6

560

164

170

2

902

Repo-Style transactions (1)

4,103

23,363

8

-

317

27,791

Unused Commitments

-

715

233

162

14

1,124

Derivatives

449

336

-

-

-

785

Unsettled

-

28

11

-

-

39

Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures

4,558

25,002

416

332

333

30,641

Grand Total

17,003

33,865

3,598

3,790

5,259

63,515

12

DB USA Corporation

Risk and Capital Performance

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020

Credit Risk Exposure

Basel 3 Standardized Approach Exposure Amounts and Risk-weighted Assets by Exposure Class and Risk Weight

in USD m.

30-Jun-20

US Basel 3 Standardized Approach

US Basel 3

Exposure

by risk weighting

Balance

Amount

Sheet

Subject to

Other

Other

On-balance Sheet Exposures

RWA

Amount

RWA

0%

2%

4%

10%

20%

50%

100%

150%

250%

300%

400%

600%

625%

937.5%

1250%

Amount

RWA

Cash and balances due from depository institutions

569

20,378

20,378

17,545

0

0

0

2,828

3

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Securities: Available for Sale

52

482

482

404

0

0

32

0

46

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Securities Purchased under agreements to Resell

0

51,343

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Loans: Residential mortgage exposures

1,464

2,827

2,827

7

0

0

0

0

2,712

108

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Loans: High volatility commercial real estate exposures

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Loans: All other exposures

9,361

9,566

9,566

359

0

0

0

170

11

8,436

590

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Loans: Allow ance for Loan Loss

0

32

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Trading Assets

93

17,776

375

285

0

0

0

0

25

62

0

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

0

0

All Other Assets: All Other

5,229

11,612

5,918

160

0

0

0

2,374

1

2,184

13

1,005

0

0

0

0

0

0

181

38

Securitization Exposures: Trading Assets

199

776

39

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

39

199

Total On-balance Sheet Exposures

16,968

114,728

39,585

18,760

0

0

0

5,404

2,752

10,838

603

1,005

0

0

3

0

0

0

220

237

Credit

Amount

Equivalent

Subject to

Other

Other

Off-balance Sheet Exposures

Amount

RWA

0%

2%

4%

10%

20%

50%

100%

150%

250%

300%

400%

600%

625%

937.5%

1250% Exposure

RWA

Financial standby letters of credit

542

733

733

46

0

0

0

181

0

506

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Performance standby letters of credit

15

17

17

2

0

0

0

0

0

15

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Commercial and similar letters of credit

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Repo style transactions

6,268

22,597

22,597

10,031

1,155

0

0

5,753

1,127

4,531

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Unused commitments: 1 year of less

21

101

101

0

0

0

0

100

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Unused commitments: exceeding 1 year

877

1,005

1,005

86

0

0

0

7

74

838

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Over-the-counter derivatives

254

1,066

1,066

0

0

0

0

1,015

0

51

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Centrally Cleared derivatives

13

624

624

0

605

19

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Unsettled Transactions

44

725

725

703

0

0

0

0

0

19

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

1

0

0

Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures

8,035

26,868

26,868

10,868

1,760

19

0

7,056

1,201

5,961

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

1

0

0

Total Risk Weighted Assets, excluding Market Risk

25,003

25,003

0

35

1

0

2,492

1,977

16,799

905

2,513

0

0

18

13

0

13

0

237

Standardized Market Risk Weighted Assets

12,087

Total Risk Weighted Assets

37,090

in USD m.

31-Dec-19

US Basel 3 Standardized Approach

US Basel 3

Exposure

by risk weighting

Balance

Amount

Sheet

Subject to

Other

Other

On-balance Sheet Exposures

RWA

Amount

RWA

0%

2%

4%

10%

20%

50%

100%

150%

250%

300%

400%

600%

625%

937.5%

1250%

Amount

RWA

Cash and balances due from depository institutions

661

13,966

13,966

10,686

0

0

0

3,272

3

5

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Securities: Available for Sale

43

243

243

162

0

0

0

47

0

34

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Securities Purchased under agreements to Resell

0

55,570

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Loans: Residential mortgage exposures

1,417

2,735

2,735

6

0

0

0

0

2,624

105

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Loans: High volatility commercial real estate exposures

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Loans: All other exposures

8,960

9,324

9,324

316

0

0

0

251

11

8,429

317

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Loans: Allow ance for Loan Loss

0

9

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Trading Assets

95

18,570

721

627

0

0

0

0

18

74

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

All Other Assets: All Other

4,971

7,433

5,803

470

0

0

0

1,951

2

2,155

10

924

0

0

0

0

0

0

291

100

Securitization Exposures: Trading Assets

456

1,524

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

456

Total On-balance Sheet Exposures

16,604

109,356

32,792

12,267

0

0

0

5,521

2,658

10,802

327

924

0

0

2

0

0

0

291

556

Credit

Amount

Equivalent

Subject to

Other

Other

Off-balance Sheet Exposures

Amount

RWA

0%

2%

4%

10%

20%

50%

100%

150%

250%

300%

400%

600%

625%

937.5%

1250% Exposure

RWA

Financial standby letters of credit

580

883

883

150

0

0

0

191

0

542

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Performance standby letters of credit

17

19

19

2

0

0

0

0

0

17

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Commercial and similar letters of credit

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Repo style transactions

6,292

27,791

27,791

15,742

1,474

0

0

4,836

888

4,851

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Unused commitments: 1 year of less

63

143

143

0

0

0

0

100

0

43

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Unused commitments: exceeding 1 year

865

981

981

85

0

0

0

1

60

835

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Over-the-counter derivatives

79

241

241

0

0

0

0

202

0

39

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Centrally Cleared derivatives

11

544

544

0

514

30

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Unsettled Transactions

47

39

39

13

0

0

0

0

0

22

0

0

0

0

0

4

0

0

0

0

Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures

7,955

30,641

30,641

15,992

1,988

30

0

5,330

948

6,349

0

0

0

0

0

4

0

0

0

0

Total Risk Weighted Assets, excluding Market Risk

24,559

24,559

0

40

1

0

2,170

1,803

17,151

491

2,310

0

0

12

25

0

0

0

556

Standardized Market Risk Weighted Assets

12,087

Total Risk Weighted Assets

36,646

13

DB USA Corporation

Risk and Capital Performance

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020

Credit Risk and Credit Risk Mitigation

Credit Risk and Credit Risk Mitigation

The majority of credit risk mitigation techniques are applied to secured financing transactions (SFT) and derivatives. Credit risk mitigation techniques for the other products are not significant. DB USA Corp takes advantage of credit-risk mitigation benefits, as permitted under U.S. Basel III Rule, in its computation of risk-weighted assets.

For derivatives, DB USA Corp receives cash and non-cash collateral which, subject to the U.S. Basel III Rules, are applied against the computed gross credit exposures. For SFTs, DB USA Corp is frequently able to use the collateral haircut approach to recognize credit risk mitigation benefits of financial collateral. The collateral haircut approach allows DB USA Corp to only consider liquid, eligible collateral. Where the collateral haircut approach is not viable, DB USA Corp may still obtain the credit- risk mitigation benefits of the collateral simple approach, which permits DB USA Corp to substitute the risk weight of the collateral for the risk weight of the counterparty.

Netting of Secured Financing Transactions (SFT)

30-Jun-20

Net Amount

Amount

Presented

Offset in the

in the

Statement

Statement

of

of

Collateral

Gross

Financial

Financial

Received or

Net

in USD m.

Amount

Condition (1)

Condition

Pledged (2)

Amount (3)

Assets:

Collateralized agreements and financings:

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

79,564

(49,265)

30,299

(30,299)

-

Securities borrow ed

21,752

(708)

21,044

(21,044)

-

Total

$

101,316

(49,973)

51,343

(51,343)

-

Liabilities:

Collateralized agreements and financings:

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

78,006

(49,265)

28,741

(28,741)

-

Securities loaned

4,807

(708)

4,099

(4,253)

(155)

Total

$

82,813

(49,973)

32,840

(32,994)

(155)

  1. Amounts relate to master netting agreements and collateral agreements which have been determined by DB USA Corp to be legally enforceable in the event of default and where certain other criteria are met in accordance with applicable offsetting accounting guidance. There are no amounts which were eligible for netting pursuant to ASC 210-20 that DB USA Corp did not net.
  2. Securities collateral is reflected at its fair value, but has been limited to the net exposure in the consolidated statement of financial condition in order to exclude any over- collateralization. These amounts do not reflect any cash collateral.
  3. Includes amounts subject to enforceable master netting agreements that have not met the requirements for offsetting in accordance with applicable accounting guidance but are eligible for offsetting to the extent an event of default has occurred.

31-Dec-19

Net Amount

Amount

Presented

Offset in the

in the

Statement

Statement

of

of

Collateral

Gross

Financial

Financial

Received or

Net

in USD m.

Amount

Condition (1)

Condition

Pledged (2)

Amount (3)

Assets:

Collateralized agreements and financings:

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

74,071

(39,897)

34,174

(34,174)

-

Securities borrow ed

23,753

(2,357)

21,396

(20,795)

601

Total

$

97,824

(42,254)

55,570

(54,969)

601

Liabilities:

Collateralized agreements and financings:

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

64,679

(39,897)

24,782

(27,333)

(2,551)

Securities loaned

8,619

(2,357)

6,262

(6,262)

-

Total

$

73,298

(42,254)

31,044

(33,595)

(2,551)

14

DB USA Corporation

Risk and Capital Performance

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020

Credit Risk and Credit Risk Mitigation

Netting of Derivatives Transactions

30-Jun-20

Fair value

Notional Amount

Exchange -

in USD m.

Assets

Libilities

traded

OTC

Total

Contract type

Interest rate contracts

487

103

4,786

22,670

27,456

Credit contracts

-

-

-

-

-

Equity contracts

23

7

250

-

250

Other contracts

-

-

-

14,574

14,574

Total gross derivatives

5,036

37,244

42,280

510

110

-

-

Less: Counterparty netting (1)

(49)

(49)

Net amounts presented in statement of financial condition

461

61

Less: Cash collateral received/posted

(13)

-

Net derivative

448

61

  1. Amounts relate to master netting agreements and collateral agreements which have been determined by DB USA Corp to be legally enforceable in the event of default and where certain other criteria are met in accordance with applicable offsetting accounting guidance.

31-Dec-19

Fair value

Notional Amount

Exchange -

in USD m.

Assets

Libilities

traded

OTC

Total

Contract type

Interest rate contracts

191

54

4,689

27,199

31,888

Credit contracts

-

-

-

2

2

Equity contracts

16

-

99

-

99

Other contracts

-

-

-

6,186

6,186

Total gross derivatives

207

54

4,788

33,387

38,175

Less: Counterparty netting (1)

(12)

(12)

Net amounts presented in statement of financial condition

195

42

Less: Cash collateral received/posted

(95)

(42)

Net derivative

100

-

15

DB USA Corporation

Risk and Capital Performance

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020

Impairments

Impairments

The allowance for credit losses represents management's estimate of probable losses that have occurred in the loan portfolio and off balance sheet positions, which comprise contingent liabilities and lending related commitments as of the date of the consolidated and combined financial statements. The allowance for credit losses of funded lending related commitments is reported as a reduction of loans on the consolidated statement of financial condition. The allowance for credit losses of undrawn lending related commitments is reported in other liabilities on the consolidated statement of financial condition.

To allow management to determine the appropriate level of the allowance for credit losses, all significant counterparty relationships are reviewed periodically, as are loans under special supervision, such as impaired loans. This review encompasses current information and events related to the counterparty, such as past due status and collateral recovery values, as well as industry, geographic, economic, political, and other environmental factors. This process results in an allowance for credit losses which consists of a specific loss component and an inherent loss component.

The specific loss component represents the allowance for impaired loans. Impaired loans represent loans for which, based on current information and events, management believes it is probable that DB USA Corp will not be able to collect all principal and interest amounts due in accordance with the contractual terms of the loan agreement. The specific loss component of the allowance is measured by the excess of the recorded investment in the loan, including accrued interest, over either the present value of expected future cash flows, including cash flows that may result from foreclosure less costs for obtaining or selling the collateral, or the market price of the loan, discounted at the loan's effective interest rate. Impaired loans are generally placed on nonaccrual status.

The inherent loss component is principally for all other loans not deemed to be impaired, but that, on a portfolio basis, are believed to have some inherent loss, which is probable of occurring and is reasonably estimable. The inherent loss allowance represents an estimate of losses inherent in the portfolio that has not yet been individually identified and reflects the imprecision and uncertainties in estimating the allowance for loan loss. This estimate of inherent losses excludes those exposures that have already been considered when establishing the allowance for smaller balance standardized homogeneous loans.

Amounts determined to be uncollectible are charged to the allowance. Subsequent recoveries, if any, are credited to the allowance. The provision for credit losses, which is charged to income, is the amount necessary to adjust the allowance for credit losses to the level determined through the process described above.

The allowance for off balance sheet positions, which is established through charges to other expenses, is determined using the same measurement techniques as the allowance for credit losses.

Variance Commentary (2019YE to 2020Q2)

Impaired loans decreased by $5 million as of June 30, 2020 compared with December 31, 2019. The decrease is primarily attributed to residential real estate loans with Private Bank and Corporate Bank clients. Past due loans reported by DB USA Corp as of June 2020 are immaterial.

The Loan Loss Allowance increased $23 million as of June 30, 2020 compared with December 31, 2019. The reason for the increase was in part due to the adoption of Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL - ASU 2016-13) as of January 1, 2020. The first time adoption impact was $6 million. There was a further increase to the allowance during the period of $17 million as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy.

Following new reporting guidelines issued by the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB), DB USA is taking the option to account for eligible loan modifications under Section 4013 of the CARES Act. This means DB USA is not required to apply ASC Subtopic 310-40 to the section 4013 loans for the term of the loan modification and as such do not have to report section 4013 loans as TDRs in regulatory reports. Eligible loans are defined as those which meet the definition of a TDR and the reporting guidance of the CARES Act. However, DB USA had no loan modifications that met these requirements and as such did not report any loan modifications under Section 4013 of the CARES Act.

16

DB USA Corporation

Risk and Capital Performance

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020

Impairments

Impaired loans, allowance for loan losses and coverage ratio by industry

31-Dec-19

30-Jun-20

Impaired loan

Impaired loan

Loan Loss

coverage ratio

Loan Loss

coverage ratio

in USD m.

Impaired Loans

Allow ance

(%)

Impaired Loans

Allow ance

(%)

Commercial and residential real estate activities

59

9

15%

54

32

59%

Other

3

-

0%

3

-

0%

Total

62

9

15%

57

32

56%

Impaired loans, allowance for loan losses and coverage ratio by region

31-Dec-19

30-Jun-20

Impaired loan

Impaired loan

Loan Loss

coverage ratio

Loan Loss

coverage ratio

in USD m.

Impaired Loans

Allow ance

(%)

Impaired Loans

Allow ance

(%)

North America

62

9

15%

57

32

56%

Total

62

9

15%

57

32

56%

Development of impaired loans

in USD m.

Balance, beginning of the period

Classified as impaired during the period

Transferred to not impaired during the period

Charge Offs

Disposal of impaired loans

Paydow ns

Balance, end of the period

31-Dec-19

(12 Months)

Impaired loans Individually assessed

71

23

5

-

26

1

62

30-Jun-20 (6 months)

Impaired loans Individually assessed

62

2

1

2

4

-

57

Development of specific loan loss allowance

in USD m.

Balance, beginning of the period

Recoveries

Charge Offs

Provision for loan and lease losses

Other

Balance, end of the period

31-Dec-19

(12 Months)

Specific loan loss allowance

3

-

2

2

-

3

30-Jun-20 (6 months)

Specific loan loss allowance

3

-

-

-

-

3

17

DB USA Corporation

Risk and Capital Performance

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020

Supplementary Leverage Ratio

Supplementary Leverage Ratio

Per U.S. regulatory reporting requirements and in compliance with the FRB's Regulation YY (12 CFR 252.153), IHCs with consolidated total on-balance sheet foreign exposures in excess of USD $10 billion are required to comply with Supplemental Leverage Ratio (SLR) requirements starting in 2018. The SLR is designed to require a banking organization to hold a minimum amount of capital against total assets and off-balance sheet exposures, regardless of the riskiness of the individual assets. Thus, all categories of assets, including cash, U.S. Treasuries, and deposits at the Federal Reserve, are included in the determination of the SLR. The SLR is the ratio of an IHC's Tier 1 capital as of a quarter-end to total leverage exposure, the latter of which is calculated as the sum of:

(A)The average on-balance sheet assets calculated as of each day of the reporting quarter;

and

  1. The average off-balance sheet exposures calculated as of the last day of each of the most recent three months, minus the applicable deductions from Tier 1 capital.

The main components of total leverage exposure are:

  • On-balancesheet exposures;
  • Derivative exposures;
  • Repo-styletransactions and
  • Other off-balance sheet exposures.

The SLR reporting requirements follow the classification and segmentation required by Schedule A of the FFIEC 101 report.

Variance Commentary (2019YE to 2020Q2)

The Supplementary Leverage Ratio for June 2020 is 11.99%, 291bps increase from December 2019. The significant driver of this increase was due to a new requirement issued by the Federal Reserve Bank that Category III IHC such as DB USA must temporarily exclude U.S. Treasury Securities and Deposits at Federal Reserve Banks from the SLR denominator, leverage exposure. The amount of U.S. Treasury Securities and Deposits at Federal Reserve Banks excluded from the leverage exposure as at June 30, 2020 was $30.3 billion and contributed to a 2.43 % increase in the SLR.

Total SLR exposures decreased $(32.7) billion to $119.2 billion as compared with December 2019.

  • On-balanacesheet exposures reduced by $(26.2) billion primarily due to the deductions of qualifying central bank deposits as mentioned above of $(30.3) billion. This was offset by an increase in on-balance sheet carrying values of $4.1 billion.
  • Exposures from Repo-style transactions decreased $(8.2) billion (post FIN41 netting). This was largely due to an increase in netting benfit of $6.4 billion, but also due to decreased gross repo balances of $2.0 billion. The increase in netting benefit is mainly driven by a proportional increase in balances with nettable counterparties such as DB London.
  • Other off balance sheet exposures increased $1.7 billion driven by higher average forward starting reverse repos balances.

18

DB USA Corporation

Risk and Capital Performance

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020

Supplementary Leverage Ratio

in USD m.

The balance sheet carrying value of all on-balance sheet assets (excluding on-balance sheet assets for derivative transactions and repo-style transactions, but including collateral)

Deductions from common equity tier 1 capital and additional tier 1 capital (report as a positive amount)

Adjustments for deductions of qualifying central bank deposits for custodial banking organisations

Total on-balance sheet exposures (item 2.1 minus item 2.2)

Replacement cost for all derivative transactions

Add-on amounts for potential future exposure (PFE) for all derivative transactions

Gross-up for collateral posted in derivative transactions if collateral is deducted from on-balance sheet assets

Deduction of receivable assets for qualifying cash variation margin posted in derivative transactions (report as a positive amount)

Exempted exposures to central counterparties (CCPs) in cleared transactions (report as a positive amount)

Adjusted effective notional principal amount of sold credit protection

Adjusted effective notional principal amount offsets and PFE deductions for sold credit protection (report as a positive amount)

Total derivative exposures (sum of items 2.4, 2.5, 2.6 and 2.9, minus items 2.7, 2.8, and 2.10)

Gross assets for repo-style transactions, with no recognition of netting

Reduction of the gross value of receivables in reverse repurchase transactions by cash payables in repurchase transactions (report as a positive value)

Counterparty credit risk for all repo-style transactions

Exposure amount for repo-style transactions where an institution acts as an agent

Total exposures for repo-style transactions (sum of items 2.12, 2.14, and 2.15, minus item 2.13)

Off-balance sheet exposures at gross notional amounts

Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts (report as a positive amount)

Total off-balance sheet exposures (item 2.17 minus item 2.18)

Tier 1 capital (from Schedule A, item 45)

Total leverage exposure (sum of items 2.3, 2.11, 2.16, and 2.19)

Supplementary leverage ratio (item 2.20 divided by item 2.21)

31-Dec-1930-Jun-20

58,04662,099

117113

030,292

57,92931,694

90

143

3,594

4,095

0

0

0

0

1,486

2,007

0

0

0

0

2,198

2,231

138,473

136,432

55,372

61,734

1,179

1,411

0

0

84,280

76,109

23,001

30,436

15,509

21,228

7,492

9,208

13,801

14,296

151,899

119,242

9.0856%

11.9891%

19

DB USA Corporation

Risk and Capital Performance

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) is intended to promote the short-term resilience of a bank's liquidity risk profile over a 30 day stress scenario. The ratio is defined as the amount of High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) that could be used to raise liquidity, measured against the total volume of net cash outflows, arising from both actual and contingent exposures, projected over a 30 calendar-day period of significant stress. Banks are also required to take into account potential maturity mismatches between contractual outflows and inflows during the 30 day stress period.

The following table presents DB USA Corp's average LCR, and average unweighted and weighted amounts of HQLA, cash outflows and cash inflows, for June 30, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019.

For details please refer to DB USA Corp's quarterly U.S. LCR Disclosures publicly disclosed on DB's website.

Average Unweighted

Average Weighted

Amount

Amount

in USD m.

For the quarter ended

31-Dec-19

30-Jun-20

31-Dec-19

30-Jun-20

HIGH-QUALITY LIQUID ASSETS (1)

1

Total eligible high-quality liquid assets (HQLA), of which:

22,637

19,644

22,637

19,644

2

Eligible level 1 liquid assets

22,637

19,644

22,637

19,644

3

Eligible level 2A liquid assets

-

-

-

-

4

Eligible level 2B l iquid assets

-

-

-

-

CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNTS

5

Deposit outflow from retail customers and counterparties, of which:

556

530

99

90

6

Stable retail deposit outflow

61

73

2

2

7

Other retail funding outflow

333

318

33

32

8

Brokered deposit outflow

162

139

64

56

9

Unsecured wholesale funding outflow, of which:

23,182

22,724

12,124

11,368

10

Operational deposit outflow

12,835

13,493

3,206

3,371

11

Non-operational funding outflow

10,347

9,231

8,918

7,997

12

Unsecured debt outflow

-

-

-

-

13

Secured wholesale funding and asset exchange outflow

107,336

112,042

5,471

6,795

14

Additional outflow requirements, of which:

5,133

4,051

1,805

1,304

15

Outflow related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements

1,148

1,191

548

505

16

Outflow related to credit and liquidity facilities including unconsolidated structured

transactions and mortgage commitments

3,985

2,860

1,257

799

17

Other contractual funding obligation outflow

32

4

32

4

18

Other contingent funding obligations outflow

-

-

-

-

19

TOTAL CASH OUTFLOW

136,239

139,351

19,531

19,561

CASH INFLOW AMOUNTS

20

Secured lending and asset exchange cash inflow

119,568

125,163

5,394

7,099

21

Retail cash inflow

118

62

62

28

22

Unsecured wholesale cash inflow

1,294

1,130

1,207

1,125

23

Other cash inflows, of which:

67

57

67

57

24

Net derivative cash inflow

4

1

4

1

25

Securities cash inflow

63

56

63

56

26

Broker-dealer segregated account inflow

-

-

-

-

27

Other cash i nflow

-

-

-

-

TOTAL CASH INFLOW

121,047

126,412

6,730

8,309

29

HQLA AMOUNT (1)

22,637

19,644

30

TOTAL NET CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNT EXCLUDING THE MATURITY MISMATCH ADD-ON

12,801

11,252

31

MATURITY MISMATCH ADD-ON

123

76

32

TOTAL NET CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNT

12,924

11,328

33

LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO (%)

175%

173%

HQLA figures have been adjusted for the trapped HQLA at the U.S. subsidaries

(1)

Numbers may not add due to rounding

(2)

20

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 15:15:04 UTC

