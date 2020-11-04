Deutsche Bank : DB USA Corporation Pillar 3 report Q2 2020 0 11/04/2020 | 10:16am EST Send by mail :

Per regulation it is not required to have Pillar 3 disclosures audited. As such the information provided in this Pillar 3 Report is unaudited. Basis of Presentation DB USA Corp Pillar 3 Report has been prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP"), while Regulatory Capital and Risk Weighted Assets ("RWA") calculations are based on U.S. Basel 3 Standardized Approach ("U.S. Basel 3") capital rules. In this regard RWA, Regulatory Capital and associated disclosures are based on U.S. regulatory reporting requirements as defined by the Federal Reserve Bank FR Y-9C Consolidated Financial Statements for Bank Holding Companies ("FR Y-9C") and in conjunction with U.S. Basel 3 rules. Quantitative Pillar 3 disclosures, in the Pillar 3 Report follow the classification and segmentation required by the FR Y-9C reporting requirements and U.S. Basel 3 guidelines. Where appropriate, we have introduced and modified disclosure tables required by the European Banking Authority ("EBA"), in order to present information consistent with the reporting made in the FR Y-9C and the DB USA Corp audited financial statements, also prepared on a U.S. GAAP basis. Scope of Application DB USA Corp is the US Intermediate Holding Company ("IHC") of Deutsche Bank AG ("DB Group") that is implemented pursuant to Regulation YY: Enhanced Prudential Standards for Bank Holding Companies and Foreign Banking Organizations, codified in 12 C.F.R. Part 252, and, in particular, Subpart O - Enhanced Prudential Standards for Foreign Banking Organizations with Total Consolidated Assets of $100 Billion or More and Combined U.S. Assets of $100 Billion or More" (the "FBO EPS Rule"). The FBO EPS Rule requires that a foreign banking organization ("FBO") having combined US assets of $100 billion or more and US non-branch assets of $50 billion or more establish in the US an IHC for its US subsidiaries that must be organized under the applicable US laws and operate under all applicable US regulatory requirements, including leverage and risk-based capital standards, stress testing, risk management and liquidity requirements. DB USA Corp consolidates all of DB Group subsidiaries in the U.S. which include Deutsche Bank Trust Corporation ("DBTC"), Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas ("DBTCA"), Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. ("DBSI"), Deutsche Bank US Financial Markets Holding Corp. ("DBUSH"), Deutsche Bank Americas Holding Corp. ("DBAH") and German American Capital Corp. ("GACC"). 3 DB USA Corporation Risk and Capital Performance Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020 Exposures and Risk-weighted Assets Risk and Capital Performance Exposures and Risk-weighted Assets DB USA Corp RWA are calculated based on the U.S. Basel 3 Standardized Rules. The information in the schedules below presents DB USA Corp distribution of RWA by exposure categories as reported in DB USA Corp's FR Y-9C, Schedule HC-R Regulatory Capital for the period ended June 30, 2020. Operational Risk RWA is not applicable for banks calculating RWA under the U.S. Basel 3 Standardized Rules. Market Risk RWA is only applicable to banks that are subject to the Market Risk Final Rule. This rule applies to US banking organizations that have significant trading activity ("Market Risk Banking Organizations"). US Market Risk Banking Organizations have aggregated trading assets and liabilities of at least $1 billion or 10% of total assets. DB USA Corp does meet the definition of a Market Risk Banking Organization and therefore is subject to the Market Risk RWA. Variance Commentary (2019YE to 2020Q2) The June 2020 On-balance Sheet Exposures increased $5.4 billion and Off Balance Sheet Exposures decreased $(3.8) billion as compared with December 2019 while RWA decreased over the same period by $(4.7) billion. On Balance Sheet Exposures: $6.4 billion increase in cash and balances due from depository institutions is driven by an increase in deposits of ($8 billion), offset by an increase in loans of ($0.4 billion), increase in Securities for ($0.2 billion) and ($0.8 billion) decrease in Eurodollar Overnight Purchase balance

$(4.2) billion decrease in Security Repurchase Agreements ("Repo") driven by decrease in Reverse Repos with DB AG New York ("DBNY") of $1.5 billion, decrease in the Investment Bank due to lower funding requirements of $1.9 billion and lower stock borrow balances due to reduced client activity of $1.0 billion.

$(0.8) billion decrease in trading assets driven by a reduction in corporate bonds of $1.2 billion as a result of the Investment Bank reducing corporate inventory to be better positioned for market volatility resulting from COVID-19.

$4.2 billion increase in all other assets driven by $3.2 billion increase due to higher initial margin requirements with clearing houses in response to the market activity, $0.5 billion due to fail to deliver balances and $0.4 billion intercompany receivables.

$0.8 billion increase in Over-the-counter derivatives driven by notional increases in mainly interest rate derivatives

$0.7 billion increase in unsettled transactions following a rise in volumes due to market volatility. RWA: The decrease in RWA was predominately driven by the reduction in the Standardized Market RWA which was down $5.1 billion due to risk and exposure reduction in the Investment Bank. For the period ended US Basel 3 Standardized Approach 31-Dec-19 30-Jun-20 Variance On-balance Sheet Exposures Cash and balances due from depository institutions 13,966 20,378 6,412 Securities: Available for Sale 243 482 239 Securities Purchased under agreements to Resell 55,570 51,343 (4,227) Loans: Residential mortgage exposures 2,735 2,827 92 Loans: All other exposures 9,324 9,566 242 Loans: Allowance for Loan Loss (9) (32) (23) Trading Assets 18,570 17,776 (794) All Other Assets: All Other 7,433 11,612 4,179 Securitization Exposures: Trading Assets 1,524 776 (748) Total On-balance Sheet Exposures 109,356 114,728 5,372 Off-balance Sheet Exposures (credit equivalent amount) Financial standby letters of credit 883 733 (150) Performance standby letters of credit 19 17 (2) Commercial and similar letters of credit 0 0 0 Repo style transactions 27,791 22,597 (5,194) Unused commitments: 1 year of less 143 101 (42) Unused commitments: exceeding 1 year 981 1,005 24 Over-the-counter derivatives 241 1,066 825 Centrally Cleared derivatives 544 624 80 Unsettled Transactions 39 725 686 Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures 30,641 26,868 (3,773) Figures may include rounding differences. 5 DB USA Corporation Risk and Capital Performance Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020 Exposures and Risk-weighted Assets Basel 3 Standardized Approach Risk-weighted Assets by Exposure Class For the period ended in USD m. 31-Dec-19 30-Jun-20 Variance On-balance Sheet Exposures RWA RWA RWA Cash and balances due from depository institutions 661 569 (91) Securities: Available for Sale 43 52 9 Securities Purchased under agreements to Resell 0 0 0 Loans: Held for Sale 0 0 0 Loans: Residential mortgage exposures 1,417 1,464 47 Loans: High volatility commercial real estate exposures 0 0 0 Loans: Exposures past due 90 days or more or on nonaccrual 0 0 0 Loans: All other exposures 8,960 9,361 401 Loans: Allowance for Loan Loss 0 0 0 Trading Assets 95 93 (3) All Other Assets 4,971 5,229 258 Securitization Exposures: Trading Assets 456 199 (257) Total On-balance Sheet Exposures 16,604 16,968 364 Off-balance Sheet Exposures RWA RWA RWA Financial standby letters of credit 580 542 (38) Performance standby letters of credit 17 15 (2) Commercial and similar letters of credit 0 0 0 Repo style transactions 6,292 6,268 (23) Unused commitments: 1 year or less 63 21 (42) Unused commitments: exceeding 1 year 865 877 12 Over-the-counter derivatives 79 254 175 Centrally Cleared derivatives 11 13 1 Unsettled Transactions 47 44 (3) Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures 7,955 8,035 80 Total Risk Weighted Assets, excluding Market Risk 24,559 25,003 444 Standardized Market Risk Weighted Assets 12,087 6,990 (5,097) Total Risk Weighted Assets 36,646 31,993 (4,653) Figures may include rounding differences. 6 DB USA Corporation Risk and Capital Performance Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020 Regulatory Capital Regulatory Capital The calculation of DB USA Corp's regulatory capital is pursuant to the U.S. Basel 3 Standardized Rules and includes applicable deductions and filters. The information in this section is based on the regulatory principles of consolidation. Pursuant to the effective regulations on its formation date of July 1, 2016, DB USA Corp's regulatory capital comprises Tier 1 (T1) and Tier 2 (T2) capital. Tier 1 capital is subdivided into Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital and Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital. CET1 is comprised of the common stock issued by DB USA Corp, related surplus and retained earnings. AT1 capital is comprised of Class A and Class B Preferred Stock issued by DB USA Corp; there are no Tier 2 instruments issued by DB USA Corp. The terms of the common stock within CET1 provide for the normal payment of dividends if and when declared. The AT1 preferred stock is voting, non-cumulative, perpetual, has no maturity date and will not be subject to redemption at the option of DB USA Corp or the holders of the preferred stock. Additionally, the preferred stock will not be subject to any mandatory redemption, sinking fund or other similar provisions. Class B ranks pari passu with Class A shares. The preferred stock has a preference over the common stock in the event of liquidation and qualifies as Tier 1 capital in accordance with regulatory capital requirements. DB USA Corp. has outstanding Class A and Class B series preferred stock issued with fixed dividend coupon rates of 8.28 % and 5.31 %, respectively. This fixed rate dividend is subject to discretionary cancelation, which results in a dividend stopper in respect of common stock. The decision whether a distribution can be made is subject to the DB USA Corp Board declaring a distribution, and receiving regulatory approvals. Beginning on September 23, 2026, the preferred stock may be converted, in whole or in part, at the option of the holder thereof into shares of common stock, at the rate of one share of common stock per each share of preferred stock. Variance Commentary (2019YE to 2020Q2) $519 million increase in Regulatory Capital is largely driven by the Net Income for the period of $485 million. 7 DB USA Corporation Risk and Capital Performance Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020 Reconciliation of Financial and Regulatory Balance Sheet Regulatory Capital and Capital Ratios according to Basel 3 Capital Rules 31-Dec-19 30-Jun-20 Variance in USD m. US Basel 3 US Basel 3 Common Stock plus retained surplus, net of unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares 23,663 23,656 (7) Retained Earnings (13,704) (13,224) 480 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) based on transition rules (246) (228) 18 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital, before adjustments and deductions 9,713 10,204 491 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital: Adjustments and Deductions 0 Less: Goodwill net of associated deferred tax liabilities (DTLs) (50) (50) 0 Less: Intangible Assets, net of associated DTL's (65) (62) 3 Less: Deferred Tax Assets (DTLs) that arise from net operating losses and tax credit carryforwards, net of valuation allowances 0 0 0 Total Regulatory Adjustments to Commeon Equity Tier 1 (CET1) (115) (112) 3 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 9,598 10,092 494 Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital Additional Tier 1 Capital instruments plus related surplus 4,205 4,205 0 Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital before adjusments 4,205 4,205 0 Total Regulatory Adjustments to Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital (2) (1) 1 Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital 4,203 4,204 1 Tier 1 Capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1) 13,801 14,296 495 Tier 2 (T2) Capital 0 Tier 2 Capital instruments plus related surplus 0 0 0 Allowance for loan and lease losses includable in Tier 2 capital 10 34 24 Tier 2 (T2) Capital before adjustments 10 34 24 Total Regulatory Adjustments to Tier 2 (T2) Capital 0 0 0 Tier 2 (T2) Capital 10 34 24 Total Regulatory Capital 13,811 14,330 519 Ratios Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) 26.19% 31.54% Tier 1 Capital Ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) 37.66% 44.68% Total Capital Ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) 37.69% 44.79% Capital Conservation Buffer 21.69% 27.04% Leverage Ratio (as a percentage of average total consolidated assets) 9.78% 10.45% Supplementary Leverage Ratio 9.09% 11.99% Reconciliation of Financial and Regulatory Balance Sheet DB USA Corp's consolidated and combined financial statements have been prepared in accordance with US GAAP, which require management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingencies at the date of the consolidated and combined financial statements. The consolidated and combined financial statements of the DB USA Corp include all entities in which DB USA Corp has a controlling financial interest. DB USA Corp consolidates entities in which it has a majority voting interest when the voting interest entity is controlled through substantive voting equity interests and the equity investors bear the residual economic risks of the entity. DB USA Corp also consolidates variable interest entities (VIEs) for which DB USA Corp is deemed to be the primary beneficiary in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) Topic 810, Consolidation. All material intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated in consolidation. In the normal course of business, DB USA Corp's operations may include significant transactions conducted with affiliated entities. Such transactions are governed by contractual agreements between DB USA Corp and its affiliates. DB USA Corp prepares US GAAP financial statements for both financial and regulatory reporting purposes. In certain instances, regulatory reporting instructions and guidance require that certain assets or liabilities be reported in line items that vary from those used for financial reporting purposes. In other cases, the regulatory reporting format may differ from that used for financial reporting purposes - regulatory reporting formats tend to be much more granular. In either case, when comparing 8 DB USA Corporation Risk and Capital Performance Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020 Reconciliation of Financial and Regulatory Balance Sheet the financial and regulatory financial statements on a line item basis there may be differences between various line items that arise from these differing requirements and reporting formats. In the case of DB USA Corp, the balance sheet assets, liabilities and stockholder's equity line items used in this report are those represented in the FR Y-9C report as reported by DB USA Corp as of June 30, 2020. Below is a reconciliation of the balance sheet as reported in the FR Y-9C and that which is reported in the non-public audited financial statements. 30-Jun-20 in USD m. Financial Presentation Differences Regulatory Balance Sheet Balance Sheet Non-TradingNon-Trading Margin Loans Equity Interest Rate Total Securities Swaps Assets Cash and cash equivalents 20,378 - - - - 20,378 Securities: Available for Sale 448 - 34 - 34 482 Collateralized agreements and financings 51,343 - - - - 51,343 Loans, net of allow ance for loan losses 12,360 1 - - 1 12,361 Financial instruments ow ned, at fair value 18,938 - (34) (352) (386) 18,552 Other assets 11,261 (1) - 352 351 11,612 Total assets 114,728 - - - - 114,728 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits 22,940 - - - - 22,940 Fed funds purchased 0 - - - - 0 Collateralized agreements and financing: 32,840 - - - - 32,840 Financial instruments sold, but not yet purchased, at fair value 9,961 - - (52) (52) 9,909 Borrow ings 20,162 - - - - 20,162 Other liabilities 14,413 - - 52 52 14,465 Total liabilities 100,316 - - - - 100,316 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock 4,205 - - - - 4,205 Common stock, par value $1.00 per share. 2,000 shares 0 - - - - 0 Additional paid-in capital 23,656 - - - - 23,656 Accumulated deficit (13,224) - - - - (13,224) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (228) - - - - (228) Minority Interest 3 - - - - 3 Total stockholders' Equity 14,412 - - - - 14,412 Total liabilities and stockholder's equity 114,728 - - - - 114,728 The presentation differences noted in the above reconciliation are primarily due to: Margin Loans: Pursuant to the AICPA Audit and Accounting Guide for Brokers and Dealers, margin balances are captured as Receivable from, and Payables to, Broker-dealers, Clearing Organizations and Customers (See Sections 4.29 and 4.44). Broker-dealers, Clearing Organizations and Customers (See Sections 4.29 and 4.44). The FR Y9-C instructions are not explicit regarding how to report "margin loans". However, DB received a FRB exception as part of the 2007 FRB Exam of Taunus as it relates to margin lending. Margin Loans were historically being reported in Other Assets (consistent with how they are reported on the Audited financial statements), however the FRB issues DB an exception on this treatment providing guidance that margin loans should be reported as Loans and leases, net of unearned income, Line 4.b on Schedule HC.

Equity Securities at Fair Value under 2016-01: For the US GAAP Financial Statements, under ASU 2016-01 entities are no longer able to classify equity investments as trading or available for sale (AFS) and must be measured at Fair Value through Net Income. Equity securities at Fair Value are considered Financial Instruments Owned for US GAAP financial reporting purposes. For the FR Y-9C, these non-trading equity securities held at Fair Value under ASU 2016-01 are reported separately on HC line 2.c Equity securities with readily determinable fair values not held for trading.

2016-01: For the US GAAP Financial Statements, under ASU 2016-01 entities are no longer able to classify equity investments as trading or available for sale (AFS) and must be measured at Fair Value through Net Income. Equity securities at Fair Value are considered Financial Instruments Owned for US GAAP financial reporting purposes. For the FR Y-9C, these non-trading equity securities held at Fair Value under ASU 2016-01 are reported separately on HC line 2.c Equity securities with readily determinable fair values not held for trading. Trading vs Financial Instruments Owned: For the US GAAP Financial Statements all derivative positions are considered financial instruments and are presented in the Financial Instruments Owned/Sold captions. For the FR Y-9C, the non- trading derivatives are excluded from Trading Assets/Liabilities and are included in Other Assets/Liabilities. 9 DB USA Corporation Risk and Capital Performance Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020 Credit Risk Exposure Credit Risk Exposure Credit risk exposures are calculated using the US Basel 3 Standardized Approaches capital rules. These exposures represent on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet exposures of DB USA Corp on a consolidated basis. For on-balance sheet exposures, the table below provides the exposure amount as reported on the balance sheet as well as the amount that is subject to RWA calculations. For purposes of RWA calculations, on-balance sheet assets are generally measured at their fair value amounts, except for Secured Financing Transactions (SFT) (i.e. repurchase agreements), which are measured net of collateral. Off-balance sheet exposures are generally converted to a Credit Equivalent Amount by multiplying the exposure or notional amount by a supervisory credit conversion factor. 1 Include Flexible Repurchase Agreements ("Flex Repos") which combine the security of owning U.S. Government Obligations, fixed interest rates, the withdrawal flexibility of a money market account and the high yield of a medium- or long-term investment. Flex Repos are generally long term because they are tied to construction projects for which bond proceeds need to be invested until payment is due for each stage of construction. In return for the added flexibility, investors in Flex Repos almost always receive slightly lower rates of return than investors with terms that are more traditional. Flex Repos are provided by DBSI, the U.S. broker dealer. Flex Repos are generally long term because they are tied to construction projects for which bond proceeds need to be invested until payment is due for each stage of construction. In return for the added flexibility, investors in Flex Repos almost always receive slightly lower rates of return than investors with terms that are more traditional. 1 Include Flexible Repurchase Agreements ("Flex Repos") which combine the security of owning U.S. Government Obligations, fixed interest rates, the withdrawal flexibility of a money market account and the high yield of a medium- or long-term investment. Flex Repos are generally long term because they are tied to construction projects for which bond proceeds need to be invested until payment is due for each stage of construction. In return for the added flexibility, investors in Flex Repos almost always receive slightly lower rates of return than investors with terms that are more traditional. Flex Repos are provided by DBSI, the U.S. broker dealer. Flex Repos are generally long term because they are tied to construction projects for which bond proceeds need to be invested until payment is due for each stage of construction. In return for the added flexibility, investors in Flex Repos almost always receive slightly lower rates of return than investors with terms that are more traditional. Flex Repos are provided by DBSI, the U.S. broker dealer. 31-Dec-19 in USD m Over 1 month to not Over 1 year and not Over 2 years and not Amount Up to one month Over 5 years Subject to more than 1 year more than 2 years more than 5 years RWA Cash and balances due from depository institutions 13,966 - - - - 13,966 Securities: Available for Sale 1 97 72 62 11 243 Loans 985 3,112 1,685 3,302 2,975 12,059 Trading Assets 200 211 115 160 117 803 Other Assets 4,217 319 13 1,188 66 5,803 Total On-balance Sheet Exposures 19,369 3,739 1,885 4,712 3,169 32,874 Letters of credit - 282 19 524 77 902 Repo-Style transactions (1) 23,423 3,818 415 16 119 27,791 Unused Commitments 246 377 130 211 160 1,124 Derivatives 4 525 101 79 76 785 Unsettled 11 - - 27 1 39 Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures 23,684 5,002 665 857 433 30,641 Grand Total 43,053 8,741 2,550 5,569 3,602 63,51 11 DB USA Corporation Risk and Capital Performance Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020 Credit Risk Exposure Gross Exposure by Asset Class and Industry 30-Jun-20 in USD m Public Banks and Amount other financial Corporations Retail Other Subject to institutions institutions RWA Cash and balances due from depository institutions 17,589 2,788 - - 1 20,378 Securities: Available for Sale 413 39 18 - 12 482 Loans 318 2,631 2,253 3,599 3,592 12,393 Trading Assets 287 45 15 1 66 414 Other Assets 518 3,072 545 14 1,769 5,918 Total On-balance Sheet Exposures 19,125 8,575 2,831 3,614 5,440 39,585 Letters of credit 6 545 50 147 2 750 Repo-Style transactions 3,298 19,095 6 - 198 22,597 Unused Commitments - 801 148 102 55 1,106 Derivatives 545 1,145 - - - 1,690 Unsettled - 35 688 1 1 725 Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures 3,849 21,621 892 250 256 26,868 Grand Total 22,974 30,196 3,723 3,864 5,696 66,453 1 Include Flexible Repurchase Agreements ("Flex Repos") which combine the security of owning U.S. Government Obligations, fixed interest rates, the withdrawal flexibility of a money market account and the high yield of a medium- or long-term investment. Flex Repos are generally long term because they are tied to construction projects for which bond proceeds need to be invested until payment is due for each stage of construction. In return for the added flexibility, investors in Flex Repos almost always receive slightly lower rates of return than investors with terms that are more traditional. Flex Repos are provided by DBSI, the U.S. broker dealer. 31-Dec-19 in USD m Public Banks and Amount other financial Corporations Retail Other Subject to institutions institutions RWA Cash and balances due from depository institutions 10,741 3,221 - - 4 13,966 Securities: Available for Sale 179 46 9 - 9 243 Loans 288 2,492 2,625 3,450 3,204 12,059 Trading Assets 628 84 62 1 28 803 Other Assets 609 3,020 486 7 1,681 5,803 Total On-balance Sheet Exposures 12,445 8,863 3,182 3,458 4,926 32,874 Letters of credit 6 560 164 170 2 902 Repo-Style transactions (1) 4,103 23,363 8 - 317 27,791 Unused Commitments - 715 233 162 14 1,124 Derivatives 449 336 - - - 785 Unsettled - 28 11 - - 39 Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures 4,558 25,002 416 332 333 30,641 Grand Total 17,003 33,865 3,598 3,790 5,259 63,515 12 DB USA Corporation Risk and Capital Performance Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020 Credit Risk Exposure Basel 3 Standardized Approach Exposure Amounts and Risk-weighted Assets by Exposure Class and Risk Weight in USD m. 30-Jun-20 US Basel 3 Standardized Approach US Basel 3 Exposure by risk weighting Balance Amount Sheet Subject to Other Other On-balance Sheet Exposures RWA Amount RWA 0% 2% 4% 10% 20% 50% 100% 150% 250% 300% 400% 600% 625% 937.5% 1250% Amount RWA Cash and balances due from depository institutions 569 20,378 20,378 17,545 0 0 0 2,828 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Securities: Available for Sale 52 482 482 404 0 0 32 0 46 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Securities Purchased under agreements to Resell 0 51,343 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Loans: Residential mortgage exposures 1,464 2,827 2,827 7 0 0 0 0 2,712 108 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Loans: High volatility commercial real estate exposures 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Loans: All other exposures 9,361 9,566 9,566 359 0 0 0 170 11 8,436 590 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Loans: Allow ance for Loan Loss 0 32 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trading Assets 93 17,776 375 285 0 0 0 0 25 62 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 All Other Assets: All Other 5,229 11,612 5,918 160 0 0 0 2,374 1 2,184 13 1,005 0 0 0 0 0 0 181 38 Securitization Exposures: Trading Assets 199 776 39 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 39 199 Total On-balance Sheet Exposures 16,968 114,728 39,585 18,760 0 0 0 5,404 2,752 10,838 603 1,005 0 0 3 0 0 0 220 237 Credit Amount Equivalent Subject to Other Other Off-balance Sheet Exposures Amount RWA 0% 2% 4% 10% 20% 50% 100% 150% 250% 300% 400% 600% 625% 937.5% 1250% Exposure RWA Financial standby letters of credit 542 733 733 46 0 0 0 181 0 506 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Performance standby letters of credit 15 17 17 2 0 0 0 0 0 15 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Commercial and similar letters of credit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Repo style transactions 6,268 22,597 22,597 10,031 1,155 0 0 5,753 1,127 4,531 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Unused commitments: 1 year of less 21 101 101 0 0 0 0 100 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Unused commitments: exceeding 1 year 877 1,005 1,005 86 0 0 0 7 74 838 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Over-the-counter derivatives 254 1,066 1,066 0 0 0 0 1,015 0 51 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Centrally Cleared derivatives 13 624 624 0 605 19 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Unsettled Transactions 44 725 725 703 0 0 0 0 0 19 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures 8,035 26,868 26,868 10,868 1,760 19 0 7,056 1,201 5,961 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 Total Risk Weighted Assets, excluding Market Risk 25,003 25,003 0 35 1 0 2,492 1,977 16,799 905 2,513 0 0 18 13 0 13 0 237 Standardized Market Risk Weighted Assets 12,087 Total Risk Weighted Assets 37,090 in USD m. 31-Dec-19 US Basel 3 Standardized Approach US Basel 3 Exposure by risk weighting Balance Amount Sheet Subject to Other Other On-balance Sheet Exposures RWA Amount RWA 0% 2% 4% 10% 20% 50% 100% 150% 250% 300% 400% 600% 625% 937.5% 1250% Amount RWA Cash and balances due from depository institutions 661 13,966 13,966 10,686 0 0 0 3,272 3 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Securities: Available for Sale 43 243 243 162 0 0 0 47 0 34 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Securities Purchased under agreements to Resell 0 55,570 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Loans: Residential mortgage exposures 1,417 2,735 2,735 6 0 0 0 0 2,624 105 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Loans: High volatility commercial real estate exposures 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Loans: All other exposures 8,960 9,324 9,324 316 0 0 0 251 11 8,429 317 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Loans: Allow ance for Loan Loss 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trading Assets 95 18,570 721 627 0 0 0 0 18 74 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 All Other Assets: All Other 4,971 7,433 5,803 470 0 0 0 1,951 2 2,155 10 924 0 0 0 0 0 0 291 100 Securitization Exposures: Trading Assets 456 1,524 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 456 Total On-balance Sheet Exposures 16,604 109,356 32,792 12,267 0 0 0 5,521 2,658 10,802 327 924 0 0 2 0 0 0 291 556 Credit Amount Equivalent Subject to Other Other Off-balance Sheet Exposures Amount RWA 0% 2% 4% 10% 20% 50% 100% 150% 250% 300% 400% 600% 625% 937.5% 1250% Exposure RWA Financial standby letters of credit 580 883 883 150 0 0 0 191 0 542 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Performance standby letters of credit 17 19 19 2 0 0 0 0 0 17 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Commercial and similar letters of credit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Repo style transactions 6,292 27,791 27,791 15,742 1,474 0 0 4,836 888 4,851 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Unused commitments: 1 year of less 63 143 143 0 0 0 0 100 0 43 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Unused commitments: exceeding 1 year 865 981 981 85 0 0 0 1 60 835 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Over-the-counter derivatives 79 241 241 0 0 0 0 202 0 39 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Centrally Cleared derivatives 11 544 544 0 514 30 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Unsettled Transactions 47 39 39 13 0 0 0 0 0 22 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 Total Off-balance Sheet Exposures 7,955 30,641 30,641 15,992 1,988 30 0 5,330 948 6,349 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 Total Risk Weighted Assets, excluding Market Risk 24,559 24,559 0 40 1 0 2,170 1,803 17,151 491 2,310 0 0 12 25 0 0 0 556 Standardized Market Risk Weighted Assets 12,087 Total Risk Weighted Assets 36,646 13 DB USA Corporation Risk and Capital Performance Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020 Credit Risk and Credit Risk Mitigation Credit Risk and Credit Risk Mitigation The majority of credit risk mitigation techniques are applied to secured financing transactions (SFT) and derivatives. Credit risk mitigation techniques for the other products are not significant. DB USA Corp takes advantage of credit-risk mitigation benefits, as permitted under U.S. Basel III Rule, in its computation of risk-weighted assets. For derivatives, DB USA Corp receives cash and non-cash collateral which, subject to the U.S. Basel III Rules, are applied against the computed gross credit exposures. For SFTs, DB USA Corp is frequently able to use the collateral haircut approach to recognize credit risk mitigation benefits of financial collateral. The collateral haircut approach allows DB USA Corp to only consider liquid, eligible collateral. Where the collateral haircut approach is not viable, DB USA Corp may still obtain the credit- risk mitigation benefits of the collateral simple approach, which permits DB USA Corp to substitute the risk weight of the collateral for the risk weight of the counterparty. Netting of Secured Financing Transactions (SFT) 30-Jun-20 Net Amount Amount Presented Offset in the in the Statement Statement of of Collateral Gross Financial Financial Received or Net in USD m. Amount Condition (1) Condition Pledged (2) Amount (3) Assets: Collateralized agreements and financings: Securities purchased under agreements to resell 79,564 (49,265) 30,299 (30,299) - Securities borrow ed 21,752 (708) 21,044 (21,044) - Total $ 101,316 (49,973) 51,343 (51,343) - Liabilities: Collateralized agreements and financings: Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 78,006 (49,265) 28,741 (28,741) - Securities loaned 4,807 (708) 4,099 (4,253) (155) Total $ 82,813 (49,973) 32,840 (32,994) (155) Amounts relate to master netting agreements and collateral agreements which have been determined by DB USA Corp to be legally enforceable in the event of default and where certain other criteria are met in accordance with applicable offsetting accounting guidance. There are no amounts which were eligible for netting pursuant to ASC 210-20 that DB USA Corp did not net. Securities collateral is reflected at its fair value, but has been limited to the net exposure in the consolidated statement of financial condition in order to exclude any over- collateralization. These amounts do not reflect any cash collateral. Includes amounts subject to enforceable master netting agreements that have not met the requirements for offsetting in accordance with applicable accounting guidance but are eligible for offsetting to the extent an event of default has occurred. 31-Dec-19 Net Amount Amount Presented Offset in the in the Statement Statement of of Collateral Gross Financial Financial Received or Net in USD m. Amount Condition (1) Condition Pledged (2) Amount (3) Assets: Collateralized agreements and financings: Securities purchased under agreements to resell 74,071 (39,897) 34,174 (34,174) - Securities borrow ed 23,753 (2,357) 21,396 (20,795) 601 Total $ 97,824 (42,254) 55,570 (54,969) 601 Liabilities: Collateralized agreements and financings: Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 64,679 (39,897) 24,782 (27,333) (2,551) Securities loaned 8,619 (2,357) 6,262 (6,262) - Total $ 73,298 (42,254) 31,044 (33,595) (2,551) 14 DB USA Corporation Risk and Capital Performance Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020 Credit Risk and Credit Risk Mitigation Netting of Derivatives Transactions 30-Jun-20 Fair value Notional Amount Exchange - in USD m. Assets Libilities traded OTC Total Contract type Interest rate contracts 487 103 4,786 22,670 27,456 Credit contracts - - - - - Equity contracts 23 7 250 - 250 Other contracts - - - 14,574 14,574 Total gross derivatives 5,036 37,244 42,280 510 110 - - Less: Counterparty netting (1) (49) (49) Net amounts presented in statement of financial condition 461 61 Less: Cash collateral received/posted (13) - Net derivative 448 61 Amounts relate to master netting agreements and collateral agreements which have been determined by DB USA Corp to be legally enforceable in the event of default and where certain other criteria are met in accordance with applicable offsetting accounting guidance. 31-Dec-19 Fair value Notional Amount Exchange - in USD m. Assets Libilities traded OTC Total Contract type Interest rate contracts 191 54 4,689 27,199 31,888 Credit contracts - - - 2 2 Equity contracts 16 - 99 - 99 Other contracts - - - 6,186 6,186 Total gross derivatives 207 54 4,788 33,387 38,175 Less: Counterparty netting (1) (12) (12) Net amounts presented in statement of financial condition 195 42 Less: Cash collateral received/posted (95) (42) Net derivative 100 - 15 DB USA Corporation Risk and Capital Performance Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020 Impairments Impairments The allowance for credit losses represents management's estimate of probable losses that have occurred in the loan portfolio and off balance sheet positions, which comprise contingent liabilities and lending related commitments as of the date of the consolidated and combined financial statements. The allowance for credit losses of funded lending related commitments is reported as a reduction of loans on the consolidated statement of financial condition. The allowance for credit losses of undrawn lending related commitments is reported in other liabilities on the consolidated statement of financial condition. To allow management to determine the appropriate level of the allowance for credit losses, all significant counterparty relationships are reviewed periodically, as are loans under special supervision, such as impaired loans. This review encompasses current information and events related to the counterparty, such as past due status and collateral recovery values, as well as industry, geographic, economic, political, and other environmental factors. This process results in an allowance for credit losses which consists of a specific loss component and an inherent loss component. The specific loss component represents the allowance for impaired loans. Impaired loans represent loans for which, based on current information and events, management believes it is probable that DB USA Corp will not be able to collect all principal and interest amounts due in accordance with the contractual terms of the loan agreement. The specific loss component of the allowance is measured by the excess of the recorded investment in the loan, including accrued interest, over either the present value of expected future cash flows, including cash flows that may result from foreclosure less costs for obtaining or selling the collateral, or the market price of the loan, discounted at the loan's effective interest rate. Impaired loans are generally placed on nonaccrual status. The inherent loss component is principally for all other loans not deemed to be impaired, but that, on a portfolio basis, are believed to have some inherent loss, which is probable of occurring and is reasonably estimable. The inherent loss allowance represents an estimate of losses inherent in the portfolio that has not yet been individually identified and reflects the imprecision and uncertainties in estimating the allowance for loan loss. This estimate of inherent losses excludes those exposures that have already been considered when establishing the allowance for smaller balance standardized homogeneous loans. Amounts determined to be uncollectible are charged to the allowance. Subsequent recoveries, if any, are credited to the allowance. The provision for credit losses, which is charged to income, is the amount necessary to adjust the allowance for credit losses to the level determined through the process described above. The allowance for off balance sheet positions, which is established through charges to other expenses, is determined using the same measurement techniques as the allowance for credit losses. Variance Commentary (2019YE to 2020Q2) Impaired loans decreased by $5 million as of June 30, 2020 compared with December 31, 2019. The decrease is primarily attributed to residential real estate loans with Private Bank and Corporate Bank clients. Past due loans reported by DB USA Corp as of June 2020 are immaterial. The Loan Loss Allowance increased $23 million as of June 30, 2020 compared with December 31, 2019. The reason for the increase was in part due to the adoption of Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL - ASU 2016-13) as of January 1, 2020. The first time adoption impact was $6 million. There was a further increase to the allowance during the period of $17 million as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy. Following new reporting guidelines issued by the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB), DB USA is taking the option to account for eligible loan modifications under Section 4013 of the CARES Act. This means DB USA is not required to apply ASC Subtopic 310-40 to the section 4013 loans for the term of the loan modification and as such do not have to report section 4013 loans as TDRs in regulatory reports. Eligible loans are defined as those which meet the definition of a TDR and the reporting guidance of the CARES Act. However, DB USA had no loan modifications that met these requirements and as such did not report any loan modifications under Section 4013 of the CARES Act. 16 DB USA Corporation Risk and Capital Performance Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020 Impairments Impaired loans, allowance for loan losses and coverage ratio by industry 31-Dec-19 30-Jun-20 Impaired loan Impaired loan Loan Loss coverage ratio Loan Loss coverage ratio in USD m. Impaired Loans Allow ance (%) Impaired Loans Allow ance (%) Commercial and residential real estate activities 59 9 15% 54 32 59% Other 3 - 0% 3 - 0% Total 62 9 15% 57 32 56% Impaired loans, allowance for loan losses and coverage ratio by region 31-Dec-19 30-Jun-20 Impaired loan Impaired loan Loan Loss coverage ratio Loan Loss coverage ratio in USD m. Impaired Loans Allow ance (%) Impaired Loans Allow ance (%) North America 62 9 15% 57 32 56% Total 62 9 15% 57 32 56% Development of impaired loans in USD m. Balance, beginning of the period Classified as impaired during the period Transferred to not impaired during the period Charge Offs Disposal of impaired loans Paydow ns Balance, end of the period 31-Dec-19 (12 Months) Impaired loans Individually assessed 71 23 5 - 26 1 62 30-Jun-20 (6 months) Impaired loans Individually assessed 62 2 1 2 4 - 57 Development of specific loan loss allowance in USD m. Balance, beginning of the period Recoveries Charge Offs Provision for loan and lease losses Other Balance, end of the period 31-Dec-19 (12 Months) Specific loan loss allowance 3 - 2 2 - 3 30-Jun-20 (6 months) Specific loan loss allowance 3 - - - - 3 17 DB USA Corporation Risk and Capital Performance Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020 Supplementary Leverage Ratio Supplementary Leverage Ratio Per U.S. regulatory reporting requirements and in compliance with the FRB's Regulation YY (12 CFR 252.153), IHCs with consolidated total on-balance sheet foreign exposures in excess of USD $10 billion are required to comply with Supplemental Leverage Ratio (SLR) requirements starting in 2018. The SLR is designed to require a banking organization to hold a minimum amount of capital against total assets and off-balance sheet exposures, regardless of the riskiness of the individual assets. Thus, all categories of assets, including cash, U.S. Treasuries, and deposits at the Federal Reserve, are included in the determination of the SLR. The SLR is the ratio of an IHC's Tier 1 capital as of a quarter-end to total leverage exposure, the latter of which is calculated as the sum of: (A)The average on-balance sheet assets calculated as of each day of the reporting quarter; and The average off-balance sheet exposures calculated as of the last day of each of the most recent three months, minus the applicable deductions from Tier 1 capital. The main components of total leverage exposure are: On-balance sheet exposures;

sheet exposures; Derivative exposures;

Repo-style transactions and

transactions and Other off-balance sheet exposures. The SLR reporting requirements follow the classification and segmentation required by Schedule A of the FFIEC 101 report. Variance Commentary (2019YE to 2020Q2) The Supplementary Leverage Ratio for June 2020 is 11.99%, 291bps increase from December 2019. The significant driver of this increase was due to a new requirement issued by the Federal Reserve Bank that Category III IHC such as DB USA must temporarily exclude U.S. Treasury Securities and Deposits at Federal Reserve Banks from the SLR denominator, leverage exposure. The amount of U.S. Treasury Securities and Deposits at Federal Reserve Banks excluded from the leverage exposure as at June 30, 2020 was $30.3 billion and contributed to a 2.43 % increase in the SLR. Total SLR exposures decreased $(32.7) billion to $119.2 billion as compared with December 2019. On-balanace sheet exposures reduced by $(26.2) billion primarily due to the deductions of qualifying central bank deposits as mentioned above of $(30.3) billion. This was offset by an increase in on-balance sheet carrying values of $4.1 billion.

sheet exposures reduced by $(26.2) billion primarily due to the deductions of qualifying central bank deposits as mentioned above of $(30.3) billion. This was offset by an increase in on-balance sheet carrying values of $4.1 billion. Exposures from Repo-style transactions decreased $(8.2) billion (post FIN41 netting). This was largely due to an increase in netting benfit of $6.4 billion, but also due to decreased gross repo balances of $2.0 billion. The increase in netting benefit is mainly driven by a proportional increase in balances with nettable counterparties such as DB London.

Repo-style transactions decreased $(8.2) billion (post FIN41 netting). This was largely due to an increase in netting benfit of $6.4 billion, but also due to decreased gross repo balances of $2.0 billion. The increase in netting benefit is mainly driven by a proportional increase in balances with nettable counterparties such as DB London. Other off balance sheet exposures increased $1.7 billion driven by higher average forward starting reverse repos balances. 18 DB USA Corporation Risk and Capital Performance Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020 Supplementary Leverage Ratio in USD m. The balance sheet carrying value of all on-balance sheet assets (excluding on-balance sheet assets for derivative transactions and repo-style transactions, but including collateral) Deductions from common equity tier 1 capital and additional tier 1 capital (report as a positive amount) Adjustments for deductions of qualifying central bank deposits for custodial banking organisations Total on-balance sheet exposures (item 2.1 minus item 2.2) Replacement cost for all derivative transactions Add-on amounts for potential future exposure (PFE) for all derivative transactions Gross-up for collateral posted in derivative transactions if collateral is deducted from on-balance sheet assets Deduction of receivable assets for qualifying cash variation margin posted in derivative transactions (report as a positive amount) Exempted exposures to central counterparties (CCPs) in cleared transactions (report as a positive amount) Adjusted effective notional principal amount of sold credit protection Adjusted effective notional principal amount offsets and PFE deductions for sold credit protection (report as a positive amount) Total derivative exposures (sum of items 2.4, 2.5, 2.6 and 2.9, minus items 2.7, 2.8, and 2.10) Gross assets for repo-style transactions, with no recognition of netting Reduction of the gross value of receivables in reverse repurchase transactions by cash payables in repurchase transactions (report as a positive value) Counterparty credit risk for all repo-style transactions Exposure amount for repo-style transactions where an institution acts as an agent Total exposures for repo-style transactions (sum of items 2.12, 2.14, and 2.15, minus item 2.13) Off-balance sheet exposures at gross notional amounts Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts (report as a positive amount) Total off-balance sheet exposures (item 2.17 minus item 2.18) Tier 1 capital (from Schedule A, item 45) Total leverage exposure (sum of items 2.3, 2.11, 2.16, and 2.19) Supplementary leverage ratio (item 2.20 divided by item 2.21) 31-Dec-1930-Jun-20 58,04662,099 117113 030,292 57,92931,694 90 143 3,594 4,095 0 0 0 0 1,486 2,007 0 0 0 0 2,198 2,231 138,473 136,432 55,372 61,734 1,179 1,411 0 0 84,280 76,109 23,001 30,436 15,509 21,228 7,492 9,208 13,801 14,296 151,899 119,242 9.0856% 11.9891% 19 DB USA Corporation Risk and Capital Performance Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2020 Liquidity Coverage Ratio Liquidity Coverage Ratio The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) is intended to promote the short-term resilience of a bank's liquidity risk profile over a 30 day stress scenario. The ratio is defined as the amount of High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) that could be used to raise liquidity, measured against the total volume of net cash outflows, arising from both actual and contingent exposures, projected over a 30 calendar-day period of significant stress. Banks are also required to take into account potential maturity mismatches between contractual outflows and inflows during the 30 day stress period. The following table presents DB USA Corp's average LCR, and average unweighted and weighted amounts of HQLA, cash outflows and cash inflows, for June 30, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019. For details please refer to DB USA Corp's quarterly U.S. LCR Disclosures publicly disclosed on DB's website. Average Unweighted Average Weighted Amount Amount in USD m. For the quarter ended 31-Dec-19 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-19 30-Jun-20 HIGH-QUALITY LIQUID ASSETS (1) 1 Total eligible high-quality liquid assets (HQLA), of which: 22,637 19,644 22,637 19,644 2 Eligible level 1 liquid assets 22,637 19,644 22,637 19,644 3 Eligible level 2A liquid assets - - - - 4 Eligible level 2B l iquid assets - - - - CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNTS 5 Deposit outflow from retail customers and counterparties, of which: 556 530 99 90 6 Stable retail deposit outflow 61 73 2 2 7 Other retail funding outflow 333 318 33 32 8 Brokered deposit outflow 162 139 64 56 9 Unsecured wholesale funding outflow, of which: 23,182 22,724 12,124 11,368 10 Operational deposit outflow 12,835 13,493 3,206 3,371 11 Non-operational funding outflow 10,347 9,231 8,918 7,997 12 Unsecured debt outflow - - - - 13 Secured wholesale funding and asset exchange outflow 107,336 112,042 5,471 6,795 14 Additional outflow requirements, of which: 5,133 4,051 1,805 1,304 15 Outflow related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements 1,148 1,191 548 505 16 Outflow related to credit and liquidity facilities including unconsolidated structured transactions and mortgage commitments 3,985 2,860 1,257 799 17 Other contractual funding obligation outflow 32 4 32 4 18 Other contingent funding obligations outflow - - - - 19 TOTAL CASH OUTFLOW 136,239 139,351 19,531 19,561 CASH INFLOW AMOUNTS 20 Secured lending and asset exchange cash inflow 119,568 125,163 5,394 7,099 21 Retail cash inflow 118 62 62 28 22 Unsecured wholesale cash inflow 1,294 1,130 1,207 1,125 23 Other cash inflows, of which: 67 57 67 57 24 Net derivative cash inflow 4 1 4 1 25 Securities cash inflow 63 56 63 56 26 Broker-dealer segregated account inflow - - - - 27 Other cash i nflow - - - - TOTAL CASH INFLOW 121,047 126,412 6,730 8,309 29 HQLA AMOUNT (1) 22,637 19,644 30 TOTAL NET CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNT EXCLUDING THE MATURITY MISMATCH ADD-ON 12,801 11,252 31 MATURITY MISMATCH ADD-ON 123 76 32 TOTAL NET CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNT 12,924 11,328 33 LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO (%) 175% 173% HQLA figures have been adjusted for the trapped HQLA at the U.S. subsidaries (1) Numbers may not add due to rounding (2) 20 Attachments Original document

