Deutsche Bank : DB USA Corporation Pillar 3 report Q4 2021

DB USA Corporation

Pillar 3 Report 2021

Introduction

Disclosures according to Pillar 3 of the Basel 3 Capital Framework

The purpose of this Report is to provide Pillar 3 disclosures for DB USA Corporation ("DB USA Corp") as required by the regulatory framework for capital & liquidity, established by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, also known as Basel 3. On a European level these are implemented in the disclosure requirements pursuant to Part Eight of the "Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms" (Capital Requirements Regulation, or "CRR") and the "Directive 2013/36/EU on access to the activity of credit institutions and the prudential supervision of credit institutions and investment firms" (Capital Requirements Directive 4, or "CRD 4"). Germany implemented these CRD 4 requirements into national law in Section 26a of the German Banking Act ("Kreditwesengesetz" or "KWG"). Per regulation it is not required to have Pillar 3 disclosures audited. As such the information provided in this Pillar 3 Report is unaudited.

Additional Disclosure Requirements for Significant Subsidiaries

In line with Article 13 (1) CRR significant subsidiaries and those subsidiaries which are of significance for their local market are required to disclose information to the extent applicable in respect of own funds, capital requirements, capital buffers, credit risk adjustments, remuneration policy, leverage and use of credit risk mitigation techniques on an individual or sub-consolidated basis.

In order to identify significant subsidiaries a catalogue of criteria has been developed, applied to all subsidiaries classified as "credit institution" or "investment firm" under the CRR and not qualifying for a waiver status pursuant to Section 2a KWG in conjunction with Article 7 CRR. A subsidiary is required to comply with the requirements in Article 13 CRR (as described above) if at least one criterion mentioned in the list below has been met. The criteria have been defined in relation to our business activities as well as the complexity and risk profile of the respective subsidiary. All figures referenced below are calculated on an IFRS basis, where applicable, as of December 31, 2021:

Total Assets of € 30 billion or more (on individual or sub-consolidated basis)

sub-consolidated basis) Five percent or more of our risk-weighted assets (RWA) on group level

risk-weighted assets (RWA) on group level 20 percent or more of the gross domestic product in its respective country, in which the subsidiary is located, but at least total assets of € five billion (on individual or sub-consolidated basis)

sub-consolidated basis) Institutions directly supported by the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) or similar mechanisms

Institutions belonging to the three largest institutions in their respective countries, in which the subsidiary is located (referring to the amount of total assets)

Classification as "local systemically important institution" by the local competent authority

As a result of the selection process described above, DB USA Corp has been identified as "significant" for the Group and hence required to provide additional disclosure requirements in accordance with Article 13 CRR:

DB USA Corp publishes the Pillar 3 disclosure report on a quarterly basis on its website at https://www.db.com/ir/en/reports-and- events.htm.

All financial information disclosed is presented in USD and is rounded to the nearest million, with exception to certain tables in the Remuneration section which are reported in Euro. The consolidated financial balance sheet is based on DB USA Corp financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (US GAAP). Regulatory capital and credit exposure disclosures are based on DB USA Corp Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies (FR Y- 9C).

