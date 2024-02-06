Stock DBK DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Deutsche Bank AG

Equities

DBK

DE0005140008

Banks

Market Closed - Xetra
Other stock markets
 11:42:06 2024-02-06 am EST 		After market 02:00:23 pm
12.29 EUR -1.49% Intraday chart for Deutsche Bank AG 12.28 -0.03%
07:38pm Dollar slips, Fed policy path on interest rates in focus RE
07:06pm DEUTSCHE BANK : EPS upgrade (2023: +21.9%, 2024: +0.7%) Alphavalue
Latest news about Deutsche Bank AG

Buybacks Among European, U.K. Companies Ramp Up -- At a Glance DJ
Belgium Plans to Launch New June 2055 Government Bond DJ
Futures subdued with focus on pharma earnings, rate expectations RE
Start of collective bargaining for Postbank employees DP
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Higher But Gains Capped On Rate Doubts DJ
Barclays cuts Entain; HSBC raises Sainsbury AN
Squares bullish; purchases on UniCredit and Azimut AN
Deutsche Bank no longer expects U.S. recession in 2024 RE
Alarm system defective - branches of Deutsche Bank and Postbank temporarily closed DP
Swiss Labor Market Situation Remains Positive; Equities Advance MT
North American Morning Briefing : Hopes of March -2- DJ
Trade unions demand significantly more money for Postbank employees DP
UBS raises Informa; Jefferies ups National Grid AN
Factbox-How foreign investors can invest in India RE
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reports Impairment Charges for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Plans to Recommends Dividends for the Year 2023; Provides Updated Guidance for Proposed Dividend for the Financial Year 2025 CI
European Equities Close Mostly Higher in Friday Trading; Bank, Auto Stocks Rally MT
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2025 CI
Transcript : Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Q4 2023 Fixed Income Call, Feb 02, 2024
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Friday at 7 AM ET DJ
DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Barclays remains Neutral ZD

Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG is one of the largest German banking groups. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - investment, finance and market banking (35.6%): financial engineering (consulting for merger-acquisitions, stock operations, etc.), investment capital, operations on the interest, exchange, and stock markets, market brokerage, specialized financing (for acquisitions, projects, etc.); - retail banking and private banking (32.6%); - corporate banking (22.5%); - asset management (9.3%). At the end of 2022, Deutsche Bank AG managed EUR 621.4 billion in current deposits and EUR 483.7 billion in current loans. Products and services are marketed through a network of 1,536 branches worldwide.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-04-24 - Q1 2024 Earnings Call
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Deutsche Bank AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
12.47 EUR
Average target price
13.81 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+10.67%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

