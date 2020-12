Deutsche Bank (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) today announced that the data related to the Autumn 2020 EU-wide Transparency Exercise of the European Banking Authority (EBA) are available on the EBA website (www.eba.europa.eu).

