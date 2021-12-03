Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank : European Banking Authority Autumn 2021 Transparency Exercise

12/03/2021 | 12:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank provides retail and private banking, corporate and transaction banking, lending, asset and wealth management products and services as well as focused investment banking to private individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporations, goverments and institutional investors. Deutsche Bank is the leading bank in Germany with strong European roots and a global network.

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they include statements about our beliefs and expectations and the assumptions underlying them. These statements are based on plans, estimates and projections as they are currently available to the management of Deutsche Bank. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could therefore cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the United States and elsewhere from which we derive a substantial portion of our revenues and in which we hold a substantial portion of our assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of our strategic initiatives, the reliability of our risk management policies, procedures and methods, and other risks referenced in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors are described in detail in our SEC Form 20-F of 12 March 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors". Copies of this document are readily available upon request or can be downloaded from www.db.com/ir

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 17:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
12:32pIn Europe, Omicron ruins Christmas party plans
RE
12:32pDEUTSCHE BANK : European Banking Authority Autumn 2021 Transparency Exercise
PU
11:34aDeutsche Bank Sees Peloton as Good Longer-Term Investment; Initiates Coverage at Buy Wi..
MT
09:50aPeloton Interactive Initiated by Deutsche Bank at Buy Amid Potential Shift in Fitness I..
MT
08:29aDeutsche Bank on Impact of Omicron, Potential 2022 Oversupply on Oil Prices
MT
12:04aDeutsche Bank's Trading Unit Head Expects Improved Trading In 2022 Amid Volatility
MT
12/02European ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
12/02DEUTSCHE BANK AG : RBC gives a Neutral rating
MD
12/02DEUTSCHE BANK : Lu Yang ist „Artist of the Year“ 2022 der Deutschen Bank
PU
12/02DEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS0459864202
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 25 037 M 28 225 M 28 225 M
Net income 2021 1 879 M 2 119 M 2 119 M
Net cash 2021 53 831 M 60 686 M 60 686 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 2,25%
Capitalization 22 555 M 25 506 M 25 427 M
EV / Sales 2021 -1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,56x
Nbr of Employees 84 512
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 10,92 €
Average target price 11,89 €
Spread / Average Target 8,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG22.05%25 506
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.87%476 418
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.64%367 384
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.51%242 804
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.79%201 980
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY62.06%195 016