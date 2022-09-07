Deutsche Bank : Exchange offer / Tender offer

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Announces Indicative Results of its Tender Offer

for Certain of its Euro and Pounds Sterling-denominated Notes

7 September 2022. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (the Offeror) today announces the indicative results of its invitations to holders of its Notes described below (each a Series and together the Notes) to tender their Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash (each such invitation an Offer and together the Offers). The Offers were made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 30 August 2022 (the Tender Offer Memorandum) prepared by the Offeror. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Details of the Notes and Indicative Non-Binding Results

ISIN / Common Code Indicative Series Indicative Purchase Indicative Scaling The Notes / WKN Acceptance Amount Spread Factor January 2027 DE000DL19U23 / €0 Not Applicable Not Applicable Notes 210295054 / DL19U2 February 2027 DE000DL19VT2 / €302,600,000 +250 bps Not Applicable Notes 230113459 / DL19VT February 2028 DE000DL19WL7 / €137,200,000 +255 bps Not Applicable Notes 244800335 / DL19WL February 2032 DE000DL19VU0 / €504,900,000 +270 bps Not Applicable Notes 230113505 / DL19VU December 2028 XS2303762475 / £165,200,000 +325 bps Not Applicable Notes 230376247 / A3H3HA

The Offers expired at 5.00 p.m. (CET) on 6 September 2022 (the Expiration Deadline).

In the event that the Offeror decides to accept valid tenders of Notes pursuant to the Offers, the Offeror expects:

to set the Final Acceptance Amount for the Offers at €1,137,009,320 and each Series Acceptance Amount at approximately the level shown in the table above; to accept for purchase all February 2027 Notes, February 2028 Notes, February 2032 Notes and December 2028 Notes validly tendered pursuant to Non-Competitive Tender Instructions, in full, with no pro rata scaling; the applicable Purchase Spread for each such Series would therefore be the applicable Maximum Purchase Spread as set out in the table above, and the Offeror does not expect to accept for purchase any February 2027 Notes, February 2028 Notes, February 2032 Notes or December 2028 Notes tendered pursuant to Competitive Tender Instructions; and not to accept for purchase any January 2027 Notes tendered for purchase pursuant to the relevant Offer (whether pursuant to Non-Competitive Tender Instructions or Competitive Tender Instructions).

The Offeror will not accept for purchase any February 2027 Notes, February 2028 Notes, February 2032 Notes or December 2028 Notes tendered at spreads lower than the Purchase Spread for the relevant Series.

