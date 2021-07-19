Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank : Export-Import Bank of Korea signs USD 30m credit facility with Deutsche Bank, entering digital supply chain market

07/19/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media Release July 19, 2021
Export-Import Bank of Korea signs USD 30m credit facility with Deutsche Bank, entering digital supply chain market

The Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) and Deutsche Bank (XETRA: DBKGn.DB / NYSE: DB) announced today a USD 30m revolving credit facility supporting the competitiveness of the Korean export apparel industry.

As a part of this facility, KEXIM will acquire the export receivables of Korean apparel exporters generated from the supply of clothing to Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) from Deutsche Bank, GPS's key trade finance bank. This collaboration will greatly benefit Korea's apparel industry suppliers by supporting financing liquidity and reducing their cost of financing. Furthermore, as the entire digital supply chain finance process is paperless between suppliers, their buyers, and the financial institutions supporting them, operations are made more efficient with shortened processing times.

This marks the first time that KEXIM is entering the digital supply chain market. Going forward, KEXIM plans to support digital supply chain finance in earnest in order to help smooth operations for Korean suppliers and boost competitiveness for Korean industry.

Deutsche Bank APAC Head of Corporate Bank and Fixed Income & Currencies David Lynne said, 'As a global leader in supply chain finance, finding new ways to make cross-border trade easier and more efficient for our clients is core to our business. Collaborating with KEXIM on this groundbreaking solution, a first of its kind for an export credit agency, is a prime example of how we can support buyers with a more diversified pool of suppliers and help suppliers optimize their cash flows. Innovative approaches like these strengthen domestic industries and global supply chains simultaneously.'

'We are delighted to be entering the financial supply chain market, and to be partnering with Deutsche Bank, an undisputed leader in this space. Healthy, efficient financial supply chains are crucial to the strength of the Korean export sector. We are keen to play a constructive role in supporting Korean exporters, directly and indirectly, in the financial supply chain and will increasingly explore opportunities to do so,' said Lee Jae-hong, Director General, Trade Finance Department, The Export-Import Bank of Korea.

For further information please contact:

Deutsche Bank AG

Media Relations

Amy Chang

Phone: +852 2203 8434

Email: amy.chang@db.com

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank provides retail and private banking, corporate and transaction banking, lending, asset and wealth management products and services as well as focused investment banking to private individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporations, governments and institutional investors. Deutsche Bank is the leading bank in Germany with strong European roots and a global network.

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they include statements about our beliefs and expectations and the assumptions underlying them. These statements are based on plans, estimates and projections as they are currently available to the management of Deutsche Bank. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could therefore cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the United States and elsewhere from which we derive a substantial portion of our revenues and in which we hold a substantial portion of our assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of our strategic initiatives, the reliability of our risk management policies, procedures and methods, and other risks referenced in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors are described in detail in our SEC Form 20-F of 12 March 2021 under the heading 'Risk Factors'. Copies of this document are readily available upon request or can be downloaded from www.db.com/ir.

How helpful was this article?

Click on the stars to send a rating

Send
Successful
Failure
Skip contact

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 14:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
10:02aDEUTSCHE BANK : Export-Import Bank of Korea signs USD 30m credit facility with D..
PU
09:07aMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Mondelez International PT to $71 ..
MT
09:07aSTATE STREET : Deutsche Bank Adjusts State Street PT to $105 From $104 Following..
MT
09:07aAUTOLIV : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Autoliv PT to $96 From $101, Maintains Hold Rati..
MT
09:06aCONFLUENT : Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Confluent With Hold Rating, $37 ..
MT
08:09aDOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX : Deutsche Bank on This Week's European Sovereign Bo..
MT
07:20aBritish pound drops as investors seek safety on 'Freedom Day'
RE
07:20aJENOPTIK AG : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
06:34aGerman bonds catch safety bid, yields tumble to March low
RE
03:42aEuro zone bond yields fall ahead of the ECB policy meeting
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 24 038 M 28 333 M 28 333 M
Net income 2021 1 284 M 1 514 M 1 514 M
Net cash 2021 37 867 M 44 632 M 44 632 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 1,43%
Capitalization 21 035 M 24 838 M 24 793 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,01x
Nbr of Employees 84 389
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 10,20 €
Average target price 11,02 €
Spread / Average Target 8,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG13.93%27 360
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.55%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.11%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.93%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.04%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.26%202 066