    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
11:10 2022-11-01 am EDT
9.769 EUR   +1.13%
11:08aDeutsche Börse's October Cash Markets Turnover Falls
MT
10:50aDeutsche Bank : Global Advisory Board to advise Deutsche Bank on key trends in business and politics
PU
10:50aDeutsche Bank : Global Advisory Board to advise Deutsche Bank on key trends in business and politics
PU
Deutsche Bank : Global Advisory Board to advise Deutsche Bank on key trends in business and politics

11/01/2022 | 10:50am EDT
  • Management Board has appointed six highly respected business leaders, academics and politicians as founding members
  • Paul Achleitner appointed Chairman of the new Global Advisory Board
  • Inaugural meeting today in New York

Deutsche Bank's Management Board has created a new Global Advisory Board comprising experts from business, academia and politics, whose task it is to advise the Management Board on fundamental macroeconomic, geopolitical and technological developments that have a significant impact on the bank's operating environment.

The Management Board has appointed Paul Achleitner, former Chairman of the bank's Supervisory Board, as the founding Chairman of the Global Advisory Board. Other members are:

  • Henry Kissinger, former US Secretary of State
  • Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google and Executive Chairman of Alphabet
  • Indra Nooyi, member of the Board of Directors of Amazon, member of the Supervisory Board of Philips, former Chair and CEO of PepsiCo
  • Rafael Reif, President of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
  • Jim Hagemann Snabe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siemens, former Co-CEO of SAP

The Global Advisory Board meets for the first time today in New York. In future, there will be two official meetings per year. Advisory Board members are also available to the Management Board with their advice between the meetings. Regular guests at the Advisory Board meetings will be Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board Chairman Alexander Wynaendts, Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing and Chief Economist David Folkerts-Landau.

"In a rapidly changing world, it is of great importance, especially for a global financial institution, to identify social, technological and geopolitical developments at an early stage in order to draw the right conclusions for our bank and its clients," says Alexander Wynaendts.

"I am delighted that we have been able to recruit six experienced business representatives, politicians and academics for our new Global Advisory Board," adds Christian Sewing. "Their insights will help us, as a Global Hausbank, to be a crucial partner for our clients on issues concerning the future."

Paul Achleitner, Chairman of the Global Advisory Board, says: "Economic activity is shaped more than ever by the technological revolution of our time. Added to that are the historic challenges of geopolitical tensions and a changed view of globalisation. The Advisory Board will develop ideas and proposals on how the bank and its clients can best navigate this environment, manage risks and seize the opportunities that arise."

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank provides retail and private banking, corporate and transaction banking, lending, asset and wealth management products and services as well as focused investment banking to private individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporations, governments and institutional investors. Deutsche Bank is the leading bank in Germany with strong European roots and a global network.

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they include statements about our beliefs and expectations and the assumptions underlying them. These statements are based on plans, estimates and projections as they are currently available to the management of Deutsche Bank. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could therefore cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the United States and elsewhere from which we derive a substantial portion of our revenues and in which we hold a substantial portion of our assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of our strategic initiatives, the reliability of our risk management policies, procedures and methods, and other risks referenced in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Such factors are described in detail in our SEC Form 20-F of 11 March 2022 under the heading "Risk Factors". Copies of this document are readily available upon request or can be downloaded from www.db.com/ir.

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 14:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 26 659 M 26 361 M 26 361 M
Net income 2022 3 762 M 3 720 M 3 720 M
Net cash 2022 38 370 M 37 941 M 37 941 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,52x
Yield 2022 3,03%
Capitalization 19 679 M 19 459 M 19 459 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,57x
Nbr of Employees 84 556
Free-Float 92,1%
