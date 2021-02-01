Log in
Deutsche Bank : Going strong on sustainable finance with multiple awards in Asia Pacific

02/01/2021 | 03:10am EST
Deutsche Bank's strength in ESG financing in Asia Pacific was recognised by The Asset at the publication's annual Triple A Sustainable Capital Markets Country & Regional Awards this week.

The Asset hailed Deutsche Bank's deal-making capability with Deal of the Year wins in 'Best Green Bond', 'Best Sustainability Bond' and 'Best Project Bond' categories.

An award winning week in ESG

In the Asset's Deal of the Year category, the bank won 'Best Project Bond' for its role as Global Co-ordinator on Star Energy's 790 million US dollar green bond. This multi-award winning deal also won Asia-Pacific Bond Deal of the Year from Project Finance International (PFI) this week. This deal has won industry recognition four times, scooping 'Best Project Finance Deal' from GlobalCapital and 'Megatrend Deal of the Year (ESG)' and 'Best of South Asia' from Finance Asia last year.

Other category wins for the Asset included 'Best Green Bond' in the bank category for helping China Development Bank with their 10 billion yuan multi-tranche climate change green financial bond, 'Best Sustainability Bond' for the bank's role helping Kaisa Group on its 200 million US dollar sustainable senior perpetual notes and 250 million US dollar 364-day sustainable senior notes, and another 'Best Green Bond' for its role in helping Zhenro on a 350 million US dollar 2025 green senior notes and 200 million US dollar 363-day green senior notes.

The bank's leadership in Taiwan's wind sector was also commended once again with 'Project Finance Deal of the Year' for its role in Changfang and Xidao's 3 billion US dollar offshore wind financing from the Asset and Asia-Pacific Renewables Deal of the Year from PSI.

Best in the business

Deutsche Bank's role in helping China 's MOF on their 6 billion US dollar mega bond issue in October won in the 'Outstanding Deal - Sovereign' category, with its role on Tencent Music Entertainment Group's 800 million US dollar dual-tranche senior notes scooping 'Outstanding Deal - New economy'.

Deutsche Bank has also been nominated for six house awards by The Asset, including Best ESG Bank, Sustainable Finance Adviser, Green Adviser, Bond Adviser, Emerging Markets Bond Adviser and Liability Management Adviser. The results will be announced at the virtual award ceremony in March.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 08:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
