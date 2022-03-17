Log in
DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Deutsche Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 3.50%

03/17/2022
Deutsche Bank today announced that its New York Branch, Deutsche Bank New York (DBNY), and its subsidiary Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (DBTCA) have increased their prime lending from 3.25% to 3.50% effective today, March 17, 2022.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

Forward-looking statements contain risks

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they include statements about our beliefs and expectations and the assumptions underlying them. These statements are based on plans, estimates and projections as they are currently available to the management of Deutsche Bank. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in the light of new information or future events.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could therefore cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the United States and elsewhere from which we derive a substantial portion of our revenues and in which we hold a substantial portion of our assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of our strategic initiatives, the reliability of our risk management policies, procedures and methods, and other risks referenced in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Such factors are described in detail in our SEC Form 20-F of 11 March 2022 under the heading “Risk Factors”. Copies of this document are readily available upon request or can be downloaded from www.db.com/ir.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 25 069 M 27 860 M 27 860 M
Net income 2022 3 073 M 3 416 M 3 416 M
Net cash 2022 57 499 M 63 902 M 63 902 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,06x
Yield 2022 2,88%
Capitalization 22 516 M 25 024 M 25 024 M
EV / Sales 2022 -1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 -1,72x
Nbr of Employees 82 969
Free-Float 93,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 11,07 €
Average target price 12,76 €
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Head-Human Resources
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG0.47%25 170
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.60%408 669
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-3.80%345 176
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%241 981
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.54%196 162
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.37%175 523