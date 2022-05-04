Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  05/04 11:35:08 am EDT
9.818 EUR   -0.44%
05:48pDeutsche Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.00%
BU
12:57pRestaurant Brands International Shares Fall Following Downgrade, Price Target Cuts
MT
05/03Real risk of wage-price spiral in Germany, Deutsche Bank says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.00%

05/04/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Deutsche Bank today announced that its New York Branch, Deutsche Bank New York (DBNY), and its subsidiary Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (DBTCA) have increased their prime lending from 3.50% to 4.00% effective tomorrow, May 5, 2022.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they include statements about our beliefs and expectations and the assumptions underlying them. These statements are based on plans, estimates and projections as they are currently available to the management of Deutsche Bank. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could therefore cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the United States and elsewhere from which we derive a substantial portion of our revenues and in which we hold a substantial portion of our assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of our strategic initiatives, the reliability of our risk management policies, procedures and methods, and other risks referenced in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors are described in detail in our SEC Form 20-F of 11 March 2016 under the heading “Risk Factors”. Copies of this document are readily available upon request or can be downloaded from www.db.com/ir.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
05:48pDeutsche Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.00%
BU
12:57pRestaurant Brands International Shares Fall Following Downgrade, Price Target Cuts
MT
05/03Real risk of wage-price spiral in Germany, Deutsche Bank says
RE
05/02Deutsche Bank With Preview of Shopify Q1
MT
05/02DEUTSCHE BANK : Notice regarding the resolution proposals of the Supervisory Board under I..
PU
05/02DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/02MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 2, 2022
04/29Deutsche Bank Cuts Lundin Mining's Price Target As Strong Q1 Overshadowed Capex Increas..
MT
04/29Roku Shares Rise Following Q1 Results, MoffettNathanson Upgrade
MT
04/29Deutsche Bank office searched in money laundering probe
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 26 073 M 27 541 M 27 541 M
Net income 2022 3 260 M 3 443 M 3 443 M
Net cash 2022 35 283 M 37 270 M 37 270 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,52x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 19 958 M 21 082 M 21 082 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,94x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 9,82 €
Average target price 13,27 €
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-10.50%21 134
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.93%361 351
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.54%299 152
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%246 997
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.44%181 594
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.96%167 382