    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
06/15/2022
9.496 EUR   +2.59%
05:49pDeutsche Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%
BU
03:51pCharles Schwab's May Performance Almost in Line, Deutsche Bank Says
MT
03:29pFaraday Future says it doesn't need more funds to launch FF91 electric luxury car
RE
Deutsche Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%

06/15/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
Deutsche Bank today announced that its New York Branch, Deutsche Bank New York (DBNY), and its affiliate Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (DBTCA) have increased their prime lending from 4.00% to 4.75% effective tomorrow, June 16, 2022.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they include statements about our beliefs and expectations and the assumptions underlying them. These statements are based on plans, estimates and projections as they are currently available to the management of Deutsche Bank. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could therefore cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the United States and elsewhere from which we derive a substantial portion of our revenues and in which we hold a substantial portion of our assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of our strategic initiatives, the reliability of our risk management policies, procedures and methods, and other risks referenced in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors are described in detail in our SEC Form 20-F of 11 March 2016 under the heading “Risk Factors”. Copies of this document are readily available upon request or can be downloaded from www.db.com/ir.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 25 622 M 26 654 M 26 654 M
Net income 2022 3 499 M 3 640 M 3 640 M
Net cash 2022 27 166 M 28 260 M 28 260 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,14x
Yield 2022 3,20%
Capitalization 19 304 M 20 081 M 20 081 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,18x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 92,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 9,50 €
Average target price 13,01 €
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-15.99%19 604
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.75%335 000
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.03%253 469
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.73%238 765
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.59%178 224
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-16.90%147 546