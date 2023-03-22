Advanced search
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:58:00 2023-03-22 pm EDT
9.497 EUR   -3.57%
05:55pDeutsche Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 8.00%
BU
12:27pSTOCKS IN THE FOCUS 2: Banks give up price gains - nervousness before US interest rate decision
DP
06:56aGreen squares; markets on 25 bp Fed and BoE hike
AN
Deutsche Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 8.00%

03/22/2023 | 05:55pm EDT
Deutsche Bank today announced that its New York Branch, Deutsche Bank New York (DBNY), and its affiliate Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (DBTCA) have increased their prime lending from 7.75% to 8.00% effective tomorrow, March 23, 2023.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they include statements about our beliefs and expectations and the assumptions underlying them. These statements are based on plans, estimates and projections as they are currently available to the management of Deutsche Bank. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could therefore cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the United States and elsewhere from which we derive a substantial portion of our revenues and in which we hold a substantial portion of our assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of our strategic initiatives, the reliability of our risk management policies, procedures and methods, and other risks referenced in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors are described in detail in our SEC Form 20-F of 11 March 2016 under the heading “Risk Factors”. Copies of this document are readily available upon request or can be downloaded from www.db.com/ir.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 28 268 M 30 501 M 30 501 M
Net income 2023 4 073 M 4 395 M 4 395 M
Net cash 2023 52 216 M 56 341 M 56 341 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,15x
Yield 2023 4,72%
Capitalization 19 651 M 21 203 M 21 203 M
EV / Sales 2023 -1,15x
EV / Sales 2024 -1,02x
Nbr of Employees 84 930
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 9,64 €
Average target price 13,94 €
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-6.98%21 605
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.65%384 255
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.68%228 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.73%220 570
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 494
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.81%145 342
