Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:56 2022-11-08 am EST
9.800 EUR   +0.35%
01:55aIntesa sanpaolo spa: deutsche bank raises target price to eur 2.…
RE
11/07Deutsche Bank : BSE's top volume performer in Securities Lending
PU
11/07Deutsche Bank Says Waste Connections "Set up For Strong 2023" -- Reiterates Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank : Janath Ilangantileke joins Deutsche Bank as Chief Operating Officer for Sri Lanka

11/08/2022 | 04:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Deutsche Bank announced the appointment of Janath Ilangantileke, who joins as Chief Operating Officer for Sri Lanka. In a career spanning more than 25 years, Ilangantileke has held a number of roles, across several financial organisatons including, Hatton National Bank, Citibank and Nations Trust Bank in Colombo and Malaysia.

Ilangantileke succeeds Ruwanthi Fernando who retired after more than four decades with the bank.

Chandra Mallika, Chief Operating Officer for Deutsche Bank Asia Pacific said, "We are delighted to welcome Janath to Deutsche Bank. As we continue to serve our clients in the region, we will greatly benefit from his in-depth knowledge of the industry and benefit from his deep understanding of the regulatory landscape and local market."

Vikas Arora, Chief Country Officer, Deutsche Bank Sri Lanka said, "Janath's significant experience in trade finance, one of our key lines of business in the country, coupled with sound knowledge of compliance, controls and risk management, will be a great asset to our Sri Lankan franchise. We wish him the very best as he takes on this role."

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 09:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
01:55aIntesa sanpaolo spa: deutsche bank raises target price to eur 2.R..
RE
11/07Deutsche Bank : BSE's top volume performer in Securities Lending
PU
11/07Deutsche Bank Says Waste Connections "Set up For Strong 2023" -- Reiterates Buy
MT
11/07Deutsche Bank AG to issue Additional Tier 1 capital instruments
EQ
11/07LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Goldman cuts Shell; Redburn likes BAE Syste..
AN
11/07Bond yields dip on value-buying; firmer rupee aids mood
RE
11/07News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/07German Financial Watchdog Urges Deutsche Bank To Improve Controls Or Pay Fines As Deadl..
MT
11/06INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen rising as oil prices spike
RE
11/06News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 26 750 M 26 745 M 26 745 M
Net income 2022 3 766 M 3 765 M 3 765 M
Net cash 2022 38 370 M 38 362 M 38 362 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,59x
Yield 2022 3,04%
Capitalization 19 895 M 19 891 M 19 891 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,56x
Nbr of Employees 84 556
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 9,77 €
Average target price 12,19 €
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-11.36%19 891
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.47%385 335
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.81%296 910
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.68%191 790
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.58%179 360
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.93%140 849