Deutsche Bank : Janath Ilangantileke joins Deutsche Bank as Chief Operating Officer for Sri Lanka

Deutsche Bank announced the appointment of Janath Ilangantileke, who joins as Chief Operating Officer for Sri Lanka. In a career spanning more than 25 years, Ilangantileke has held a number of roles, across several financial organisatons including, Hatton National Bank, Citibank and Nations Trust Bank in Colombo and Malaysia.

Ilangantileke succeeds Ruwanthi Fernando who retired after more than four decades with the bank.

Chandra Mallika, Chief Operating Officer for Deutsche Bank Asia Pacific said, "We are delighted to welcome Janath to Deutsche Bank. As we continue to serve our clients in the region, we will greatly benefit from his in-depth knowledge of the industry and benefit from his deep understanding of the regulatory landscape and local market."

Vikas Arora, Chief Country Officer, Deutsche Bank Sri Lanka said, "Janath's significant experience in trade finance, one of our key lines of business in the country, coupled with sound knowledge of compliance, controls and risk management, will be a great asset to our Sri Lankan franchise. We wish him the very best as he takes on this role."