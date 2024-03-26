Deutsche Bank
Key dates
Annual General Meeting 2024 Deutsche Bank AG
Publication of Notice in the German Federal Gazette
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Deadline for receipt of requests for additions to the agenda from shareholders
Monday, April 15, 2024 (24:00 CEST)
Activation of some functions in the shareholder portal (including registration) ahead of the Annual General Meeting
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Commencement to pre-submit questions via the shareholder portal
Expected to start on Monday, April 22, 2024
Deadline for receipt of counterproposals and election proposals from shareholders
Wednesday, May 1, 2024 (24:00 CEST)
Publication of speeches
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Registration deadline (technical record date)
Friday, May 10, 2024 (24:00 CEST)
Deadline for submission of statements from shareholders
Friday, May 10, 2024 (24:00 CEST)
Deadline for pre-submission of questions
Sunday, May 12, 2024 (24:00 CEST)
Publication of pre-submitted questions and associated answers
By Tuesday, May 14, 2024 (24:00 CEST)
Registration for a non-binding test of video communication for speeches
Until Wednesday, May 15, 2024 (noon CEST)
Annual General Meeting
Live broadcast of the entire Annual General Meeting on agm.db.com
Thursday, May 16, 2024 (10.00 am CEST)
Publication of voting results
After the AGM
Due Date of Dividend
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Deadline for requesting conﬁrmation on whether and how votes were counted
Monday, June 17, 2024 (24:00 CEST)
Decisive for the deadlines for exercising shareholder rights is the notice, which is published in the German Federal Gazette and is also accessible on the company's website at agm.db.com.
