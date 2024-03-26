Deutsche Bank

Key dates

Annual General Meeting 2024 Deutsche Bank AG

Publication of Notice in the German Federal Gazette

Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Deadline for receipt of requests for additions to the agenda from shareholders

Monday, April 15, 2024 (24:00 CEST)

Activation of some functions in the shareholder portal (including registration) ahead of the Annual General Meeting

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Commencement to pre-submit questions via the shareholder portal

Expected to start on Monday, April 22, 2024

Deadline for receipt of counterproposals and election proposals from shareholders

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 (24:00 CEST)

Publication of speeches

Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Registration deadline (technical record date)

Friday, May 10, 2024 (24:00 CEST)

Deadline for submission of statements from shareholders

Friday, May 10, 2024 (24:00 CEST)

Deadline for pre-submission of questions

Sunday, May 12, 2024 (24:00 CEST)

Publication of pre-submitted questions and associated answers

By Tuesday, May 14, 2024 (24:00 CEST)

Registration for a non-binding test of video communication for speeches

Until Wednesday, May 15, 2024 (noon CEST)

Annual General Meeting

Live broadcast of the entire Annual General Meeting on agm.db.com

Thursday, May 16, 2024 (10.00 am CEST)

Publication of voting results

After the AGM

Due Date of Dividend

Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Deadline for requesting conﬁrmation on whether and how votes were counted

Monday, June 17, 2024 (24:00 CEST)

Decisive for the deadlines for exercising shareholder rights is the notice, which is published in the German Federal Gazette and is also accessible on the company's website at agm.db.com.

