Deutsche Bank : Notice regarding the resolution proposals of the Supervisory Board under Item 10 of the Agenda

Deutsche Bank
Annual General Meeting 2022
Deutsche Bank General Meeting 2022
In advance of the General Meeting, we were asked about the independence of the candidates nominated by the Supervisory Board for election to the Supervisory Board. On behalf of the Supervisory Board and its Nomination Committee, we can state in this context that we routinely explore the background of Supervisory Board candidates including potential conﬂicts of interest and have concluded that both candidates can be deemed independent.
Dr. Paul Achleitner
Chair of the Supervisory Board
Mayree Clark
Chair of the Nomination Committee
