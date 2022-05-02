Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/02 06:07:30 pm BST
9.457 EUR   -1.76%
05:37pDEUTSCHE BANK : Notice regarding the resolution proposals of the Supervisory Board under Item 10 of the Agenda
PU
01:56pDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01:14pMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 2, 2022
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank : Notice regarding the resolution proposals of the Supervisory Board under Item 10 of the Agenda

05/02/2022 | 05:37pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Deutsche Bank

Annual General Meeting 2022

Notice regarding the resolution proposals of the Supervisory Board under Item 10 of the Agenda

Deutsche Bank General Meeting 2022

Notice regarding the resolution proposals of the Supervisory Board under Item 10 of the Agenda

In advance of the General Meeting, we were asked about the independence of the candidates nominated by the Supervisory Board for election to the Supervisory Board. On behalf of the Supervisory Board and its Nomination Committee, we can state in this context that we routinely explore the background of Supervisory Board candidates including potential conﬂicts of interest and have concluded that both candidates can be deemed independent.

Dr. Paul Achleitner

Chair of the Supervisory Board

Mayree Clark

Chair of the Nomination Committee

Notice regarding the resolution proposals of the Supervisory Board under Item 10 of the Agenda

2

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 16:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
05:37pDEUTSCHE BANK : Notice regarding the resolution proposals of the Supervisory Board under I..
PU
01:56pDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01:14pMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 2, 2022
04/29Deutsche Bank Cuts Lundin Mining's Price Target As Strong Q1 Overshadowed Capex Increas..
MT
04/29Roku Shares Rise Following Q1 Results, MoffettNathanson Upgrade
MT
04/29Deutsche Bank office searched in money laundering probe
AQ
04/29Prosecutors search Deutsche Bank HQ in money laundering investigation
RE
04/29Deutsche Bank HQ Searched in Money Laundering Case
MT
04/29DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Buy rating from UBS
MD
04/29TRANSCRIPT : Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Q1 2022 Fixed Income Call, Apr 29, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 26 050 M 27 453 M 21 949 M
Net income 2022 3 498 M 3 686 M 2 947 M
Net cash 2022 35 283 M 37 183 M 29 728 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,02x
Yield 2022 3,32%
Capitalization 19 568 M 20 622 M 16 487 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,96x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 9,63 €
Average target price 13,25 €
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-12.63%20 622
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.62%350 572
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.80%287 470
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.73%247 443
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%180 083
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.07%165 353