Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank : Olivier Vigneron to become Group Chief Risk Officer of Deutsche Bank

11/21/2021 | 10:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Olivier Vigneron has been designated as Deutsche Bank's Group Chief Risk Officer, effective June 1, 2022. Subject to regulatory approvals, he will succeed Stuart Lewis, who in March announced his decision to retire after the Annual General Meeting 2022 after 25 years' service. Olivier Vigneron will join Deutsche Bank as a Senior Group Director on March 1, 2022.

Vigneron is joining Deutsche Bank from Natixis, where he served as Chief Risk Officer since 2020. Having started his career in credit derivatives trading at Goldman Sachs, he has more than 20 years of experience in financial services and held several senior markets and risk management positions across various banks, including three years of service in Deutsche Bank's structured credit trading business between 2002 and 2005. After stints at UniCredit and BNP Paribas, Olivier Vigneron joined J.P. Morgan's credit hybrids trading business in 2008. In 2012 he became Head of Model Development and Capital Analysis at J.P. Morgan, where he was responsible for the global implementation of Basel III advanced capital models. From 2015 he served as the bank's Chief Risk Officer for EMEA and Firmwide Risk Executive for Market Risk, overseeing the bank's market risk management globally. In this role Vigneron also served on the supervisory board of J.P. Morgan A.G. in Frankfurt and chaired its risk committee. Vigneron graduated from the École Polytechnique (Paris) with an engineering degree and holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Chicago.

Paul Achleitner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank, said: "The Supervisory Board would like to thank Stuart Lewis for his 10 years of outstanding service to the Management Board of Deutsche Bank. Stuart has played a vital role in establishing best-in-class risk controls for our bank and steered Deutsche Bank safely through some very challenging periods. We are pleased that in Olivier Vigneron we have found a strong successor to support Deutsche Bank in maintaining and further developing its robust risk management capabilities. Olivier Vigneron has an exceptional expertise across all risk disciplines and will be a great addition to Deutsche Bank's Management."

Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank, said: "The Management Board and I are pleased to welcome Olivier to Deutsche Bank - in fact, to welcome him back to Deutsche Bank. Having been part of our structured credit business in the early 2000s, Olivier is no stranger to our firm. A stringent and global risk management regime will be of paramount importance for the banking industry in years to come. We are convinced that Olivier brings the global expertise and perspective required to assess and manage all risk types and to maintain Deutsche Bank's strong track record in risk management."

Olivier Vigneron said: "Deutsche Bank is one of Europe's leading financial institutions with a strong global network. I am very much looking forward to working with an outstanding risk management team that has a first-class reputation across the industry."

For further information please contact:

Deutsche Bank AG

Media Relations

Sebastian Kraemer-Bach
+49 69 910 43330
Email: sebastian.kraemer-bach@db.com

Sebastian Jost
+49 69 910 48180
Email: sebastian.jost@db.com

Investor Relations
+49 800 910-8000
db.ir@db.com

High resolution photo of Olivier Vigneron: Download

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 15:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
11:03aNo stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chair
RE
10:52aDeutsche Bank supervisory board backs Wynaendts as new chair - memo
RE
10:24aCHRISTIAN SEWING : Message to staff on new Chairman and Chief Risk Officer
PU
10:14aDEUTSCHE BANK : Olivier Vigneron to become Group Chief Risk Officer of Deutsche Bank
PU
10:10aDeutsche Bank poaches chief risk officer from Natixis
RE
10:10aDeutsche Bank poaches chief risk officer from Natixis
RE
09:34aDEUTSCHE BANK : Alexander Wynaendts nominated for election as next Chairman of Deutsche Ba..
PU
11/20Factbox-The global background of Deutsche Bank's new chair
RE
11/20UBS picks former Morgan Stanley president Kelleher as chairman
RE
11/20UBS picks former Morgan Stanley president Kelleher as chairman
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 25 037 M 28 242 M 28 242 M
Net income 2021 1 879 M 2 120 M 2 120 M
Net cash 2021 53 831 M 60 721 M 60 721 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 2,27%
Capitalization 22 352 M 25 306 M 25 213 M
EV / Sales 2021 -1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,57x
Nbr of Employees 84 512
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 10,82 €
Average target price 11,80 €
Spread / Average Target 9,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG20.95%25 306
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.32%475 561
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION49.79%371 557
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.31%244 148
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.07%207 065
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY65.34%194 657