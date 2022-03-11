Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/22 02:32:34 am
9.884 EUR   +1.48%
02:17aDeutsche Bank CEO gets 20% pay rise for 2021
RE
02:16aDEUTSCHE BANK : reports continued delivery of transformation in 2021 and clear targets for 2025
PU
02:06aDEUTSCHE BANK : Pillar 3 Report 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank : Pillar 3 Report 2021

03/11/2022 | 02:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Deutsche Bank

Pillar 3 Report 2021

Contents 

6

Regulatory framework

6

Introduction

6

Basel 3 and CRR/CRD

  1. MREL (SRMR/BRRD) and TLAC (CRR)
  1. ICAAP, ILAAP and SREP
    8 New Definition of Default
  2. Key metrics
  • Key metrics (Article 447 (a-g) and Article 438 (b) CRR)
    10 Key metrics of own funds and eligible liabilities
    (Article 447 (h) CRR and Article 45i(3)(a,c) BRRD)

11 General requirements for disclosures

  1. Pillar 3 disclosure concept (Article 431 (1), (2) CRR)
  1. Disclosure policy (Article 431 (3) CRR)
  2. Explanation of rating decisions (Article 431 (5) CRR)
  1. Non-material,proprietary or confidential information
    (Article 432 CRR)
  1. Frequency of disclosures (Article 433 and 433a CRR)
  1. Means of disclosures (Article 434 CRR)
  2. Scope of application of the

regulatory framework

  1. Name of the institution (Article 436 (a) CRR)
  1. Differences in the scopes of consolidation (Article 436 (b) CRR)
  1. Reconciliation of regulatory own funds to the
    IFRS balance sheet (Article 436 (c, d) CRR)
  1. Reconciliation of regulatory own funds to the balance sheet according to IFRS (Article 437 (a) CRR)
  1. Prudent valuation adjustments (Article 436 (e) CRR)
  1. Impediments to fund transfers (Article 436 (f) CRR) (EU LIB)
  1. Potential capital shortfalls in unconsolidated
    subsidiaries­ (Article 436 (g) CRR) (EU LIB)
  1. Derogations from prudential requirements for the parent company and subsidiaries
    (Article 436 (h) CRR) (EU LIB)

27 Risk management objectives and policies

27 Enterprise Risk Management

27 Risk management structure and organization

(Article 435 (1)(b) CRR) (EU OVA)

29 Risk management strategies and processes

(Article 435 (1)(a) CRR) (EU OVA)

30 Scope and nature of risk measurement and reporting systems (Article 435 (1)(c) CRR) (EU OVA)

31 Policies for hedging and mitigating risk

(Article 435 (1)(d) CRR) (EU OVA)

31 Declaration on the adequacy of risk management arrangements (Article 435 (1)(e) CRR) (EU OVA)

31 Concise risk statement approved by the board (Article 435 (1)(f) CRR) (EU OVA & EU LIQA)

33 Risk committee and number of meetings (Article 435 (2)(d) CRR) (EU OVB)

  1. Information flow (Article 435 (2)(e) CRR) (EU OVB)
  1. Number of directorships held by board members (Article 435 (2)(a) CRR) (EU OVB)
  1. Recruitment policy for board members (Article 435 (2)(b) CRR) (EU OVB)
  2. Policy on diversity for board members (Article 435 (2)(c) CRR) (EU OVB)

37 Own funds

37 Own Funds composition, prudential filters and deduction items (Article 437 (a,d-f) CRR)

44 Transitional arrangements for mitigating the impact of the introduction of IFRS 9 on own funds (Article 473a CRR)

44 Temporary treatment of unrealised gains and losses measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (Article 468 CRR)

44 Main features of capital instruments (Article 437 (b-c) CRR)

  1. Capital ratios different to CRR (Article 437 (f) CRR)
  2. Capital buffers (Article 440 CRR)
    45 Minimum capital requirements and additional capital buffers
    46 Geographical distribution of credit exposures

(Article 440 (a) CRR)

51 Institution specific countercyclical capital buffer (Article 440 (b) CRR)

51 Indicators of global systemic importance

(Article 441 CRR)

54 Disclosure of own funds and eligible liabilities (Article 437a CRR and Article 45i(3)(b) BRRD)

59 Capital requirements

59 Summary of Deutsche Bank's ICAAP approach

(Article 438 (a) CRR) (EU OVC)

60 Credit risk economic capital model

61 Market risk economic capital model

62 Operational risk economic capital model

63 Strategic risk economic capital model

63 Risk type diversification

63 Result of ICAAP (Article 438 (c) CRR) (EU OVC)

65 Overview of capital requirements (Article 438 (d) CRR)

66 Leverage ratio

  1. Leverage ratio according to CRR/CRD framework
  1. Leverage ratio (Article 451 (1)(a-c),(2) and (3) CRR)
  1. Process used to manage the risk of excessive leverage (Article 451 (1)(d) CRR) (EU LRA)
  2. Factors that had an impact on the leverage ratio in the second half of 2021
    (Article 451 (1)(e) CRR) (EU LRA)

71 Credit risk and credit risk mitigation

71 General qualitative information on credit risk

(Article 435 (1)(a d) CRR) (EU OVA & EU CRA)

71 Credit risk management strategies and proces- ses (Article 435 (1)(a) CRR) (EU OVA & EU CRA)

72 Credit risk management structure and organiza- tion (Article 435 (1)(b) CRR) (EU OVA & EU CRA)

73 Scope and nature of credit risk measurement and reporting systems

(Article 435 (1)(c) CRR) (EU OVA & EU CRA)

73 Policies for hedging and mitigating credit risk

(Article 435 (1)(d) CRR) (EU OVA & EU CRA)

74 Definitions of past due and impairment

(Article 442 (a) CRR) (EU CRB)

74 Credit risk adjustments

(Article 442 (b) CRR) (EU CRB)

75 General quantitative information on credit risk

75 Residual maturity breakdown of credit exposure (Article 442 (g) CRR)

76 Quality of non-performing exposures by

geography­ (Article 442 (c+e) CRR)

78 Credit quality of loans and advances to non-financial corporations by industry

(Article 442 (c+e) CRR)

80 Performing and non-performing exposures and

related provisions (Article 442 (c) CRR)

83 Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days (Article 442 (c-d) CRR)

86 Changes in the stock of non-performing loans and advances (Article 442 (f) CRR)

86 Minimum loss coverage for Non Performing

Exposure

89 Collateral obtained by taking possession and execution processes (Article 442 (c) CRR)

89 Credit quality of forborne exposures

(Article 442 (c) CRR)

91 Exposures subject to measures applied in

response to the COVID-19 pandemic

96 General qualitative information on credit risk mitigation (Article 453 (a-e) CRR) (EU CRC)

96 Use of on- and off-balance sheet netting

(Article 453 (a) CRR)

98 Collateral evaluation and management

(Article 453 (b) CRR)

99 Main types of collateral (Article 453 (c) CRR)

99 Main types of guarantor and credit derivative

counterparties (Article 453 (d) CRR)

99 Risk concentrations within credit risk mitigation (Article 453 (e) CRR)

100 General quantitative information on credit risk mitigation

100 Overview of credit risk mitigation techniques (Article 453 (f) CRR)

101 Credit risk exposure in the standardized approach

101 Qualitative information on the use of the standardized approach

101 External ratings in the standardized approach

(Article 444 (a-b) CRR)

  1. Usage of issue ratings (Article 444 (c) CRR)
  1. Mapping of external rating to credit quality steps (Article 444 (d) CRR)

101 Quantitative information on the use of the standardized approach

101 Standardized approach exposure by risk weight before and after credit mitigation

(Article 444 (e) CRR and Article 453 (g-i) CRR)

105 Credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation in the internal-rating-­ based approach

105 Qualitative information on the use of the

IRB approach

105 Approval status for IRB approaches (Article 452 (a) CRR)

105 Scope of the use of IRB and SA approaches

(Article 452 (b) CRR) (EU CRE)

106 Relationship between the risk management function and the internal audit function (Article 452 (c)(i) CRR) (EU CRE)

106 Rating system review (Article 452 (c)(ii) CRR) (EU CRE)

106 Procedure of independence between reviewing function and development function (Article 452 (c)(iii) CRR) (EU CRE)

107 Procedure to ensure accountability of development and reviewing function (Article 452 (c)(iv) CRR) (EU CRE)

107 Role of the function in the credit risk model process, scope and main content of credit risk models (Article 452 (d-e) CRR) (EU CRE)

108 Internal rating-based approaches

(Article 452 (f) CRR) (EU CRE)

110 Quantitative information on the use of the IRB approach

110 Foundation IRB exposure (Article 452 (g) (i-v) CRR)

117 Advanced IRB exposure (Article 452 (g) (i-v) CRR)

130 Total IRB exposure covered by credit derivatives

(Article 453 (j) CRR)

130 Total IRB exposure covered by the use of

CRM techniques (Article 453 (g) CRR)

134 Development of credit risk RWA

(Article 438 (h) CRR)

134 Model validation results (Article 452 (h) CRR)

142 Specialized lending and equity exposures in the banking book (Article 438 (e) CRR)

144 Counterparty credit risk (CCR)

144 Internal capital and credit limits for counterparty credit risk exposures (Article 439 (a) CRR) (EU CCRA)

  1. Collateral and credit reserves for counterparty credit risk (Article 439 (b) CRR) (EU CCRA)
  2. Management of wrong-way risk exposures (Article 439 (c) CRR) (EU CCRA)

145 Collateral in the event of a rating downgrade (Article 439 (d) CRR) (EU CCRA)

  1. Estimate of alpha factor (Article 439 (k) CRR)
  2. CCR exposures by model approach and development
    (Article 439 (f, g, k) CRR)
  3. CCR exposures development (Article 438 (h) CRR)
  4. CCR CVA capital charge (Article 439 (h) CRR)
  1. CCR exposures to central counterparties (Article 439 (i) CRR)
  2. CCR exposures in the standardized approach (Article 444 (e) CRR)
  3. CCR exposures within the foundation IRBA (Article 452 (g) CRR)

153 CCR exposures within the advanced IRBA (Article 452 (g) CRR)

159 CCR exposures after credit risk mitigation (Article 439 (e) CRR)

  1. Credit derivatives exposures (Article 439 (j) CRR)
  2. Exposure to securitization positions

(Article 449 CRR)

160 Objectives in relation to securitization activity (Article 449 (a) CRR) (EU SECA)

162 Nature of other risks in securitized assets

(Article 449 (b) CRR) (EU SECA)

162 RWA calculation approaches for securitization positions (Article 449 (c) CRR) (EU SECA)

164 SSPE-related activities

(Article 449 (d+f) CRR) (EU SECA)

164 Financial support to securitization vehicles (Article 449 (e) CRR)

164 Accounting policies for securitizations (Article 449 (g) CRR) (EU SECA)

165 Principles of consolidation

  1. Financial assets
  1. Financial liabilities
  2. Derecognition of financial assets and liabilities

169 External rating agencies used for securitizations (Article 449 (h) CRR) (EU SECA)

  1. Internal Assessment Approach (Article 449 (i) CRR) (EU SECA)
  2. Banking and trading book securitization

exposures (Article 449 (j) CRR)

173 Securitization exposures in the non-trading book and associated regulatory capital requirements -

­institution acting as originator or as sponsor (Article 449 (k)(i) CRR)

175 Securitization exposures in the non-trading book and associated regulatory capital requirements - institution acting as investor (Article 449 (k)(ii) CRR)

177 Exposures securitized by the institution - Exposures in default and specific credit risk adjustments

(Article 449 (l) CRR)

179 Market risk

179 Risk management objectives and policies

179 Market risk management strategies and processes

(Article 435 (1)(a) CRR) (EU OVA & EU MRA)

179 Market risk management structure and organization (Article 435 (1)(b) CRR) (EU OVA & EU MRA)

180 Scope and nature of market risk measurement and reporting systems (Article 435 (1)(c) CRR)

(EU OVA & EU MRA)

180 Policies for hedging and mitigating market risk

(Article 435 (1)(d) CRR) (EU OVA & EU MRA)

183 Own funds requirements for market risk under the standardized approach

183 Market Risk Standardized Approach (Article 445 CRR)

183 Qualitative information on the internal model approach

183 Characteristics of the market risk models (Article 455 (a)(i) CRR) (EU MRB)

185 Incremental risk charge (Article 455 (a)(ii) CRR) (EU MRB)

186 Market risk stress testing (Article 455 (a)(iii) CRR) (EU MRB)

186 Methodology for backtesting and model validation (Article 455 (a)(iv) CRR) (EU MRB)

187 Regulatory approval for market risk models

(Article 455 (b) CRR) (EU MRB)

187 Trading book allocation and prudent valuation

(Article 455 (c) CRR) (EU MRB)

  1. Own funds requirements for market risk under the IMA
    190 Regulatory capital requirements for market risk (Article 455 (e) CRR)
    190 Development of market risk RWA (Article 438 (h) CRR)
  2. Other quantitative information for market risk under the internal models approach
    191 Overview of Value-at-Risk Metrics
    (Article 455 (d) CRR)
    192 Weighted average liquidity horizons in market risk models (Article 455 (f) CRR) (EU MRB)
    192 Comparison of end-of-day VaR measures with one-day changes in portfolio's value (Article 455 (g) CRR)

194 Operational Risk

194 Risk management objectives and policies

194 Operational risk management strategies and processes (Article 435 (1)(a) CRR)

(EU OVA & EU ORA)

195 Operational risk management structure and organization (Article 435 (1)(b) CRR) (EU OVA & EU ORA)

196 Scope and nature of operational risk measurement and reporting systems

(Article 435 (1)(c) CRR) (EU OVA & EU ORA)

197 Policies for hedging and mitigating operational risk (Article 435 (1)(d) CRR) (EU OVA & EU ORA)

197 Operational risk measurement (Article 446 CRR)

198 Drivers for operational risk capital development

198 Our AMA model validation and quality control concept

199 Our operational risk management stress testing concept

  1. Operational risk exposure (Article 446 CRR)
    199 Operational risk - own funds requirements
    199 Operational risk - risk profile
  2. Use of the Advanced Measurement Approaches to operational risk (Article 454 CRR)
    200 Description of the use of insurance and other risk transfer mechanisms for the purpose of mitigation of this risk
  3. Exposure to interest rate risk in the

banking book (Article 448 CRR)

  1. Qualitative information on interest rate risk in the banking book (Article 448 (1)(c-g) CRR) (EU IRRBBA)
  2. Changes in the economic value of equity and net interest income (Article 448 (a b,d) CRR)
  3. Liquidity risk
  1. Risk management objectives and policies
    203 Liquidity risk management strategies and processes (Article 435 (1)(a) CRR)
    (EU OVA & EU LIQA)
    203 Liquidity risk management structure and
    organization (Article 435 (1)(b) CRR) (EU OVA & EU LIQA)
    203 Scope and nature of liquidity risk measurement and reporting system
    (Article 435 (1)(c) CRR) (EU OVA & EU LIQA)
    203 Policies for hedging and mitigating liquidity risk
    (Article 435 (1)(d) CRR) (EU OVA & EU LIQA)
    203 Approach to centralized group liquidity management and individual legal entity liquidity management
    204 An outline of the bank's contingency funding plans
    204 Liquidity stress testing and scenario analysis
  2. Qualitative information on LCR

(Article 451a CRR) (EU LIQB)

206 Quantitative information on LCR (Article 451a CRR)

209 Unencumbered assets

(Article 443 CRR)

  1. Qualitative information on unencumbered assets
    (EU AE4)
  2. Quantitative information on unencumbered assets

212 Reputational Risk

212 Risk management objectives and policies

212 Reputational Risk Management strategies and processes (Article 435 (1)(a) CRR) (EU OVA)

212 Reputational Risk Management structure and organization (Article 435 (1)(b) CRR) (EU OVA)

213 Scope and nature of reputational risk measurement and reporting systems

(Article 435 (1)(c) CRR) (EU OVA)

213 Policies for hedging and mitigating reputational risk (Article 435 (1)(d) CRR) (EU OVA)

214 Model risk

214 Model Risk Management strategies and processes

(Article 435 (1)(a) CRR) (EU OVA)

214 Model Risk Management structure and organization

(Article 435 (1)(b) CRR) (EU OVA)

  1. Scope and nature of model risk measurement and reporting systems (Article 435 (1)(c) CRR) (EU OVA)
  2. Policies for hedging and mitigating model risk
    (Article 435 (1)(d) CRR) (EU OVA)

215 Remuneration policy (Article 450 CRR)

  1. Regulatory Environment
  1. Compensation Governance
  2. Compensation Strategy
  3. Group Compensation Framework
  4. Employee Groups with specific
    Compensation Structures
  5. Determination of performance-based Variable Compensation
  6. Variable Compensation Structure
  7. Ex-postRisk Adjustment of Variable Compensation
  8. Compensation Decisions for 2021
  9. Material Risk Taker Compensation Disclosure

229 List of tables

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 07:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
02:17aDeutsche Bank CEO gets 20% pay rise for 2021
RE
02:16aDEUTSCHE BANK : reports continued delivery of transformation in 2021 and clear targets for..
PU
02:06aDEUTSCHE BANK : Pillar 3 Report 2021
PU
01:56aDEUTSCHE BANK : Corporate Governance Statement 2021
PU
01:56aDEUTSCHE BANK : Compensation Report 2021
PU
12:27aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Ukraine Risks, Soaring Inflation to Hit Stocks Again
DJ
03/10Goldman, JPMorgan unwind Russia business, EU banks disclose more exposures
RE
03/10European Stocks Fall Sharply as Russia-Ukraine Talks Make no Headway
MT
03/10Hims & Hers Health Slides After Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage
MT
03/10Deutsche Bank CEO Upbeat on FY22 Fixed Income Trading Revenue Guidance Amid 'Very Good'..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 25 148 M 27 671 M 27 671 M
Net income 2021 1 851 M 2 036 M 2 036 M
Net cash 2021 53 831 M 59 233 M 59 233 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 2,85%
Capitalization 20 121 M 22 140 M 22 140 M
EV / Sales 2021 -1,34x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,51x
Nbr of Employees 82 969
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 9,74 €
Average target price 12,84 €
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Head-Human Resources
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-11.60%22 140
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.73%389 357
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.59%327 998
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.86%245 171
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.15%186 951
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.07%181 821