Deutsche Bank : Pillar 3 Report 2021

99 Main types of guarantor and credit derivative

99 Main types of collateral (Article 453 (c) CRR)

96 Use of on- and off-balance sheet netting

response to the COVID-19 pandemic

91 Exposures subject to measures applied in

89 Collateral obtained by taking possession and execution processes (Article 442 (c) CRR)

86 Minimum loss coverage for Non Performing

86 Changes in the stock of non-performing loans and advances (Article 442 (f) CRR)

83 Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days (Article 442 (c-d) CRR)

80 Performing and non-performing exposures and

78 Credit quality of loans and advances to non-financial corporations by industry

76 Quality of non-performing exposures by

74 Definitions of past due and impairment

73 Policies for hedging and mitigating credit risk

73 Scope and nature of credit risk measurement and reporting systems

Factors that had an impact on the leverage ratio in the second half of 2021

Process used to manage the risk of excessive leverage (Article 451 (1)(d) CRR) (EU LRA)

Leverage ratio according to CRR/CRD framework

101 Credit risk exposure in the standardized approach

101 Qualitative information on the use of the standardized approach

101 External ratings in the standardized approach

(Article 444 (a-b) CRR)

Usage of issue ratings (Article 444 (c) CRR)

Mapping of external rating to credit quality steps (Article 444 (d) CRR)

101 Quantitative information on the use of the standardized approach

101 Standardized approach exposure by risk weight before and after credit mitigation

(Article 444 (e) CRR and Article 453 (g-i) CRR)

105 Credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation in the internal-rating-­ based approach

105 Qualitative information on the use of the

IRB approach

105 Approval status for IRB approaches (Article 452 (a) CRR)

105 Scope of the use of IRB and SA approaches

(Article 452 (b) CRR) (EU CRE)

106 Relationship between the risk management function and the internal audit function (Article 452 (c)(i) CRR) (EU CRE)

106 Rating system review (Article 452 (c)(ii) CRR) (EU CRE)

106 Procedure of independence between reviewing function and development function (Article 452 (c)(iii) CRR) (EU CRE)

107 Procedure to ensure accountability of development and reviewing function (Article 452 (c)(iv) CRR) (EU CRE)

107 Role of the function in the credit risk model process, scope and main content of credit risk models (Article 452 (d-e) CRR) (EU CRE)

108 Internal rating-based approaches

(Article 452 (f) CRR) (EU CRE)

110 Quantitative information on the use of the IRB approach

110 Foundation IRB exposure (Article 452 (g) (i-v) CRR)

117 Advanced IRB exposure (Article 452 (g) (i-v) CRR)

130 Total IRB exposure covered by credit derivatives

(Article 453 (j) CRR)

130 Total IRB exposure covered by the use of

CRM techniques (Article 453 (g) CRR)

134 Development of credit risk RWA

(Article 438 (h) CRR)

134 Model validation results (Article 452 (h) CRR)

142 Specialized lending and equity exposures in the banking book (Article 438 (e) CRR)