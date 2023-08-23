Deutsche Bank Regulatory framework Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2023 MREL and TLAC

Regulatory framework

Basis of Presentation

Article 431 (1), (2) CRR, 433 CRR and 433a CRR

This Pillar 3 Report provides disclosures for the consolidated Deutsche Bank Group (the Group or the bank) as required by the global regulatory framework for capital and liquidity, which was established by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, also known as Basel 3.

In the European Union (EU), the Basel 3 framework is implemented by the amended versions of Regulation (EU) 575/2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions (Capital Requirements Regulation or CRR) and the Directive (EU) 2013/36 on access to the activity of credit institutions and the prudential supervision of credit institutions and investment firms (Capital Requirements Directive or CRD). As a single rulebook, the CRR is directly applicable to credit institutions in the European Union and provides the grounds for the determination of regulatory capital requirements, regulatory own funds, leverage and liquidity as well as other relevant requirements. In addition, the CRD was implemented into German law by means of further amendments to the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz or KWG) and the German Solvency Regulation (SolvV) and accompanying regulations. Jointly, these laws and regulations represent the regulatory framework applicable in Germany.

The disclosure requirements are provided in Part Eight of the CRR and in Section 26a of the KWG. Further disclosure guidance has been provided by the European Banking Authority (EBA) in its "Final draft implementing technical standards on public disclosures by institutions of the information referred to in Titles II and III of Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013" (EBA ITS). The Group adheres to the frequency of disclosure requirements as per Article 433 and 433a of the CRR and as provided within these EBA Guidelines and includes comparative periods in accordance with the requirements of EBA ITS. For those disclosures required only on an annual basis, the comparative period is the prior year. For those disclosures only required on a semi-annual basis, the comparative period is the prior half-year. Disclosures required on a quarterly basis generally include comparative information for prior quarter.

The information provided in this Pillar 3 Report is unaudited. Numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures due to rounding.

Basel 3 and CRR/CRD

The CRR/CRD lays the foundation for the calculation of the minimum regulatory requirements with respect to own funds and eligible liabilities, the liquidity coverage ratio and the net stable funding ratio.

There is still uncertainty as to how some of the CRR/CRD rules should be interpreted and there are still related binding Technical Standards for which a final version is not yet available. Thus, the Group will continue to refine assumptions and models in line with evolution of these regulations as well as the industry's understanding and interpretation of the rules. Against this background, current CRR/CRD measures may not be comparable to previous expectations. Also, CRR/CRD measures may not be comparable with similarly labeled measures used by competitors, as their assumptions and estimates may differ from Deutsche Bank's.

MREL and TLAC

Banks in the European Union are required to meet at all times a minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities which ensures that banks have sufficient loss absorbing capacity in resolution to avoid recourse to taxpayers' money. Relevant laws are the Single Resolution Mechanism Regulation (SRMR) and the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) as implemented through the German Recovery and Resolution Act (Sanierungs- und Abwicklungsgesetz, SAG).

In addition, the CRR requires G-SIIs in Europe to have at least the maximum of 18% plus the combined buffer requirement of RWA and 6.75% of leverage exposure as total loss absorbing capacity.

Instruments which qualify for MREL and TLAC as own funds are Common Equity Tier 1, Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 along with certain eligible liabilities (mainly plain-vanilla unsecured bonds). Instruments qualifying for TLAC need to be fully subordinated to general creditor claims (e.g., senior non-preferred bonds). While this is not required for MREL, MREL

