Deutsche Bank
Pillar 3 Report
as of June 30, 2023
Content
4 Regulatory Framework
- Basis of Presentation
- Basel 3 and CRR/CRD
- MREL and TLAC
- ICAAP, ILAAP and SREP
5 Key metrics
- Key metrics of own funds and eligible liabilities
- Capital
- Development and composition of Own Funds
- Reconciliation of regulatory own funds to IFRS balance sheet
- IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on own funds
- Main features of capital instruments
- Capital buffers
- Minimum capital requirements and additional capital buffers
- Geographical distribution of credit exposures
- Institution specific countercyclical capital buffer
- Composition of own funds and eligible liabilities
27 Capital requirements
- Overview of RWA and capital requirements
- Leverage ratio
- Process used to manage the risk of excessive leverage
- Factors that had an impact on the leverage ratio in the first half of 2023
- Credit risk and credit risk mitigation
32 General quantitative information on credit risk
- Residual maturity breakdown of credit exposure
- Quality of non-performing exposures by geography
- Credit quality of loans and advances to non-financial corporations by industry
- Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions
39 Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by days past due
- Development of non-performing loans and advances
- Credit quality of forborne exposures
- Minimum loss coverage for non-performing exposure
- Collateral obtained by taking possession
- General quantitative information on credit risk mitigation
46
Overview of credit risk mitigation techniques
48 Credit risk and credit risk mitigation in the standardized approach
48 Quantitative information on the use of the standardized approach
48 Standardized approach exposure by risk weight before and after credit mitigation
51 Credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation in the internal-rating-based approach
51
Quantitative information on the use of the IRB approach
51
Foundation IRB exposure
59
Advanced IRB exposure
72
Total IRB exposure covered by credit derivatives
72
Total IRB exposure covered by the use
of CRM techniques
77
Development of credit risk RWA
77 Specialized lending and equity exposures in the banking book
80 Counterparty credit risk (CCR)
80 Estimate of alpha factor
- CCR exposures by model approach and development
- CCR exposures development
- CCR CVA capital charge
- CCR exposures to central counterparties
- CCR exposures in the standardized approach
- CCR exposures within the foundation IRBA
- CCR exposures within the advanced IRBA
- CCR exposures after credit risk mitigation
- Credit derivatives exposures
94 Exposure to securitization positions
- Banking and trading book securitization exposures
- Securitization exposures in the non-trading book and associated regulatory capital requirements - institution acting as originator or as sponsor
- Securitization exposures in the non-trading book and associated regulatory capital requirements - institution acting as investor
- Exposures securitized by the institution - Exposures in default and specific credit risk adjustments
103 Market risk
103 Own funds requirements for market risk under the standardized approach
- Own funds requirements for market risk under the IMA
- Regulatory capital requirements for market risk
- Development of market risk RWA
- Other quantitative information for market risk under
the internal models approach
- Overview of Value-at-Risk Metrics
- Comparison of end-of-day VaR measures with one-day changes in portfolio's value
107 Exposure to interest rate risk in the banking book
107 Changes in the economic value of equity and net interest income
- Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks
- ESG risks
- Environmental risk
112 Social risk
- Governance risk
- Climate change transition risk
- Energy efficiency of real estate collateral
- Exposures to Top 20 carbon-intensive firms
- Climate change - physical risk
- Climate change mitigating actions not covered in EU Taxonomy
136 Liquidity risk
- Qualitative information on LCR
- Quantitative information on LCR
- Net Stable Funding Ratio
143 List of tables
Deutsche Bank
Regulatory framework
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2023
MREL and TLAC
Regulatory framework
Basis of Presentation
Article 431 (1), (2) CRR, 433 CRR and 433a CRR
This Pillar 3 Report provides disclosures for the consolidated Deutsche Bank Group (the Group or the bank) as required by the global regulatory framework for capital and liquidity, which was established by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, also known as Basel 3.
In the European Union (EU), the Basel 3 framework is implemented by the amended versions of Regulation (EU) 575/2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions (Capital Requirements Regulation or CRR) and the Directive (EU) 2013/36 on access to the activity of credit institutions and the prudential supervision of credit institutions and investment firms (Capital Requirements Directive or CRD). As a single rulebook, the CRR is directly applicable to credit institutions in the European Union and provides the grounds for the determination of regulatory capital requirements, regulatory own funds, leverage and liquidity as well as other relevant requirements. In addition, the CRD was implemented into German law by means of further amendments to the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz or KWG) and the German Solvency Regulation (SolvV) and accompanying regulations. Jointly, these laws and regulations represent the regulatory framework applicable in Germany.
The disclosure requirements are provided in Part Eight of the CRR and in Section 26a of the KWG. Further disclosure guidance has been provided by the European Banking Authority (EBA) in its "Final draft implementing technical standards on public disclosures by institutions of the information referred to in Titles II and III of Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013" (EBA ITS). The Group adheres to the frequency of disclosure requirements as per Article 433 and 433a of the CRR and as provided within these EBA Guidelines and includes comparative periods in accordance with the requirements of EBA ITS. For those disclosures required only on an annual basis, the comparative period is the prior year. For those disclosures only required on a semi-annual basis, the comparative period is the prior half-year. Disclosures required on a quarterly basis generally include comparative information for prior quarter.
The information provided in this Pillar 3 Report is unaudited. Numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures due to rounding.
Basel 3 and CRR/CRD
The CRR/CRD lays the foundation for the calculation of the minimum regulatory requirements with respect to own funds and eligible liabilities, the liquidity coverage ratio and the net stable funding ratio.
There is still uncertainty as to how some of the CRR/CRD rules should be interpreted and there are still related binding Technical Standards for which a final version is not yet available. Thus, the Group will continue to refine assumptions and models in line with evolution of these regulations as well as the industry's understanding and interpretation of the rules. Against this background, current CRR/CRD measures may not be comparable to previous expectations. Also, CRR/CRD measures may not be comparable with similarly labeled measures used by competitors, as their assumptions and estimates may differ from Deutsche Bank's.
MREL and TLAC
Banks in the European Union are required to meet at all times a minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities which ensures that banks have sufficient loss absorbing capacity in resolution to avoid recourse to taxpayers' money. Relevant laws are the Single Resolution Mechanism Regulation (SRMR) and the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) as implemented through the German Recovery and Resolution Act (Sanierungs- und Abwicklungsgesetz, SAG).
In addition, the CRR requires G-SIIs in Europe to have at least the maximum of 18% plus the combined buffer requirement of RWA and 6.75% of leverage exposure as total loss absorbing capacity.
Instruments which qualify for MREL and TLAC as own funds are Common Equity Tier 1, Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 along with certain eligible liabilities (mainly plain-vanilla unsecured bonds). Instruments qualifying for TLAC need to be fully subordinated to general creditor claims (e.g., senior non-preferred bonds). While this is not required for MREL, MREL
4
Deutsche Bank
Key metrics
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2023
ICAAP, ILAAP and SREP
regulations allow the Single Resolution Board (SRB) to also set an additional subordination requirement within the MREL requirements (but separate from TLAC), which allows only subordinated liabilities and own funds to be counted.
MREL is determined by the competent resolution authorities for each supervised bank and its preferred resolution strategy. In the case of Deutsche Bank AG, MREL is determined by the SRB. While there is no statutory minimum level of MREL, the CRR, SRMR, BRRD and delegated regulations set out criteria which the resolution authority must consider when determining the relevant required level of MREL. Guidance is provided through an MREL policy published annually by the SRB. Any binding MREL ratio determined by the SRB is communicated to Deutsche Bank via the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). Deutsche Bank AG received its current total MREL and current subordinated MREL requirement with immediate applicability in the second quarter of 2023.
ICAAP, ILAAP and SREP
The internal capital adequacy assessment process (ICAAP) as stipulated in Pillar 2 of Basel 3 requires banks to identify and assess risks, to apply effective risk management techniques and to maintain adequate capitalization. The Group's internal liquidity adequacy assessment process (ILAAP) aims to ensure that sufficient levels of liquidity are maintained on an ongoing basis by identifying the key liquidity and funding risks to which the Group is exposed, by monitoring and measuring these risks, and by maintaining tools and resources to manage and mitigate these risks.
In accordance with Article 97 CRD supervisors regularly review, as part of the supervisory review and evaluation process (SREP), the arrangements, strategies, processes, and mechanisms implemented by banks and evaluate: (a) risks to which the institution is or might be exposed; (b) risks the institution poses to the financial system; and (c) risks revealed by stress testing.
Key metrics
Article 447 (a-g) and Article 438 (b) CRR
The following table highlights Deutsche Bank's key regulatory metrics and ratios, and related input components as defined by CRR and CRD. In line with disclosure requirements the Liquidity Coverage Ratio is based on 12 months rolling averages and the other metrics are based on spot information.
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 23 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2023 10:34:09 UTC.