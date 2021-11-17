Deutsche Bank : Pillar 3 Report Q3 2021

Deutsche Bank Pillar 3 Report as of September 30, 2021

Content 3 Regulatory Framework 3 Introduction 3 Basel 3 and CRR / CRD MREL (SRMR/BRRD) and TLAC (CRR) ICAAP, ILAAP and SREP New Definition of Default 7 Key metrics 7 Key metrics (Article 447 (a-g) and Article 438 (b) CRR) 8 Key metrics of own funds and eligible liabilities (Article 447 (h) CRR and Article 45i(3)(a,c) BRRD) Own funds

Transitional arrangements for mitigating the impact of the introduction­ of IFRS 9 on own funds 10 Capital requirements Overview of capital requirements (Article 438 (d) CRR) Credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation in the internal-rating-based approach Development of credit risk RWA (Article 438 (h) CRR) Counterparty credit risk (CCR) CCR exposures development (Article 438 (h) CRR) Market risk 13 Own funds requirements for market risk under the IMA Development of market risk RWA (Article 438 (h) CRR) Liquidity risk (Article 451a CRR) Qualitative information on LCR (EU LIQB) Quantitative information on LCR 17 List of tables

Deutsche Bank Regulatory framework Pillar 3 Report as of September 30, 2021 Basel 3 and CRR/CRD Regulatory framework Introduction This Report provides Pillar 3 disclosures for the consolidated Deutsche Bank Group (the Group) as required by the global regulatory framework for capital and liquidity, which was established by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, also known as Basel 3. In the European Union (EU), the Basel 3 framework is implemented by the amended versions of "Regulation (EU) 575/2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms" (Capital Requirements Regulation or "CRR") and the "Directive (EU) 2013/36 on access to the activity of credit institutions and the prudential supervision of credit institutions and investment firms" (Capital Requirements Directive or "CRD"). As a single rulebook, the CRR is directly applicable to credit institutions and investment firms in the European Union and provides the grounds for the determination of regulatory capital requirements, regulatory own funds, leverage and liquidity as well as other relevant requirements. In addition, the CRD was implemented into German law by means of further amendments to the German Banking Act ("Kreditwesengesetz" or "KWG") and the German Solvency Regulation (SolvV) and accompanying regulations. Jointly, these laws and regulations represent the regulatory framework applicable in Germany. The disclosure requirements are provided in Part Eight of the CRR and in Section 26a of the KWG. Further disclosure guidance has been provided by the European Banking Authority ("EBA") in its "Final draft implementing technical standards on public disclosures by institutions of the information referred to in Titles II and III of Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013" (EBA ITS). The information provided in this Pillar 3 Report is unaudited. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals we provide and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures. Basel 3 and CRR/CRD Regarding the regulatory minimum capital requirements, the CRR/CRD lays the foundation for the calculation of risk weighted assets (RWA) for credit risk, including counterparty credit risk, credit valuation adjustments, market risk and operational risk. As a reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak, certain legislative changes to the prudential framework have been made and are applicable since the June 30, 2020 reporting. Regulation (EU) 2020/866 increased the diversification benefit applicable to aggregate additional value adjustments from 50 % to 66 % until year end 2020. Regulation (EU) 2020/873 introduced various changes to the determination of risk weighted assets and the leverage exposure. For example, the risk weights applicable to certain small or medium sized enterprises (SME) are reduced by applying scaling factors depending on the exposure value. With respect to the leverage exposure, for example cash receivables and cash payables are offset where the related regular- way sales and purchases are both settled on a delivery versus payment basis. In addition, certain Euro-based exposures facing Eurosystem central banks may be excluded from the leverage exposure subject to having obtained permission from the European Central Bank. Based on Decision (EU) 2020/1306 of the European Central Bank, the Group was allowed for the first time in the September 30, 2020 reporting to exclude these exposures from the leverage exposure. This exclusion did apply until June 27, 2021. Decision (EU) 2021/1074 of the European Central Bank extends the exemption of certain Euro- based exposures facing Eurosystem central banks until March 31, 2022. Regulation (EU) 2019/876 and Directive (EU) 2019/878 introduced amendments to the CRR/CRD with various changes to the regulatory framework that are applicable since the June 30, 2021 reporting. A new standardized approach for counterparty credit risk (SA-CCR) is introduced that replaces the mark-to-market method to determine the exposure value for derivatives that are not in scope of the internal model method. In addition, a new framework to determine the risk weight for banking book investments in collective investment undertakings and default fund contributions to central counterparties was introduced. The large exposure framework was modified such that a stricter definition of eligible capital is used. Eligible capital was limited to Tier 1 capital, while previously it was Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital, Tier 2 capital being capped at one third of Tier 1 capital. This effectively reduces the general large exposure limit to 25 % of eligible capital. In addition, a new large exposure limit of 15 % of Tier 1 capital was introduced for exposures between Global Systemically Important Institutions (G-SIIs). At the same time the exposure measure was modified such that for derivatives SA-CCR is applied instead of the internal model method. Moreover, credit risk mitigation techniques became mandatory where credit risk mitigation is applied for RWA purposes, and entails a mandatory substitution of the exposure to the provider of the credit risk mitigation (e.g. to the issuer of the financial collateral). 3

Deutsche Bank Regulatory framework Pillar 3 Report as of September 30, 2021 Basel 3 and CRR/CRD Regulation (EU) 2021/558 and Regulation (EU) 2021/557 introduced targeted amendments to the securitization framework for securitizations of non-performing exposures and extended the framework of simple, transparent and standardized securitizations to synthetic securitizations. These changes applied for the first time in our June 30, 2021 reporting. A further core element of the CRR/CRD framework is the development and maintenance of a high-quality capital base which should primarily consist of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital. The CET 1 minimum capital requirement applicable to the Group is 4.5 % of risk-weighted assets. In addition to this minimum capital requirement, various capital buffer requirements were phased in starting 2016 and are fully effective from 2019 onwards. Since June 30, 2020, the Group applies the transitional arrangements in relation to IFRS 9 as provided in the current CRR/CRD for all CET 1 measures. Formerly, intangible assets had to be deducted from CET 1 items. Regulation (EU) 2019/876 and Regulation (EU) 2020/873 state that certain software assets do not have to be deducted from CET 1 items once the related regulatory technical standards came into force. The related regulatory technical standard, Regulation (EU) 241/2014, was amended accordingly and entered into force on December 23, 2020. This amended regulatory technical standard was applied for the first time in our December 31, 2020 reporting. For such software assets, the concept of a prudential amortization was introduced. The regulatory prudent value of these software assets is derived based on their initial IFRS carrying value and then amortized on a straight line basis down to zero. The maximum regulatory amortization period is three years, but if the IFRS amortization period is less (e.g. two years), then the regulatory amortization period will be the same. If the IFRS amortization period is longer than the prudential period, therefore resulting in the IFRS carrying value exceeding the regulatory prudent value, then the difference in value must be deducted from CET 1 items. The regulatory prudent value no longer has to be deducted from CET 1 items, it instead is subject to a 100 % risk weight. The prudential amortization starts on the same date as when the IFRS amortization starts (i.e. when the software is ready for use). Whilst the software is in the development phase, the intangible asset capitalized under IFRS must be fully deducted from CET 1 items. Once the software is ready for use, the value of the intangible asset that was fully deducted from CET 1 items is reinstated and amortized as described above. We present in this report certain figures based on the CRR definition of own fund instruments on a "fully loaded" basis. We calculate such "fully loaded" figures excluding the transitional arrangements for own fund instruments as provided in the currently applicable CRR/CRD. For CET 1 instruments we do not make use of transitional provisions. Transitional arrangements are applicable for Additional Tier 1 (AT 1) and Tier 2 (T 2) instruments. Capital instruments issued on or prior to December 31, 2011, that no longer qualify as AT 1 or T 2 instruments under the fully loaded CRR/CRD as currently applicable are subject to grandfathering rules during the transitional period and are being phased out from 2013 to 2022 with their recognition capped at 30 % in 2019, 20 % in 2020 and 10 % in 2021 (in relation to the portfolio eligible for grandfathering which was still in issue on December 31, 2012). The current CRR as applicable since June 27, 2019, provides further grandfathering rules for AT 1 and T 2 instruments issued prior to June 27, 2019. Thereunder, AT 1 and T 2 instruments issued through special purpose entities are grandfathered until December 31, 2021, and AT 1 and T 2 instruments that do not meet certain new requirements that apply since June 27, 2019 are grandfathered until June 26, 2025. Instruments issued under UK law which do not fulfill all CRR requirements after the UK has left the European Union are also excluded from our fully loaded definition. Our CET 1 and RWA figures show no difference between CRR/CRD as currently applicable and fully loaded CRR/CRD based on our definition of "fully loaded". Regulation (EU) 2019/876 has introduced a minimum regulatory leverage ratio of 3 % determined as the ratio of Tier 1 capital and the regulatory leverage exposure. The binding leverage ratio is applicable since the June 30, 2021 reporting. The minimum regulatory leverage ratio of 3 % is increased if certain Euro-based exposures facing Eurosystem central banks are excluded from the leverage exposure. This is currently the case based on Decision (EU) 2021/1074 of the European Central Bank. The regulatory leverage exposure is generally determined based on the accounting value as the relevant exposure measure for assets. Specific regulatory exposure measures apply to derivatives, where a modified version of SA-CCR applies, and securities financing transactions (SFT) as well as off balance sheet exposures. The exposure for SFT is determined based on the sum of an asset component and an add-on for counterparty credit risk. When determining the asset component netting of SFT receivables and payables is only allowed where specific conditions are met. The add-on for counterparty credit risk is determined as a net exposure from the transaction towards the institution's counterparty, taking the securities legs and regulatory netting into account. For off-balance sheet items the leverage exposure is determined based on the credit conversion factors used in the credit risk standardized approach subject to a floor of 10 %. From January 1, 2023 an additional leverage ratio buffer requirement of 50 % of the applicable G-SII buffer rate will apply. It is currently expected that this additional requirement will equal 0.75 %. The CRR/CRD framework further defines liquidity standards. The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) aims to measure a bank's short-term resilience to a severe liquidity stress scenario during a stress period of 30 calendar days. Detailed rules for the calculation of the LCR are set out in the Commission Delegated Regulation 2015/61. The binding minimum liquidity coverage ratio is set to 100 % since 2018. Regulation (EU) 2019/876 has introduced a minimum Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) of 100 % that requires banks to maintain a stable funding profile in relation to their on and off balance sheet exposures. The NSFR is calculated as the ratio 4

Deutsche Bank Regulatory framework Pillar 3 Report as of September 30, 2021 MREL (SRMR/BRRD) and TLAC (CRR) of available stable funding (ASF) divided by required stable funding (RSF) and is applicable since the June 30, 2021 reporting. All liabilities and capital instruments are assigned an ASF weight, while assets and certain off balance sheet positions receive an RSF weight. For example, liabilities with residual maturity above one year and retail deposits receive a high ASF weight. In contrast, short-term liabilities, in particular from financial customers, receive a low ASF weight. On establishing the RSF weights, aside from residual maturity, the quality of the assets as well as their encumbrance plays a key role. High quality liquid assets and short-term securities financing transactions receive low RSF weights, while long-term loans and assets encumbered for more than one year receive a high RSF weight. There is still uncertainty as to how some of the CRR / CRD rules should be interpreted and there are still related binding Technical Standards, which are either still in preparation or not yet available in its final version. Thus, we will continue to refine our assumptions and models in line with evolution of these regulations, as well as, the industry's understanding and interpretation of the rules. Against this background, current CRR/CRD measures may not be comparable to previous expectations. Also, our CRR/CRD measures may not be comparable with similarly labeled measures used by our competitors as our competitors' assumptions and estimates regarding such implementation may differ from ours. MREL (SRMR/BRRD) and TLAC (CRR) Banks in the European Union are required to meet at all times a Minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities ("MREL") which ensures that banks have sufficient loss absorbing capacity in resolution to avoid recourse to taxpayers' money. Relevant laws are the Single Resolution Mechanism Regulation ("SRMR") and the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive ("BRRD") as implemented through the German Recovery and Resolution Act (Sanierungs- und Abwicklungsgesetz, "SAG"). In addition and as required in the CRR, Global Systemically Important Institutions (G-SIIs) in Europe need to have at least the maximum of 16 % plus the combined buffer requirement of their Risk Weighted Assets (RWA) and 6 % of their Leverage Ratio Exposure (LRE) as Total Loss Absorbing Capacity ("TLAC"). The requirement will increase to the maximum of 18 % of RWA plus the combined buffer requirement and 6.75 % of LRE starting 2022. Instruments which qualify for MREL and TLAC are own funds (Common Equity Tier 1, Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2) as well as certain eligible liabilities (mainly plain-vanilla unsecured bonds). Instruments qualifying for TLAC need to be fully subordinated to general creditor claims (e.g. senior non-preferred bonds) while this is not required for MREL (e.g. senior preferred bonds). Nevertheless, current and future MREL regulation allows the SRB to also set an additional "subordination" requirement within MREL (but separate from TLAC) against which only subordinated liabilities and own funds can be counted. MREL is determined by the competent resolution authorities for each supervised bank individually and depending on the preferred resolution strategy. In the case of Deutsche Bank AG, MREL is determined by the Single Resolution Board ("SRB"). While there is no statutory minimum level of MREL, the CRR, SRMR, BRRD and delegated regulations set out criteria which the resolution authority must consider when determining the relevant required level of MREL. Guidance is provided through an MREL policy published annually by the SRB. Any binding MREL ratio determined by the SRB is communicated to Deutsche Bank via the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). As communicated by the SRB the next update of Deutsche Bank AG's total MREL and subordinated MREL requirement is expected later in 2021 and will for the first time reflect the legal changes of the banking reform package via amendments to the Single Resolution Mechanism Regulation and the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive provided in June 2019 with the publication of Regulation (EU) 2019/877 and Directive (EU) 2019/879. This will result in the total MREL and subordinated MREL requirement to be set as a percentage of Risk Weighted Assets (RWA) and Leverage Ratio Exposure (LRE). As of September 30, 2021 Deutsche Bank AG has not yet received the next update of the total MREL and subordinated MREL requirement under the new rules. Consequently we continue to report our existing requirements which are expressed as a percentage of Total Liabilities and Own Funds (TLOF). 5

