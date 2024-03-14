Deutsche Bank
Pillar 3 Report 2023
Contents
6 Regulatory framework
- Basis of Presentation
- Disclosure governance
- Basel 3 and CRR/CRD
- MREL and TLAC
- ICAAP, ILAAP and SREP
7 Key metrics
- Key metrics of own funds and eligible liabilities
- Capital
10 Development and composition of Own Funds
16 Scope of application of the regulatory framework
16 Name of institution
-
Differences in the scopes of consolidation
16 Derogations from prudential requirements for the parent company and subsidiaries
18 Reconciliation of regulatory own funds to the IFRS balance sheet
23 Reconciliation of regulatory own funds to IFRS balance sheet
- Outline of differences in scopes of consolidation
29 IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on own funds
30 Main features of capital instruments
30 Capital buffers
- Minimum capital requirements and additional capital buffers
- Geographical distribution of credit exposures
-
Institution specific countercyclical capital buffer
36 Indicators of global systemic importance
39 Composition of own funds and eligible liabilities
44 Capital requirements
44 Summary of Deutsche Bank's ICAAP approach 45 Credit risk economic capital model
46 Market risk economic capital model
47 Operational risk economic capital model
- Strategic risk economic capital model
- Risk type diversification
- Result of ICAAP
- Overview of RWA and capital requirements
51 Leverage ratio
- Leverage ratio according to CRR/CRD framework
- Process used to manage the risk of excessive leverage
- Factors that had an impact on the leverage ratio in the second half of 2023
55 Risk management objectives and policies
55 Enterprise Risk
55 Risk management structure and organization
- Risk management strategies and processes
- Scope and nature of risk measurement and reporting systems
- Policies for hedging and mitigating risk
60 Concise risk statement approved by the board
63 Credit risk and credit risk mitigation
63 General qualitative information on credit risk 63 Credit risk management strategies
and processes
64 Credit risk management structure and organization
65 Scope and nature of credit risk measurement and reporting systems
66 Policies for hedging and mitigating credit risk
66 Definitions of past due and impairment
66 Credit risk adjustments
67 General quantitative information on credit risk
67 Residual maturity breakdown of credit exposure
69 Quality of non-performing exposures by geography
71 Credit quality of loans and advances to non-financial corporations by industry
72 Performing and non-performing exposures
and related provisions
75 Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by days past due
78 Development of non-performing loans and advances
78 Credit quality of forborne exposures 79 Minimum loss coverage for
non-performing exposure
- Collateral obtained by taking possession
-
General qualitative information on credit risk mitigation
82 Use of on- and off-balance sheet netting
84 Collateral evaluation and management
85 Main types of collateral
85 Main types of guarantor and credit derivative counterparties
85 Risk concentrations within credit risk mitigation
- General quantitative information on credit risk mitigation
86 Overview of credit risk mitigation techniques
87 Credit risk and credit risk mitigation in the standardized approach
87 Qualitative information on the use of the standardized approach
87 External ratings in the standardized approach and usage of issue rating
87 Quantitative information on the use of the standardized approach
87 Standardized approach exposure by risk weight before and after credit mitigation
91 Credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation in the internal-rating- based approach
91 Qualitative information on the use of the IRB approach
91 Approval status for IRB approaches
91 Scope of the use of IRB and SA approaches 92 Relationship between the risk management function and the internal audit function
93 Rating system review
93 Procedure of independence between reviewing function and development function
93 Procedure to ensure accountability of development and reviewing function
93 Role of the function in the credit risk model process, scope and main content of credit risk
models
-
Internal rating-based approaches 96 Quantitative information on the use of
the IRB approach
- Foundation IRB exposure
- Advanced IRB exposure
- Total IRB exposure covered by credit derivatives
- Total IRB exposure covered by the use of CRM techniques
- Development of credit risk RWA
-
Model validation results
135 Specialized lending and equity exposures in the banking book
137 Counterparty credit risk (CCR)
- Internal capital and credit limits for counterparty credit risk exposures
- Collateral and credit reserves for counterparty credit risk
- Management of wrong-way risk exposures
- Collateral in the event of a rating downgrade
- Estimate of alpha factor
- CCR exposures by model approach and development
- CCR exposures development
- CCR CVA capital charge
- CCR exposures to central counterparties
- CCR exposures in the standardized approach
- CCR exposures within the foundation IRBA
- CCR exposures within the advanced IRBA
- CCR exposures after credit risk mitigation
- Credit derivatives exposures
153 Exposure to securitization positions
- Objectives in relation to securitization activity
- Nature of other risks in securitized assets
- RWA calculation approaches for securitization positions
- SSPE-relatedactivities
- Accounting policies for securitizations 158 Principles of consolidation
158 Financial assets
158 Financial liabilities
159 Derecognition of financial assets and liabilities
- External rating agencies used for securitizations and internal Assessment Approach
- Banking and trading book securitization exposures
- Securitization exposures in the non-trading book and associated regulatory capital requirements - institution acting as originator or as sponsor
- Securitization exposures in the non-trading book and associated regulatory capital requirements - institution acting as investor
- Exposures securitized by the institution - Exposures in default and specific credit risk adjustments
169 Market risk
169 Risk management objectives and policies 169 Market risk management strategies
and processes
169 Market risk management structure and organization
170 Scope and nature of market risk measurement and reporting systems
170 Policies for hedging and mitigating market risk
172 Own funds requirements under the Market Risk Standardized Approach
173 Qualitative information on the internal model approach
173 Characteristics of the market risk models
175 Incremental risk charge
- Market risk stress testing
- Methodology for backtesting and model validation
- Regulatory approval for market risk models
- Trading book allocation and prudent valuation
179 Own funds requirements for market risk under the IMA
179 Regulatory capital requirements for market risk
179 Development of market risk RWA
-
Other quantitative information for market risk under the internal models approach
181 Overview of Value-at-Risk Metrics
181 Comparison of end-of-day VaR measures with one-day changes in portfolio's value
- Prudent valuation adjustments
184 Operational risk
184 Risk management objectives and policies
184 Operational risk management strategies and processes
185 Operational risk management structure
and organization
186 Scope and nature of Operational Risk measurement and reporting systems
-
Operational risk measurement
188 Drivers for operational risk capital development
189 AMA model validation and quality control concept
189 Operational risk management stress testing concept
- Operational risk exposure
191 Use of the Advanced Measurement Approaches to operational risk
191 Description of the use of insurance and other risk transfer mechanisms for the purpose of mitigation of this risk
191 Exposure to interest rate risk in the banking book
- Qualitative information on interest rate risk in the banking book
- Changes in the economic value of equity and net interest income
- Environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks
193 ESG risks
- Environmental risk
- Social risk
- Governance risk
- Climate change transition risk
- Energy efficiency of real estate collateral
- Exposures to Top 20 carbon-intensive firms
- Climate change - physical risk
- Climate change mitigating actions not covered in EU Taxonomy
231 Liquidity risk
-
Risk management objectives and policies
231 Liquidity risk management strategies and processes
231 Liquidity risk management structure and organization
231 Scope and nature of liquidity risk measurement and reporting system
231 Policies for hedging and mitigating liquidity risk
- Qualitative information on LCR
- Quantitative information on LCR
- Net Stable Funding Ratio
238 Unencumbered assets
- Qualitative information on unencumbered assets
- Quantitative information on unencumbered assets
241 Reputational Risk
241 Risk management objectives and policies
241 Reputational Risk Management strategies and processes
241 Reputational Risk Management structure and organization
242 Scope and nature of reputational risk measurement and reporting systems
242 Policies for hedging and mitigating reputational risk
243 Model risk
243 Risk management objectives and policies 243 Model Risk Management strategies
and processes
243 Model Risk Management structure and organization
243 Scope and nature of model risk measurement and reporting systems
244 Policies for hedging and mitigating model risk
244 Remuneration policy
- Number of directorships held by board members
- Recruitment policy for board members
245 Policy on diversity for board members
245 Compensation of the employees
- Regulatory environment
- Compensation governance
- Compensation and Benefits Strategy
- Group Compensation Framework
- Employee groups with specific compensation structures
- Determination of performance-based variable compensation
- Variable compensation structure
- Ex-postrisk adjustment of variable compensation
- Compensation decisions for 2023
- Material Risk Taker compensation disclosure
260 List of tables
Deutsche Bank
Regulatory framework
Pillar 3 Report as of December 31, 2023
Disclosure governance
Regulatory framework
Basis of Presentation
Article 431 (1), (2) CRR, 433 CRR and 433a CRR
This Pillar 3 Report provides disclosures for the consolidated Deutsche Bank Group (the Group or the bank) as required by the global regulatory framework for capital and liquidity, which was established by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, also known as Basel 3.
In the European Union (EU), the Basel 3 framework is implemented by the amended versions of Regulation (EU) 575/2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions (Capital Requirements Regulation or CRR) and the Directive (EU) 2013/36 on access to the activity of credit institutions and the prudential supervision of credit institutions and investment firms (Capital Requirements Directive or CRD). As a single rulebook, the CRR is directly applicable to credit institutions in the European Union and provides the grounds for the determination of regulatory capital requirements, regulatory own funds, leverage and liquidity as well as other relevant requirements. In addition, the CRD was implemented into German law by means of further amendments to the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz or KWG) and the German Solvency Regulation (SolvV) and accompanying regulations. Jointly, these laws and regulations represent the regulatory framework applicable in Germany.
The disclosure requirements are provided in Part Eight of the CRR and in Section 26a of the KWG. Further disclosure guidance has been provided by the European Banking Authority (EBA) in its "Final draft implementing technical standards on public disclosures by institutions of the information referred to in Titles II and III of Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013" (EBA ITS). The Group adheres to the frequency of disclosure requirements as per Article 433 and 433a of the CRR and as provided within these EBA Guidelines and includes comparative periods in accordance with the requirements of EBA ITS. For those disclosures required only on an annual basis, the comparative period is the prior year. For those disclosures only required on a semi-annual basis, the comparative period is the prior half-year. Disclosures required on a quarterly basis generally include comparative information for prior quarter.
The information provided in this Pillar 3 Report is unaudited. Numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures due to rounding.
Disclosure governance
Article 431 (3), 432 and 434CRR
The Group's Pillar 3 Report is in compliance with the legal and regulatory requirements described above and is prepared in accordance with the Group's internal policies, processes, systems and internal controls as defined by the Group's risk disclosure key operating document (KOD). In line with the Group's KOD, a dedicated process is followed if the Group omits certain disclosures due to the disclosures being immaterial, proprietary or confidential. If the Group classifies information as immaterial in the Pillar 3 Report, this is stated accordingly in the related disclosures. The Group's Management Board approved this Pillar 3 Report for publication and affirmed that Deutsche Bank has complied with the requirements under Article 431 (3) CRR.
Based upon the Group's assessment and verification it also believes the risk and regulatory disclosures presented throughout this Pillar 3 Report appropriately and comprehensively convey the Group's overall risk profile as of December 31, 2023.
This Pillar 3 Report is published on the bank's website at db.com/ir/en/regulatory-reporting.htm.
In addition, the bank's website includes a description of the main features of the Group's capital instruments as well as its senior non-preferred subordinated eligible liabilities instruments eligible for subordinated minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) and total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC), to the extent that these do not constitute private placements and are treated confidentially (db.com/ir/en/capital-instruments.htm).
Article 435 (1)(e) CRR (EU OVA)
Deutsche Bank's Management Board confirms, for the purpose of Article 435 CRR, that the bank's risk management arrangements are adequate for its risk profile and strategy, and that the bank maintains appropriate resources to implement selected enhancements.
6
Deutsche Bank
Key metrics
Pillar 3 Report as of December 31, 2023
ICAAP, ILAAP and SREP
Basel 3 and CRR/CRD
The CRR/CRD lays the foundation for the calculation of the minimum regulatory requirements with respect to own funds and eligible liabilities, the liquidity coverage ratio and the net stable funding ratio.
There is still uncertainty as to how some of the CRR/CRD rules should be interpreted and there are still related binding Technical Standards for which a final version is not yet available. Thus, the Group will continue to refine assumptions and models in line with evolution of these regulations as well as the industry's understanding and interpretation of the rules. Against this background, current CRR/CRD measures may not be comparable to previous expectations. Also, CRR/CRD measures may not be comparable with similarly labeled measures used by competitors, as their assumptions and estimates may differ from Deutsche Bank's.
MREL and TLAC
Banks in the European Union are required to meet at all times a minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) which ensures that banks have sufficient loss absorbing capacity in resolution to avoid recourse to taxpayers' money. Relevant laws are the Single Resolution Mechanism Regulation (SRMR) and the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) as implemented through the German Recovery and Resolution Act (Sanierungs- und Abwicklungsgesetz, SAG).
In addition, the CRR requires G-SIIs in Europe to have at least the maximum of 18% plus the combined buffer requirement of RWA and 6.75% of leverage exposure as total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC).
Instruments which qualify for MREL and TLAC as own funds are Common Equity Tier 1, Additional Tier 1, and Tier 2 along with certain eligible liabilities (mainly plain-vanilla unsecured bonds). Instruments qualifying for TLAC need to be fully subordinated to general creditor claims (e.g., senior non-preferred bonds). While this is not required for MREL, MREL regulations allow the Single Resolution Board (SRB) to also set an additional subordination requirement within the MREL requirements (but separate from TLAC), which allows only subordinated liabilities and own funds to be counted.
MREL is determined by the competent resolution authorities for each supervised bank and its preferred resolution strategy. In the case of Deutsche Bank AG, MREL is determined by the SRB. While there is no statutory minimum level of MREL, the CRR, SRMR, BRRD and delegated regulations set out criteria which the resolution authority must consider when determining the relevant required level of MREL. Guidance is provided through a MREL policy published annually by the SRB. Any binding MREL ratio determined by the SRB is communicated to Deutsche Bank via the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). Deutsche Bank AG received its current total MREL and current subordinated MREL requirement with immediate applicability in the second quarter of 2023.
ICAAP, ILAAP and SREP
The internal capital adequacy assessment process (ICAAP) as stipulated in Pillar 2 of Basel 3 requires banks to identify and assess risks, to apply effective risk management techniques and to maintain adequate capitalization. The Group's internal liquidity adequacy assessment process (ILAAP) aims to ensure that sufficient levels of liquidity are maintained on an ongoing basis by identifying the key liquidity and funding risks to which the Group is exposed, by monitoring and measuring these risks, and by maintaining tools and resources to manage and mitigate these risks.
In accordance with Article 97 CRD supervisors regularly review, as part of the supervisory review and evaluation process (SREP), the arrangements, strategies, processes, and mechanisms implemented by banks and evaluate: (a) risks to which the institution is or might be exposed; (b) risks the institution poses to the financial system; and (c) risks revealed by stress testing.
Key metrics
Article 447 (a-g) and Article 438 (b) CRR
The following table highlights Deutsche Bank's key regulatory metrics and ratios, and related input components as defined by CRR and CRD. In line with disclosure requirements the Liquidity Coverage Ratio is based on 12 months rolling averages and the other metrics are based on spot information.
7
Deutsche Bank
Key metrics
Pillar 3 Report as of December 31, 2023
ICAAP, ILAAP and SREP
EU KM1 - Key metrics
a
b
c
d
e
in € m. (unless stated otherwise)
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Available own funds (amounts)
1
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital
48,066
49,401
49,348
48,926
48,097
2
Tier 1 capital
56,395
57,729
57,676
57,254
56,616
3
Total capital
65,005
66,764
66,720
66,512
66,146
Risk weighted exposure amounts
4
Total risk-weighted exposure amount
349,742
354,311
358,785
359,534
360,003
Capital ratios (as percentage of risk.weighted
exposure amount)
5
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)
13.7
13.9
13.8
13.6
13.4
6
Tier 1 ratio (%)
16.1
16.3
16.1
15.9
15.7
7
Total capital ratio (%)
18.6
18.8
18.6
18.5
18.4
Additional own funds requirements based on
SREP (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure
amount)
Additional own funds requirements to address
EU 7a
risks other than the risk of excessive leverage (%)
2.7
2.7
2.7
2.7
2.5
of which:
to be made up of CET 1 capital (percentage
EU 7b
points)
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.4
to be made up of Tier 1 capital (percentage
EU 7c
points)
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
1.9
EU 7d
Total SREP own funds requirements (%)
10.7
10.7
10.7
10.7
10.5
Combined buffer requirement (as a percentage of
risk-weighted exposure amount)
8
Capital conservation buffer (%)
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
Conservation buffer due to macro-prudential or
systemic risk identified at the level of a Member
EU 8a
State (%)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Institution specific countercyclical capital buffer
9
(%)
0.45
0.46
0.42
0.38
0.07
EU 9a
Systemic risk buffer (%)
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.0
Global Systemically Important Institution buffer
10
(%)
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
EU 10a
Other Systemically Important Institution buffer (%)
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
11
Combined buffer requirement (%)
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
4.6
EU 11a
Overall capital requirements (%)
15.8
15.8
15.8
15.8
15.1
CET 1 available after meeting the total SREP own
12
funds requirements (%)
7.7
7.9
7.7
7.6
7.5
CET 1 available after meeting the total SREP own
funds requirements
27,016
28,075
27,754
27,286
26,834
Leverage ratio
13
Leverage ratio total exposure measure
1,240,318
1,235,211
1,236,042
1,237,814
1,240,483
14
Leverage ratio (%)
4.5
4.7
4.7
4.6
4.6
Additional own funds requirements to address
risks of excessive leverage (as a percentage of
leverage ratio total exposure amount)
Additional own funds requirements to address the
EU 14a
risk of excessive leverage (%)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
of which: to be made up of CET 1 capital
EU 14b
(percentage points)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
EU 14c
Total SREP leverage ratio requirements (%)
3.0
3.0
3.0
3.0
3.0
Leverage ratio buffer and overall leverage ratio
requirement (as a percentage of total exposure
measure)
EU 14d
Leverage ratio buffer requirement (%)
0.75
0.75
0.75
0.75
0.00
EU 14e
Overall leverage ratio requirements (%)
3.75
3.75
3.75
3.75
3.00
Liquidity Coverage Ratio
Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) (Weighted
15
value - average)
214,710
214,118
216,732
218,535
217,925
EU 16a
Cash outflows - Total weighted value
211,856
212,256
215,359
218,746
220,132
EU 16b
Cash inflows - Total weighted value
54,801
55,396
55,834
57,603
58,887
16
Total net cash outflows (adjusted value)
157,055
156,861
159,525
161,143
161,245
17
Liquidity coverage ratio (%)
137
137
136
136
135
Net Stable Funding Ratio
18
Total available stable funding
605,189
599,987
592,094
594,721
605,783
19
Total required stable funding
498,548
495,129
495,503
496,579
506,698
20
NSFR ratio (%)
121
121
119
120
120
8
Deutsche Bank
Key metrics
Pillar 3 Report as of December 31, 2023
Key metrics of own funds and eligible liabilities
Key metrics of own funds and eligible liabilities
Article 447 (h) CRR and Article 45i(3)(a,c) BRRD
EU KM2 - Key metrics - MREL and G-SII Requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (TLAC)
Minimum requirement for own
G-SII Requirement for own
funds and eligible liabilities
funds and eligible liabilitites
(MREL)
(TLAC)
a
b
c
d
e
f
in € m. (unless stated otherwise)
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Own funds and eligible liabilities,
ratios and components
1
Own funds and eligible liabilities
123,253
124,591
114,106
116,177
114,370
118,800
115,907
Own funds and subordinated
EU 1a
liabilities
114,106
116,177
-
-
-
-
-
Total risk exposure amount of the
2
resolution group (TREA)
349,742
354,311
349,742
354,311
358,785
359,534
360,003
Own funds and eligible liabilities as
3
percentage of TREA
35.24
35.16
32.63
32.79
31.88
33.04
32.20
of which:
Own funds and subordinated
EU 3a
liabilities
32.63
32.79
-
-
-
-
-
Total exposure measure of the
4
resolution group (TEM)
1,240,318
1,235,211
1,240,318
1,235,211
1,236,042
1,237,814
1,240,483
Own funds and eligible liabilities as
5
percentage of TEM
9.94
10.09
9.20
9.41
9.25
9.60
9.34
of which:
Own funds and subordinated
EU 5a
liabilities
9.20
9.41
-
-
-
-
-
Does the subordination exemption
in Article 72b(4) of the CRR apply?
6a
(5% exemption)
-
-
no
no
no
no
no
Pro-memo item - Aggregate amount
of permitted non-subordinated
eligible liabilities instruments if the
subordination discretion as per
Article 72b(3) CRR is applied (max
6b
3.5% exemption)
-
-
0
0
0
0
0
Pro-memo item: If a capped
subordination exemption applies
under Article 72b (3) CRR, the
amount of funding issued that ranks
pari passu with excluded liabilities
and that is recognized under row 1,
divided by funding issued that ranks
pari passu with excluded Liabilities
and that would be recognized under
6c
row 1 if no cap was applied (%)
-
-
0
0
0
0
0
Minimum requirement for own funds
and eligible liabilities (MREL)
MREL requirement expressed as
EU 7 percentage of the TREA
30.35
30.36
-
-
-
-
-
of which:
to be met with own funds or
EU 8
subordinated liabilities
24.68
24.69
-
-
-
-
-
MREL requirement expressed as
EU 9 percentage of TEM
6.92
6.92
-
-
-
-
-
of which:
to be met with own funds or
EU 10
subordinated liabilities
6.92
6.92
-
-
-
-
-
As of December 31, 2023 the MREL ratio was 35.24% of Total Risk Exposure Amount (TREA) compared to a requirement of 30.35% of TREA including a 5.14% combined buffer requirement, equaling a surplus of € 17.1 billion above the bank's MREL requirement. The subordinated MREL ratio was 32.63% of TREA compared to a requirement of 24.68% of TREA including a 5.14% combined buffer requirement. The subordinated MREL surplus is € 27.8 billion.
As of December 31, 2023 the TLAC ratio was 32.63% of TREA compared to a requirement of 23.14% including a 5.14% combined buffer requirement, resulting in a surplus of € 33.2 billion. TLAC was 9.20% of TEM compared to a requirement of 6.75%, which corresponds to a surplus of € 30.4 billion.
9
Deutsche Bank
Capital
Pillar 3 Report as of December 31, 2023
Development and composition of Own Funds
Capital
Development and composition of Own Funds
Article 437 (a, d-f) CRR
The own funds capital ratios provided for Deutsche Bank Group are defined by CRR regulations. Deutsche Bank's CET 1 capital as of December 31, 2023, amounted to € 48.1 billion, € 1.3 billion lower compared to € 49.3 billion as of June 30, 2023. AT1 capital remained unchanged at € 8.3 billion as of December 31, 2023. Tier 1 capital as of December 31, 2023, amounted to € 56.4 billion compared to € 57.7 billion as of June 30, 2023. Tier 2 capital was € 0.4 billion lower as of December 31, 2023, amounted to € 8.6 billion compared to € 9.0 billion as of June 30, 2023. Total capital was € 1.7 billion lower as of December 31, 2023, amounted to € 65.0 billion compared to € 66.7 billion as of June 30, 2023.
The CET1 capital decreased by 1.3 billion for the second half of 2023 mainly due to increased regulatory adjustments in expected loss shortfall of € 1.9 billion mainly due to new model implementation, deferred tax assets of € 1.2 billion, share buyback of € 0.5 billion and negative effects from currency translation adjustments of € 0.2 billion. These negative impacts were partly offset by net profit of € 2.6 billion for the second half of the year 2023 after regulatory deductions for future common share dividends and AT1 coupon payments of € 0.7 billion in line with the ECB Decision (EU) (2015/656) on the recognition of interim or year-end profits in CET1 capital in accordance with the Article 26(2) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 (ECB/2015/4), equity compensation of € 0.3 billion and unrealized gains and losses € 0.4 billion.
The Tier 2 capital decrease of € 0.4 billion was due to € 0.3 billion amortization and € 0.1 billion foreign exchange effects.
10
