Deutsche Bank

Pillar 3 Report 2023

Contents

6 Regulatory framework

  1. Basis of Presentation
  1. Disclosure governance
  2. Basel 3 and CRR/CRD
  1. MREL and TLAC
  1. ICAAP, ILAAP and SREP

7 Key metrics

  1. Key metrics of own funds and eligible liabilities
  2. Capital

10 Development and composition of Own Funds

16 Scope of application of the regulatory framework

16 Name of institution

  1. Differences in the scopes of consolidation
    16 Derogations from prudential requirements for the parent company and subsidiaries
    18 Reconciliation of regulatory own funds to the IFRS balance sheet
    23 Reconciliation of regulatory own funds to IFRS balance sheet
  1. Outline of differences in scopes of consolidation
    29 IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on own funds
    30 Main features of capital instruments
    30 Capital buffers
  1. Minimum capital requirements and additional capital buffers
  2. Geographical distribution of credit exposures
  1. Institution specific countercyclical capital buffer
    36 Indicators of global systemic importance
    39 Composition of own funds and eligible liabilities

44 Capital requirements

44 Summary of Deutsche Bank's ICAAP approach 45 Credit risk economic capital model

46 Market risk economic capital model

47 Operational risk economic capital model

  1. Strategic risk economic capital model
  1. Risk type diversification
  1. Result of ICAAP
  2. Overview of RWA and capital requirements

51 Leverage ratio

  1. Leverage ratio according to CRR/CRD framework
  1. Process used to manage the risk of excessive leverage
  2. Factors that had an impact on the leverage ratio in the second half of 2023

55 Risk management objectives and policies

55 Enterprise Risk

55 Risk management structure and organization

  1. Risk management strategies and processes
  2. Scope and nature of risk measurement and reporting systems
  3. Policies for hedging and mitigating risk

60 Concise risk statement approved by the board

63 Credit risk and credit risk mitigation

63 General qualitative information on credit risk 63 Credit risk management strategies

and processes

64 Credit risk management structure and organization

65 Scope and nature of credit risk measurement and reporting systems

66 Policies for hedging and mitigating credit risk

66 Definitions of past due and impairment

66 Credit risk adjustments

67 General quantitative information on credit risk

67 Residual maturity breakdown of credit exposure

69 Quality of non-performing exposures by geography

71 Credit quality of loans and advances to non-financial corporations by industry

72 Performing and non-performing exposures

and related provisions

75 Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by days past due

78 Development of non-performing loans and advances

78 Credit quality of forborne exposures 79 Minimum loss coverage for

non-performing exposure

  1. Collateral obtained by taking possession
  1. General qualitative information on credit risk mitigation
    82 Use of on- and off-balance sheet netting
    84 Collateral evaluation and management
    85 Main types of collateral
    85 Main types of guarantor and credit derivative counterparties
    85 Risk concentrations within credit risk mitigation
  1. General quantitative information on credit risk mitigation
    86 Overview of credit risk mitigation techniques

87 Credit risk and credit risk mitigation in the standardized approach

87 Qualitative information on the use of the standardized approach

87 External ratings in the standardized approach and usage of issue rating

87 Quantitative information on the use of the standardized approach

87 Standardized approach exposure by risk weight before and after credit mitigation

91 Credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation in the internal-rating- based approach

91 Qualitative information on the use of the IRB approach

91 Approval status for IRB approaches

91 Scope of the use of IRB and SA approaches 92 Relationship between the risk management function and the internal audit function

93 Rating system review

93 Procedure of independence between reviewing function and development function

93 Procedure to ensure accountability of development and reviewing function

93 Role of the function in the credit risk model process, scope and main content of credit risk

models

  1. Internal rating-based approaches 96 Quantitative information on the use of
    the IRB approach
  1. Foundation IRB exposure
  1. Advanced IRB exposure
  1. Total IRB exposure covered by credit derivatives
  1. Total IRB exposure covered by the use of CRM techniques
  1. Development of credit risk RWA
  1. Model validation results
    135 Specialized lending and equity exposures in the banking book

137 Counterparty credit risk (CCR)

  1. Internal capital and credit limits for counterparty credit risk exposures
  2. Collateral and credit reserves for counterparty credit risk
  1. Management of wrong-way risk exposures
  1. Collateral in the event of a rating downgrade
  2. Estimate of alpha factor
  1. CCR exposures by model approach and development
  2. CCR exposures development
  3. CCR CVA capital charge
  1. CCR exposures to central counterparties
  2. CCR exposures in the standardized approach
  3. CCR exposures within the foundation IRBA
  1. CCR exposures within the advanced IRBA
  1. CCR exposures after credit risk mitigation
  1. Credit derivatives exposures

153 Exposure to securitization positions

  1. Objectives in relation to securitization activity
  1. Nature of other risks in securitized assets
  1. RWA calculation approaches for securitization positions
  1. SSPE-relatedactivities
  1. Accounting policies for securitizations 158 Principles of consolidation
    158 Financial assets
    158 Financial liabilities
    159 Derecognition of financial assets and liabilities
  1. External rating agencies used for securitizations and internal Assessment Approach
  2. Banking and trading book securitization exposures
  1. Securitization exposures in the non-trading book and associated regulatory capital requirements - institution acting as originator or as sponsor
  1. Securitization exposures in the non-trading book and associated regulatory capital requirements - institution acting as investor
  1. Exposures securitized by the institution - Exposures in default and specific credit risk adjustments

169 Market risk

169 Risk management objectives and policies 169 Market risk management strategies

and processes

169 Market risk management structure and organization

170 Scope and nature of market risk measurement and reporting systems

170 Policies for hedging and mitigating market risk

172 Own funds requirements under the Market Risk Standardized Approach

173 Qualitative information on the internal model approach

173 Characteristics of the market risk models

175 Incremental risk charge

  1. Market risk stress testing
  2. Methodology for backtesting and model validation
  1. Regulatory approval for market risk models
  1. Trading book allocation and prudent valuation

179 Own funds requirements for market risk under the IMA

179 Regulatory capital requirements for market risk

179 Development of market risk RWA

  1. Other quantitative information for market risk under the internal models approach
    181 Overview of Value-at-Risk Metrics
    181 Comparison of end-of-day VaR measures with one-day changes in portfolio's value
  2. Prudent valuation adjustments

184 Operational risk

184 Risk management objectives and policies

184 Operational risk management strategies and processes

185 Operational risk management structure

and organization

186 Scope and nature of Operational Risk measurement and reporting systems

  1. Operational risk measurement
    188 Drivers for operational risk capital development
    189 AMA model validation and quality control concept
    189 Operational risk management stress testing concept
  2. Operational risk exposure

191 Use of the Advanced Measurement Approaches to operational risk

191 Description of the use of insurance and other risk transfer mechanisms for the purpose of mitigation of this risk

191 Exposure to interest rate risk in the banking book

  1. Qualitative information on interest rate risk in the banking book
  2. Changes in the economic value of equity and net interest income
  3. Environmental, social and

governance (ESG) risks

193 ESG risks

  1. Environmental risk
  1. Social risk
  1. Governance risk
  1. Climate change transition risk
  1. Energy efficiency of real estate collateral
  1. Exposures to Top 20 carbon-intensive firms
  1. Climate change - physical risk
  1. Climate change mitigating actions not covered in EU Taxonomy

231 Liquidity risk

  1. Risk management objectives and policies
    231 Liquidity risk management strategies and processes
    231 Liquidity risk management structure and organization
    231 Scope and nature of liquidity risk measurement and reporting system
    231 Policies for hedging and mitigating liquidity risk
  2. Qualitative information on LCR
  1. Quantitative information on LCR
  1. Net Stable Funding Ratio

238 Unencumbered assets

  1. Qualitative information on unencumbered assets
  2. Quantitative information on unencumbered assets

241 Reputational Risk

241 Risk management objectives and policies

241 Reputational Risk Management strategies and processes

241 Reputational Risk Management structure and organization

242 Scope and nature of reputational risk measurement and reporting systems

242 Policies for hedging and mitigating reputational risk

243 Model risk

243 Risk management objectives and policies 243 Model Risk Management strategies

and processes

243 Model Risk Management structure and organization

243 Scope and nature of model risk measurement and reporting systems

244 Policies for hedging and mitigating model risk

244 Remuneration policy

  1. Number of directorships held by board members
  2. Recruitment policy for board members

245 Policy on diversity for board members

245 Compensation of the employees

  1. Regulatory environment
  2. Compensation governance
  3. Compensation and Benefits Strategy
  4. Group Compensation Framework
  5. Employee groups with specific compensation structures
  6. Determination of performance-based variable compensation
  7. Variable compensation structure
  8. Ex-postrisk adjustment of variable compensation
  9. Compensation decisions for 2023
  10. Material Risk Taker compensation disclosure

260 List of tables

Deutsche Bank

Regulatory framework

Pillar 3 Report as of December 31, 2023

Disclosure governance

Regulatory framework

Basis of Presentation

Article 431 (1), (2) CRR, 433 CRR and 433a CRR

This Pillar 3 Report provides disclosures for the consolidated Deutsche Bank Group (the Group or the bank) as required by the global regulatory framework for capital and liquidity, which was established by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, also known as Basel 3.

In the European Union (EU), the Basel 3 framework is implemented by the amended versions of Regulation (EU) 575/2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions (Capital Requirements Regulation or CRR) and the Directive (EU) 2013/36 on access to the activity of credit institutions and the prudential supervision of credit institutions and investment firms (Capital Requirements Directive or CRD). As a single rulebook, the CRR is directly applicable to credit institutions in the European Union and provides the grounds for the determination of regulatory capital requirements, regulatory own funds, leverage and liquidity as well as other relevant requirements. In addition, the CRD was implemented into German law by means of further amendments to the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz or KWG) and the German Solvency Regulation (SolvV) and accompanying regulations. Jointly, these laws and regulations represent the regulatory framework applicable in Germany.

The disclosure requirements are provided in Part Eight of the CRR and in Section 26a of the KWG. Further disclosure guidance has been provided by the European Banking Authority (EBA) in its "Final draft implementing technical standards on public disclosures by institutions of the information referred to in Titles II and III of Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013" (EBA ITS). The Group adheres to the frequency of disclosure requirements as per Article 433 and 433a of the CRR and as provided within these EBA Guidelines and includes comparative periods in accordance with the requirements of EBA ITS. For those disclosures required only on an annual basis, the comparative period is the prior year. For those disclosures only required on a semi-annual basis, the comparative period is the prior half-year. Disclosures required on a quarterly basis generally include comparative information for prior quarter.

The information provided in this Pillar 3 Report is unaudited. Numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures due to rounding.

Disclosure governance

Article 431 (3), 432 and 434CRR

The Group's Pillar 3 Report is in compliance with the legal and regulatory requirements described above and is prepared in accordance with the Group's internal policies, processes, systems and internal controls as defined by the Group's risk disclosure key operating document (KOD). In line with the Group's KOD, a dedicated process is followed if the Group omits certain disclosures due to the disclosures being immaterial, proprietary or confidential. If the Group classifies information as immaterial in the Pillar 3 Report, this is stated accordingly in the related disclosures. The Group's Management Board approved this Pillar 3 Report for publication and affirmed that Deutsche Bank has complied with the requirements under Article 431 (3) CRR.

Based upon the Group's assessment and verification it also believes the risk and regulatory disclosures presented throughout this Pillar 3 Report appropriately and comprehensively convey the Group's overall risk profile as of December 31, 2023.

This Pillar 3 Report is published on the bank's website at db.com/ir/en/regulatory-reporting.htm.

In addition, the bank's website includes a description of the main features of the Group's capital instruments as well as its senior non-preferred subordinated eligible liabilities instruments eligible for subordinated minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) and total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC), to the extent that these do not constitute private placements and are treated confidentially (db.com/ir/en/capital-instruments.htm).

Article 435 (1)(e) CRR (EU OVA)

Deutsche Bank's Management Board confirms, for the purpose of Article 435 CRR, that the bank's risk management arrangements are adequate for its risk profile and strategy, and that the bank maintains appropriate resources to implement selected enhancements.

6

Deutsche Bank

Key metrics

Pillar 3 Report as of December 31, 2023

ICAAP, ILAAP and SREP

Basel 3 and CRR/CRD

The CRR/CRD lays the foundation for the calculation of the minimum regulatory requirements with respect to own funds and eligible liabilities, the liquidity coverage ratio and the net stable funding ratio.

There is still uncertainty as to how some of the CRR/CRD rules should be interpreted and there are still related binding Technical Standards for which a final version is not yet available. Thus, the Group will continue to refine assumptions and models in line with evolution of these regulations as well as the industry's understanding and interpretation of the rules. Against this background, current CRR/CRD measures may not be comparable to previous expectations. Also, CRR/CRD measures may not be comparable with similarly labeled measures used by competitors, as their assumptions and estimates may differ from Deutsche Bank's.

MREL and TLAC

Banks in the European Union are required to meet at all times a minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) which ensures that banks have sufficient loss absorbing capacity in resolution to avoid recourse to taxpayers' money. Relevant laws are the Single Resolution Mechanism Regulation (SRMR) and the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) as implemented through the German Recovery and Resolution Act (Sanierungs- und Abwicklungsgesetz, SAG).

In addition, the CRR requires G-SIIs in Europe to have at least the maximum of 18% plus the combined buffer requirement of RWA and 6.75% of leverage exposure as total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC).

Instruments which qualify for MREL and TLAC as own funds are Common Equity Tier 1, Additional Tier 1, and Tier 2 along with certain eligible liabilities (mainly plain-vanilla unsecured bonds). Instruments qualifying for TLAC need to be fully subordinated to general creditor claims (e.g., senior non-preferred bonds). While this is not required for MREL, MREL regulations allow the Single Resolution Board (SRB) to also set an additional subordination requirement within the MREL requirements (but separate from TLAC), which allows only subordinated liabilities and own funds to be counted.

MREL is determined by the competent resolution authorities for each supervised bank and its preferred resolution strategy. In the case of Deutsche Bank AG, MREL is determined by the SRB. While there is no statutory minimum level of MREL, the CRR, SRMR, BRRD and delegated regulations set out criteria which the resolution authority must consider when determining the relevant required level of MREL. Guidance is provided through a MREL policy published annually by the SRB. Any binding MREL ratio determined by the SRB is communicated to Deutsche Bank via the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). Deutsche Bank AG received its current total MREL and current subordinated MREL requirement with immediate applicability in the second quarter of 2023.

ICAAP, ILAAP and SREP

The internal capital adequacy assessment process (ICAAP) as stipulated in Pillar 2 of Basel 3 requires banks to identify and assess risks, to apply effective risk management techniques and to maintain adequate capitalization. The Group's internal liquidity adequacy assessment process (ILAAP) aims to ensure that sufficient levels of liquidity are maintained on an ongoing basis by identifying the key liquidity and funding risks to which the Group is exposed, by monitoring and measuring these risks, and by maintaining tools and resources to manage and mitigate these risks.

In accordance with Article 97 CRD supervisors regularly review, as part of the supervisory review and evaluation process (SREP), the arrangements, strategies, processes, and mechanisms implemented by banks and evaluate: (a) risks to which the institution is or might be exposed; (b) risks the institution poses to the financial system; and (c) risks revealed by stress testing.

Key metrics

Article 447 (a-g) and Article 438 (b) CRR

The following table highlights Deutsche Bank's key regulatory metrics and ratios, and related input components as defined by CRR and CRD. In line with disclosure requirements the Liquidity Coverage Ratio is based on 12 months rolling averages and the other metrics are based on spot information.

7

Deutsche Bank

Key metrics

Pillar 3 Report as of December 31, 2023

ICAAP, ILAAP and SREP

EU KM1 - Key metrics

a

b

c

d

e

in € m. (unless stated otherwise)

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Available own funds (amounts)

1

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital

48,066

49,401

49,348

48,926

48,097

2

Tier 1 capital

56,395

57,729

57,676

57,254

56,616

3

Total capital

65,005

66,764

66,720

66,512

66,146

Risk weighted exposure amounts

4

Total risk-weighted exposure amount

349,742

354,311

358,785

359,534

360,003

Capital ratios (as percentage of risk.weighted

exposure amount)

5

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)

13.7

13.9

13.8

13.6

13.4

6

Tier 1 ratio (%)

16.1

16.3

16.1

15.9

15.7

7

Total capital ratio (%)

18.6

18.8

18.6

18.5

18.4

Additional own funds requirements based on

SREP (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure

amount)

Additional own funds requirements to address

EU 7a

risks other than the risk of excessive leverage (%)

2.7

2.7

2.7

2.7

2.5

of which:

to be made up of CET 1 capital (percentage

EU 7b

points)

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.4

to be made up of Tier 1 capital (percentage

EU 7c

points)

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

1.9

EU 7d

Total SREP own funds requirements (%)

10.7

10.7

10.7

10.7

10.5

Combined buffer requirement (as a percentage of

risk-weighted exposure amount)

8

Capital conservation buffer (%)

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

Conservation buffer due to macro-prudential or

systemic risk identified at the level of a Member

EU 8a

State (%)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Institution specific countercyclical capital buffer

9

(%)

0.45

0.46

0.42

0.38

0.07

EU 9a

Systemic risk buffer (%)

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.0

Global Systemically Important Institution buffer

10

(%)

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

EU 10a

Other Systemically Important Institution buffer (%)

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

11

Combined buffer requirement (%)

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

4.6

EU 11a

Overall capital requirements (%)

15.8

15.8

15.8

15.8

15.1

CET 1 available after meeting the total SREP own

12

funds requirements (%)

7.7

7.9

7.7

7.6

7.5

CET 1 available after meeting the total SREP own

funds requirements

27,016

28,075

27,754

27,286

26,834

Leverage ratio

13

Leverage ratio total exposure measure

1,240,318

1,235,211

1,236,042

1,237,814

1,240,483

14

Leverage ratio (%)

4.5

4.7

4.7

4.6

4.6

Additional own funds requirements to address

risks of excessive leverage (as a percentage of

leverage ratio total exposure amount)

Additional own funds requirements to address the

EU 14a

risk of excessive leverage (%)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

of which: to be made up of CET 1 capital

EU 14b

(percentage points)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

EU 14c

Total SREP leverage ratio requirements (%)

3.0

3.0

3.0

3.0

3.0

Leverage ratio buffer and overall leverage ratio

requirement (as a percentage of total exposure

measure)

EU 14d

Leverage ratio buffer requirement (%)

0.75

0.75

0.75

0.75

0.00

EU 14e

Overall leverage ratio requirements (%)

3.75

3.75

3.75

3.75

3.00

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) (Weighted

15

value - average)

214,710

214,118

216,732

218,535

217,925

EU 16a

Cash outflows - Total weighted value

211,856

212,256

215,359

218,746

220,132

EU 16b

Cash inflows - Total weighted value

54,801

55,396

55,834

57,603

58,887

16

Total net cash outflows (adjusted value)

157,055

156,861

159,525

161,143

161,245

17

Liquidity coverage ratio (%)

137

137

136

136

135

Net Stable Funding Ratio

18

Total available stable funding

605,189

599,987

592,094

594,721

605,783

19

Total required stable funding

498,548

495,129

495,503

496,579

506,698

20

NSFR ratio (%)

121

121

119

120

120

8

Deutsche Bank

Key metrics

Pillar 3 Report as of December 31, 2023

Key metrics of own funds and eligible liabilities

Key metrics of own funds and eligible liabilities

Article 447 (h) CRR and Article 45i(3)(a,c) BRRD

EU KM2 - Key metrics - MREL and G-SII Requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (TLAC)

Minimum requirement for own

G-SII Requirement for own

funds and eligible liabilities

funds and eligible liabilitites

(MREL)

(TLAC)

a

b

c

d

e

f

in € m. (unless stated otherwise)

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Own funds and eligible liabilities,

ratios and components

1

Own funds and eligible liabilities

123,253

124,591

114,106

116,177

114,370

118,800

115,907

Own funds and subordinated

EU 1a

liabilities

114,106

116,177

-

-

-

-

-

Total risk exposure amount of the

2

resolution group (TREA)

349,742

354,311

349,742

354,311

358,785

359,534

360,003

Own funds and eligible liabilities as

3

percentage of TREA

35.24

35.16

32.63

32.79

31.88

33.04

32.20

of which:

Own funds and subordinated

EU 3a

liabilities

32.63

32.79

-

-

-

-

-

Total exposure measure of the

4

resolution group (TEM)

1,240,318

1,235,211

1,240,318

1,235,211

1,236,042

1,237,814

1,240,483

Own funds and eligible liabilities as

5

percentage of TEM

9.94

10.09

9.20

9.41

9.25

9.60

9.34

of which:

Own funds and subordinated

EU 5a

liabilities

9.20

9.41

-

-

-

-

-

Does the subordination exemption

in Article 72b(4) of the CRR apply?

6a

(5% exemption)

-

-

no

no

no

no

no

Pro-memo item - Aggregate amount

of permitted non-subordinated

eligible liabilities instruments if the

subordination discretion as per

Article 72b(3) CRR is applied (max

6b

3.5% exemption)

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

Pro-memo item: If a capped

subordination exemption applies

under Article 72b (3) CRR, the

amount of funding issued that ranks

pari passu with excluded liabilities

and that is recognized under row 1,

divided by funding issued that ranks

pari passu with excluded Liabilities

and that would be recognized under

6c

row 1 if no cap was applied (%)

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

Minimum requirement for own funds

and eligible liabilities (MREL)

MREL requirement expressed as

EU 7 percentage of the TREA

30.35

30.36

-

-

-

-

-

of which:

to be met with own funds or

EU 8

subordinated liabilities

24.68

24.69

-

-

-

-

-

MREL requirement expressed as

EU 9 percentage of TEM

6.92

6.92

-

-

-

-

-

of which:

to be met with own funds or

EU 10

subordinated liabilities

6.92

6.92

-

-

-

-

-

As of December 31, 2023 the MREL ratio was 35.24% of Total Risk Exposure Amount (TREA) compared to a requirement of 30.35% of TREA including a 5.14% combined buffer requirement, equaling a surplus of € 17.1 billion above the bank's MREL requirement. The subordinated MREL ratio was 32.63% of TREA compared to a requirement of 24.68% of TREA including a 5.14% combined buffer requirement. The subordinated MREL surplus is € 27.8 billion.

As of December 31, 2023 the TLAC ratio was 32.63% of TREA compared to a requirement of 23.14% including a 5.14% combined buffer requirement, resulting in a surplus of € 33.2 billion. TLAC was 9.20% of TEM compared to a requirement of 6.75%, which corresponds to a surplus of € 30.4 billion.

9

Deutsche Bank

Capital

Pillar 3 Report as of December 31, 2023

Development and composition of Own Funds

Capital

Development and composition of Own Funds

Article 437 (a, d-f) CRR

The own funds capital ratios provided for Deutsche Bank Group are defined by CRR regulations. Deutsche Bank's CET 1 capital as of December 31, 2023, amounted to € 48.1 billion, € 1.3 billion lower compared to € 49.3 billion as of June 30, 2023. AT1 capital remained unchanged at € 8.3 billion as of December 31, 2023. Tier 1 capital as of December 31, 2023, amounted to € 56.4 billion compared to € 57.7 billion as of June 30, 2023. Tier 2 capital was € 0.4 billion lower as of December 31, 2023, amounted to € 8.6 billion compared to € 9.0 billion as of June 30, 2023. Total capital was € 1.7 billion lower as of December 31, 2023, amounted to € 65.0 billion compared to € 66.7 billion as of June 30, 2023.

The CET1 capital decreased by 1.3 billion for the second half of 2023 mainly due to increased regulatory adjustments in expected loss shortfall of € 1.9 billion mainly due to new model implementation, deferred tax assets of € 1.2 billion, share buyback of € 0.5 billion and negative effects from currency translation adjustments of € 0.2 billion. These negative impacts were partly offset by net profit of € 2.6 billion for the second half of the year 2023 after regulatory deductions for future common share dividends and AT1 coupon payments of € 0.7 billion in line with the ECB Decision (EU) (2015/656) on the recognition of interim or year-end profits in CET1 capital in accordance with the Article 26(2) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 (ECB/2015/4), equity compensation of € 0.3 billion and unrealized gains and losses € 0.4 billion.

The Tier 2 capital decrease of € 0.4 billion was due to € 0.3 billion amortization and € 0.1 billion foreign exchange effects.

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 13 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2024 08:01:08 UTC.