Deutsche Bank Pillar 3 Report 2023

Contents 6 Regulatory framework Basis of Presentation Disclosure governance Basel 3 and CRR/CRD MREL and TLAC ICAAP, ILAAP and SREP 7 Key metrics Key metrics of own funds and eligible liabilities Capital 10 Development and composition of Own Funds 16 Scope of application of the regulatory framework 16 Name of institution Differences in the scopes of consolidation

16 Derogations from prudential requirements for the parent company and subsidiaries

18 Reconciliation of regulatory own funds to the IFRS balance sheet

23 Reconciliation of regulatory own funds to IFRS balance sheet Outline of differences in scopes of consolidation

29 IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on own funds

30 Main features of capital instruments

30 Capital buffers Minimum capital requirements and additional capital buffers Geographical distribution of credit exposures Institution specific countercyclical capital buffer

36 Indicators of global systemic importance

39 Composition of own funds and eligible liabilities 44 Capital requirements 44 Summary of Deutsche Bank's ICAAP approach 45 Credit risk economic capital model 46 Market risk economic capital model 47 Operational risk economic capital model Strategic risk economic capital model Risk type diversification Result of ICAAP Overview of RWA and capital requirements 51 Leverage ratio Leverage ratio according to CRR/CRD framework Process used to manage the risk of excessive leverage Factors that had an impact on the leverage ratio in the second half of 2023 55 Risk management objectives and policies 55 Enterprise Risk 55 Risk management structure and organization Risk management strategies and processes Scope and nature of risk measurement and reporting systems Policies for hedging and mitigating risk 60 Concise risk statement approved by the board

63 Credit risk and credit risk mitigation 63 General qualitative information on credit risk 63 Credit risk management strategies and processes 64 Credit risk management structure and organization 65 Scope and nature of credit risk measurement and reporting systems 66 Policies for hedging and mitigating credit risk 66 Definitions of past due and impairment 66 Credit risk adjustments 67 General quantitative information on credit risk 67 Residual maturity breakdown of credit exposure 69 Quality of non-performing exposures by geography 71 Credit quality of loans and advances to non-financial corporations by industry 72 Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions 75 Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by days past due 78 Development of non-performing loans and advances 78 Credit quality of forborne exposures 79 Minimum loss coverage for non-performing exposure Collateral obtained by taking possession General qualitative information on credit risk mitigation

82 Use of on- and off-balance sheet netting

84 Collateral evaluation and management

85 Main types of collateral

85 Main types of guarantor and credit derivative counterparties

85 Risk concentrations within credit risk mitigation General quantitative information on credit risk mitigation

86 Overview of credit risk mitigation techniques 87 Credit risk and credit risk mitigation in the standardized approach 87 Qualitative information on the use of the standardized approach 87 External ratings in the standardized approach and usage of issue rating 87 Quantitative information on the use of the standardized approach 87 Standardized approach exposure by risk weight before and after credit mitigation 91 Credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation in the internal-rating- based approach 91 Qualitative information on the use of the IRB approach 91 Approval status for IRB approaches 91 Scope of the use of IRB and SA approaches 92 Relationship between the risk management function and the internal audit function 93 Rating system review 93 Procedure of independence between reviewing function and development function 93 Procedure to ensure accountability of development and reviewing function 93 Role of the function in the credit risk model process, scope and main content of credit risk models Internal rating-based approaches 96 Quantitative information on the use of

the IRB approach Foundation IRB exposure Advanced IRB exposure Total IRB exposure covered by credit derivatives Total IRB exposure covered by the use of CRM techniques Development of credit risk RWA Model validation results

135 Specialized lending and equity exposures in the banking book 137 Counterparty credit risk (CCR) Internal capital and credit limits for counterparty credit risk exposures Collateral and credit reserves for counterparty credit risk Management of wrong-way risk exposures Collateral in the event of a rating downgrade Estimate of alpha factor CCR exposures by model approach and development CCR exposures development CCR CVA capital charge CCR exposures to central counterparties CCR exposures in the standardized approach CCR exposures within the foundation IRBA CCR exposures within the advanced IRBA CCR exposures after credit risk mitigation Credit derivatives exposures

153 Exposure to securitization positions Objectives in relation to securitization activity Nature of other risks in securitized assets RWA calculation approaches for securitization positions SSPE-related activities Accounting policies for securitizations 158 Principles of consolidation

158 Financial assets

158 Financial liabilities

159 Derecognition of financial assets and liabilities External rating agencies used for securitizations and internal Assessment Approach Banking and trading book securitization exposures Securitization exposures in the non-trading book and associated regulatory capital requirements - institution acting as originator or as sponsor Securitization exposures in the non-trading book and associated regulatory capital requirements - institution acting as investor Exposures securitized by the institution - Exposures in default and specific credit risk adjustments 169 Market risk 169 Risk management objectives and policies 169 Market risk management strategies and processes 169 Market risk management structure and organization 170 Scope and nature of market risk measurement and reporting systems 170 Policies for hedging and mitigating market risk 172 Own funds requirements under the Market Risk Standardized Approach 173 Qualitative information on the internal model approach 173 Characteristics of the market risk models 175 Incremental risk charge Market risk stress testing Methodology for backtesting and model validation Regulatory approval for market risk models Trading book allocation and prudent valuation 179 Own funds requirements for market risk under the IMA 179 Regulatory capital requirements for market risk 179 Development of market risk RWA Other quantitative information for market risk under the internal models approach

181 Overview of Value-at-Risk Metrics

181 Comparison of end-of-day VaR measures with one-day changes in portfolio's value Prudent valuation adjustments 184 Operational risk 184 Risk management objectives and policies 184 Operational risk management strategies and processes 185 Operational risk management structure and organization 186 Scope and nature of Operational Risk measurement and reporting systems Operational risk measurement

188 Drivers for operational risk capital development

189 AMA model validation and quality control concept

189 Operational risk management stress testing concept Operational risk exposure 191 Use of the Advanced Measurement Approaches to operational risk 191 Description of the use of insurance and other risk transfer mechanisms for the purpose of mitigation of this risk 191 Exposure to interest rate risk in the banking book Qualitative information on interest rate risk in the banking book Changes in the economic value of equity and net interest income Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks 193 ESG risks Environmental risk Social risk Governance risk Climate change transition risk Energy efficiency of real estate collateral Exposures to Top 20 carbon-intensive firms Climate change - physical risk Climate change mitigating actions not covered in EU Taxonomy

231 Liquidity risk Risk management objectives and policies

231 Liquidity risk management strategies and processes

231 Liquidity risk management structure and organization

231 Scope and nature of liquidity risk measurement and reporting system

231 Policies for hedging and mitigating liquidity risk Qualitative information on LCR Quantitative information on LCR Net Stable Funding Ratio 238 Unencumbered assets Qualitative information on unencumbered assets Quantitative information on unencumbered assets 241 Reputational Risk 241 Risk management objectives and policies 241 Reputational Risk Management strategies and processes 241 Reputational Risk Management structure and organization 242 Scope and nature of reputational risk measurement and reporting systems 242 Policies for hedging and mitigating reputational risk 243 Model risk 243 Risk management objectives and policies 243 Model Risk Management strategies and processes 243 Model Risk Management structure and organization 243 Scope and nature of model risk measurement and reporting systems 244 Policies for hedging and mitigating model risk 244 Remuneration policy Number of directorships held by board members Recruitment policy for board members 245 Policy on diversity for board members 245 Compensation of the employees Regulatory environment Compensation governance Compensation and Benefits Strategy Group Compensation Framework Employee groups with specific compensation structures Determination of performance-based variable compensation Variable compensation structure Ex-post risk adjustment of variable compensation Compensation decisions for 2023 Material Risk Taker compensation disclosure 260 List of tables

Deutsche Bank Regulatory framework Pillar 3 Report as of December 31, 2023 Disclosure governance Regulatory framework Basis of Presentation Article 431 (1), (2) CRR, 433 CRR and 433a CRR This Pillar 3 Report provides disclosures for the consolidated Deutsche Bank Group (the Group or the bank) as required by the global regulatory framework for capital and liquidity, which was established by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, also known as Basel 3. In the European Union (EU), the Basel 3 framework is implemented by the amended versions of Regulation (EU) 575/2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions (Capital Requirements Regulation or CRR) and the Directive (EU) 2013/36 on access to the activity of credit institutions and the prudential supervision of credit institutions and investment firms (Capital Requirements Directive or CRD). As a single rulebook, the CRR is directly applicable to credit institutions in the European Union and provides the grounds for the determination of regulatory capital requirements, regulatory own funds, leverage and liquidity as well as other relevant requirements. In addition, the CRD was implemented into German law by means of further amendments to the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz or KWG) and the German Solvency Regulation (SolvV) and accompanying regulations. Jointly, these laws and regulations represent the regulatory framework applicable in Germany. The disclosure requirements are provided in Part Eight of the CRR and in Section 26a of the KWG. Further disclosure guidance has been provided by the European Banking Authority (EBA) in its "Final draft implementing technical standards on public disclosures by institutions of the information referred to in Titles II and III of Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013" (EBA ITS). The Group adheres to the frequency of disclosure requirements as per Article 433 and 433a of the CRR and as provided within these EBA Guidelines and includes comparative periods in accordance with the requirements of EBA ITS. For those disclosures required only on an annual basis, the comparative period is the prior year. For those disclosures only required on a semi-annual basis, the comparative period is the prior half-year. Disclosures required on a quarterly basis generally include comparative information for prior quarter. The information provided in this Pillar 3 Report is unaudited. Numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures due to rounding. Disclosure governance Article 431 (3), 432 and 434CRR The Group's Pillar 3 Report is in compliance with the legal and regulatory requirements described above and is prepared in accordance with the Group's internal policies, processes, systems and internal controls as defined by the Group's risk disclosure key operating document (KOD). In line with the Group's KOD, a dedicated process is followed if the Group omits certain disclosures due to the disclosures being immaterial, proprietary or confidential. If the Group classifies information as immaterial in the Pillar 3 Report, this is stated accordingly in the related disclosures. The Group's Management Board approved this Pillar 3 Report for publication and affirmed that Deutsche Bank has complied with the requirements under Article 431 (3) CRR. Based upon the Group's assessment and verification it also believes the risk and regulatory disclosures presented throughout this Pillar 3 Report appropriately and comprehensively convey the Group's overall risk profile as of December 31, 2023. This Pillar 3 Report is published on the bank's website at db.com/ir/en/regulatory-reporting.htm. In addition, the bank's website includes a description of the main features of the Group's capital instruments as well as its senior non-preferred subordinated eligible liabilities instruments eligible for subordinated minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) and total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC), to the extent that these do not constitute private placements and are treated confidentially (db.com/ir/en/capital-instruments.htm). Article 435 (1)(e) CRR (EU OVA) Deutsche Bank's Management Board confirms, for the purpose of Article 435 CRR, that the bank's risk management arrangements are adequate for its risk profile and strategy, and that the bank maintains appropriate resources to implement selected enhancements. 6

Deutsche Bank Key metrics Pillar 3 Report as of December 31, 2023 ICAAP, ILAAP and SREP Basel 3 and CRR/CRD The CRR/CRD lays the foundation for the calculation of the minimum regulatory requirements with respect to own funds and eligible liabilities, the liquidity coverage ratio and the net stable funding ratio. There is still uncertainty as to how some of the CRR/CRD rules should be interpreted and there are still related binding Technical Standards for which a final version is not yet available. Thus, the Group will continue to refine assumptions and models in line with evolution of these regulations as well as the industry's understanding and interpretation of the rules. Against this background, current CRR/CRD measures may not be comparable to previous expectations. Also, CRR/CRD measures may not be comparable with similarly labeled measures used by competitors, as their assumptions and estimates may differ from Deutsche Bank's. MREL and TLAC Banks in the European Union are required to meet at all times a minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) which ensures that banks have sufficient loss absorbing capacity in resolution to avoid recourse to taxpayers' money. Relevant laws are the Single Resolution Mechanism Regulation (SRMR) and the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) as implemented through the German Recovery and Resolution Act (Sanierungs- und Abwicklungsgesetz, SAG). In addition, the CRR requires G-SIIs in Europe to have at least the maximum of 18% plus the combined buffer requirement of RWA and 6.75% of leverage exposure as total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC). Instruments which qualify for MREL and TLAC as own funds are Common Equity Tier 1, Additional Tier 1, and Tier 2 along with certain eligible liabilities (mainly plain-vanilla unsecured bonds). Instruments qualifying for TLAC need to be fully subordinated to general creditor claims (e.g., senior non-preferred bonds). While this is not required for MREL, MREL regulations allow the Single Resolution Board (SRB) to also set an additional subordination requirement within the MREL requirements (but separate from TLAC), which allows only subordinated liabilities and own funds to be counted. MREL is determined by the competent resolution authorities for each supervised bank and its preferred resolution strategy. In the case of Deutsche Bank AG, MREL is determined by the SRB. While there is no statutory minimum level of MREL, the CRR, SRMR, BRRD and delegated regulations set out criteria which the resolution authority must consider when determining the relevant required level of MREL. Guidance is provided through a MREL policy published annually by the SRB. Any binding MREL ratio determined by the SRB is communicated to Deutsche Bank via the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). Deutsche Bank AG received its current total MREL and current subordinated MREL requirement with immediate applicability in the second quarter of 2023. ICAAP, ILAAP and SREP The internal capital adequacy assessment process (ICAAP) as stipulated in Pillar 2 of Basel 3 requires banks to identify and assess risks, to apply effective risk management techniques and to maintain adequate capitalization. The Group's internal liquidity adequacy assessment process (ILAAP) aims to ensure that sufficient levels of liquidity are maintained on an ongoing basis by identifying the key liquidity and funding risks to which the Group is exposed, by monitoring and measuring these risks, and by maintaining tools and resources to manage and mitigate these risks. In accordance with Article 97 CRD supervisors regularly review, as part of the supervisory review and evaluation process (SREP), the arrangements, strategies, processes, and mechanisms implemented by banks and evaluate: (a) risks to which the institution is or might be exposed; (b) risks the institution poses to the financial system; and (c) risks revealed by stress testing. Key metrics Article 447 (a-g) and Article 438 (b) CRR The following table highlights Deutsche Bank's key regulatory metrics and ratios, and related input components as defined by CRR and CRD. In line with disclosure requirements the Liquidity Coverage Ratio is based on 12 months rolling averages and the other metrics are based on spot information. 7

Deutsche Bank Key metrics Pillar 3 Report as of December 31, 2023 ICAAP, ILAAP and SREP EU KM1 - Key metrics a b c d e in € m. (unless stated otherwise) Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Available own funds (amounts) 1 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital 48,066 49,401 49,348 48,926 48,097 2 Tier 1 capital 56,395 57,729 57,676 57,254 56,616 3 Total capital 65,005 66,764 66,720 66,512 66,146 Risk weighted exposure amounts 4 Total risk-weighted exposure amount 349,742 354,311 358,785 359,534 360,003 Capital ratios (as percentage of risk.weighted exposure amount) 5 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%) 13.7 13.9 13.8 13.6 13.4 6 Tier 1 ratio (%) 16.1 16.3 16.1 15.9 15.7 7 Total capital ratio (%) 18.6 18.8 18.6 18.5 18.4 Additional own funds requirements based on SREP (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount) Additional own funds requirements to address EU 7a risks other than the risk of excessive leverage (%) 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.5 of which: to be made up of CET 1 capital (percentage EU 7b points) 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.4 to be made up of Tier 1 capital (percentage EU 7c points) 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.9 EU 7d Total SREP own funds requirements (%) 10.7 10.7 10.7 10.7 10.5 Combined buffer requirement (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount) 8 Capital conservation buffer (%) 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 Conservation buffer due to macro-prudential or systemic risk identified at the level of a Member EU 8a State (%) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Institution specific countercyclical capital buffer 9 (%) 0.45 0.46 0.42 0.38 0.07 EU 9a Systemic risk buffer (%) 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.0 Global Systemically Important Institution buffer 10 (%) 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 EU 10a Other Systemically Important Institution buffer (%) 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 11 Combined buffer requirement (%) 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.1 4.6 EU 11a Overall capital requirements (%) 15.8 15.8 15.8 15.8 15.1 CET 1 available after meeting the total SREP own 12 funds requirements (%) 7.7 7.9 7.7 7.6 7.5 CET 1 available after meeting the total SREP own funds requirements 27,016 28,075 27,754 27,286 26,834 Leverage ratio 13 Leverage ratio total exposure measure 1,240,318 1,235,211 1,236,042 1,237,814 1,240,483 14 Leverage ratio (%) 4.5 4.7 4.7 4.6 4.6 Additional own funds requirements to address risks of excessive leverage (as a percentage of leverage ratio total exposure amount) Additional own funds requirements to address the EU 14a risk of excessive leverage (%) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 of which: to be made up of CET 1 capital EU 14b (percentage points) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 EU 14c Total SREP leverage ratio requirements (%) 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 Leverage ratio buffer and overall leverage ratio requirement (as a percentage of total exposure measure) EU 14d Leverage ratio buffer requirement (%) 0.75 0.75 0.75 0.75 0.00 EU 14e Overall leverage ratio requirements (%) 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.00 Liquidity Coverage Ratio Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) (Weighted 15 value - average) 214,710 214,118 216,732 218,535 217,925 EU 16a Cash outflows - Total weighted value 211,856 212,256 215,359 218,746 220,132 EU 16b Cash inflows - Total weighted value 54,801 55,396 55,834 57,603 58,887 16 Total net cash outflows (adjusted value) 157,055 156,861 159,525 161,143 161,245 17 Liquidity coverage ratio (%) 137 137 136 136 135 Net Stable Funding Ratio 18 Total available stable funding 605,189 599,987 592,094 594,721 605,783 19 Total required stable funding 498,548 495,129 495,503 496,579 506,698 20 NSFR ratio (%) 121 121 119 120 120 8

Deutsche Bank Key metrics Pillar 3 Report as of December 31, 2023 Key metrics of own funds and eligible liabilities Key metrics of own funds and eligible liabilities Article 447 (h) CRR and Article 45i(3)(a,c) BRRD EU KM2 - Key metrics - MREL and G-SII Requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (TLAC) Minimum requirement for own G-SII Requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities funds and eligible liabilitites (MREL) (TLAC) a b c d e f in € m. (unless stated otherwise) Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Own funds and eligible liabilities, ratios and components 1 Own funds and eligible liabilities 123,253 124,591 114,106 116,177 114,370 118,800 115,907 Own funds and subordinated EU 1a liabilities 114,106 116,177 - - - - - Total risk exposure amount of the 2 resolution group (TREA) 349,742 354,311 349,742 354,311 358,785 359,534 360,003 Own funds and eligible liabilities as 3 percentage of TREA 35.24 35.16 32.63 32.79 31.88 33.04 32.20 of which: Own funds and subordinated EU 3a liabilities 32.63 32.79 - - - - - Total exposure measure of the 4 resolution group (TEM) 1,240,318 1,235,211 1,240,318 1,235,211 1,236,042 1,237,814 1,240,483 Own funds and eligible liabilities as 5 percentage of TEM 9.94 10.09 9.20 9.41 9.25 9.60 9.34 of which: Own funds and subordinated EU 5a liabilities 9.20 9.41 - - - - - Does the subordination exemption in Article 72b(4) of the CRR apply? 6a (5% exemption) - - no no no no no Pro-memo item - Aggregate amount of permitted non-subordinated eligible liabilities instruments if the subordination discretion as per Article 72b(3) CRR is applied (max 6b 3.5% exemption) - - 0 0 0 0 0 Pro-memo item: If a capped subordination exemption applies under Article 72b (3) CRR, the amount of funding issued that ranks pari passu with excluded liabilities and that is recognized under row 1, divided by funding issued that ranks pari passu with excluded Liabilities and that would be recognized under 6c row 1 if no cap was applied (%) - - 0 0 0 0 0 Minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) MREL requirement expressed as EU 7 percentage of the TREA 30.35 30.36 - - - - - of which: to be met with own funds or EU 8 subordinated liabilities 24.68 24.69 - - - - - MREL requirement expressed as EU 9 percentage of TEM 6.92 6.92 - - - - - of which: to be met with own funds or EU 10 subordinated liabilities 6.92 6.92 - - - - - As of December 31, 2023 the MREL ratio was 35.24% of Total Risk Exposure Amount (TREA) compared to a requirement of 30.35% of TREA including a 5.14% combined buffer requirement, equaling a surplus of € 17.1 billion above the bank's MREL requirement. The subordinated MREL ratio was 32.63% of TREA compared to a requirement of 24.68% of TREA including a 5.14% combined buffer requirement. The subordinated MREL surplus is € 27.8 billion. As of December 31, 2023 the TLAC ratio was 32.63% of TREA compared to a requirement of 23.14% including a 5.14% combined buffer requirement, resulting in a surplus of € 33.2 billion. TLAC was 9.20% of TEM compared to a requirement of 6.75%, which corresponds to a surplus of € 30.4 billion. 9