Deutsche Bank : Public Offer

03/09/2023 | 02:32am EST
Programme

Up to 500,000 Certificates

WKN: DB2EXH

ISIN: XS0460013971

Notice to Securityholders

This Notice is dated 8 March 2023 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 21 February 2023 respect of USD Express-Certificate issued by Deutsche Bank AG.

Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.

Further to its public offer of up to 500,000 Certificates to be issued by Deutsche Bank AG (the "Issuer") under its X-markets Programme (each a "Security" together the "Securities"), the Issuer will issue 6,590 Securities at an Issue Price of USD 100 per Certificate.

The Issue Date of the Note is 7 March 2023.

Application has been made for the Securities to be admitted to listing on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trading on the Euro-MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

8 March 2023

Deutsche Bank

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 07:31:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
