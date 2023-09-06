Programme

Up to 500,000 Certificates

WKN: DB2E5W

ISIN: XS0460040511

Notice to Securityholders

This Notice is dated 6 September 2023 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 22 August 2023 respect of USD Capital Protection- Certificate issued by Deutsche Bank AG.

Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.

Further to its public offer of up to 500,000 Certificates to be issued by Deutsche Bank AG (the "Issuer") under its X-markets Programme (each a "Security" together the "Securities"), the Issuer will issue 18,702 Securities at an Issue Price of USD 100.00 per Note.

The Issue Date of the Note is 5 September 2023.

Application has been made for the Securities to be admitted to listing on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trading on the Euro-MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

6 September 2023

Deutsche Bank