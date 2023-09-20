Programme
Up to 500,000 Certificates
WKN: DB2E51
ISIN: XS0460040941
Notice to Securityholders
This Notice is dated 20 September 2023 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 19 September 2023 in respect of USD Double Chance Certificate issued by Deutsche Bank AG.
Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.
Further to its public offer of up to 500,000 Certificates to be issued by Deutsche Bank AG (the "Issuer") under its X-markets Programme (each a "Security" together the "Securities"), the Issuer will issue 34,212 Securities at an Issue Price of USD 100.00 per Certificate.
The Issue Date of the Certificate is 19 September 2023.
Application has been made for the Securities to be admitted to listing on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trading on the Euro-MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
20 September 2023
Deutsche Bank
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 20 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2023 09:22:08 UTC.