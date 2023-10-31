Programme

Issue of up to 10,000 Deutsche Bank AG (DE) Fixed Coupon Callable Note 2027 V (corresponds to product no. 45 in the Securities Note for Notes) at EUR 5,000 each with an aggregate nominal amount of up to EUR 50,000,000, due October 2027 (the "Notes" or the "Securities") under its Programme for the Issuance of Certificates, Warrants and Notes

WKN: DB2FCE

ISIN: XS0460061608

Notice to Securityholders

This Notice is dated 27 October 2023 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 18 September 2023 in respect of the Issue of up to 10,000 Deutsche Bank AG (DE) Fixed Coupon Callable Note 2027 V (corresponds to product no. 45 in the Securities Note for Notes) at EUR 5,000 each with an aggregate nominal amount of up to EUR 50,000,000, due October 2027 (the "Notes" or the "Securities") under its Programme for the Issuance of Certificates, Warrants and Notes

Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.

Further to its public offer of the Issue of up to 10,000 Deutsche Bank AG (DE) Fixed Coupon Callable Note 2027 V (corresponds to product no. 45 in the Securities Note for Notes) at EUR 5,000 each with an aggregate nominal amount of up to EUR 50,000,000, due October 2027 (the "Notes" or the "Securities") under its Programme for the Issuance of Certificates, Warrants and Notes issued by Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt am Main (the "Issuer") under its X-markets Programme (each a "Security" together the "Securities"), the Issuer will issue EUR 13,045,000 at an Issue Price of 101.50% of the Nominal Amount (Nominal Amount being EUR 5,000 per Security).

The Issue Date of the Notes is 31 October 2023.

Application has been made to list the Securities on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trade them on the Regulated Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, which is a regulated market for the purposes of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended).

27 October 2023

