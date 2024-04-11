Programme

Up to USD 500,000,000 Fixed Rate Note

WKN: DB2FPD

ISIN: XS0460089526

Notice to Securityholders

This Notice is dated 11 April 2024 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 26 March 2024 respect of USD Fix Rate Note issued by Deutsche Bank AG.

Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.

Further to its public offer of up to USD 500,000,000 Fix Rate Note to be issued by Deutsche Bank AG (the "Issuer") under its X-markets Programme (each a "Security" together the "Securities"), the Issuer will issue USD 3,000,000 notional at an Issue Price of 100% per Note.

The Issue Date of the Note is 9 April 2024.

Application has been made for the Securities to be admitted to listing on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trading on the Euro-MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

11 April 2024

Deutsche Bank