Programme

Up to 500,000 Certificates

WKN: DB2FPH

ISIN: XS0460090029

Notice to Securityholders

This Notice is dated 17 April 2024 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 2 April 2024 respect of USD Capital Protection-CertificatePlus issued by Deutsche Bank AG.

Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.

Further to its public offer of up to 500,000 Certificates to be issued by Deutsche Bank AG (the "Issuer") under its X-markets Programme (each a "Security" together the "Securities"), the Issuer will issue 29,052 Securities at an Issue Price of USD 100.00 per Note.

The Issue Date of the Certificate is 16 April 2024.

Application has been made for the Securities to be admitted to listing on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trading on the Euro-MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

17 April 2024

Deutsche Bank