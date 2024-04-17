Programme
Up to 500,000 Certificates
WKN: DB2FPH
ISIN: XS0460090029
Notice to Securityholders
This Notice is dated 17 April 2024 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 2 April 2024 respect of USD Capital Protection-CertificatePlus issued by Deutsche Bank AG.
Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.
Further to its public offer of up to 500,000 Certificates to be issued by Deutsche Bank AG (the "Issuer") under its X-markets Programme (each a "Security" together the "Securities"), the Issuer will issue 29,052 Securities at an Issue Price of USD 100.00 per Note.
The Issue Date of the Certificate is 16 April 2024.
Application has been made for the Securities to be admitted to listing on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trading on the Euro-MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
17 April 2024
Deutsche Bank
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 17 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2024 08:17:01 UTC.