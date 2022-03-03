Log in
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate -  03/22 05:42:39 am
10.21 EUR   -1.70%
DEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS0459876123
PU
DEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS0459876552
PU
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Prices $125 Million Common Stock Offering
MT
Deutsche Bank : Public Offer - XS0459876123

03/03/2022 | 05:30am EST
Programme

Up to 500,000 Certificates

WKN: DB2D1V

ISIN: XS0459876123

Notice to Securityholders

This Notice is dated 2 March 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 15 February 2022 in respect of USD Drop- Back-Certificate issued by Deutsche Bank AG.

Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.

Further to its public offer of up to 500,000 Certificates to be issued by Deutsche Bank AG (the "Issuer") under its X-markets Programme (each a "Security" together the "Securities"), the Issuer will issue 5,747 Securities at an Issue Price of USD 100.00 per Certificate.

The Issue Date of the Certificate is 1 March 2022.

Application has been made for the Securities to be admitted to listing on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trading on the Euro-MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

2 March 2022

Deutsche Bank

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 10:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 25 148 M 27 895 M 27 895 M
Net income 2021 1 851 M 2 053 M 2 053 M
Net cash 2021 53 831 M 59 713 M 59 713 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 21 459 M 23 804 M 23 804 M
EV / Sales 2021 -1,29x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,45x
Nbr of Employees 82 969
Free-Float 93,8%
