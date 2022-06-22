Deutsche Bank : Public Offer - XS0459880406

Programme

Issue of up to 50,000 Single Underlying Autocallable Notes (corresponds to product no. N34 in the Securities Note) at USD 2,000 each with an aggregate nominal amount of up to USD 100,000,000 relating to MSCI World ESG Leaders 3% Decrement Index (the "Securities")

WKN: DB2D2B

ISIN: XS0459880406

Notice to Securityholders

This Notice is dated 20 June 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 11 May 2022 in respect of the Issue of up to 50,000 Single Underlying Autocallable Notes (corresponds to product no. N34 in the Securities Note) at USD 2,000 each with an aggregate nominal amount of up to USD 100,000,000 relating to MSCI World ESG Leaders 3% Decrement Index (the "Securities") issued by Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt am Main.

Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.

Further to its public offer of the Issue of up to 50,000 Single Underlying Autocallable Notes (corresponds to product no. N34 in the Securities Note) at USD 2,000 each with an aggregate nominal amount of up to USD 100,000,000 relating to MSCI World ESG Leaders 3% Decrement Index (the "Securities"), issued by Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt am Main (the "Issuer") under its X-markets Programme (each a "Security" together the "Securities"), the Issuer will issue USD 12,269,000 at an Issue Price of 100.00% of the Nominal Amount (Nominal Amount being USD 2,000 per Security).

The Issue Date of the Notes is 22 June 2022.

Application has been made to list the Securities on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trade them on the Regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, which is a regulated market for the purposes of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended).

20 June 2022

Deutsche Bank