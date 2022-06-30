Log in
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:47 2022-06-30 am EDT
8.249 EUR   -3.76%
8.249 EUR   -3.76%
04:22aDEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS0459895180
PU
04:22aDEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS0459895008
PU
04:02aDEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS0459895263
PU
Deutsche Bank : Public Offer - XS0459895180

06/30/2022 | 04:22am EDT
Programme

Up to 500,000 Certificates

WKN: DB2D4G

ISIN: XS0459895180

Notice to Securityholders

This Notice is dated 29 June 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 31 May 2022 in respect of USD Capital Protection-Certificate issued by Deutsche Bank AG.

Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.

Further to its public offer of up to 500,000 Certificates to be issued by Deutsche Bank AG (the "Issuer") under its X-markets Programme (each a "Security" together the "Securities"), the Issuer will issue 43,302 Securities at an Issue Price of USD 100.00 per Certificate.

The Issue Date of the Certificate is 28 June 2022.

Application has been made for the Securities to be admitted to listing on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trading on the Euro-MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

29 June 2022

Deutsche Bank

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 08:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
