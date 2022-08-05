Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:02 2022-08-05 am EDT
8.638 EUR   +0.14%
02:51aDEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS0459896311
PU
08/04Singapore Prices Inaugural Sovereign Green Bond
DJ
08/04Dana's Business Unable to Perform Under Current Macro, Industry Conditions, Deutsche Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank : Public Offer - XS0459896311

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Programme

Up to USD 500,000,000 Fixed Rate Green Note

WKN: DB2D4S

ISIN: XS0459896311

Notice to Securityholders

This Notice is dated 4 August 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 12 July 2022 respect of USD Fix Rate Green Note issued by Deutsche Bank AG.

Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.

Further to its public offer of up to USD 500,000,000 Fix Rate Green Note to be issued by Deutsche Bank AG (the "Issuer") under its X-markets Programme (each a "Security" together the "Securities"), the Issuer will issue USD 6,000,000 notional at an Issue Price of 100% per Note.

The Issue Date of the Note is 2 August 2022.

Application has been made for the Securities to be admitted to listing on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trading on the Euro-MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

4 August 2022

Deutsche Bank

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 26 167 M 26 769 M 26 769 M
Net income 2022 3 513 M 3 594 M 3 594 M
Net cash 2022 33 995 M 34 778 M 34 778 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,48x
Yield 2022 3,31%
Capitalization 17 535 M 17 939 M 17 939 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,49x
Nbr of Employees 82 915
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 8,63 €
Average target price 12,08 €
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-21.71%17 939
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.25%333 173
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.93%270 305
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.41%216 913
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.86%166 477
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.56%155 635