Deutsche Bank : Public Offer - XS0459896311

Programme

Up to USD 500,000,000 Fixed Rate Green Note

WKN: DB2D4S

ISIN: XS0459896311

Notice to Securityholders

This Notice is dated 4 August 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 12 July 2022 respect of USD Fix Rate Green Note issued by Deutsche Bank AG.

Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.

Further to its public offer of up to USD 500,000,000 Fix Rate Green Note to be issued by Deutsche Bank AG (the "Issuer") under its X-markets Programme (each a "Security" together the "Securities"), the Issuer will issue USD 6,000,000 notional at an Issue Price of 100% per Note.

The Issue Date of the Note is 2 August 2022.

Application has been made for the Securities to be admitted to listing on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trading on the Euro-MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

4 August 2022

Deutsche Bank