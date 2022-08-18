Deutsche Bank : Public Offer - XS0459896584

should be read in conjunction with the Final USD Capital Protection-Certificate issued

This Notice is dated 17 August 2022 and Terms dated 2 August 2022 in respect of by Deutsche Bank AG.

Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.

Further to its public offer of up to 500,000 Certificates to be issued by Deutsche Bank AG (the "Issuer") under its X-markets Programme (each a "Security" together the "Securities"), the Issuer will issue 37,614 Securities at an Issue Price of USD 100.00 per Certificate.

The Issue Date of the Certificate is 16 August 2022.

Application has been made for the Securities to be admitted to listing on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trading on the Euro-MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

17 August 2022

Deutsche Bank