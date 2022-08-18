Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:25 2022-08-18 am EDT
8.826 EUR   -0.34%
03:14aDEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS0459896584
PU
03:04aDEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS0459896667
PU
08/17U.S., European banks could lose over $5 bln from risky buyout loans
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank : Public Offer - XS0459896667

08/18/2022 | 03:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Programme

Up to 500,000 Certificates

WKN: DB2D4V

ISIN: XS0459896667

Notice to Securityholders

This Notice is dated 17 August 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 2 August 2022 in respect of USD Express-Certificate issued by Deutsche Bank AG.

Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.

Further to its public offer of up to 500,000 Certificates to be issued by Deutsche Bank AG (the "Issuer") under its X-markets Programme (each a "Security" together the "Securities"), the Issuer will issue 6,896 Securities at an Issue Price of USD 100.00 per Certificate.

The Issue Date of the Certificate is 16 August 2022.

Application has been made for the Securities to be admitted to listing on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trading on the Euro-MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

17 August 2022

Deutsche Bank

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 07:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
03:14aDEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS0459896584
PU
03:04aDEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS0459896667
PU
08/17U.S., European banks could lose over $5 bln from risky buyout loans
RE
08/17U.S., European banks could lose over $5 bln from risky buyout loans
RE
08/17Deutsche Bank Notes Bank of Canada Governor Comment on July's CPI
MT
08/17Deutsche Says UK July CPI Beat Reinforces Bank of England Case for 'Acting Forcefully'
MT
08/17ECB steps in as banks dip toes in crypto pool
RE
08/17Analysis-U.S., European banks could lose over $5 billion from risky buyout loans
RE
08/17Factbox-U.S., European banks could lose over $5 billion from risky buyout loans
RE
08/17GSK Says First US Plaintiff to Drop Zantac Case
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 26 267 M 26 713 M 26 713 M
Net income 2022 3 515 M 3 575 M 3 575 M
Net cash 2022 33 995 M 34 573 M 34 573 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,39x
Yield 2022 3,43%
Capitalization 18 003 M 18 308 M 18 308 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,48x
Nbr of Employees 82 915
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 8,86 €
Average target price 12,04 €
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-19.62%18 308
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.58%362 554
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.16%294 411
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.50%217 037
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.83%174 708
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.26%157 972