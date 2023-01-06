Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:31 2023-01-06 am EST
11.49 EUR   -0.08%
04:24aCredit Suisse cuts Next to 'underperform'
AN
04:21aDeutsche Bank : Public Offer - XS0459908181
PU
02:57aTake Five: Welcome to 2023
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank : Public Offer - XS0459908181

01/06/2023 | 04:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Programme

Up to USD 500,000,000 Fixed Rate Green Note

WKN: DB2EMG

ISIN: XS0459908181

Notice to Securityholders

This Notice is dated 5 January 2023 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 6 December 2022 respect of USD Fix Rate Green Note issued by Deutsche Bank AG.

Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.

Further to its public offer of up to USD 500,000,000 Fix Rate Green Note to be issued by Deutsche Bank AG (the "Issuer") under its X-markets Programme (each a "Security" together the "Securities"), the Issuer will issue USD 14,000,000 notional at an Issue Price of 100% per Note.

The Issue Date of the Note is 3 January 2023.

Application has been made for the Securities to be admitted to listing on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trading on the Euro-MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

5 January 2023

Deutsche Bank

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 09:20:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
04:24aCredit Suisse cuts Next to 'underperform'
AN
04:21aDeutsche Bank : Public Offer - XS0459908181
PU
02:57aTake Five: Welcome to 2023
RE
02:53aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
01/05Retailers' Mixed Holiday Season Mostly Met In-Line Expectations, Deutsche Bank Says
MT
01/05DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
01/05Deutsche Bank names ex-Morgan Stanley executive Heaney as U.S. chairman
RE
01/05FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% Thursday Amid Retailers Rally
DJ
01/05Egypt's currency weakens more in wake of latest devaluation
RE
01/05Investors bid sayonara to sub-zero yields as Japan's bonds turn positive
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 27 029 M 28 452 M 28 452 M
Net income 2022 3 923 M 4 130 M 4 130 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,16x
Yield 2022 2,65%
Capitalization 23 416 M 24 648 M 24 648 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 84 556
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 11,49 €
Average target price 12,83 €
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG8.56%24 648
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.70%397 009
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.87%273 324
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.99%215 696
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.29%161 641
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.05%161 543