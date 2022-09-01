Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:03 2022-09-01 am EDT
8.213 EUR   -1.32%
05:31aDEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS0459908777
PU
05:31aDEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS0459919204
PU
01:51aIndia cbank may slow rate hike pace on growth concerns -Deutsche Bank
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank : Public Offer - XS0459908777

09/01/2022 | 05:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Programme

Up to 500,000 Certificates

WKN: DB2EML

ISIN: XS0459908777

Notice to Securityholders

This Notice is dated 31 August 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 16 August 2022 in respect of USD Capital Protection-Certificate issued by Deutsche Bank AG.

Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.

Further to its public offer of up to 500,000 Certificates to be issued by Deutsche Bank AG (the "Issuer") under its X-markets Programme (each a "Security" together the "Securities"), the Issuer will issue 46,621 Securities at an Issue Price of USD 100.00 per Certificate.

The Issue Date of the Certificate is 30 August 2022.

Application has been made for the Securities to be admitted to listing on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trading on the Euro-MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

31 August 2022

Deutsche Bank

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 09:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
05:31aDEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS0459908777
PU
05:31aDEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS0459919204
PU
01:51aIndia cbank may slow rate hike pace on growth concerns -Deutsche Bank
RE
08/30Catalent Fiscal 2023 Outlook 'Eliminates' Risk From Potential COVID-Related Volume Drop..
MT
08/30Deutsche Bank announces tender offer for five series of senior non-preferred bonds
RE
08/30DEUTSCHE BANK : announces public tender offer for five series of its senior non-preferred ..
PU
08/29Deutsche Bank appoints Matthew Raskin as head of U.S. rates research - memo
RE
08/29Deutsche Bank on Latin America Currencies
MT
08/29Deutsche Boerse Appoints Chief Compliance Officer
MT
08/29NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Powell's -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 26 291 M 26 479 M 26 479 M
Net income 2022 3 524 M 3 549 M 3 549 M
Net cash 2022 33 995 M 34 238 M 34 238 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,06x
Yield 2022 3,64%
Capitalization 16 919 M 17 040 M 17 040 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,52x
Nbr of Employees 82 915
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 8,32 €
Average target price 12,11 €
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-24.46%17 040
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.18%333 521
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.45%270 064
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-9.09%215 622
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.90%165 794
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.81%156 852