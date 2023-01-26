Deutsche Bank : Public Offer XS0459910245

Programme

Up to USD 500,000,000 Fix to Floating Note

WKN: DB2ENA

ISIN: XS0459910245

Notice to Securityholders

This Notice is dated 25 January 2023 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 10 January 2023 respect of USD Fix to Floating Note issued by Deutsche Bank AG.

Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.

Further to its public offer of up to USD 500,000,000 Fix to Floating Note to be issued by Deutsche Bank AG (the "Issuer") under its X-markets Programme (each a "Security" together the "Securities"), the Issuer will issue USD 3,900,000 notional at an Issue Price of 100% per Note.

The Issue Date of the Note is 24 January 2023.

Application has been made for the Securities to be admitted to listing on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trading on the Euro-MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

25 January 2023

Deutsche Bank