  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:47:15 2023-01-26 am EST
12.04 EUR   +1.07%
Deutsche Bank : Public Offer XS0459910245

01/26/2023 | 05:03am EST
Programme

Up to USD 500,000,000 Fix to Floating Note

WKN: DB2ENA

ISIN: XS0459910245

Notice to Securityholders

This Notice is dated 25 January 2023 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 10 January 2023 respect of USD Fix to Floating Note issued by Deutsche Bank AG.

Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.

Further to its public offer of up to USD 500,000,000 Fix to Floating Note to be issued by Deutsche Bank AG (the "Issuer") under its X-markets Programme (each a "Security" together the "Securities"), the Issuer will issue USD 3,900,000 notional at an Issue Price of 100% per Note.

The Issue Date of the Note is 24 January 2023.

Application has been made for the Securities to be admitted to listing on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trading on the Euro-MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

25 January 2023

Deutsche Bank

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 10:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 27 059 M 29 473 M 29 473 M
Net income 2022 4 028 M 4 388 M 4 388 M
Net cash 2022 38 370 M 41 793 M 41 793 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,24x
Yield 2022 2,55%
Capitalization 24 271 M 26 436 M 26 436 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,39x
Nbr of Employees 84 556
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 11,91 €
Average target price 13,24 €
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG12.52%26 436
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.24%408 067
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION5.28%278 848
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%218 891
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.10%173 825
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 448