  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:23 2022-09-16 am EDT
9.091 EUR   -1.53%
05:00aDEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS0459913421
PU
12:34aWolters Kluwer Prices $500 Million Eurobond Due 2026
MT
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Deutsche Bank : Public Offer - XS0459913421

09/16/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Programme

Up to USD 500,000,000 Fixed Rate Green Note

WKN: DB2EPC

ISIN: XS0459913421

Notice to Securityholders

This Notice is dated 15 September 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 30 August 2022 respect of USD Fix Rate Green Note issued by Deutsche Bank AG.

Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.

Further to its public offer of up to USD 500,000,000 Fix Rate Green Note to be issued by Deutsche Bank AG (the "Issuer") under its X-markets Programme (each a "Security" together the "Securities"), the Issuer will issue USD 6,500,000 notional at an Issue Price of 100% per Note.

The Issue Date of the Note is 13 September 2022.

Application has been made for the Securities to be admitted to listing on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trading on the Euro-MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

15 September 2022

Deutsche Bank

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 08:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
