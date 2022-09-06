Log in
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:20 2022-09-06 am EDT
8.392 EUR   +2.58%
03:00aDEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS0459923578
PU
02:03aAnalysis-Big rate hike won't save euro as energy shock deepens
RE
01:10aMARKETMIND : In Thatcher's vein, Truss is not for turning
RE
Deutsche Bank : Public Offer - XS0459923578

09/06/2022 | 03:00am EDT
Programme

Up to USD 500,000,000 Fixed Rate Green Note

WKN: DB2ESC

ISIN: XS0459923578

Notice to Securityholders

This Notice is dated 2 September 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 16 August 2022 respect of USD Fix Rate Green Note issued by Deutsche Bank AG.

Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.

Further to its public offer of up to USD 500,000,000 Fix Rate Green Note to be issued by Deutsche Bank AG (the "Issuer") under its X-markets Programme (each a "Security" together the "Securities"), the Issuer will issue USD 7,600,000 notional at an Issue Price of 100% per Note.

The Issue Date of the Note is 30 August 2022.

Application has been made for the Securities to be admitted to listing on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trading on the Euro-MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

2 September 2022

Deutsche Bank

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 06:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
