    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:28 2022-11-17 am EST
10.16 EUR   +0.23%
Deutsche Bank : Public Offer - XS0459925789
PU
Air France-KLM Raises $317 Million Via Bond Offering
MT
U.S. dollar has peaked due to softer inflation, jobs -Barclays, Deutsche
RE
Deutsche Bank : Public Offer - XS0459925789

11/17/2022 | 03:19am EST
Programme

Up to 500,000 Certificates

WKN: DB2ESY

ISIN: XS0459925789

Notice to Securityholders

This Notice is dated 16 November 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 1 November 2022 in respect of USD Capital Protection-CertificatePlus issued by Deutsche Bank AG.

Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.

Further to its public offer of up to 500,000 Certificates to be issued by Deutsche Bank AG (the "Issuer") under its X-markets Programme (each a "Security" together the "Securities"), the Issuer will issue 26,641 Securities at an Issue Price of USD 100.00 per Certificate.

The Issue Date of the Certificate is 15 November 2022.

Application has been made for the Securities to be admitted to listing on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trading on the Euro-MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

16 November 2022

Deutsche Bank

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 08:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 26 856 M 27 937 M 27 937 M
Net income 2022 3 860 M 4 016 M 4 016 M
Net cash 2022 38 370 M 39 915 M 39 915 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,58x
Yield 2022 3,00%
Capitalization 20 645 M 21 476 M 21 476 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,53x
Nbr of Employees 84 556
Free-Float 92,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 10,13 €
Average target price 12,58 €
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-8.02%21 476
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.05%390 468
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.03%299 718
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.23%199 687
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.69%176 083
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.81%148 601