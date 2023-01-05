Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:17 2023-01-05 am EST
11.51 EUR   -1.59%
02:58aDeutsche Bank : Public Offer - XS0459926837
PU
01/04Rising construction interest rates spur demand for home savings contracts
DP
01/04Austria Issues EUR5 Billion in New 10-Year Government Bond -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank : Public Offer - XS0459926837

01/05/2023 | 02:58am EST
Programme

Up to 500,000 Certificates

WKN: DB2ETJ

ISIN: XS0459926837

Notice to Securityholders

This Notice is dated 4 January 2023 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 6 December 2022 in respect of USD Double Chance Certificate issued by Deutsche Bank AG.

Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.

Further to its public offer of up to 500,000 Certificates to be issued by Deutsche Bank AG (the "Issuer") under its X-markets Programme (each a "Security" together the "Securities"), the Issuer will issue 65,053 Securities at an Issue Price of USD 100.00 per Certificate.

The Issue Date of the Certificate is 3 January 2023.

Application has been made for the Securities to be admitted to listing on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trading on the Euro-MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

4 January 2023

Deutsche Bank

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 07:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Financials
Sales 2022 27 001 M 28 639 M 28 639 M
Net income 2022 3 943 M 4 182 M 4 182 M
Net cash 2022 38 370 M 40 698 M 40 698 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,31x
Yield 2022 2,60%
Capitalization 23 831 M 25 277 M 25 277 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,41x
Nbr of Employees 84 556
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 11,70 €
Average target price 12,83 €
Spread / Average Target 9,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Vice Chairman & Co-President
James von Moltke Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Rijn Wynaendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG10.48%25 277
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.76%400 030
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.08%273 886
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%216 519
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.21%162 517
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 655