    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:20 2022-12-09 am EST
10.04 EUR   +0.19%
Deutsche Bank : Public Offer - XS0460006173
PU
Credit Suisse Underwriters Gain Takeover Exemption in Planned Capital Raise
MT
Calling peak inflation: Five questions for the ECB
RE
Deutsche Bank : Public Offer - XS0460006173

12/09/2022 | 04:13am EST
Programme

Up to USD 500,000,000 Fixed Rate Green Note

WKN: DB2EUD

ISIN: XS0460006173

Notice to Securityholders

This Notice is dated 8 December 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 11 October 2022 respect of USD Fix Rate Green Note issued by Deutsche Bank AG.

Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.

Further to its public offer of up to USD 500,000,000 Fix Rate Green Note to be issued by Deutsche Bank AG (the "Issuer") under its X-markets Programme (each a "Security" together the "Securities"), the Issuer will issue USD 16,400,000 notional at an Issue Price of 100% per Note.

The Issue Date of the Note is 6 December 2022.

Application has been made for the Securities to be admitted to listing on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trading on the Euro-MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

8 December 2022

Deutsche Bank

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 09:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
