Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank : Public Offer - XS2011173726

03/30/2022 | 03:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Programme

Issue of up to 100,000 Single Underlying Autocallable Notes (corresponds to product no. N34 in the Securities Note) at EUR 1,000 each with an aggregate nominal amount of up to EUR 100,000,000 relating to EURO iSTOXX 50 Fut.

Roll TR Decrement 3% Index (the "Securities")

WKN: DC5PUE

ISIN: XS2011173726

Notice to Securityholders

This Notice is dated 29 March 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 08 February 2022 in respect of the Issue of up to 100,000 Single Underlying Autocallable Notes (corresponds to product no. N34 in the Securities Note) at EUR 1,000 each with an aggregate nominal amount of up to EUR 100,000,000 relating to EURO iSTOXX 50 Fut. Roll TR Decrement 3% Index (the "Securities") issued by Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt am Main.

Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.

Further to its public offer of the Issue of up to 100,000 Single Underlying Autocallable Notes (corresponds to product no. N34 in the Securities Note) at EUR 1,000 each with an aggregate nominal amount of up to EUR 100,000,000 relating to EURO iSTOXX 50 Fut. Roll TR Decrement 3% Index (the "Securities"), issued by Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt am Main (the "Issuer") under its X-markets Programme (each a "Security" together the "Securities"), the Issuer will issue EUR 51,401,000 at an Issue Price of 100.00% of the Nominal Amount (Nominal Amount being EUR 1,000 per Security).

The Issue Date of the Notes is 30 March 2022.

Application has been made to list the Securities on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trade them on the Regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, which is a regulated market for the purposes of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended).

29 March 2022

Deutsche Bank

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 07:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE BANK AG
03:35aDEUTSCHE BANK : Public Offer - XS2011173726
PU
03/29Germany's Deutsche Bank Faces $3 Million Fine In Spain Over 'Very Serious' Infraction
MT
03/29Deutsche Bank Says UK Finance Minister's Work Remains Unfinished Heading into Fall Budg..
MT
03/29CVS Health Shares Drop After Deutsche Bank Downgrade
MT
03/29Spain fines Deutsche Bank $3.3 million for 'very serious' infringement
RE
03/29Deutsche Bank Ordered to Pay $3.3 Million by Spain for Not Disclosing Higher Spreads on..
MT
03/29Barclays picks Graham Warner as Americas head of International Corporate Banking
RE
03/29Deutsche Bank Fined by Spanish Watchdog Over Repurchase of Products
DJ
03/29Deutsche Bank Says Weekly Rail Volumes Down 2.2% Year Over Year
MT
03/29French sportswear retailer Decathlon suspends activities in Russia
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 069 M 27 826 M 27 826 M
Net income 2022 3 083 M 3 422 M 3 422 M
Net cash 2022 57 499 M 63 824 M 63 824 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,67x
Yield 2022 2,67%
Capitalization 24 611 M 27 318 M 27 318 M
EV / Sales 2022 -1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 -1,63x
Nbr of Employees 82 969
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 11,97 €
Average target price 12,70 €
Spread / Average Target 6,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Sewing Chief Credit Officer
Karl von Rohr Head-Human Resources
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Leukert Chief Technology, Data & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG8.62%27 318
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.04%416 878
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.36%350 337
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.54%196 162
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.48%186 007