Deutsche Bank : Q4/FY 2020 results Presentation

Return to post-tax profit despite challenges faced in 2020
Core Bank profit growth more than offset transformation effects and elevated provisions for credit losses
Execution discipline demonstrated through 6 quarters of successful transformation
Refocused strategy driving visible franchise improvements and revenue growth
Proven risk management capabilities through the pandemic with ongoing investments in controls
Strong balance sheet well positioned to support clients and self-fund remainder of transformation
Delivered on all milestones in 2020
Adjusted costs(1)
Provision for credit losses (in bps of average loans)
Leverage ratio(2)
CET 1 ratio(3)
Capital Release Unit risk weighted assets
Sustainable financing and investing volumes
2020 milestones
2020
€ 19.5bn
€ 19.5bn
35 - 45bps
41bps
4.5%4.7%
~13.0%13.6%
€ 38bn
€ 34bn
>€ 20bn
>€ 40bn
Excluding transformation charges of € 490m and expenses of € 360m incurred in 2020 eligible for reimbursement related to Prime Finance. 2020 reported noninterest expenses: € 21.2bn,
2020 reported Adjusted costs: € 20.4bn. Detailed on slide 32
2020 leverage exposure excludes certain central bank balances following the implementation of the CRR Quick Fix
Throughout this presentation CET1 ratio includes effects resulting from IFRS9 transitional arrangements which we applied from 30 June 2020. Detailed in the Financial Data Supplement
Disciplined delivery of transformation agenda
Key achievements in Q4 2020
Signed and closed sale of Postbank Systems
Signed multi-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud
Concluded balance of interest agreements with workers council in Germany
Extended insurance partnerships with Talanx and Zurich Insurance
Created German Business Banking unit
Transformation delivery in 2020
>100%
Achieved targeted cost savings from
core transformation initiatives
>300 Key milestones achieved
>60
Key core transformation initiatives in
progress(1)
85% of transformation related effects taken
Key deliverable portfolio and associated indicators / benefits will change as key deliverables are completed and / or new ones on-boarded. All benefits validated against books and records
Refocused strategy driving franchise improvements in 2020
Corporate Bank
€ 78bn deposits under charging agreements
20% growth in payment volumes(1)
Grew Asia Pacific revenues 4%(2)
Private Bank
~€ 100m incremental repricing revenues
Grew net new client loans by € 13bn
Net inflows in investment products of € 16bn with € 5bn of deposit conversion
With FinTech, platform and e-commerce clients
FX adjusted
Source: Dealogic
Investment Bank
Double digit FIC revenue growth in all four quarters
O&A revenues outperformed fee pool growth in all four quarters(3)
31% revenue growth with top 100 institutional clients
Asset Management
€ 30bn net inflows, ~30% in ESG assets
At € 793bn, AuM reached record highs for
DWS
Stable management fees despite market volatility and industry wide margin pressure
Growing revenues under refocused strategy
Core Bank revenues(1) excluding specific items(2), in € bn
Group
23.2
24.0
24.2
22.86%
5.2
Corporate 5.2 Bank
Investment
9.3
Bank
7.0
Private
8.1
8.1
Bank
Asset
Management
2.3
2.2
2019
2020
~0.4%
CAGR
~24.4
2022 Group revenue plan as of 9 December 2020
Note: Throughout this presentation totals may not sum due to rounding differences. From 1 Jan 2020 financials have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as endorsed by the EU
Corporate & Other revenues (FY 2019: € 147m, FY 2020: € (530)m) are not shown on this chart but are included in Core Bank totals
Detailed on slide 32
Cost discipline continues for the 12th consecutive quarter
Adjusted cost excluding transformation charges, in € bn
Adjusted cost ex transformation charges(1)
Bank levies
Prime Finance(2)
Prime Finance(2)
0.7
0.6
0.5
0.1
5.7
5.6
5.5
5.4
5.3
5.3
5.2
5.0
4.9
4.7
4.7
4.6
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q3
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q2
Q4
0.1
(9)%
0.4
21.5
19.5
2019
2020
2018
2019
2020
Adjusted costs excluding bank levies and transformation charges related to the strategic announcement on 7 July 2019. No transformation charges in 2018. Detailed on slides 31 and 32. Q4 2020 reported noninterest expenses: € 5.0bn
Expenses eligible for reimbursement related to Prime Finance. Detailed on slide 27
Strategic transformation drives growth and higher profitability
In € bn, unless stated otherwise
Operating leverage(1)
Adjusted profit (loss) before tax (PBT)(2)
Group
Group Core Bankreported(2.6)1.0
PBT
12%
11%
4.2
Core Bank
52%
3%
2.7
Capital
(2.4)
(2.0)
Release
Unit
(1)%
2019
2020
2019
2020
Year on year change in % of revenues excluding specific items less year on year change in % of adjusted costs excluding transformation charges. Detailed on slide 35
Detailed on slide 34
Maintained strong balance sheet
2019
2020
Common Equity Tier 1
13.6%
13.6%
capital ratio
Liquidity reserves
€ 222bn
€ 243bn
Liquidity Coverage Ratio
141%
145%
Provision for credit losses
17bps
41bps
as a % of average loans
Maximum Distributable Amount of 10.4%
~315bps above regulatory
requirements(1)
Improved quality and cost of
funding base
66bn above regulatory requirements
Reflects strong portfolio
performance through pandemic
Outlook
Robust revenue momentum: Remain confident in the growth path to 2022
Continued cost focus: 2021 cost plans reflect incremental investments consistent with our 2022 targets
Disciplined risk management: Provision for credit losses to remain above pre-COVID levels, but below 2020
Robust balance sheet: Committed to maintaining CET1 ratio above 12.5%
Execution commitment: Working towards 8% group return on tangible equity target in 2022
Shareholder focus: € 5bn of capital for distribution to shareholders from 2022
Q4 and FY 2020 Group financial highlights
In € m, unless stated otherwise
Change in %
Change in %
Q4 2020
vs. Q4 2019
FY 2020
vs. FY 2019
Revenues
Revenues
5,453
2
24,028
4
Revenues ex specific items(1)
5,520
4
23,998
4
Costs
Noninterest expenses
5,027
(21)
21,216
(15)
Adjusted costs ex transformation charges(2)
4,689
(8)
19,880
(8)
Profit (loss) before tax
175
n.m.
1,021
n.m.
Profitability
Adjusted profit (loss) before tax (3)
621
n.m.
2,169
n.m.
Profit (loss)
189
n.m.
624
n.m.
RoTE (%)(4)
0.4
13.0
ppt
0.2
11.1
ppt
Risk and
Provision for credit losses as a % of avg. loans (in bps)(5)
23
0
bps
41
24
bps
CET1 ratio (%)
13.6
(4)bps
13.6
(4)bps
Capital
Leverage ratio (%, fully loaded)(6)
4.7
51bps
4.7
51bps
Per share
Diluted earnings per share (in €)
0.07
n.m.
0.07
n.m.
metrics
Tangible book value per share (in €)
23.19
(1)
23.19
(1)
Specific items detailed on slides 31 and 32
Transformation charges of € 207m in Q4 2020, € 608m in Q4 2019, € 490m in FY 2020 and € 1,145m in FY 2019. Detailed on slides 31 and 32
Adjusted profit (loss) before tax detailed on slide 34
Throughout this presentation post-tax return on average tangible shareholders' equity is calculated on net income after AT1 coupons. Average tangible shareholders' equity Q4 2020: € 48.9bn, Q4 2019: € 50.8bn, FY 2020: € 49.2bn and FY 2019: € 52.6bn
Q4 2020 provision for credit losses annualized as % of average loans gross of allowances for loan losses (€ 431bn for Q4 2020 and € 438bn for FY 2020)
Q4 2020 leverage exposure excludes certain central bank balances after the implementation of the CRR Quick Fix. Including these balances Q4 2020 leverage ratio would have been 4.3%
Adjusted costs
In € m
Prime Finance(1)
Q4 2020 year on year comments
(8)%
- Reductions in all cost
5,102
4,896
102
4,689
207
categories
(201)
(68)
(8)
- Lower compensation and
(136)
81
4,999
4,608
benefits primarily reflect
workforce reductions
- IT costs decreased mainly
Q4 2019 ex.
Compensation
Information
Professional
Other &
Q4 2020 ex. Transformation
Q4 2020
due to lower software
amortization and a reduction
transformation
and
Technology
services
bank levies
transformation
charges(3)
charges
benefits(2)
charges
of IT service expenses
(8)%
- Decrease in professional
21,616
service fees mainly
102
19,880
20,370
reflecting a reduction in
(720)
490
non-IT external workforce
(430)
(166)
(420)
360
expenses and legal fees
21,514
19,520
- Further reductions across
other cost categories such
as travel and marketing
FY 2019 ex.
Compensation
Information
Professional
Other &
FY 2020 ex. Transformation
FY 2020
expenses
transformation
and
Technology
services
bank levies
transformation
charges(3)
charges
benefits(2)
charges
Note: Adjusted costs detailed on slide 33
Expenses eligible for reimbursement related to Prime Finance. Detailed on slide 27
Excludes severance of € 69m in Q4 2020, € 86m in Q4 2019, € 203m in FY 2020 and € 162m in FY 2019, as this is excluded from adjusted costs as detailed on slide 27
FY provisions at 41bps, impacted by COVID-19, in line with our April guidance of 35-45 bps of loans
Q4 provisions slightly below the previous quarter and remain elevated compared to pre COVID-19 levels
Stage 3 provisions declined modestly in the quarter but remained elevated in particular in the Investment Bank
YoY increase in Private Bank provisions partly due to € 160m net impact of portfolio sales and methodology changes(1)
Positive macroeconomic outlook driving releases in COVID-19 Stage 1+2 related provisions
Management overlays retained, catering for uncertainties in outlook
Capital ratios
Movements in basis points, period end
CET1 ratio
13.3%
0
60
13.6%
- CET1 capital ratio increased by 31bps in the quarter
- 33bps net improvement from regulatory changes,
(28)
notably from CRR2 changes regarding the treatment of
software assets (43bps)
- 20bps improvement from RWA reduction in CRU
- (22)bps from Core Bank RWA growth and other
movements
Q3 2020
FX Effect
RWA
Capital
Q4 2020
- € 4bn of regulatory RWA inflation shifted from Q4 2020 to H1
2021 increasing 2021 RWA inflation to ~€ 20bn; most of which
change
change
is expected in H1 2021
Leverage ratio, fully loaded
18
4.7%
- Leverage ratio increased by 24bps in the quarter
4.4%
3
3
- 18bps from positive CET1 capital effects
- 3bps from seasonal decrease in trading activity
- 3bps from FX translation effects
- Pro-forma leverage ratio 4.3% including certain central bank
balances(1)
Q3 2020
FX Effect
Leverage
Capital
Q4 2020
Exposure
change
change
(1) Q4 2020 leverage exposure excludes € 85bn of certain central bank balances in line with the ECB's corresponding decision for Euro Area banks under its supervision dated 17 September 2020
Segment results
Corporate Bank
In € m, unless stated otherwise
Change in
Change in
% vs.
% vs.
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
FY 2020
FY 2019
FY 2020 year on year comments
Revenues
Revenues
1,230
(4)
5,145
(2)
-
Revenues ex specific items
Revenues ex specific items(1)
1,246
(3)
5,161
(2)
2% lower, flat excluding FX
translation effects
Noninterest expenses
995
(24)
4,218
(13)
-
Interest rate headwinds
Costs
partially offset by deposit
of which: Adjusted costs ex
958
(6)
3,982
(2)
repricing, balance sheet
transformation charges(2)
management initiatives and
Profit (loss) before tax
162
n.m.
561
n.m.
episodic items
-
Adjusted costs ex
Profitability
Adjusted profit (loss) before tax(3)
211
36
714
(20)
transformation charges lower
RoTE (%)(4)
4.3
8.6ppt
3.6
3.5ppt
from non compensation cost
initiatives, headcount
Loans(5)
114
(4)
114
(4)
reductions and FX translation
Balance
benefits
Deposits
253
(4)
253
(4)
-
Loan volume slightly lower,
sheet (€ bn)
essentially flat FX adjusted
Leverage exposure
274
1
274
1
-
Deposits slightly lower
Risk weighted assets (€ bn)
57
(3)
57
(3)
reflecting management
actions
Risk
Provision for credit losses as a %
26
(9)bps
31
7bps
- Higher credit loss provisions
mainly driven by idiosyncratic
of average loans (in bps)(6)
events
Specific items detailed on slides 31 and 32
Transformation charges of € 15m for Q4 2020, € 154m for Q4 2019, € 59m for FY 2020 and € 160m for FY 2019
Detailed on slide 34
Post-taxreturn on average tangible shareholders' equity applying a 28% tax rate. Allocated average tangible shareholders' equity Q4 2020: € 9.2bn, Q4 2019: € 9.4bn, FY 2020: € 9.3bn and
FY 2019: € 9.7bn
Loans gross of allowances for loan losses
Q4 2020 provision for credit losses annualized as % of average loans (gross of allowances for loan losses)
Q4 2020 Corporate Bank revenue performance
In € m
X%
Excluding specific items(1)
Change vs. Q4 2019 Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019 comments
Global Transaction Banking
871
(6)%
(6)%
Commercial Banking
359
1%
6%
Corporate Bank
1,230
(4)%
(3)%
Global Transaction Banking (ex FX translation effects):
Global Transaction Banking 3% lower
Cash Management essentially flat, as interest rate headwinds offset by deposit charging and balance sheet management initiatives
Trade Finance and Lending essentially flat with solid performance in Lending particularly in Germany and EMEA
Securities Services and Trust and Agency Services revenues declined as a result of interest rate reductions in key markets
Commercial Banking:
Revenues include € 16m negative impact related to the sale of Postbank Systems
Commercial Banking excluding specific items 6% higher, supported by the roll- out of deposit repricing and benefitting from net movements in episodic items
Specific items detailed on slides 31 and 32
Investment Bank
In € m, unless stated otherwise
Change in
Change in
% vs.
% vs.
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
FY 2020
FY 2019
FY 2020 year on year comments
Revenues
Revenues
1,888
24
9,283
32
-
Significantly higher revenues
Revenues ex specific items(1)
1,910
28
9,255
32
driven by strong market activity,
strong client engagement and
Noninterest expenses
1,255
(19)
5,413
(15)
strategic transformation
Costs
-
Adjusted costs ex
of which: Adjusted costs ex
1,206
(9)
5,284
(9)
transformation were lower
transformation charges(2)
driven by lower allocations,
Profit (loss) before tax
596
n.m.
3,171
n.m.
disciplined expense
management
Profitability
Adjusted profit (loss) before tax(3)
646
n.m.
3,252
n.m.
-
Lower loan balances driven by
disciplined risk management
RoTE (%)(4)
7.0
8.4ppt
9.7
8.6ppt
and targeted deployment
Balance
Loans(5)
69
(8)
69
(8)
-
Leverage increase reflecting
client activity in FIC
sheet (€ bn)
Leverage exposure
476
10
476
10
-
RWA increase reflects
regulatory inflation and
Risk weighted assets (€ bn)
128
10
128
10
increased client activity
-
Significantly higher provision
Risk
Provision for credit losses as a %
17
(4)bps
89
74bps
for credit losses primarily driven
by COVID-19 related
of average loans (in bps)(6)
impairments
Specific items detailed on slides 31 and 32
Transformation charges of € 22m for Q4 2020, € 134m for Q4 2019, € 84m for FY 2020 and € 211m for FY 2019
Detailed on slide 34
Post-taxreturn on average tangible shareholders' equity applying a 28% tax rate. Allocated average tangible shareholders' equity Q4 2020: € 22.1bn, Q4 2019: € 21.3bn, FY 2020: € 21.8bn
and FY 2019: € 21.2bn
Loans gross of allowances for loan losses
Q4 2020 provision for credit losses annualized as % of average loans (gross of allowances for loan losses)
Q4 2020 Investment Bank revenue performance
In € m
X%
Excluding specific items(1)
Change vs. Q4 2019
Fixed Income, Currency
Sales & Trading
1,382
17%
21%
Origination & Advisory
532
52%
52%
Other(26)
Investment Bank
1,888
24%
28%
Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019 comments
Fixed Income, Currency Sales & Trading:
Significantly higher revenues in Credit from strong client engagement and constructive market conditions
Higher FX and Emerging market revenues driven by increased volatility and strength in macro flow across regions
Rates revenues ex specific items were essentially flat
Financing revenues were essentially flat excluding the impact of FX translation
Origination & Advisory:
Higher Debt Origination revenues driven by increased activity and market share gains in Investment Grade debt
Equity Origination revenues significantly higher driven by record Special Purpose Acquisition Company activity
Significantly higher Advisory revenues driven by increased activity, mainly in
EMEA
Specific items detailed on slides 31 and 32
Deutsche Bank
Q4 2020 results
18
Investor Relations
4 February 2021
Private Bank
In € m, unless stated otherwise
Change in
Change in
Q4 2020
% vs.
FY 2020
% vs.
Q4 2019
FY 2019
FY 2020 year on year comments
Revenues
Revenues
1,982
(1)
8,126
(1)
-
Results included € 642m
Revenues ex specific items(1)
2,005
1.
8,100
(0)
-
transformation-related effects
Revenues excluding specific
Noninterest expenses
1,800
(16)
7,539
(7)
items flat as continued strong
Costs
business growth offset
of which: Adjusted costs ex
1,612
(10)
6,813
(6)
headwinds from deposit
transformation charges(2)
margin compression and
Profit (loss) before tax
9
n.m.
(124)
(56)
COVID-19
-
Adjusted costs ex
Profitability
Adjusted profit (loss) before tax(3)
216
n.m.
493
(3)
transformation charges
RoTE (%)(4)
(0.5)
7.6ppt
(1.6)
1.0ppt
declined on execution of cost
reduction initiatives including
Loans(5)
237
5
237
5
workforce reductions
Business
-
Net inflows of € 16bn in
volume
Deposits
301
5
301
5
investment products and
(€ bn)
Assets under Management(6)
493
2
493
2
€ 13bn of net new client loans
-
Provisions for credit losses
Risk weighted assets (€ bn)
77
4
77
4
impacted by COVID-19; prior
Risk
year benefited from higher
Provision for credit losses as a %
29
8bps
31
15bps
portfolio sales and
methodology changes
of average loans (in bps)(7)
Specific items detailed on slides 31 and 32
Transformation charges of € 49m for Q4 2020, € 173m for Q4 2019, € 122m for FY 2020 and € 190m for FY 2019
Detailed on slide 34
Post-taxreturn on average tangible shareholders' equity applying a 28% tax rate. Allocated average tangible shareholders' equity Q4 2020: € 10.7bn, Q4 2019: € 10.0bn, FY 2020: € 10.3bn
and FY 2019: € 10.0bn
Loans gross of allowances for loan losses
Includes deposits if they serve investment purposes. Detailed on slide 51
Q4 2020 provision for credit losses annualized as % of average loans (gross of allowances for loan losses)
Q4 2020 Private Bank revenue performance
In € m
X%
Excluding specific items(1)
Change vs. Q4 2019 Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019 comments
Private Bank Germany:
-
Revenues include € 88m negative impact
related to the sale of Postbank Systems
Private Bank
1,191
-
Revenues excluding specific items increased
(3)%
4%
Germany
4% as higher commission and fee income from
investment and insurance products and loan
growth offset deposit margin compression
-
Net inflows in investment products of € 1bn
and net new client loans of € 3bn mainly in
mortgages
International
791(2)
2%
(4)%
International Private Bank:
Private Bank
-
Revenues down 2% excluding specific items
and FX translation effects
-
Private Banking and Wealth Management
revenues excluding specific items declined on
FX translation effects as COVID-19 impacts
Private Bank
1,982
and lower interest rates were largely offset by
(1)%
1%
business growth and benefits from previous
relationship manager hiring
-
Personal Banking revenues declined reflecting
headwinds from COVID-19 and deposit margin
compression
-
Net inflows in investments products of € 2bn
and net new client loans of € 1bn
Specific items detailed on slides 31 and 32
Includes revenues from Private Banking and Wealth Management of € 583m up 3%, excluding specific items declined by 5% or by 2% on FX adjusted basis. Revenues from Personal Banking of € 208m down 3%
Asset Management
In € m, unless stated otherwise
Change in
Change in
Q4 2020
% vs.
FY 2020
% vs.
Q4 2019
FY 2019 FY 2020 year on year comments
Revenues
Revenues
599
(11)
2,229
(4)
- Revenues declined
Revenues ex specific items(1)
599
(11)
2,229
(4)
reflecting the non-
Noninterest expenses
399
(9)
1,527
(11)
recurrence of certain
significant performance fees
Costs
of which: Adjusted costs ex
390
(7)
1,485
(10)
earned in 2019
- Management fees stable as
transformation charges(2)
margin compression and FX
Cost/income ratio (%)
67
1
ppt
68
(5)ppt
translation headwind was
offset by improved mix of
Profit (loss) before tax
157
(11)
544
16
flows and market impact
Adjusted profit (loss) before tax(3)
165
(18)
586
9
- Reduction in adjusted costs
Profitability
excluding transformation
RoTE (%)(4)
25.1
(2.4)ppt
21.4
3.2
ppt
charges driven by ongoing
efficiency initiatives and
Mgmt fee margin (bps)
28.3
(0.6)bps
28.3
(1.3)bps
reduced activity due to the
pandemic
AuM (€ bn)
Assets under Management
793
3
793
3
- Net flows of € 30bn,
14
n.m.
30
n.m.
representing 4.0% of AuM,
Net flows
including € 9bn ESG
Specific items detailed on slides 31 and 32
Transformation charges of € 4m for Q4 2020, € 21m for Q4 2019, € 5m for FY 2020 and € 30m for FY 2019
Detailed on slide 34
Post-taxreturn on average tangible shareholders' equity applying a 28% tax rate. Allocated average tangible shareholders' equity Q4 2020: € 1.7bn, Q4 2019: € 1.8bn, FY 2020: € 1.8bn and
FY 2019: € 1.8bn
Corporate & Other
In € m
Profit (loss) before tax
Change
Q4 2020
vs. Q4
2019
Profit (loss) before tax
(333)
(162)
(170)
Funding & liquidity
(96)
47
(247)
(333)
Valuation & Timing
(396)
(56)
(302)
differences(1)
Shareholder expenses
(97)
(13)
Noncontrolling interest(2)
50
(5)
(930)
Other
(134)
110
Q4 2019 Q3 2020 Q4 2020
FY 2019 FY 2020
Change
FY 2020
vs. FY
2019
(684)
(25)
(660)
73
169 (3)
(68)
Valuation and Timing reflects the mismatch in revenue from instruments accounted on an accrual basis under IFRS that are economically hedged with derivatives that are accounted for on a mark-to-market basis
Reversal of noncontrolling interests reported in operating business segments (mainly Asset Management)
Capital Release Unit
In € m, unless stated otherwise
Absolute
Absolute
change
change vs.
vs.
FY 2020 year on year comments
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
FY 2020
FY 2019
Revenues
(65)
114
(225)
(442)
-
Significant improvement in loss before
Revenues
tax driven by lower costs, including lower
Revenues ex specific items(1)
(59)
106
(217)
(549)
transformation charges
-
Negative revenues in current year
Noninterest expenses
373
(319)
1,947
(1,453)
represent a full year of executing the
strategy and are driven by de-risking,
Costs
funding and hedging costs, partly offset
Adjusted costs ex transformation
by Prime Finance cost recovery. Prior
317
(182)
1,744
(861)
year included six months of operating
charges(2)
revenue pre CRU formation
-
Noninterest expenses declined by 43%
Profit (loss) before tax
(417)
441
(2,201)
970
reflecting lower adjusted costs,
Profitability
restructuring and severance charges and
litigation
Adjusted profit (loss) before tax(3)
(363)
349
(2,014)
374
-
Adjusted costs excluding transformation
charges down by 33% reflecting lower
service cost allocations, lower
Leverage exposure
72
(55)
72
(55)
compensation and lower non-
Balance
compensation costs such as professional
fees and market data
sheet &
Risk weighted assets
34
(11)
34
(11)
Risk (€ bn)
- Leverage exposure declined by 43% and
of which: Operational Risk RWA
24
(2)
24
(2)
RWA excluding operational risk by
~€ 10bn or 48%
Specific items detailed slides 31 and 32
Transformation charges of € 41m for Q4 2020 and € 83m for Q4 2019, € 162m for FY 2020 and € 510m for FY 2019
Detailed on slide 34
Our financial targets
2022
Group return on tangible equity
8%
Core Bank return on tangible equity
>9%
Adjusted costs(1)
€ 16.7bn
Cost income ratio
70%
CET 1 ratio
>12.5%
Leverage ratio
~4.5%
Adjusted costs excluding transformation charges
Appendix
Sustainability at Deutsche Bank
Our key focus areas
Sustainable Finance
Policies &
Commitments
Own Operations
Thought Leadership
Recent achievements
Q4 achievements in blue
Target of more than € 200bn in financing and investment until 2025
More than € 40bn in financing and investment versus a target of more than € 20bn for 2020
Ranked #5 for full year 2020 and #4 for Q4 2020 for all ESG bond issuance in EUR (Dealogic)
Deal Highlight Q4: Social Affordable Housing CMBS issuance UK (£ 220m)
Rollout of carbon consumption app for retail clients in Germany
Green Financing Framework broadened for issuance of other financial instruments besides bonds
Disclosed DB Sustainable Finance Framework aligned on a best effort basis to the EU Taxonomy
Joined the German Financial Sector Collective Action on Climate
Joined Equator Principles association emphasizing our commitment to responsible banking
Strengthened our rules for financing of fossil fuels incl. commitment to exit coal mining by 2025
Senior Management compensation linked to expanded ESG KPIs
Governance strengthened by establishing a Management Board Committee for Sustainability
Additional e-charging station installed in four key DB Locations in Germany
Climate Statement published
dbSustainability: a new Deutsche Bank Research offering for ESG investors launched
Value Balancing Alliance - 1st piloting phase of standardized indicators completed
We support all the major international standards and guidelines:
Business and Human Rights
− Responsible Banking
Paris Pledge for Action
EU Transparency Register
Core Labor Standards of the
Global Reporting
−
Sustainable Development Goals
International Labor Organization
Initiatives
−
International Bill of Rights
Definition of adjustments
Revenues excluding specific items
Adjusted costs
Transformation charges
Transformation- related effects
Expenses eligible for reimbursement related to Prime Finance
Adjusted profit (loss) before tax
Revenues excluding specific items are calculated by adjusting net revenues under IFRS for specific revenue items which generally fall outside the usual nature or scope of the business and are likely to distort an accurate assessment of the divisional operating performance. Excluded items are Debt Valuation Adjustment (DVA) and material transactions or events that are either one-off in nature or belong to a portfolio of connected transactions or events where the P&L impact is limited to a specific period of time as shown on slides 31 and 32
Adjusted costs are calculated by deducting (i) impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, (ii) net litigation charges and (iii) restructuring and severance from noninterest expenses under IFRS as shown on slides 31 and 32
Transformation charges are costs, included in adjusted costs, that are directly related to Deutsche Bank's transformation as a result of the strategy announced on 7 July 2019 and certain costs related to incremental or accelerated decisions driven by the changes in our expected operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Such charges include the transformation-related impairment of software and real estate, the accelerated software amortization and other transformation charges like onerous contract provisions or legal and consulting fees related to the strategy execution as shown on slide 33
Transformation-related effects are financial impacts, in addition to transformation charges (as defined above), which are recorded outside of adjusted costs. These include goodwill impairments in the second quarter 2019, as well as restructuring and severance expenses from the third quarter 2019 onwards. In addition to the aforementioned pre-tax items, transformation-related effects on a post-tax basis include pro-forma tax effects on the aforementioned items and deferred tax asset valuation adjustments in connection with the transformation of the Group as shown on slide 36
BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank have signed a master transaction agreement to provide continuity of service to Deutsche Bank's Prime Finance and Electronic Equities clients. Under the agreement Deutsche Bank will continue to operate the platform until clients can be migrated to BNP Paribas, and expenses of the transferred business are eligible for reimbursement by BNP Paribas
Adjusted profit (loss) before tax is calculated by adjusting the profit (loss) before tax under IFRS for specific revenue items, transformation charges, impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets and restructuring and severance expenses as shown on slide 34
Core Bank financial highlights
Q4 2020, in € bn, unless stated otherwise
Core
Change vs.
Change vs.
Capital Release
Bank
Q4 2019
Q3 2020
Unit
Revenues
5.5
(0)%
(8)%
(0.1)
Revenues ex specific items
5.6
2%
(7)%
(0.1)
Noninterest expenses
4.7
(18)%
(3)%
0.4
Adjusted costs ex transformation charges(1)
4.4
(5)%
(2)%
0.3
Profit (loss) before tax (in € m)
591
n.m.
(35)%
(417)
Adjusted profit (loss) before tax (in € m)(2)
984
111%
(19)%
(363)
Post-tax return on tangible equity (in %)
3.3
12 ppt
(1) ppt
n.m.
Adjusted post-tax return on tangible equity (in %)(3)
5.8
5 ppt
(1) ppt
n.m.
Risk weighted assets
295
6%
3%
34
Leverage exposure (fully loaded)
1,092
5%
(1)%
72
Transformation charges of € 166m in Core Bank and € 41m in Capital Release Unit in Q4 2020
Profit (loss) before tax adjusted for specific revenue items, transformation charges as well as restructuring & severance costs and goodwill impairments. Detailed on slide 34
Post-taxreturn on tangible equity adjusted for specific revenue items, transformation charges as well as Restructuring & Severance costs and goodwill impairments. Tax expense adjusted for DTA valuation adjustment and share based compensation. Detailed on slide 30
Core Bank financial highlights
FY 2020, in € bn, unless stated otherwise
Core
Change vs.
Capital Release
Bank
FY 2019
Unit
Revenues
24.3
6%
(0.2)
Revenues ex specific items
24.2
6%
(0.2)
Noninterest expenses
19.3
(11)%
1.9
Adjusted costs ex transformation charges(1)
18.1
(5)%
1.7
Profit (loss) before tax
3.2
n.m.
(2.2)
Adjusted profit (loss) before tax (2)
4.2
52%
(2.0)
Post-tax return on tangible equity (in %)
4.0
12 ppt
n.m.
Adjusted post-tax return on tangible equity (in %)(3)
5.7
3 ppt
n.m.
Risk weighted assets
295
6%
34
Leverage exposure (fully loaded)
1,092
5%
72
Transformation charges of € 328m in Core Bank and € 162m in Capital Release Unit in FY 2020
Profit (loss) before tax adjusted for specific revenue items, transformation charges as well as restructuring & severance costs and goodwill impairments. Detailed on slide 34
Post-taxreturn on tangible equity adjusted for specific revenue items, transformation charges as well as Restructuring & Severance costs and goodwill impairments. Tax expense adjusted for DTA valuation adjustment and share based compensation. Detailed on slide 30
Core Bank adjusted post-tax RoTE
In € m, unless stated otherwise
Q4 2019
Q4 2020
FY 2019
FY 2020
Profit (loss)
(866)
489
(2,982)
2,208
Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(35)
(42)
(125)
(129)
Profit (loss) attributable to additional equity components
(69)
(85)
(266)
(334)
Profit (loss) attributable to Deutsche Bank shareholders
(970)
361
(3,372)
1,746
Revenue specific items
(49)
61
(108)
(38)
Transformation charges
524
166
635
328
Goodwill impairment
(0)
-
1,037
0
Restructuring & severance
427
166
649
671
Tax adjustments
188
(116)
2,220
(261)
of which: Tax effect of above adjustment items(1)
(253)
(110)
(620)
(269)
of which: Adjustments for share based payment related
30
(18)
55
(29)
effects
of which: Adjustments for DTA valuation adjustments
411
12
2,785
37
Adjusted profit (loss) attributable to Deutsche Bank
120
638
1,061
2,446
shareholders
Average tangible shareholders' equity
42,504
43,763
42,698
43,143
Adjusted Post-tax RoTE (in %)
1.1
5.8
2.5
5.7
Pre-taxadjustments taxed at a rate of 28%
Specific revenue items and adjusted costs - Q4 2020
In € m
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2020
CB
IB
PB
AM
C&O
Core
CRU Group
CB
IB
PB
AM
C&O
Core
CRU Group
CB
IB
PB
AM
C&O
Core
CRU
Group
Bank
Bank
Bank
Revenues
1,230
1,888
1,982
599
(181)
5,518
(65)
5,453
1,286
1,525
2,003
671
44
5,528
(180)
5,349
1,254
2,365
2,033
563
(240)
5,974
(36)
5,938
DVA - IB Other / CRU
-
(23)
-
-
-
(23)
(7)
(30)
-
(14)
-
-
-
(14)
(15)
(29)
-
10
-
-
-
10
(2)
7
Sale of PB systems to
(16)
-
(88)
-
-
(104)
-
(104)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TCS
Change in valuation of
-
1
-
-
-
1
-
1
-
42
-
-
-
42
-
42
-
(10)
-
-
-
(10)
-
(10)
an investment - FIC S&T
Sal. Oppenheim workout
-
-
66
-
-
66
-
66
-
-
21
-
-
21
-
21
-
-
6
-
-
6
-
6
- IPB
Revenues ex specific
1,246
1,910
2,005
599
(181)
5,579
(59)
5,520
1,286
1,497
1,982
671
44
5,479
(164)
5,315
1,254
2,366
2,026
563
(240)
5,968
(34)
5,935
items
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2020
CB
IB
PB
AM
C&O
Core
CRU Group
CB
IB
PB
AM
C&O
Core
CRU Group
CB
IB
PB
AM
C&O
Core
CRU
Group
Bank
Bank
Bank
Noninterest expenses
995
1,255
1,800
399
205
4,654
373
5,027
1,303
1,547
2,145
438
270
5,703
692
6,395
1,022
1,356
1,862
354
204
4,799
384
5,183
Impairment of goodwill
and other intangible
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
assets
Litigation charges, net
4
21
4
0
(79)
(50)
9
(41)
8
(9)
17
(6)
139
149
63
213
15
(5)
2
(1)
2
14
6
20
Restructuring and
19
6
135
5
2
166
6
172
123
98
174
3
29
427
46
473
39
5
183
7
4
239
4
243
severance
Adjusted costs
973
1,228
1,661
394
282
4,538
358
4,896
1,172
1,458
1,954
441
102
5,127
582
5,709
969
1,356
1,677
347
198
4,547
374
4,921
Transformation
15
22
49
4
77
166
41
207
154
134
173
21
41
524
83
608
15
21
8
1
23
66
38
104
charges(1)
Adjusted costs ex
958
1,206
1,612
390
206
4,372
317
4,689
1,018
1,324
1,781
419
61
4,603
499
5,102
954
1,335
1,670
346
175
4,481
335
4,816
transformation charges
Defined on slide 27
Specific revenue items and adjusted costs - FY 2020
In € m
FY 2020
FY 2019
CB
IB
PB
AM
C&O
Core
CRU
Group
CB
IB
PB
AM
C&O
Core
CRU
Group
Bank
Bank
Revenues
5,145
9,283
8,126
2,229
(530)
24,253
(225)
24,028
5,244
7,019
8,206
2,332
147
22,948
217
23,165
DVA - IB Other / CRU
-
6
-
-
-
6
(8)
(2)
-
(140)
-
-
-
(140)
(35)
(175)
Sale of PB systems to TCS
(16)
-
(88)
-
-
(104)
-
(104)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Change in valuation of an
-
22
-
-
-
22
-
22
-
143
-
-
-
143
-
143
investment - FIC S&T
Sal. Oppenheim workout - IPB
-
-
114
-
-
114
-
114
-
-
105
-
-
105
-
105
Update in valuation methodology -
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(81)
(81)
CRU
Revenues ex specific items
5,161
9,255
8,100
2,229
(530)
24,215
(217)
23,998
5,244
7,016
8,101
2,332
147
22,840
332
23,173
FY 2020
FY 2019
CB
IB
PB
AM
C&O
Core
CRU
Group
CB
IB
PB
AM
C&O
Core
CRU
Group
Bank
Bank
Noninterest expenses
4,218
5,413
7,539
1,527
572
19,269
1,947
21,216
4,867
6,389
8,142
1,711
566
21,676
3,400
25,076
Impairment of goodwill and other
-
-
-
0
-
0
-
0
492
-
545
-
-
1,037
-
1,037
intangible assets
Litigation charges, net
99
20
83
(1)
(67)
133
25
158
(4)
135
(21)
(5)
238
344
129
473
Restructuring and severance
78
26
520
37
10
671
17
688
150
218
156
41
83
649
157
805
Adjusted costs
4,041
5,368
6,936
1,490
629
18,464
1,906
20,370
4,229
6,035
7,462
1,675
245
19,646
3,115
22,761
Transformation charges(1)
59
84
122
5
58
328
162
490
160
211
190
30
43
635
510
1,145
Adjusted costs ex transformation
3,982
5,284
6,813
1,485
571
18,136
1,744
19,880
4,069
5,824
7,272
1,644
202
19,011
2,605
21,616
charges
Defined on slide 27
Adjusted costs excluding transformation charges
In € m, unless stated otherwise
excluding transformation
charges
Adjusted costs
Reconciliation adjusted costs excluding transformation charges to adjusted costs
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
YoY
FY 2020
FY 2019
YoY
Compensation and benefits
2,404
2,605
(8)%
10,260
10,981
(7)%
IT costs
895
963
(7)%
3,605
4,035
(11)%
Professional service fees
269
277
(3)%
964
1,130
(15)%
Occupancy, furniture and equipment expenses
398
383
4%
1,549
1,590
(3)%
Communication, data services, marketing
142
167
(15)%
543
673
(19)%
Other
701
(17)%
2,326
2,586
(10)%
579
Adjusted costs ex bank levies
4,686
5,095
(8)%
19,247
20,994
(8)%
Bank levies
3
6
(52)%
633
622
2%
Adjusted costs ex transformation charges
4,689
5,102
(8)%
19,880
21,616
(8)%
Compensation and benefits
2
-
n.m.
8
-
n.m.
IT costs
69
477
(85)%
257
977
(74)%
Professional service fees
4
8
(46)%
18
12
44%
Occupancy
130
123
6%
196
137
43%
Communication, data services, marketing
1
-
n.m.
7
-
n.m.
Other
1
(0)
n.m.
4
18
(80)%
Transformation charges
207
608
(66)%
490
1,145
(57)%
Adjusted costs
4,896
5,709
(14)%
20,370
22,761
(11)%
Note: Per definition of Adjusted costs, compensation and benefits excludes severance. For reported compensation and benefits (which includes severance) and for general and administrative expenses (which includes IT costs, professional service fees, occupancy, furniture and equipment expenses, communication, data services and other), see the consolidated statement of income in the Q4 2020 Financial Data Supplement
Adjusted profit (loss) before tax (PBT)
In € m
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
Specific
Transfor-
Goodwill
Restructuring
Specific
Transfor-
Goodwill
Restructuring
Reported PBT
mation
Adjusted PBT
Reported PBT
mation
Adjusted PBT
revenue items
charges(1)
impairments
& severance
revenue items
charges(1)
impairments
& severance
CB
162
16
15
-
19
211
(121)
-
154
(0)
123
156
IB
596
22
22
-
6
646
(60)
(28)
134
-
98
144
PB
9
22
49
-
135
216
(261)
(21)
173
(0)
174
65
AM
157
-
4
-
5
165
177
-
21
-
3
202
C&O
(333)
-
77
-
2
(254)
(170)
-
41
-
29
(100)
Core Bank
591
61
166
-
166
984
(435)
(49)
524
(0)
427
467
CRU
(417)
7
41
-
6
(363)
(858)
15
83
-
46
(713)
Group
175
67
207
-
172
621
(1,293)
(34)
608
(0)
473
(246)
FY 2020
FY 2019
Specific
Transfor-
Goodwill
Restructuring
Specific
Transfor-
Goodwill
Restructuring
Reported PBT
mation
Adjusted PBT
Reported PBT
mation
Adjusted PBT
revenue items
charges(1)
impairments
& severance
revenue items
charges(1)
impairments
& severance
CB
561
16
59
-
78
714
92
-
160
492
150
894
IB
3,171
(28)
84
-
26
3,252
502
(3)
211
-
218
929
PB
(124)
(26)
122
-
520
493
(279)
(105)
190
545
156
507
AM
544
-
5
0
37
586
468
-
30
-
41
539
C&O
(930)
-
58
-
10
(862)
(247)
-
43
-
83
(121)
Core Bank
3,221
(38)
328
0
671
4,182
536
(108)
635
1,037
649
2,749
CRU
(2,201)
8
162
-
17
(2,014)
(3,170)
116
510
-
157
(2,388)
Group
1,021
(30)
490
0
688
2,169
(2,634)
8
1,145
1,037
805
361
Defined on slide 27
Operating leverage(1)
In € m, unless stated otherwise
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2019 vs.
FY 2020 vs.
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2018
FY 2019
Revenues
Group - Revenues
25,316
23,165
24,028
(8)%
4%
Specific revenue items
691
(8)
30
n.m.
n.m.
Group - Revenues ex specific items
24,625
23,173
23,998
(6)%
4%
CRU - Revenues ex specific items
1,911
332
(217)
(83)%
n.m.
Core Bank - Revenues ex specific items
22,714
22,840
24,215
1%
6%
Expenses
Group noninterest expenses
23,461
25,076
21,216
7%
(15)%
Impairment of goodwill and other
0
1,037
0
n.m.
(100)%
intangible assets
Litigation charges, net
88
473
158
n.m.
(67)%
Restructuring and severance
563
805
688
43%
(15)%
Group - Adjusted costs
22,810
22,761
20,370
(0)%
(11)%
Transformation charges
0
1,145
490
n.m.
(57)%
Operating leverage
Group - Adjusted costs ex
22,810
21,616
19,880
(5)%
(8)%
(1)%
12%
transformation charges
CRU - Adjusted costs ex
3,329
2,605
1,744
(22)%
(33)%
(61)%
n.m.
transformation charges
Core Bank - Adjusted costs ex
19,481
19,011
18,136
(2)%
(5)%
3%
11%
transformation charges
Note: Reported operating leverage (year on year change in % of revenues less year on year change in % of noninterest expenses) was 19% for Group, 17% for Core Bank and n.m. for CRU for 2020 and (15)% for Group, (10)% for Core Bank and (90)% for CRU for 2019
Year on year change in % of revenues excluding specific items less year on year change in % of adjusted costs excluding transformation charges
Transformation-related effects
In € bn
Deferred tax asset valuation 2.8
adjustment
Goodwill
1.0
impairment(1)
Pre-tax
Restructuring
0.7
& Severance(2)
items
Real estate charges
0.1
Software
1.0
impairment(3)
Other
0.0
2019
0.0
0.1
0.7
0.4
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.1
0.2
0.1
0.1
2020
2021
2022
2019 - 2019 - 2022
% of total
Q4 2020
expected
Q4 2020
cumulative cumulative
2019 -
expenses
expenses
Q4 2020
Deferred Tax Asset
0.0
2.8
2.9
97%
valuation adjustment
Nonoperating costs(4)
Severance
0.2
1.4
1.9
73%
Goodwill impairment
-
1.0
1.0
100%
Restructuring &
Transformation charges(5)
Real estate charges
0.1
0.3
0.5
67%
Software impairment/
0.0
1.2
1.4
85%
accelerated amortization
Other
0.0
0.1
0.4
31%
Total transformation-related effects
85%
Note: Estimated restructuring and severance, impairments, deferred tax valuation adjustments and other transformation charges in future periods are preliminary and subject to change. Non-tax items are shown on a pre-tax basis. Defined on slide 27
Non-taxdeductible
Excludes H1 2019 Restructuring & Severance of € 0.1bn, prior to the strategic announcement on 7 July 2019
Includes accelerated software amortization
Excluded from adjusted costs. Definition of adjusted costs detailed on slide 27
Included in adjusted costs
Bridge from EU IFRS to IASB IFRS
Profit (loss), in € m
Q4 2020
- Deutsche Bank's financial statements have historically
215
189
26
been prepared based on the International Financial
Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the
International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and
endorsed by the European Union ("EU")
- Since 2020, the Group applies fair value hedge
accounting for portfolio hedges of interest rate risk
EU
Impact from hedge
IASB
(macro hedging) to hedge account modelled deposits
and fixed rate mortgages with pre-payment options
IFRS
accounting in C&O
IFRS
under the EU carve out version of IAS 39. Therefore
resulting in a difference between IFRS as endorsed by
FY 2020
the EU and IFRS as issued by the IASB
624
612
- The Group's Q4 2020 profit is € 26m lower under IFRS
(12)
as endorsed by the EU compared to IFRS as issued by
the IASB (PBT € 48m lower) mainly reflecting the
impact from declining euro interest rates on Fair Value
hedge accounted deposits
- In FY 2020 profit is € 12m higher under IFRS as
endorsed by the EU compared to IFRS as issued by the
IASB (PBT € 18m higher)
EU
Impact from hedge
IASB
- To reflect reporting obligations in Germany and the US,
DB has prepared separate sets of financial reports
IFRS
accounting in C&O
IFRS
since Q1 2020 onwards (i.e. locally: based on IFRS as
adopted by the EU; US: based on IFRS as issued by the
IASB)
COVID-19 impact on financials(1)
COVID-19 impact
Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 FY 2020
Provision for
€ (260)m
€ (410)m
€ (76)m
€ 20m
€ (726)m
credit losses
CET1 ratio(2)
(40)bps
12bps
6bps
0bps
(22)bps
Liquidity
€ (17)bn
€ 12bn
€ 8bn
€ 0bn
€ 2bn
reserves(3)
Level 3 assets
€ 4bn
€ (2)bn
€ (1)bn
€ (0)bn
€ 0bn
Reflects management estimates of the discrete impacts of COVID-19
Excludes benefits of regulatory changes enacted as part of COVID-19
Does not include central bank facilities provided since the outbreak of the pandemic crisis
Full year drivers
COVID-19related defaults lower quarter on quarter but remained elevated
Improved macro-economic outlook drove partial reversal of provisions for Stage 1 and 2 more than offsetting impact from COVID-19
Initial Credit Risk RWA increase from client drawdowns almost entirely reversed through subsequent repayment of client facilities; remaining CET1 ratio burden reflects continued rating migration and higher market risk volatility
Full reversal of the initial stress impact as the year progressed
Material reversal of the increase and transfer of assets into Level 3 seen at the end of the first quarter of 2020
Supporting clients through COVID-19
# Customers
Loan
Amount
Legislative & voluntary
>100k
€ 9bn
industry-driven moratoria(1,2)
Voluntary bilateral
~4k
€ 8bn
forbearance measures
New lending subject to
~10k
€ 3.8bn
public guarantee schemes
More than 90% to Private Bank clients
Represents 2% of Group loan portfolio
>90% customer moratoria expired with ~€ 1.5bn of active loan amounts outstanding(3)
Bilateral forbearance mainly in the Investment Bank and Corporate Bank
Additional € 1.4bn committed but not yet drawn
Mainly guaranteed by KfW
Population meeting criteria in EBA press release "Statement on the application of the prudential framework regarding default, forbearance and IFRS9 in light of COVID 19 measures" published on March 25, 2020. Includes loans meeting regulatory forbearance criteria to obligors whose credit standing would not be significantly affected by the current situation in the long- term
Includes volumes related to active and moratoria which have already ended
Includes extension of Italian Legislative Moratoria
Deposit charging
Quarterly revenue impact, € m
69
57
45
32
<10 16
Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020
Charging agreements(1) , € bn
- Performing well against updated revenue target
- More than 90% of charging agreements currently in
the Corporate Bank, increasingly protecting the
franchise against potential further interest rate
headwinds
- Private Bank priority remains to advise clients on
investment product solutions. Deposit charging
~20
~30
~75
~60
~40
~85
above € 100k in place for new accounts and roll-out
ongoing for existing accounts
Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020
Total € current account balances of Corporate Bank and Private Bank deposits with implemented charging agreements. Individual charging thresholds apply
Indicative divisional currency mix - Q4 2020
Net revenues
9%
7%
11%
Other (1)
18%
19%
0%5%
20%
USD
13%
21%
GBP
0%
13%
1%
45%
86%
EUR
67%
0%
67%
61%
37%
CB
IB
PB
AM
Group
Total noninterest expenses
7%
4%
16%
14%
Other (1)
20%
4%
3%
25%
17%
USD
19%
36%
GBP
18%
1%
19%
87%
EUR
60%
42%
53%
50%
6%
CB
IB
PB
AM
Group
Note: Classification is based primarily on the currency of DB's Group office in which the Revenues and Noninterest expenses are recorded and therefore only provides an indicative approximation
Primarily includes Singapore Dollar (SGD), Indian Rupee (INR), and Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Net interest income sensitivity
Hypothetical +100 bps parallel shift impact, in € bn
First year
Second year
USD EUR
0.9
0.6
0.3
Retail
Non-retail
Group
Maturity
> 3M
0.3
0.1
0.3
≤ 3M
0.4
0.2
0.6
> 3M
0.0
0.0
0.0
≤ 3M
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.4
1.0
0.5
Retail
Non-retail
Group
Maturity
EUR
> 3M
0.5
0.2
0.6
≤ 3M
0.4
0.2
0.6
USD
> 3M
0.0
0.1
0.1
≤ 3M
0.0
0.0
0.0
Note: Estimates are based on a static balance sheet, excluding trading positions and DWS, and at constant exchange rates. The parallel yield curve shift by +100 basis points assumes an immediate increase of all interest rate tenors and no additional management action. Figures do not include Mark-to-Market / Other Comprehensive Income effects on centrally managed positions not eligible for hedge accounting. Unchanged rates impact estimated as delta between annualized last quarter's NII and first and second 12 months' NII forecast under unchanged interest rates respectively
Litigation update
In € bn, period end
Litigation provisions(1)
1.1
1.0
1.1
1.0
0.8
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Contingent liabilities(1)
2.2
2.0
2.0
2.1
2.1
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Provisions decreased by € 0.1bn in the quarter
Provisions include approximately € 0.1bn related to settlements already achieved or agreed in principle
Contingent liabilities remained stable quarter on quarter. Contingent liabilities include possible obligations where an estimate can be made and outflow is more than remote but less than probable for significant matters
Note: Figures reflect current status of individual matters and provisions. Litigation provisions and contingent liabilities are subject to potential further developments
Includes civil litigation and regulatory enforcement matters
Provision for credit losses and stage 3 loans
Provision for credit losses, € m
Stage 3 at amortised cost, € bn
Private Bank
Investment Bank
Corporate Bank
Capital Release Unit
1792
29
688
723
761
366
29
109
506
363
284
14
273
251
243
145
711
7
30
52
73
344
106
225
42
139
174
173
(14)
(21)
Provision for
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
credit losses
(% of loans)(1)
2019
2020
PB (ex-POCI)
CRU (ex-POCI)
CB (ex-POCI)
Purchased or Originated Credit Impaired (POCI)
IB (ex-POCI)
Group Stage 3
2.2%
2.2%
2.8%
2.9%
2.9%
loans at
amortized
12.6
cost %(2)
12.4
12.4
9.7
10.1
2.0
2.0
1.7
0.4
0.4
0.4
2.2
2.1
1.7
2.0
2.0
0.5
0.5
0.8
2.4
2.5
2.3
0.6
2.0
1.9
4.5
4.8
5.8
5.7
6.0
Coverage
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Ratio (3,4)2019
2020
Group
0.17%
0.46%
0.67%
0.25%
0.23%
0.41%
Group
40%
39%
33%
33%
34%
CB
0.25%
0.35%
0.46%
0.14%
0.26%
0.31%
CB
44%
47%
43%
42%
46%
IB
0.15%
1.23%
1.71%
0.28%
0.17%
0.89%
IB
20%
18%
17%
16%
14%
PB
0.16%
0.24%
0.39%
0.30%
0.29%
0.31%
PB
41%
39%
32%
35%
35%
Note: Provisions for credit losses in the Corporate & Other and Asset Management segments are not shown on this chart but are included in the DB Group totals
2020 Quarter-to-date provision for credit losses annualized as % of quarter-to-date average loans gross of allowance at amortized cost (€ 431bn as of 4Q20). 2020 Year-to-date provision for credit losses as % of year-to-date average loans gross of allowance at amortized cost (€ 438bn as full year 2020)
IFRS 9 stage 3 assets at amortized cost including POCI as % of loans at amortized cost (€ 432bn as of 31 December 2020)
IFRS 9 stage 3 allowance for credit losses for assets at amortized cost excluding POCI divided by stage 3 assets at amortized cost excluding POCI
IFRS 9 stage 1 coverage ratio for assets at amortized cost (excluding country risk allowance) is 0.1% and IFRS 9 stage 2 coverage ratio for assets at amortized cost (excluding country risk allowance) is 1.8% as of 31 December 2020
Loan book
In € bn, period end
Change vs. Q4 2019
Global Transaction
Banking
Strategic Corporate
Lending
Commercial Banking
Investment Bank
Wealth Management
Private & Commercial
Business International
Private Bank
Germany
Capital Release Unit
Other (1)
415
419
65
66
5
5
47
48
69
69
42
41
32
32
145 146
5
5
6
6
431
434
66
66
5
4
49
50
74
75
43
43
33
32
148 151
9
4
9
4
459
442
65
59
15
11
50
50
87
80
44
44
32
32
152 155
3
3
9
9
433
56
8
50
73
44
32
158
3
8
Reported
ex FX
432
58
(12)%
(7)%
6
n.m.
n.m.
51
2%
2%
69
(8)%
(2)%
44
2%
8%
32
0%
1%
161 6% 6%
3
8
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Note: Loan amounts are gross of allowances for loan losses
Mainly includes Corporate & Other
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Loan book composition
Q4 2020, IFRS loans: € 432bn
Capital Release Unit
Other(1)
1%
IB Other(3)
2%
Leveraged Debt Capital Markets
6%
1%
Asset Backed Securities 5%
German
IB - Commercial Real Estate 4%
33%
Mortgages
CB - Commercial Real Estate(2)
1%
1%
Strategic Corporate Lending
Commercial Banking
10%
6%
3% International
13%
Mortgages
Consumer
Global Transaction Banking
2%
1%
10%
Finance
PB Other
Business Finance
Wealth Management
Private Bank
Corporate Bank
Investment Bank
Capital Release Unit
Other
Note: Loan amounts are gross of allowances for loans
Mainly Corporate & Other
Non-recourseCommercial Real Estate business
Includes APAC Commercial Real Estate business
Well diversified loan portfolio
55% of loan portfolio in Private Bank, mainly consisting of German retail mortgages and wealth management
27% of loan portfolio in Corporate Bank, with loans in Global Transaction Banking (predominantly trade finance to corporate and institutional clients) and Commercial Banking (various loan products to SME clients in Germany)
16% of loan portfolio in Investment Bank, comprising well-secured, mainly asset backed loans, commercial real estate loans and collateralized financing
Well-positionedto withstand downside risks due to conservative underwriting standards and risk appetite frameworks limiting concentration risk
Loan exposure by rating buckets
Preliminary
Exposure at Default (EAD) (€ bn)(1)
Risk mitigation(2)
Adjusted exposure (LGD basis)
Probability of default (bps)
Regulatory Expected Loss (€ m)(3)
Allowance for credit losses (€ m)
156
141
115
104
69
38
36
43
21
33
41
37
32
17
11
iAAA-iAA
iA
iBBB
iBB
iB
0 - 4
4 - 11
11 - 50
50 - 227
227 -
1,022
2
13
101
328
475
1
4
51
276
483
8
2 6
iCCC
>1,022
348
360
11
5 5
Default
N/A
2,798
3,632
EAD for loans gross of allowances for loan losses across IRBA/CRSA and securitization frameworks
Risk mitigation reflects difference between EAD and Adjusted Exposure (Loss given default basis), namely asset collateral, hedges and other risk mitigation
Excludes Purchase of Credit Impaired (POCI) assets
Level 3 assets
As of 31 December 2020, in € bn
Assets (total: € 24bn)
Equity securities Mortgage backed securities
Other 110
Debt
9AssetsDerivative
securities
5
8
Loans
Movements in balances
7
(8)
24
1
24
18
19
6
4
CRU
31 Dec 2019 Purchases/
Sales / Settle- Others(2)
31 Dec 2020
Issuances(1)
ments
Level 3 is an indicator of valuation uncertainty and not of asset quality
The slight decrease in Level 3 assets reflects:
Portfolios are not static with significant turnover during the year
Material reversal of Q1 2020 increases from COVID-19 impacts
Variety of mitigants to valuation uncertainty
Prudent Valuation capital deductions(3) specific to Level 3 balances of ~€ 0.6bn
Uncertain inputs often hedged
Exchange of collateral with derivative counterparties
Issuances include cash amounts paid on the primary issuance of a loan to a borrower
Includes COVID-19 impacts, other transfers into (out of) level 3 as well as mark-to-market adjustments
Additional value adjustments deducted from CET 1 capital pursuant to Article 34 of Regulation (EU) No. 2019/876 (CRR)
Leverage exposure and risk weighted assets
CRD4, fully loaded, in € bn, period end
Leverage exposure
Risk weighted assets
329
69
1,101
1,078
Trading assets
117
105
35
Derivatives(1)
142
141
27
Lending
429
428
113
Lending
commitments(2)
Reverse repo /
102
101
securities
87
83
35
borrowed
7
Cash and deposits
90
90
2
with banks (3)
135
131
42
Other
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q4 2020
329
Operational Risk RWA
69
Market Risk RWA
29
Credit valuation
8
adjustments
Credit Risk RWA
223
Q4 2020
Excludes any related Market Risk RWA which have been fully allocated to non-derivatives trading assets
Includes contingent liabilities
Excludes € 97bn (Q3 2020) and € 85bn (Q4 2020) of certain central bank balances in line with the ECB's decision for Euro Area banks under its supervision dated 17 September 2020
Trading book Value at Risk
DB Group, 99%, 1 day, in € m, unless stated otherwise
Historical Simulation VaR
Quarterly average
∅ 35
∅ 35
∅ 82
∅ 73
∅ 46
140
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Note: Deutsche Bank received regulatory approval for the Value at Risk model for Risk Management and Capital to transition to Historical Simulation, as of 1 Oct 2020. Prior to Q4 2020 capital calculations were managed using a Monte Carlo VaR model
Assets under Management - Private Bank
In € bn
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Assets under Management
473
478
481
482
442
471
477
493
Private Bank Germany
207
211
211
213
197
209
212
222
therein: Deposits (1)
106
108
106
104
106
106
107
108
therein: Investment Products (2)
102
103
105
109
91
103
106
114
International Private Bank
265
266
271
269
245
263
265
272
by product:
Deposits (1)
63
64
63
60
58
57
57
56
Investment Products (2)
202
203
207
209
187
205
207
216
by client segmentation:
IPB Personal Banking (3)
20
20
20
20
18
19
19
19
IPB Private Banking (4) and Wealth
Management
245
246
251
250
227
244
245
252
by region: (5)
Americas
28
28
28
28
25
27
27
28
APAC
58
58
59
61
56
61
60
62
Germany
85
86
87
85
76
81
83
85
EMEA
49
49
49
48
45
48
48
49
Italy
33
33
34
34
31
33
34
35
Spain
13
13
13
13
12
13
13
13
Net flows - Assets under Management
6.5
4.4
(1.1)
(5.7)
0.7
5.9
4.6
4.6
Private Bank Germany
4.1
3.1
(1.4)
(1.5)
0.6
2.1
1.6
2.2
therein: Deposits (1),(6)
3.5
2.3
(2.2)
(1.5)
(0.8)
0.5
0.5
1.1
therein: Investment Products (2),(6)
0.6
0.7
0.8
0.0
1.3
1.6
1.0
1.1
International Private Bank
2.3
1.3
0.3
(4.2)
0.2
3.8
3.1
2.4
by product:
therein: Deposits (1),(6)
1.3
0.8
(1.1)
(2.5)
(2.3)
0.1
0.9
0.3
therein: Investment Products (2),(6)
1.1
0.5
1.4
(1.7)
2.4
3.8
2.2
2.1
by client segmentation:
IPB Personal Banking (3)
0.3
(0.0)
(0.4)
(0.4)
0.1
0.0
(0.0)
(0.0)
IPB Private Banking (4) and Wealth
Management
2.0
1.3
0.7
(3.7)
0.1
3.8
3.1
2.4
Deposits are considered assets under management if they serve investment purposes. In the Private Bank Germany, IPB Personal Banking and IPB Private Banking, this includes time deposits and savings deposits. In IPB Wealth Management, it is assumed that all customer deposits are held with us primarily for investment purposes and deposits under discretionary and wealth advisory mandate type were reported as Investment products
Investment Products also include Insurances
Including small businesses in Italy, Spain and India
Including small & mid caps in Italy, Spain and India
Regional view is based on a client view
Net Flows as reported also include shifts between Deposits and Investment Products
Cautionary statements
The figures in this presentation are preliminary and unaudited. Our Annual Report 2020 and SEC Form 20-F are scheduled to be published on 12 March 2021.
This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they include statements about our beliefs and expectations and the assumptions underlying them. These statements are based on plans, estimates and projections as they are currently available to the management of Deutsche Bank. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.
By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could therefore cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the United States and elsewhere from which we derive a substantial portion of our revenues and in which we hold a substantial portion of our assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of our strategic initiatives, the reliability of our risk management policies, procedures and methods, and other risks referenced in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors are described in detail in our SEC Form 20-F of 20 March 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of this document are readily available upon request or can be downloaded from www.db.com/ir.
This presentation also contains non-IFRS financial measures. For a reconciliation to directly comparable figures reported under IFRS, to the extent such reconciliation is not provided in this presentation, refer to the Q4 2020 Financial Data Supplement, which is accompanying this presentation and available at www.db.com/ir.
Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 08:57:02 UTC.