Deutsche Bank : Q4/FY 2020 results Presentation

Deutsche Bank Q4/FY 2020 results 4 February 2021 Profitable and resilient through transformation Return to post-tax profit despite challenges faced in 2020 Core Bank profit growth more than offset transformation effects and elevated provisions for credit losses Execution discipline demonstrated through 6 quarters of successful transformation Refocused strategy driving visible franchise improvements and revenue growth Proven risk management capabilities through the pandemic with ongoing investments in controls Strong balance sheet well positioned to support clients and self-fund remainder of transformation Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 1 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Delivered on all milestones in 2020 Adjusted costs(1) Provision for credit losses (in bps of average loans) Leverage ratio(2) CET 1 ratio(3) Capital Release Unit risk weighted assets Sustainable financing and investing volumes 2020 milestones 2020 € 19.5bn € 19.5bn 35 - 45bps 41bps 4.5%4.7% ~13.0%13.6% € 38bn € 34bn >€ 20bn >€ 40bn       Excluding transformation charges of € 490m and expenses of € 360m incurred in 2020 eligible for reimbursement related to Prime Finance. 2020 reported noninterest expenses: € 21.2bn,

2020 reported Adjusted costs: € 20.4bn. Detailed on slide 32 2020 leverage exposure excludes certain central bank balances following the implementation of the CRR Quick Fix Throughout this presentation CET1 ratio includes effects resulting from IFRS9 transitional arrangements which we applied from 30 June 2020. Detailed in the Financial Data Supplement Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 2 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Disciplined delivery of transformation agenda Key achievements in Q4 2020 Signed and closed sale of Postbank Systems

Signed multi-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud

multi-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud Concluded balance of interest agreements with workers council in Germany

Extended insurance partnerships with Talanx and Zurich Insurance

Created German Business Banking unit Transformation delivery in 2020 >100% Achieved targeted cost savings from core transformation initiatives >300 Key milestones achieved >60 Key core transformation initiatives in progress(1) 85% of transformation related effects taken Key deliverable portfolio and associated indicators / benefits will change as key deliverables are completed and / or new ones on-boarded. All benefits validated against books and records Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 3 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Refocused strategy driving franchise improvements in 2020 Corporate Bank € 78bn deposits under charging agreements

20% growth in payment volumes (1)

Grew Asia Pacific revenues 4% (2) Private Bank ~€ 100m incremental repricing revenues

Grew net new client loans by € 13bn

Net inflows in investment products of € 16bn with € 5bn of deposit conversion With FinTech, platform and e-commerce clients FX adjusted Source: Dealogic Investment Bank Double digit FIC revenue growth in all four quarters

O&A revenues outperformed fee pool growth in all four quarters (3)

31% revenue growth with top 100 institutional clients Asset Management € 30bn net inflows, ~30% in ESG assets

At € 793bn, AuM reached record highs for

DWS

DWS Stable management fees despite market volatility and industry wide margin pressure Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 4 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Growing revenues under refocused strategy Core Bank revenues(1) excluding specific items(2), in € bn Group 23.2 24.0 24.2 22.86% 5.2 Corporate 5.2 Bank Investment 9.3 Bank 7.0 Private 8.1 8.1 Bank Asset Management 2.3 2.2 2019 2020 ~0.4% CAGR ~24.4 2022 Group revenue plan as of 9 December 2020 Note: Throughout this presentation totals may not sum due to rounding differences. From 1 Jan 2020 financials have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as endorsed by the EU Corporate & Other revenues (FY 2019: € 147m, FY 2020: € (530)m) are not shown on this chart but are included in Core Bank totals Detailed on slide 32 Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 5 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Cost discipline continues for the 12th consecutive quarter Adjusted cost excluding transformation charges, in € bn Adjusted cost ex transformation charges(1) Bank levies Prime Finance(2) Prime Finance(2) 0.7 0.6 0.5 0.1 5.7 5.6 5.5 5.4 5.3 5.3 5.2 5.0 4.9 4.7 4.7 4.6 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q3 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q2 Q4 0.1 (9)% 0.4 21.5 19.5 2019 2020 2018 2019 2020 Adjusted costs excluding bank levies and transformation charges related to the strategic announcement on 7 July 2019. No transformation charges in 2018. Detailed on slides 31 and 32. Q4 2020 reported noninterest expenses: € 5.0bn Expenses eligible for reimbursement related to Prime Finance. Detailed on slide 27 Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 6 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Strategic transformation drives growth and higher profitability In € bn, unless stated otherwise Operating leverage(1) Adjusted profit (loss) before tax (PBT)(2) Group Group Core Bankreported (2.6)1.0 PBT 12% 11% 4.2 Core Bank 52% 3% 2.7 Capital (2.4) (2.0) Release Unit (1)% 2019 2020 2019 2020 Year on year change in % of revenues excluding specific items less year on year change in % of adjusted costs excluding transformation charges. Detailed on slide 35 Detailed on slide 34 Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 7 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Maintained strong balance sheet 2019 2020 Common Equity Tier 1 13.6% 13.6% capital ratio Liquidity reserves € 222bn € 243bn Liquidity Coverage Ratio 141% 145% Provision for credit losses 17bps 41bps as a % of average loans Maximum Distributable Amount of 10.4% ~315bps above regulatory requirements(1) Improved quality and cost of funding base 66bn above regulatory requirements Reflects strong portfolio performance through pandemic Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 8 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Outlook Robust revenue momentum: Remain confident in the growth path to 2022 Continued cost focus: 2021 cost plans reflect incremental investments consistent with our 2022 targets Disciplined risk management: Provision for credit losses to remain above pre-COVID levels, but below 2020 Robust balance sheet: Committed to maintaining CET1 ratio above 12.5% Execution commitment: Working towards 8% group return on tangible equity target in 2022 Shareholder focus: € 5bn of capital for distribution to shareholders from 2022 Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 9 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Q4 and FY 2020 Group financial highlights In € m, unless stated otherwise Change in % Change in % Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019 FY 2020 vs. FY 2019 Revenues Revenues 5,453 2 24,028 4 Revenues ex specific items(1) 5,520 4 23,998 4 Costs Noninterest expenses 5,027 (21) 21,216 (15) Adjusted costs ex transformation charges(2) 4,689 (8) 19,880 (8) Profit (loss) before tax 175 n.m. 1,021 n.m. Profitability Adjusted profit (loss) before tax (3) 621 n.m. 2,169 n.m. Profit (loss) 189 n.m. 624 n.m. RoTE (%)(4) 0.4 13.0 ppt 0.2 11.1 ppt Risk and Provision for credit losses as a % of avg. loans (in bps)(5) 23 0 bps 41 24 bps CET1 ratio (%) 13.6 (4)bps 13.6 (4)bps Capital Leverage ratio (%, fully loaded)(6) 4.7 51bps 4.7 51bps Per share Diluted earnings per share (in €) 0.07 n.m. 0.07 n.m. metrics Tangible book value per share (in €) 23.19 (1) 23.19 (1) Specific items detailed on slides 31 and 32 Transformation charges of € 207m in Q4 2020, € 608m in Q4 2019, € 490m in FY 2020 and € 1,145m in FY 2019. Detailed on slides 31 and 32 Adjusted profit (loss) before tax detailed on slide 34 Throughout this presentation post-tax return on average tangible shareholders' equity is calculated on net income after AT1 coupons. Average tangible shareholders' equity Q4 2020: € 48.9bn, Q4 2019: € 50.8bn, FY 2020: € 49.2bn and FY 2019: € 52.6bn Q4 2020 provision for credit losses annualized as % of average loans gross of allowances for loan losses (€ 431bn for Q4 2020 and € 438bn for FY 2020) Q4 2020 leverage exposure excludes certain central bank balances after the implementation of the CRR Quick Fix. Including these balances Q4 2020 leverage ratio would have been 4.3% Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 10 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Adjusted costs In € m Prime Finance(1) Q4 2020 year on year comments (8)% - Reductions in all cost 5,102 4,896 102 4,689 207 categories (201) (68) (8) - Lower compensation and (136) 81 4,999 4,608 benefits primarily reflect workforce reductions - IT costs decreased mainly Q4 2019 ex. Compensation Information Professional Other & Q4 2020 ex. Transformation Q4 2020 due to lower software amortization and a reduction transformation and Technology services bank levies transformation charges(3) charges benefits(2) charges of IT service expenses (8)% - Decrease in professional 21,616 service fees mainly 102 19,880 20,370 reflecting a reduction in (720) 490 non-IT external workforce (430) (166) (420) 360 expenses and legal fees 21,514 19,520 - Further reductions across other cost categories such as travel and marketing FY 2019 ex. Compensation Information Professional Other & FY 2020 ex. Transformation FY 2020 expenses transformation and Technology services bank levies transformation charges(3) charges benefits(2) charges Note: Adjusted costs detailed on slide 33 Expenses eligible for reimbursement related to Prime Finance. Detailed on slide 27 Excludes severance of € 69m in Q4 2020, € 86m in Q4 2019, € 203m in FY 2020 and € 162m in FY 2019, as this is excluded from adjusted costs as detailed on slide 27 Detailed on slides 31 and 32 Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 11 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Provision for credit losses In € bn Corporate Bank Capital Release Unit 1.8 Investment Bank Other 0.4 Private Bank 0.7 0.7 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2018 2019 2020 Quarterly development (in € m) 761 Stage 1 + 2 252 Stage 3 506 273 251 230 247 175 510 140 161 408 352 43 54 213 259 276 97 107 (12) (38) (101) (135) Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Net benefit recorded in 2019 vs. 2020 FY provisions at 41bps, impacted by COVID-19, in line with our April guidance of 35-45 bps of loans

COVID-19, in line with our April guidance of 35-45 bps of loans Q4 provisions slightly below the previous quarter and remain elevated compared to pre COVID-19 levels

COVID-19 levels Stage 3 provisions declined modestly in the quarter but remained elevated in particular in the Investment Bank

YoY increase in Private Bank provisions partly due to € 160m net impact of portfolio sales and methodology changes (1)

Positive macroeconomic outlook driving releases in COVID-19 Stage 1+2 related provisions

COVID-19 Stage 1+2 related provisions Management overlays retained, catering for uncertainties in outlook Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 12 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Capital ratios Movements in basis points, period end CET1 ratio 13.3% 0 60 13.6% - CET1 capital ratio increased by 31bps in the quarter - 33bps net improvement from regulatory changes, (28) notably from CRR2 changes regarding the treatment of software assets (43bps) - 20bps improvement from RWA reduction in CRU - (22)bps from Core Bank RWA growth and other movements Q3 2020 FX Effect RWA Capital Q4 2020 - € 4bn of regulatory RWA inflation shifted from Q4 2020 to H1 2021 increasing 2021 RWA inflation to ~€ 20bn; most of which change change is expected in H1 2021 Leverage ratio, fully loaded 18 4.7% - Leverage ratio increased by 24bps in the quarter 4.4% 3 3 - 18bps from positive CET1 capital effects - 3bps from seasonal decrease in trading activity - 3bps from FX translation effects - Pro-forma leverage ratio 4.3% including certain central bank balances(1) Q3 2020 FX Effect Leverage Capital Q4 2020 Exposure change change (1) Q4 2020 leverage exposure excludes € 85bn of certain central bank balances in line with the ECB's corresponding decision for Euro Area banks under its supervision dated 17 September 2020 Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 13 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Segment results Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 14 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Corporate Bank In € m, unless stated otherwise Change in Change in % vs. % vs. Q4 2020 Q4 2019 FY 2020 FY 2019 FY 2020 year on year comments Revenues Revenues 1,230 (4) 5,145 (2) - Revenues ex specific items Revenues ex specific items(1) 1,246 (3) 5,161 (2) 2% lower, flat excluding FX translation effects Noninterest expenses 995 (24) 4,218 (13) - Interest rate headwinds Costs partially offset by deposit of which: Adjusted costs ex 958 (6) 3,982 (2) repricing, balance sheet transformation charges(2) management initiatives and Profit (loss) before tax 162 n.m. 561 n.m. episodic items - Adjusted costs ex Profitability Adjusted profit (loss) before tax(3) 211 36 714 (20) transformation charges lower RoTE (%)(4) 4.3 8.6ppt 3.6 3.5ppt from non compensation cost initiatives, headcount Loans(5) 114 (4) 114 (4) reductions and FX translation Balance benefits Deposits 253 (4) 253 (4) - Loan volume slightly lower, sheet (€ bn) essentially flat FX adjusted Leverage exposure 274 1 274 1 - Deposits slightly lower Risk weighted assets (€ bn) 57 (3) 57 (3) reflecting management actions Risk Provision for credit losses as a % 26 (9)bps 31 7bps - Higher credit loss provisions mainly driven by idiosyncratic of average loans (in bps)(6) events Specific items detailed on slides 31 and 32 Transformation charges of € 15m for Q4 2020, € 154m for Q4 2019, € 59m for FY 2020 and € 160m for FY 2019 Detailed on slide 34 Post-tax return on average tangible shareholders' equity applying a 28% tax rate. Allocated average tangible shareholders' equity Q4 2020: € 9.2bn, Q4 2019: € 9.4bn, FY 2020: € 9.3bn and

FY 2019: € 9.7bn Loans gross of allowances for loan losses Q4 2020 provision for credit losses annualized as % of average loans (gross of allowances for loan losses) Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 15 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Q4 2020 Corporate Bank revenue performance In € m X% Excluding specific items(1) Change vs. Q4 2019 Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019 comments Global Transaction Banking 871 (6)% (6)% Commercial Banking 359 1% 6% Corporate Bank 1,230 (4)% (3)% Global Transaction Banking (ex FX translation effects): Global Transaction Banking 3% lower

Cash Management essentially flat, as interest rate headwinds offset by deposit charging and balance sheet management initiatives

Trade Finance and Lending essentially flat with solid performance in Lending particularly in Germany and EMEA

Securities Services and Trust and Agency Services revenues declined as a result of interest rate reductions in key markets Commercial Banking: Revenues include € 16m negative impact related to the sale of Postbank Systems

Commercial Banking excluding specific items 6% higher, supported by the roll- out of deposit repricing and benefitting from net movements in episodic items Specific items detailed on slides 31 and 32 Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 16 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Investment Bank In € m, unless stated otherwise Change in Change in % vs. % vs. Q4 2020 Q4 2019 FY 2020 FY 2019 FY 2020 year on year comments Revenues Revenues 1,888 24 9,283 32 - Significantly higher revenues Revenues ex specific items(1) 1,910 28 9,255 32 driven by strong market activity, strong client engagement and Noninterest expenses 1,255 (19) 5,413 (15) strategic transformation Costs - Adjusted costs ex of which: Adjusted costs ex 1,206 (9) 5,284 (9) transformation were lower transformation charges(2) driven by lower allocations, Profit (loss) before tax 596 n.m. 3,171 n.m. disciplined expense management Profitability Adjusted profit (loss) before tax(3) 646 n.m. 3,252 n.m. - Lower loan balances driven by disciplined risk management RoTE (%)(4) 7.0 8.4ppt 9.7 8.6ppt and targeted deployment Balance Loans(5) 69 (8) 69 (8) - Leverage increase reflecting client activity in FIC sheet (€ bn) Leverage exposure 476 10 476 10 - RWA increase reflects regulatory inflation and Risk weighted assets (€ bn) 128 10 128 10 increased client activity - Significantly higher provision Risk Provision for credit losses as a % 17 (4)bps 89 74bps for credit losses primarily driven by COVID-19 related of average loans (in bps)(6) impairments Specific items detailed on slides 31 and 32 Transformation charges of € 22m for Q4 2020, € 134m for Q4 2019, € 84m for FY 2020 and € 211m for FY 2019 Detailed on slide 34 Post-tax return on average tangible shareholders' equity applying a 28% tax rate. Allocated average tangible shareholders' equity Q4 2020: € 22.1bn, Q4 2019: € 21.3bn, FY 2020: € 21.8bn

and FY 2019: € 21.2bn Loans gross of allowances for loan losses Q4 2020 provision for credit losses annualized as % of average loans (gross of allowances for loan losses) Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 17 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Q4 2020 Investment Bank revenue performance In € m X% Excluding specific items(1) Change vs. Q4 2019 Fixed Income, Currency Sales & Trading 1,382 17% 21% Origination & Advisory 532 52% 52% Other(26) Investment Bank 1,888 24% 28% Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019 comments Fixed Income, Currency Sales & Trading: Significantly higher revenues in Credit from strong client engagement and constructive market conditions

Higher FX and Emerging market revenues driven by increased volatility and strength in macro flow across regions

Rates revenues ex specific items were essentially flat

Financing revenues were essentially flat excluding the impact of FX translation Origination & Advisory: Higher Debt Origination revenues driven by increased activity and market share gains in Investment Grade debt

Equity Origination revenues significantly higher driven by record Special Purpose Acquisition Company activity

Significantly higher Advisory revenues driven by increased activity, mainly in

EMEA Specific items detailed on slides 31 and 32 Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 18 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Private Bank In € m, unless stated otherwise Change in Change in Q4 2020 % vs. FY 2020 % vs. Q4 2019 FY 2019 FY 2020 year on year comments Revenues Revenues 1,982 (1) 8,126 (1) - Results included € 642m Revenues ex specific items(1) 2,005 1. 8,100 (0) - transformation-related effects Revenues excluding specific Noninterest expenses 1,800 (16) 7,539 (7) items flat as continued strong Costs business growth offset of which: Adjusted costs ex 1,612 (10) 6,813 (6) headwinds from deposit transformation charges(2) margin compression and Profit (loss) before tax 9 n.m. (124) (56) COVID-19 - Adjusted costs ex Profitability Adjusted profit (loss) before tax(3) 216 n.m. 493 (3) transformation charges RoTE (%)(4) (0.5) 7.6ppt (1.6) 1.0ppt declined on execution of cost reduction initiatives including Loans(5) 237 5 237 5 workforce reductions Business - Net inflows of € 16bn in volume Deposits 301 5 301 5 investment products and (€ bn) Assets under Management(6) 493 2 493 2 € 13bn of net new client loans - Provisions for credit losses Risk weighted assets (€ bn) 77 4 77 4 impacted by COVID-19; prior Risk year benefited from higher Provision for credit losses as a % 29 8bps 31 15bps portfolio sales and methodology changes of average loans (in bps)(7) Specific items detailed on slides 31 and 32 Transformation charges of € 49m for Q4 2020, € 173m for Q4 2019, € 122m for FY 2020 and € 190m for FY 2019 Detailed on slide 34 Post-tax return on average tangible shareholders' equity applying a 28% tax rate. Allocated average tangible shareholders' equity Q4 2020: € 10.7bn, Q4 2019: € 10.0bn, FY 2020: € 10.3bn

and FY 2019: € 10.0bn Loans gross of allowances for loan losses Includes deposits if they serve investment purposes. Detailed on slide 51 Q4 2020 provision for credit losses annualized as % of average loans (gross of allowances for loan losses) Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 19 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Q4 2020 Private Bank revenue performance In € m X% Excluding specific items(1) Change vs. Q4 2019 Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019 comments Private Bank Germany: - Revenues include € 88m negative impact related to the sale of Postbank Systems Private Bank 1,191 - Revenues excluding specific items increased (3)% 4% Germany 4% as higher commission and fee income from investment and insurance products and loan growth offset deposit margin compression - Net inflows in investment products of € 1bn and net new client loans of € 3bn mainly in mortgages International 791(2) 2% (4)% International Private Bank: Private Bank - Revenues down 2% excluding specific items and FX translation effects - Private Banking and Wealth Management revenues excluding specific items declined on FX translation effects as COVID-19 impacts Private Bank 1,982 and lower interest rates were largely offset by (1)% 1% business growth and benefits from previous relationship manager hiring - Personal Banking revenues declined reflecting headwinds from COVID-19 and deposit margin compression - Net inflows in investments products of € 2bn and net new client loans of € 1bn Specific items detailed on slides 31 and 32 Includes revenues from Private Banking and Wealth Management of € 583m up 3%, excluding specific items declined by 5% or by 2% on FX adjusted basis. Revenues from Personal Banking of € 208m down 3% Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 20 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Asset Management In € m, unless stated otherwise Change in Change in Q4 2020 % vs. FY 2020 % vs. Q4 2019 FY 2019 FY 2020 year on year comments Revenues Revenues 599 (11) 2,229 (4) - Revenues declined Revenues ex specific items(1) 599 (11) 2,229 (4) reflecting the non- Noninterest expenses 399 (9) 1,527 (11) recurrence of certain significant performance fees Costs of which: Adjusted costs ex 390 (7) 1,485 (10) earned in 2019 - Management fees stable as transformation charges(2) margin compression and FX Cost/income ratio (%) 67 1 ppt 68 (5)ppt translation headwind was offset by improved mix of Profit (loss) before tax 157 (11) 544 16 flows and market impact Adjusted profit (loss) before tax(3) 165 (18) 586 9 - Reduction in adjusted costs Profitability excluding transformation RoTE (%)(4) 25.1 (2.4)ppt 21.4 3.2 ppt charges driven by ongoing efficiency initiatives and Mgmt fee margin (bps) 28.3 (0.6)bps 28.3 (1.3)bps reduced activity due to the pandemic AuM (€ bn) Assets under Management 793 3 793 3 - Net flows of € 30bn, 14 n.m. 30 n.m. representing 4.0% of AuM, Net flows including € 9bn ESG Specific items detailed on slides 31 and 32 Transformation charges of € 4m for Q4 2020, € 21m for Q4 2019, € 5m for FY 2020 and € 30m for FY 2019 Detailed on slide 34 Post-tax return on average tangible shareholders' equity applying a 28% tax rate. Allocated average tangible shareholders' equity Q4 2020: € 1.7bn, Q4 2019: € 1.8bn, FY 2020: € 1.8bn and

FY 2019: € 1.8bn Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 21 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Corporate & Other In € m Profit (loss) before tax Change Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019 Profit (loss) before tax (333) (162) (170) Funding & liquidity (96) 47 (247) (333) Valuation & Timing (396) (56) (302) differences(1) Shareholder expenses (97) (13) Noncontrolling interest(2) 50 (5) (930) Other (134) 110 Q4 2019 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 FY 2019 FY 2020 Change FY 2020 vs. FY 2019 (684) (25) (660) 73

169 (3) (68) Valuation and Timing reflects the mismatch in revenue from instruments accounted on an accrual basis under IFRS that are economically hedged with derivatives that are accounted for on a mark-to-market basis Reversal of noncontrolling interests reported in operating business segments (mainly Asset Management) Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 22 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Capital Release Unit In € m, unless stated otherwise Absolute Absolute change change vs. vs. FY 2020 year on year comments Q4 2020 Q4 2019 FY 2020 FY 2019 Revenues (65) 114 (225) (442) - Significant improvement in loss before Revenues tax driven by lower costs, including lower Revenues ex specific items(1) (59) 106 (217) (549) transformation charges - Negative revenues in current year Noninterest expenses 373 (319) 1,947 (1,453) represent a full year of executing the strategy and are driven by de-risking, Costs funding and hedging costs, partly offset Adjusted costs ex transformation by Prime Finance cost recovery. Prior 317 (182) 1,744 (861) year included six months of operating charges(2) revenue pre CRU formation - Noninterest expenses declined by 43% Profit (loss) before tax (417) 441 (2,201) 970 reflecting lower adjusted costs, Profitability restructuring and severance charges and litigation Adjusted profit (loss) before tax(3) (363) 349 (2,014) 374 - Adjusted costs excluding transformation charges down by 33% reflecting lower service cost allocations, lower Leverage exposure 72 (55) 72 (55) compensation and lower non- Balance compensation costs such as professional fees and market data sheet & Risk weighted assets 34 (11) 34 (11) Risk (€ bn) - Leverage exposure declined by 43% and of which: Operational Risk RWA 24 (2) 24 (2) RWA excluding operational risk by ~€ 10bn or 48% Specific items detailed slides 31 and 32 Transformation charges of € 41m for Q4 2020 and € 83m for Q4 2019, € 162m for FY 2020 and € 510m for FY 2019 Detailed on slide 34 Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 23 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Our financial targets 2022 Group return on tangible equity 8% Core Bank return on tangible equity >9% Adjusted costs(1) € 16.7bn Cost income ratio 70% CET 1 ratio >12.5% Leverage ratio ~4.5% Adjusted costs excluding transformation charges Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 24 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Appendix Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 25 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Sustainability at Deutsche Bank Our key focus areas Sustainable Finance Policies & Commitments Own Operations Thought Leadership Recent achievements Q4 achievements in blue Target of more than € 200bn in financing and investment until 2025

More than € 40bn in financing and investment versus a target of more than € 20bn for 2020

Ranked #5 for full year 2020 and #4 for Q4 2020 for all ESG bond issuance in EUR (Dealogic)

Deal Highlight Q4: Social Affordable Housing CMBS issuance UK (£ 220m)

Rollout of carbon consumption app for retail clients in Germany

Green Financing Framework broadened for issuance of other financial instruments besides bonds

Disclosed DB Sustainable Finance Framework aligned on a best effort basis to the EU Taxonomy

Joined the German Financial Sector Collective Action on Climate

Joined Equator Principles association emphasizing our commitment to responsible banking

Strengthened our rules for financing of fossil fuels incl. commitment to exit coal mining by 2025

Senior Management compensation linked to expanded ESG KPIs

Governance strengthened by establishing a Management Board Committee for Sustainability

Additional e-charging station installed in four key DB Locations in Germany

e-charging station installed in four key DB Locations in Germany Climate Statement published

dbSustainability: a new Deutsche Bank Research offering for ESG investors launched

Value Balancing Alliance - 1st piloting phase of standardized indicators completed We support all the major international standards and guidelines: Business and Human Rights − Responsible Banking Paris Pledge for Action EU Transparency Register Core Labor Standards of the Global Reporting − Sustainable Development Goals International Labor Organization Initiatives − International Bill of Rights Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 26 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Definition of adjustments Revenues excluding specific items Adjusted costs Transformation charges Transformation- related effects Expenses eligible for reimbursement related to Prime Finance Adjusted profit (loss) before tax Revenues excluding specific items are calculated by adjusting net revenues under IFRS for specific revenue items which generally fall outside the usual nature or scope of the business and are likely to distort an accurate assessment of the divisional operating performance. Excluded items are Debt Valuation Adjustment (DVA) and material transactions or events that are either one-off in nature or belong to a portfolio of connected transactions or events where the P&L impact is limited to a specific period of time as shown on slides 31 and 32 Adjusted costs are calculated by deducting (i) impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, (ii) net litigation charges and (iii) restructuring and severance from noninterest expenses under IFRS as shown on slides 31 and 32 Transformation charges are costs, included in adjusted costs, that are directly related to Deutsche Bank's transformation as a result of the strategy announced on 7 July 2019 and certain costs related to incremental or accelerated decisions driven by the changes in our expected operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Such charges include the transformation-related impairment of software and real estate, the accelerated software amortization and other transformation charges like onerous contract provisions or legal and consulting fees related to the strategy execution as shown on slide 33 Transformation-related effects are financial impacts, in addition to transformation charges (as defined above), which are recorded outside of adjusted costs. These include goodwill impairments in the second quarter 2019, as well as restructuring and severance expenses from the third quarter 2019 onwards. In addition to the aforementioned pre-tax items, transformation-related effects on a post-tax basis include pro-forma tax effects on the aforementioned items and deferred tax asset valuation adjustments in connection with the transformation of the Group as shown on slide 36 BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank have signed a master transaction agreement to provide continuity of service to Deutsche Bank's Prime Finance and Electronic Equities clients. Under the agreement Deutsche Bank will continue to operate the platform until clients can be migrated to BNP Paribas, and expenses of the transferred business are eligible for reimbursement by BNP Paribas Adjusted profit (loss) before tax is calculated by adjusting the profit (loss) before tax under IFRS for specific revenue items, transformation charges, impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets and restructuring and severance expenses as shown on slide 34 Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 27 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Core Bank financial highlights Q4 2020, in € bn, unless stated otherwise Core Change vs. Change vs. Capital Release Bank Q4 2019 Q3 2020 Unit Revenues 5.5 (0)% (8)% (0.1) Revenues ex specific items 5.6 2% (7)% (0.1) Noninterest expenses 4.7 (18)% (3)% 0.4 Adjusted costs ex transformation charges(1) 4.4 (5)% (2)% 0.3 Profit (loss) before tax (in € m) 591 n.m. (35)% (417) Adjusted profit (loss) before tax (in € m)(2) 984 111% (19)% (363) Post-tax return on tangible equity (in %) 3.3 12 ppt (1) ppt n.m. Adjusted post-tax return on tangible equity (in %)(3) 5.8 5 ppt (1) ppt n.m. Risk weighted assets 295 6% 3% 34 Leverage exposure (fully loaded) 1,092 5% (1)% 72 Transformation charges of € 166m in Core Bank and € 41m in Capital Release Unit in Q4 2020 Profit (loss) before tax adjusted for specific revenue items, transformation charges as well as restructuring & severance costs and goodwill impairments. Detailed on slide 34 Post-tax return on tangible equity adjusted for specific revenue items, transformation charges as well as Restructuring & Severance costs and goodwill impairments. Tax expense adjusted for DTA valuation adjustment and share based compensation. Detailed on slide 30 Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 28 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Core Bank financial highlights FY 2020, in € bn, unless stated otherwise Core Change vs. Capital Release Bank FY 2019 Unit Revenues 24.3 6% (0.2) Revenues ex specific items 24.2 6% (0.2) Noninterest expenses 19.3 (11)% 1.9 Adjusted costs ex transformation charges(1) 18.1 (5)% 1.7 Profit (loss) before tax 3.2 n.m. (2.2) Adjusted profit (loss) before tax (2) 4.2 52% (2.0) Post-tax return on tangible equity (in %) 4.0 12 ppt n.m. Adjusted post-tax return on tangible equity (in %)(3) 5.7 3 ppt n.m. Risk weighted assets 295 6% 34 Leverage exposure (fully loaded) 1,092 5% 72 Transformation charges of € 328m in Core Bank and € 162m in Capital Release Unit in FY 2020 Profit (loss) before tax adjusted for specific revenue items, transformation charges as well as restructuring & severance costs and goodwill impairments. Detailed on slide 34 Post-tax return on tangible equity adjusted for specific revenue items, transformation charges as well as Restructuring & Severance costs and goodwill impairments. Tax expense adjusted for DTA valuation adjustment and share based compensation. Detailed on slide 30 Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 29 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Core Bank adjusted post-tax RoTE In € m, unless stated otherwise Q4 2019 Q4 2020 FY 2019 FY 2020 Profit (loss) (866) 489 (2,982) 2,208 Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (35) (42) (125) (129) Profit (loss) attributable to additional equity components (69) (85) (266) (334) Profit (loss) attributable to Deutsche Bank shareholders (970) 361 (3,372) 1,746 Revenue specific items (49) 61 (108) (38) Transformation charges 524 166 635 328 Goodwill impairment (0) - 1,037 0 Restructuring & severance 427 166 649 671 Tax adjustments 188 (116) 2,220 (261) of which: Tax effect of above adjustment items(1) (253) (110) (620) (269) of which: Adjustments for share based payment related 30 (18) 55 (29) effects of which: Adjustments for DTA valuation adjustments 411 12 2,785 37 Adjusted profit (loss) attributable to Deutsche Bank 120 638 1,061 2,446 shareholders Average tangible shareholders' equity 42,504 43,763 42,698 43,143 Adjusted Post-tax RoTE (in %) 1.1 5.8 2.5 5.7 Pre-tax adjustments taxed at a rate of 28% Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 30 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Specific revenue items and adjusted costs - Q4 2020 In € m Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2020 CB IB PB AM C&O Core CRU Group CB IB PB AM C&O Core CRU Group CB IB PB AM C&O Core CRU Group Bank Bank Bank Revenues 1,230 1,888 1,982 599 (181) 5,518 (65) 5,453 1,286 1,525 2,003 671 44 5,528 (180) 5,349 1,254 2,365 2,033 563 (240) 5,974 (36) 5,938 DVA - IB Other / CRU - (23) - - - (23) (7) (30) - (14) - - - (14) (15) (29) - 10 - - - 10 (2) 7 Sale of PB systems to (16) - (88) - - (104) - (104) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TCS Change in valuation of - 1 - - - 1 - 1 - 42 - - - 42 - 42 - (10) - - - (10) - (10) an investment - FIC S&T Sal. Oppenheim workout - - 66 - - 66 - 66 - - 21 - - 21 - 21 - - 6 - - 6 - 6 - IPB Revenues ex specific 1,246 1,910 2,005 599 (181) 5,579 (59) 5,520 1,286 1,497 1,982 671 44 5,479 (164) 5,315 1,254 2,366 2,026 563 (240) 5,968 (34) 5,935 items Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2020 CB IB PB AM C&O Core CRU Group CB IB PB AM C&O Core CRU Group CB IB PB AM C&O Core CRU Group Bank Bank Bank Noninterest expenses 995 1,255 1,800 399 205 4,654 373 5,027 1,303 1,547 2,145 438 270 5,703 692 6,395 1,022 1,356 1,862 354 204 4,799 384 5,183 Impairment of goodwill and other intangible - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - assets Litigation charges, net 4 21 4 0 (79) (50) 9 (41) 8 (9) 17 (6) 139 149 63 213 15 (5) 2 (1) 2 14 6 20 Restructuring and 19 6 135 5 2 166 6 172 123 98 174 3 29 427 46 473 39 5 183 7 4 239 4 243 severance Adjusted costs 973 1,228 1,661 394 282 4,538 358 4,896 1,172 1,458 1,954 441 102 5,127 582 5,709 969 1,356 1,677 347 198 4,547 374 4,921 Transformation 15 22 49 4 77 166 41 207 154 134 173 21 41 524 83 608 15 21 8 1 23 66 38 104 charges(1) Adjusted costs ex 958 1,206 1,612 390 206 4,372 317 4,689 1,018 1,324 1,781 419 61 4,603 499 5,102 954 1,335 1,670 346 175 4,481 335 4,816 transformation charges Defined on slide 27 Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 31 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Specific revenue items and adjusted costs - FY 2020 In € m FY 2020 FY 2019 CB IB PB AM C&O Core CRU Group CB IB PB AM C&O Core CRU Group Bank Bank Revenues 5,145 9,283 8,126 2,229 (530) 24,253 (225) 24,028 5,244 7,019 8,206 2,332 147 22,948 217 23,165 DVA - IB Other / CRU - 6 - - - 6 (8) (2) - (140) - - - (140) (35) (175) Sale of PB systems to TCS (16) - (88) - - (104) - (104) - - - - - - - - Change in valuation of an - 22 - - - 22 - 22 - 143 - - - 143 - 143 investment - FIC S&T Sal. Oppenheim workout - IPB - - 114 - - 114 - 114 - - 105 - - 105 - 105 Update in valuation methodology - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (81) (81) CRU Revenues ex specific items 5,161 9,255 8,100 2,229 (530) 24,215 (217) 23,998 5,244 7,016 8,101 2,332 147 22,840 332 23,173 FY 2020 FY 2019 CB IB PB AM C&O Core CRU Group CB IB PB AM C&O Core CRU Group Bank Bank Noninterest expenses 4,218 5,413 7,539 1,527 572 19,269 1,947 21,216 4,867 6,389 8,142 1,711 566 21,676 3,400 25,076 Impairment of goodwill and other - - - 0 - 0 - 0 492 - 545 - - 1,037 - 1,037 intangible assets Litigation charges, net 99 20 83 (1) (67) 133 25 158 (4) 135 (21) (5) 238 344 129 473 Restructuring and severance 78 26 520 37 10 671 17 688 150 218 156 41 83 649 157 805 Adjusted costs 4,041 5,368 6,936 1,490 629 18,464 1,906 20,370 4,229 6,035 7,462 1,675 245 19,646 3,115 22,761 Transformation charges(1) 59 84 122 5 58 328 162 490 160 211 190 30 43 635 510 1,145 Adjusted costs ex transformation 3,982 5,284 6,813 1,485 571 18,136 1,744 19,880 4,069 5,824 7,272 1,644 202 19,011 2,605 21,616 charges Defined on slide 27 Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 32 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Adjusted costs excluding transformation charges In € m, unless stated otherwise excluding transformation charges Adjusted costs Reconciliation adjusted costs excluding transformation charges to adjusted costs Q4 2020 Q4 2019 YoY FY 2020 FY 2019 YoY Compensation and benefits 2,404 2,605 (8)% 10,260 10,981 (7)% IT costs 895 963 (7)% 3,605 4,035 (11)% Professional service fees 269 277 (3)% 964 1,130 (15)% Occupancy, furniture and equipment expenses 398 383 4% 1,549 1,590 (3)% Communication, data services, marketing 142 167 (15)% 543 673 (19)% Other 701 (17)% 2,326 2,586 (10)% 579 Adjusted costs ex bank levies 4,686 5,095 (8)% 19,247 20,994 (8)% Bank levies 3 6 (52)% 633 622 2% Adjusted costs ex transformation charges 4,689 5,102 (8)% 19,880 21,616 (8)% Compensation and benefits 2 - n.m. 8 - n.m. IT costs 69 477 (85)% 257 977 (74)% Professional service fees 4 8 (46)% 18 12 44% Occupancy 130 123 6% 196 137 43% Communication, data services, marketing 1 - n.m. 7 - n.m. Other 1 (0) n.m. 4 18 (80)% Transformation charges 207 608 (66)% 490 1,145 (57)% Adjusted costs 4,896 5,709 (14)% 20,370 22,761 (11)% Note: Per definition of Adjusted costs, compensation and benefits excludes severance. For reported compensation and benefits (which includes severance) and for general and administrative expenses (which includes IT costs, professional service fees, occupancy, furniture and equipment expenses, communication, data services and other), see the consolidated statement of income in the Q4 2020 Financial Data Supplement Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 33 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Adjusted profit (loss) before tax (PBT) In € m Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Specific Transfor- Goodwill Restructuring Specific Transfor- Goodwill Restructuring Reported PBT mation Adjusted PBT Reported PBT mation Adjusted PBT revenue items charges(1) impairments & severance revenue items charges(1) impairments & severance CB 162 16 15 - 19 211 (121) - 154 (0) 123 156 IB 596 22 22 - 6 646 (60) (28) 134 - 98 144 PB 9 22 49 - 135 216 (261) (21) 173 (0) 174 65 AM 157 - 4 - 5 165 177 - 21 - 3 202 C&O (333) - 77 - 2 (254) (170) - 41 - 29 (100) Core Bank 591 61 166 - 166 984 (435) (49) 524 (0) 427 467 CRU (417) 7 41 - 6 (363) (858) 15 83 - 46 (713) Group 175 67 207 - 172 621 (1,293) (34) 608 (0) 473 (246) FY 2020 FY 2019 Specific Transfor- Goodwill Restructuring Specific Transfor- Goodwill Restructuring Reported PBT mation Adjusted PBT Reported PBT mation Adjusted PBT revenue items charges(1) impairments & severance revenue items charges(1) impairments & severance CB 561 16 59 - 78 714 92 - 160 492 150 894 IB 3,171 (28) 84 - 26 3,252 502 (3) 211 - 218 929 PB (124) (26) 122 - 520 493 (279) (105) 190 545 156 507 AM 544 - 5 0 37 586 468 - 30 - 41 539 C&O (930) - 58 - 10 (862) (247) - 43 - 83 (121) Core Bank 3,221 (38) 328 0 671 4,182 536 (108) 635 1,037 649 2,749 CRU (2,201) 8 162 - 17 (2,014) (3,170) 116 510 - 157 (2,388) Group 1,021 (30) 490 0 688 2,169 (2,634) 8 1,145 1,037 805 361 Defined on slide 27 Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 34 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Operating leverage(1) In € m, unless stated otherwise FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2019 vs. FY 2020 vs. FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2018 FY 2019 Revenues Group - Revenues 25,316 23,165 24,028 (8)% 4% Specific revenue items 691 (8) 30 n.m. n.m. Group - Revenues ex specific items 24,625 23,173 23,998 (6)% 4% CRU - Revenues ex specific items 1,911 332 (217) (83)% n.m. Core Bank - Revenues ex specific items 22,714 22,840 24,215 1% 6% Expenses Group noninterest expenses 23,461 25,076 21,216 7% (15)% Impairment of goodwill and other 0 1,037 0 n.m. (100)% intangible assets Litigation charges, net 88 473 158 n.m. (67)% Restructuring and severance 563 805 688 43% (15)% Group - Adjusted costs 22,810 22,761 20,370 (0)% (11)% Transformation charges 0 1,145 490 n.m. (57)% Operating leverage Group - Adjusted costs ex 22,810 21,616 19,880 (5)% (8)% (1)% 12% transformation charges CRU - Adjusted costs ex 3,329 2,605 1,744 (22)% (33)% (61)% n.m. transformation charges Core Bank - Adjusted costs ex 19,481 19,011 18,136 (2)% (5)% 3% 11% transformation charges Note: Reported operating leverage (year on year change in % of revenues less year on year change in % of noninterest expenses) was 19% for Group, 17% for Core Bank and n.m. for CRU for 2020 and (15)% for Group, (10)% for Core Bank and (90)% for CRU for 2019 Year on year change in % of revenues excluding specific items less year on year change in % of adjusted costs excluding transformation charges Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 35 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Transformation-related effects In € bn Deferred tax asset valuation 2.8 adjustment Goodwill 1.0 impairment(1) Pre-tax Restructuring 0.7 & Severance(2) items Real estate charges 0.1 Software 1.0 impairment(3) Other 0.0 2019 0.0 0.1 0.7 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.1 2020 2021 2022 2019 - 2019 - 2022 % of total Q4 2020 expected Q4 2020 cumulative cumulative 2019 - expenses expenses Q4 2020 Deferred Tax Asset 0.0 2.8 2.9 97% valuation adjustment Nonoperating costs(4) Severance 0.2 1.4 1.9 73% Goodwill impairment - 1.0 1.0 100% Restructuring & Transformation charges(5) Real estate charges 0.1 0.3 0.5 67% Software impairment/ 0.0 1.2 1.4 85% accelerated amortization Other 0.0 0.1 0.4 31% Total transformation-related effects 85% Note: Estimated restructuring and severance, impairments, deferred tax valuation adjustments and other transformation charges in future periods are preliminary and subject to change. Non-tax items are shown on a pre-tax basis. Defined on slide 27 Non-tax deductible Excludes H1 2019 Restructuring & Severance of € 0.1bn, prior to the strategic announcement on 7 July 2019 Includes accelerated software amortization Excluded from adjusted costs. Definition of adjusted costs detailed on slide 27 Included in adjusted costs Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 36 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Bridge from EU IFRS to IASB IFRS Profit (loss), in € m Q4 2020 - Deutsche Bank's financial statements have historically 215 189 26 been prepared based on the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and endorsed by the European Union ("EU") - Since 2020, the Group applies fair value hedge accounting for portfolio hedges of interest rate risk EU Impact from hedge IASB (macro hedging) to hedge account modelled deposits and fixed rate mortgages with pre-payment options IFRS accounting in C&O IFRS under the EU carve out version of IAS 39. Therefore resulting in a difference between IFRS as endorsed by FY 2020 the EU and IFRS as issued by the IASB 624 612 - The Group's Q4 2020 profit is € 26m lower under IFRS (12) as endorsed by the EU compared to IFRS as issued by the IASB (PBT € 48m lower) mainly reflecting the impact from declining euro interest rates on Fair Value hedge accounted deposits - In FY 2020 profit is € 12m higher under IFRS as endorsed by the EU compared to IFRS as issued by the IASB (PBT € 18m higher) EU Impact from hedge IASB - To reflect reporting obligations in Germany and the US, DB has prepared separate sets of financial reports IFRS accounting in C&O IFRS since Q1 2020 onwards (i.e. locally: based on IFRS as adopted by the EU; US: based on IFRS as issued by the IASB) Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 37 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 COVID-19 impact on financials(1) COVID-19 impact Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 FY 2020 Provision for € (260)m € (410)m € (76)m € 20m € (726)m credit losses CET1 ratio(2) (40)bps 12bps 6bps 0bps (22)bps Liquidity € (17)bn € 12bn € 8bn € 0bn € 2bn reserves(3) Level 3 assets € 4bn € (2)bn € (1)bn € (0)bn € 0bn Reflects management estimates of the discrete impacts of COVID-19 Excludes benefits of regulatory changes enacted as part of COVID-19 Does not include central bank facilities provided since the outbreak of the pandemic crisis Full year drivers COVID-19 related defaults lower quarter on quarter but remained elevated

related defaults lower quarter on quarter but remained elevated Improved macro-economic outlook drove partial reversal of provisions for Stage 1 and 2 more than offsetting impact from COVID-19

macro-economic outlook drove partial reversal of provisions for Stage 1 and 2 more than offsetting impact from COVID-19 Initial Credit Risk RWA increase from client drawdowns almost entirely reversed through subsequent repayment of client facilities; remaining CET1 ratio burden reflects continued rating migration and higher market risk volatility

Full reversal of the initial stress impact as the year progressed

Material reversal of the increase and transfer of assets into Level 3 seen at the end of the first quarter of 2020 Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 38 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Supporting clients through COVID-19 # Customers Loan Amount Legislative & voluntary >100k € 9bn industry-driven moratoria(1,2) Voluntary bilateral ~4k € 8bn forbearance measures New lending subject to ~10k € 3.8bn public guarantee schemes More than 90% to Private Bank clients

Represents 2% of Group loan portfolio

>90% customer moratoria expired with ~€ 1.5bn of active loan amounts outstanding (3)

Bilateral forbearance mainly in the Investment Bank and Corporate Bank

Additional € 1.4bn committed but not yet drawn

Mainly guaranteed by KfW Population meeting criteria in EBA press release "Statement on the application of the prudential framework regarding default, forbearance and IFRS9 in light of COVID 19 measures" published on March 25, 2020. Includes loans meeting regulatory forbearance criteria to obligors whose credit standing would not be significantly affected by the current situation in the long- term Includes volumes related to active and moratoria which have already ended Includes extension of Italian Legislative Moratoria Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 39 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Deposit charging Quarterly revenue impact, € m 69 57 45 32 <10 16 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Charging agreements(1) , € bn - Performing well against updated revenue target - More than 90% of charging agreements currently in the Corporate Bank, increasingly protecting the franchise against potential further interest rate headwinds - Private Bank priority remains to advise clients on investment product solutions. Deposit charging ~20 ~30 ~75 ~60 ~40 ~85 above € 100k in place for new accounts and roll-out ongoing for existing accounts Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Total € current account balances of Corporate Bank and Private Bank deposits with implemented charging agreements. Individual charging thresholds apply Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 40 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Indicative divisional currency mix - Q4 2020 Net revenues 9% 7% 11% Other (1) 18% 19% 0%5% 20% USD 13% 21% GBP 0% 13% 1% 45% 86% EUR 67% 0% 67% 61% 37% CB IB PB AM Group Total noninterest expenses 7% 4% 16% 14% Other (1) 20% 4% 3% 25% 17% USD 19% 36% GBP 18% 1% 19% 87% EUR 60% 42% 53% 50% 6% CB IB PB AM Group Note: Classification is based primarily on the currency of DB's Group office in which the Revenues and Noninterest expenses are recorded and therefore only provides an indicative approximation Primarily includes Singapore Dollar (SGD), Indian Rupee (INR), and Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 41 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Net interest income sensitivity Hypothetical +100 bps parallel shift impact, in € bn First year Second year USD EUR 0.9 0.6 0.3 Retail Non-retail Group Maturity > 3M 0.3 0.1 0.3 ≤ 3M 0.4 0.2 0.6 > 3M 0.0 0.0 0.0 ≤ 3M 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.4 1.0 0.5 Retail Non-retail Group Maturity EUR > 3M 0.5 0.2 0.6 ≤ 3M 0.4 0.2 0.6 USD > 3M 0.0 0.1 0.1 ≤ 3M 0.0 0.0 0.0 Note: Estimates are based on a static balance sheet, excluding trading positions and DWS, and at constant exchange rates. The parallel yield curve shift by +100 basis points assumes an immediate increase of all interest rate tenors and no additional management action. Figures do not include Mark-to-Market / Other Comprehensive Income effects on centrally managed positions not eligible for hedge accounting. Unchanged rates impact estimated as delta between annualized last quarter's NII and first and second 12 months' NII forecast under unchanged interest rates respectively Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 42 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Litigation update In € bn, period end Litigation provisions(1) 1.1 1.0 1.1 1.0 0.8 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Contingent liabilities(1) 2.2 2.0 2.0 2.1 2.1 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Provisions decreased by € 0.1bn in the quarter

Provisions include approximately € 0.1bn related to settlements already achieved or agreed in principle

Contingent liabilities remained stable quarter on quarter. Contingent liabilities include possible obligations where an estimate can be made and outflow is more than remote but less than probable for significant matters Note: Figures reflect current status of individual matters and provisions. Litigation provisions and contingent liabilities are subject to potential further developments Includes civil litigation and regulatory enforcement matters Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 43 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Provision for credit losses and stage 3 loans Provision for credit losses, € m Stage 3 at amortised cost, € bn Private Bank Investment Bank Corporate Bank Capital Release Unit 1792 29 688 723 761 366 29 109 506 363 284 14 273 251 243 145 711 7 30 52 73 344 106 225 42 139 174 173 (14) (21) Provision for FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY credit losses (% of loans)(1) 2019 2020 PB (ex-POCI) CRU (ex-POCI) CB (ex-POCI) Purchased or Originated Credit Impaired (POCI) IB (ex-POCI) Group Stage 3 2.2% 2.2% 2.8% 2.9% 2.9% loans at amortized 12.6 cost %(2) 12.4 12.4 9.7 10.1 2.0 2.0 1.7 0.4 0.4 0.4 2.2 2.1 1.7 2.0 2.0 0.5 0.5 0.8 2.4 2.5 2.3 0.6 2.0 1.9 4.5 4.8 5.8 5.7 6.0 Coverage Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Ratio (3,4) 2019 2020 Group 0.17% 0.46% 0.67% 0.25% 0.23% 0.41% Group 40% 39% 33% 33% 34% CB 0.25% 0.35% 0.46% 0.14% 0.26% 0.31% CB 44% 47% 43% 42% 46% IB 0.15% 1.23% 1.71% 0.28% 0.17% 0.89% IB 20% 18% 17% 16% 14% PB 0.16% 0.24% 0.39% 0.30% 0.29% 0.31% PB 41% 39% 32% 35% 35% Note: Provisions for credit losses in the Corporate & Other and Asset Management segments are not shown on this chart but are included in the DB Group totals 2020 Quarter-to-date provision for credit losses annualized as % of quarter-to-date average loans gross of allowance at amortized cost (€ 431bn as of 4Q20). 2020 Year-to-date provision for credit losses as % of year-to-date average loans gross of allowance at amortized cost (€ 438bn as full year 2020) IFRS 9 stage 3 assets at amortized cost including POCI as % of loans at amortized cost (€ 432bn as of 31 December 2020) IFRS 9 stage 3 allowance for credit losses for assets at amortized cost excluding POCI divided by stage 3 assets at amortized cost excluding POCI IFRS 9 stage 1 coverage ratio for assets at amortized cost (excluding country risk allowance) is 0.1% and IFRS 9 stage 2 coverage ratio for assets at amortized cost (excluding country risk allowance) is 1.8% as of 31 December 2020 Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 44 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Loan book In € bn, period end Change vs. Q4 2019 Global Transaction Banking Strategic Corporate Lending Commercial Banking Investment Bank Wealth Management Private & Commercial Business International Private Bank Germany Capital Release Unit Other (1) 415 419 65 66 5 5 47 48 69 69 42 41 32 32 145 146 5 5 6 6 431 434 66 66 5 4 49 50 74 75 43 43 33 32 148 151 9 4 9 4 459 442 65 59 15 11 50 50 87 80 44 44 32 32 152 155 3 3 9 9 433 56 8 50 73 44 32 158 3 8 Reported ex FX 432 58 (12)% (7)% 6 n.m. n.m. 51 2% 2% 69 (8)% (2)% 44 2% 8% 32 0% 1% 161 6% 6% 3 8 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Note: Loan amounts are gross of allowances for loan losses Mainly includes Corporate & Other Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 45 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Loan book composition Q4 2020, IFRS loans: € 432bn Capital Release Unit Other(1) 1% IB Other(3) 2% Leveraged Debt Capital Markets 6% 1% Asset Backed Securities 5% German IB - Commercial Real Estate 4% 33% Mortgages CB - Commercial Real Estate(2) 1% 1% Strategic Corporate Lending Commercial Banking 10% 6% 3% International 13% Mortgages Consumer Global Transaction Banking 2% 1% 10% Finance PB Other Business Finance Wealth Management Private Bank Corporate Bank Investment Bank Capital Release Unit Other Note: Loan amounts are gross of allowances for loans Mainly Corporate & Other Non-recourse Commercial Real Estate business Includes APAC Commercial Real Estate business Well diversified loan portfolio

55% of loan portfolio in Private Bank, mainly consisting of German retail mortgages and wealth management

27% of loan portfolio in Corporate Bank, with loans in Global Transaction Banking (predominantly trade finance to corporate and institutional clients) and Commercial Banking (various loan products to SME clients in Germany)

16% of loan portfolio in Investment Bank, comprising well-secured, mainly asset backed loans, commercial real estate loans and collateralized financing

well-secured, mainly asset backed loans, commercial real estate loans and collateralized financing Well-positioned to withstand downside risks due to conservative underwriting standards and risk appetite frameworks limiting concentration risk Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 46 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Loan exposure by rating buckets Preliminary Exposure at Default (EAD) (€ bn)(1) Risk mitigation(2) Adjusted exposure (LGD basis) Probability of default (bps) Regulatory Expected Loss (€ m)(3) Allowance for credit losses (€ m) 156 141 115 104 69 38 36 43 21 33 41 37 32 17 11 iAAA-iAA iA iBBB iBB iB 0 - 4 4 - 11 11 - 50 50 - 227 227 - 1,022 2 13 101 328 475 1 4 51 276 483 8 2 6 iCCC >1,022 348 360 11 5 5 Default N/A 2,798 3,632 EAD for loans gross of allowances for loan losses across IRBA/CRSA and securitization frameworks Risk mitigation reflects difference between EAD and Adjusted Exposure (Loss given default basis), namely asset collateral, hedges and other risk mitigation Excludes Purchase of Credit Impaired (POCI) assets Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 47 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Level 3 assets As of 31 December 2020, in € bn Assets (total: € 24bn) Equity securities Mortgage backed securities Other 1 10 Debt 9 AssetsDerivative securities 5 8 Loans Movements in balances 7 (8) 24 1 24 18 19 6 4 CRU 31 Dec 2019 Purchases/ Sales / Settle- Others(2) 31 Dec 2020 Issuances(1) ments Level 3 is an indicator of valuation uncertainty and not of asset quality

The slight decrease in Level 3 assets reflects:

Portfolios are not static with significant turnover during the year Material reversal of Q1 2020 increases from COVID-19 impacts

Variety of mitigants to valuation uncertainty

Prudent Valuation capital deductions (3) specific to Level 3 balances of ~€ 0.6bn Uncertain inputs often hedged Exchange of collateral with derivative counterparties

Issuances include cash amounts paid on the primary issuance of a loan to a borrower Includes COVID-19 impacts, other transfers into (out of) level 3 as well as mark-to-market adjustments Additional value adjustments deducted from CET 1 capital pursuant to Article 34 of Regulation (EU) No. 2019/876 (CRR) Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 48 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Leverage exposure and risk weighted assets CRD4, fully loaded, in € bn, period end Leverage exposure Risk weighted assets 329 69 1,101 1,078 Trading assets 117 105 35 Derivatives(1) 142 141 27 Lending 429 428 113 Lending commitments(2) Reverse repo / 102 101 securities 87 83 35 borrowed 7 Cash and deposits 90 90 2 with banks (3) 135 131 42 Other Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q4 2020 329 Operational Risk RWA 69 Market Risk RWA 29 Credit valuation 8 adjustments Credit Risk RWA 223 Q4 2020 Excludes any related Market Risk RWA which have been fully allocated to non-derivatives trading assets Includes contingent liabilities Excludes € 97bn (Q3 2020) and € 85bn (Q4 2020) of certain central bank balances in line with the ECB's decision for Euro Area banks under its supervision dated 17 September 2020 Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 49 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Trading book Value at Risk DB Group, 99%, 1 day, in € m, unless stated otherwise Historical Simulation VaR Quarterly average ∅ 35 ∅ 35 ∅ 82 ∅ 73 ∅ 46 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Note: Deutsche Bank received regulatory approval for the Value at Risk model for Risk Management and Capital to transition to Historical Simulation, as of 1 Oct 2020. Prior to Q4 2020 capital calculations were managed using a Monte Carlo VaR model Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 50 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Assets under Management - Private Bank In € bn Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Assets under Management 473 478 481 482 442 471 477 493 Private Bank Germany 207 211 211 213 197 209 212 222 therein: Deposits (1) 106 108 106 104 106 106 107 108 therein: Investment Products (2) 102 103 105 109 91 103 106 114 International Private Bank 265 266 271 269 245 263 265 272 by product: Deposits (1) 63 64 63 60 58 57 57 56 Investment Products (2) 202 203 207 209 187 205 207 216 by client segmentation: IPB Personal Banking (3) 20 20 20 20 18 19 19 19 IPB Private Banking (4) and Wealth Management 245 246 251 250 227 244 245 252 by region: (5) Americas 28 28 28 28 25 27 27 28 APAC 58 58 59 61 56 61 60 62 Germany 85 86 87 85 76 81 83 85 EMEA 49 49 49 48 45 48 48 49 Italy 33 33 34 34 31 33 34 35 Spain 13 13 13 13 12 13 13 13 Net flows - Assets under Management 6.5 4.4 (1.1) (5.7) 0.7 5.9 4.6 4.6 Private Bank Germany 4.1 3.1 (1.4) (1.5) 0.6 2.1 1.6 2.2 therein: Deposits (1),(6) 3.5 2.3 (2.2) (1.5) (0.8) 0.5 0.5 1.1 therein: Investment Products (2),(6) 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.0 1.3 1.6 1.0 1.1 International Private Bank 2.3 1.3 0.3 (4.2) 0.2 3.8 3.1 2.4 by product: therein: Deposits (1),(6) 1.3 0.8 (1.1) (2.5) (2.3) 0.1 0.9 0.3 therein: Investment Products (2),(6) 1.1 0.5 1.4 (1.7) 2.4 3.8 2.2 2.1 by client segmentation: IPB Personal Banking (3) 0.3 (0.0) (0.4) (0.4) 0.1 0.0 (0.0) (0.0) IPB Private Banking (4) and Wealth Management 2.0 1.3 0.7 (3.7) 0.1 3.8 3.1 2.4 Deposits are considered assets under management if they serve investment purposes. In the Private Bank Germany, IPB Personal Banking and IPB Private Banking, this includes time deposits and savings deposits. In IPB Wealth Management, it is assumed that all customer deposits are held with us primarily for investment purposes and deposits under discretionary and wealth advisory mandate type were reported as Investment products Investment Products also include Insurances Including small businesses in Italy, Spain and India Including small & mid caps in Italy, Spain and India Regional view is based on a client view Net Flows as reported also include shifts between Deposits and Investment Products Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 51 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Cautionary statements The figures in this presentation are preliminary and unaudited. Our Annual Report 2020 and SEC Form 20-F are scheduled to be published on 12 March 2021. This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they include statements about our beliefs and expectations and the assumptions underlying them. These statements are based on plans, estimates and projections as they are currently available to the management of Deutsche Bank. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could therefore cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the United States and elsewhere from which we derive a substantial portion of our revenues and in which we hold a substantial portion of our assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of our strategic initiatives, the reliability of our risk management policies, procedures and methods, and other risks referenced in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors are described in detail in our SEC Form 20-F of 20 March 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of this document are readily available upon request or can be downloaded from www.db.com/ir. This presentation also contains non-IFRS financial measures. This presentation also contains non-IFRS financial measures. For a reconciliation to directly comparable figures reported under IFRS, to the extent such reconciliation is not provided in this presentation, refer to the Q4 2020 Financial Data Supplement, which is accompanying this presentation and available at www.db.com/ir. Deutsche Bank Q4 2020 results 52 Investor Relations 4 February 2021 Attachments Original document

