Deutsche Bank : Q4/FY 2020 results Presentation

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
Deutsche Bank

Q4/FY 2020 results

4 February 2021

02/04/2021
Deutsche Bank

Q4/FY 2020 results

4 February 2021

Profitable and resilient through transformation

Return to post-tax profit despite challenges faced in 2020

Core Bank profit growth more than offset transformation effects and elevated provisions for credit losses

Execution discipline demonstrated through 6 quarters of successful transformation

Refocused strategy driving visible franchise improvements and revenue growth

Proven risk management capabilities through the pandemic with ongoing investments in controls

Strong balance sheet well positioned to support clients and self-fund remainder of transformation

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

1

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Delivered on all milestones in 2020

Adjusted costs(1)

Provision for credit losses (in bps of average loans)

Leverage ratio(2)

CET 1 ratio(3)

Capital Release Unit risk weighted assets

Sustainable financing and investing volumes

2020 milestones

2020

€ 19.5bn

€ 19.5bn

35 - 45bps

41bps

4.5%4.7%

~13.0%13.6%

€ 38bn

€ 34bn

>€ 20bn

>€ 40bn

  1. Excluding transformation charges of € 490m and expenses of € 360m incurred in 2020 eligible for reimbursement related to Prime Finance. 2020 reported noninterest expenses: € 21.2bn,
    2020 reported Adjusted costs: € 20.4bn. Detailed on slide 32
  2. 2020 leverage exposure excludes certain central bank balances following the implementation of the CRR Quick Fix
  3. Throughout this presentation CET1 ratio includes effects resulting from IFRS9 transitional arrangements which we applied from 30 June 2020. Detailed in the Financial Data Supplement

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

2

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Disciplined delivery of transformation agenda

Key achievements in Q4 2020

  • Signed and closed sale of Postbank Systems
  • Signed multi-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud
  • Concluded balance of interest agreements with workers council in Germany
  • Extended insurance partnerships with Talanx and Zurich Insurance
  • Created German Business Banking unit

Transformation delivery in 2020

>100%

Achieved targeted cost savings from

core transformation initiatives

>300 Key milestones achieved

>60

Key core transformation initiatives in

progress(1)

85% of transformation related effects taken

  1. Key deliverable portfolio and associated indicators / benefits will change as key deliverables are completed and / or new ones on-boarded. All benefits validated against books and records

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

3

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Refocused strategy driving franchise improvements in 2020

Corporate Bank

  • € 78bn deposits under charging agreements
  • 20% growth in payment volumes(1)
  • Grew Asia Pacific revenues 4%(2)

Private Bank

    • ~€ 100m incremental repricing revenues
    • Grew net new client loans by € 13bn
    • Net inflows in investment products of € 16bn with € 5bn of deposit conversion
  2. With FinTech, platform and e-commerce clients
  3. FX adjusted
  4. Source: Dealogic

Investment Bank

  • Double digit FIC revenue growth in all four quarters
  • O&A revenues outperformed fee pool growth in all four quarters(3)
  • 31% revenue growth with top 100 institutional clients

Asset Management

  • € 30bn net inflows, ~30% in ESG assets
  • At € 793bn, AuM reached record highs for
    DWS
  • Stable management fees despite market volatility and industry wide margin pressure

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

4

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Growing revenues under refocused strategy

Core Bank revenues(1) excluding specific items(2), in € bn

Group

23.2

24.0

24.2

22.86%

5.2

Corporate 5.2 Bank

Investment

9.3

Bank

7.0

Private

8.1

8.1

Bank

Asset

Management

2.3

2.2

2019

2020

~0.4%

CAGR

~24.4

2022 Group revenue plan as of 9 December 2020

Note: Throughout this presentation totals may not sum due to rounding differences. From 1 Jan 2020 financials have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as endorsed by the EU

  1. Corporate & Other revenues (FY 2019: € 147m, FY 2020: € (530)m) are not shown on this chart but are included in Core Bank totals
  2. Detailed on slide 32

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

5

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Cost discipline continues for the 12th consecutive quarter

Adjusted cost excluding transformation charges, in € bn

Adjusted cost ex transformation charges(1)

Bank levies

Prime Finance(2)

Prime Finance(2)

0.7

0.6

0.5

0.1

5.7

5.6

5.5

5.4

5.3

5.3

5.2

5.0

4.9

4.7

4.7

4.6

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q3

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q2

Q4

0.1

(9)%

0.4

21.5

19.5

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

  1. Adjusted costs excluding bank levies and transformation charges related to the strategic announcement on 7 July 2019. No transformation charges in 2018. Detailed on slides 31 and 32. Q4 2020 reported noninterest expenses: € 5.0bn
  2. Expenses eligible for reimbursement related to Prime Finance. Detailed on slide 27

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

6

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Strategic transformation drives growth and higher profitability

In € bn, unless stated otherwise

Operating leverage(1)

Adjusted profit (loss) before tax (PBT)(2)

Group

Group Core Bankreported (2.6)1.0

PBT

12%

11%

4.2

Core Bank

52%

3%

2.7

Capital

(2.4)

(2.0)

Release

Unit

(1)%

2019

2020

2019

2020

  1. Year on year change in % of revenues excluding specific items less year on year change in % of adjusted costs excluding transformation charges. Detailed on slide 35
  2. Detailed on slide 34

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

7

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Maintained strong balance sheet

2019

2020

Common Equity Tier 1

13.6%

13.6%

capital ratio

Liquidity reserves

€ 222bn

€ 243bn

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

141%

145%

Provision for credit losses

17bps

41bps

as a % of average loans

  1. Maximum Distributable Amount of 10.4%

~315bps above regulatory

requirements(1)

Improved quality and cost of

funding base

  • 66bn above regulatory requirements

Reflects strong portfolio

performance through pandemic

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

8

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Outlook

Robust revenue momentum: Remain confident in the growth path to 2022

Continued cost focus: 2021 cost plans reflect incremental investments consistent with our 2022 targets

Disciplined risk management: Provision for credit losses to remain above pre-COVID levels, but below 2020

Robust balance sheet: Committed to maintaining CET1 ratio above 12.5%

Execution commitment: Working towards 8% group return on tangible equity target in 2022

Shareholder focus: € 5bn of capital for distribution to shareholders from 2022

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

9

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Q4 and FY 2020 Group financial highlights

In € m, unless stated otherwise

Change in %

Change in %

Q4 2020

vs. Q4 2019

FY 2020

vs. FY 2019

Revenues

Revenues

5,453

2

24,028

4

Revenues ex specific items(1)

5,520

4

23,998

4

Costs

Noninterest expenses

5,027

(21)

21,216

(15)

Adjusted costs ex transformation charges(2)

4,689

(8)

19,880

(8)

Profit (loss) before tax

175

n.m.

1,021

n.m.

Profitability

Adjusted profit (loss) before tax (3)

621

n.m.

2,169

n.m.

Profit (loss)

189

n.m.

624

n.m.

RoTE (%)(4)

0.4

13.0

ppt

0.2

11.1

ppt

Risk and

Provision for credit losses as a % of avg. loans (in bps)(5)

23

0

bps

41

24

bps

CET1 ratio (%)

13.6

(4)bps

13.6

(4)bps

Capital

Leverage ratio (%, fully loaded)(6)

4.7

51bps

4.7

51bps

Per share

Diluted earnings per share (in €)

0.07

n.m.

0.07

n.m.

metrics

Tangible book value per share (in €)

23.19

(1)

23.19

(1)

  1. Specific items detailed on slides 31 and 32
  2. Transformation charges of € 207m in Q4 2020, € 608m in Q4 2019, € 490m in FY 2020 and € 1,145m in FY 2019. Detailed on slides 31 and 32
  3. Adjusted profit (loss) before tax detailed on slide 34
  4. Throughout this presentation post-tax return on average tangible shareholders' equity is calculated on net income after AT1 coupons. Average tangible shareholders' equity Q4 2020: € 48.9bn, Q4 2019: € 50.8bn, FY 2020: € 49.2bn and FY 2019: € 52.6bn
  5. Q4 2020 provision for credit losses annualized as % of average loans gross of allowances for loan losses (€ 431bn for Q4 2020 and € 438bn for FY 2020)
  6. Q4 2020 leverage exposure excludes certain central bank balances after the implementation of the CRR Quick Fix. Including these balances Q4 2020 leverage ratio would have been 4.3%

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

10

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Adjusted costs

In € m

Prime Finance(1)

Q4 2020 year on year comments

(8)%

- Reductions in all cost

5,102

4,896

102

4,689

207

categories

(201)

(68)

(8)

- Lower compensation and

(136)

81

4,999

4,608

benefits primarily reflect

workforce reductions

- IT costs decreased mainly

Q4 2019 ex.

Compensation

Information

Professional

Other &

Q4 2020 ex. Transformation

Q4 2020

due to lower software

amortization and a reduction

transformation

and

Technology

services

bank levies

transformation

charges(3)

charges

benefits(2)

charges

of IT service expenses

(8)%

- Decrease in professional

21,616

service fees mainly

102

19,880

20,370

reflecting a reduction in

(720)

490

non-IT external workforce

(430)

(166)

(420)

360

expenses and legal fees

21,514

19,520

- Further reductions across

other cost categories such

as travel and marketing

FY 2019 ex.

Compensation

Information

Professional

Other &

FY 2020 ex. Transformation

FY 2020

expenses

transformation

and

Technology

services

bank levies

transformation

charges(3)

charges

benefits(2)

charges

Note: Adjusted costs detailed on slide 33

  1. Expenses eligible for reimbursement related to Prime Finance. Detailed on slide 27
  2. Excludes severance of € 69m in Q4 2020, € 86m in Q4 2019, € 203m in FY 2020 and € 162m in FY 2019, as this is excluded from adjusted costs as detailed on slide 27
  3. Detailed on slides 31 and 32

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

11

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Provision for credit losses

In € bn

Corporate Bank

Capital Release Unit

1.8

Investment Bank

Other

0.4

Private Bank

0.7

0.7

0.5

0.3

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.7

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

2018

2019

2020

Quarterly development (in € m)

761

Stage 1 + 2

252

Stage 3

506

273

251

230

247

175

510

140

161

408

352

43

54

213

259

276

97

107

(12)

(38)

(101)

(135)

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020

  1. Net benefit recorded in 2019 vs. 2020
  • FY provisions at 41bps, impacted by COVID-19, in line with our April guidance of 35-45 bps of loans
  • Q4 provisions slightly below the previous quarter and remain elevated compared to pre COVID-19 levels
  • Stage 3 provisions declined modestly in the quarter but remained elevated in particular in the Investment Bank
  • YoY increase in Private Bank provisions partly due to € 160m net impact of portfolio sales and methodology changes(1)
  • Positive macroeconomic outlook driving releases in COVID-19 Stage 1+2 related provisions
  • Management overlays retained, catering for uncertainties in outlook

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

12

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Capital ratios

Movements in basis points, period end

CET1 ratio

13.3%

0

60

13.6%

- CET1 capital ratio increased by 31bps in the quarter

- 33bps net improvement from regulatory changes,

(28)

notably from CRR2 changes regarding the treatment of

software assets (43bps)

- 20bps improvement from RWA reduction in CRU

- (22)bps from Core Bank RWA growth and other

movements

Q3 2020

FX Effect

RWA

Capital

Q4 2020

- € 4bn of regulatory RWA inflation shifted from Q4 2020 to H1

2021 increasing 2021 RWA inflation to ~€ 20bn; most of which

change

change

is expected in H1 2021

Leverage ratio, fully loaded

18

4.7%

- Leverage ratio increased by 24bps in the quarter

4.4%

3

3

- 18bps from positive CET1 capital effects

- 3bps from seasonal decrease in trading activity

- 3bps from FX translation effects

- Pro-forma leverage ratio 4.3% including certain central bank

balances(1)

Q3 2020

FX Effect

Leverage

Capital

Q4 2020

Exposure

change

change

(1) Q4 2020 leverage exposure excludes € 85bn of certain central bank balances in line with the ECB's corresponding decision for Euro Area banks under its supervision dated 17 September 2020

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

13

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Segment results

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

14

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Corporate Bank

In € m, unless stated otherwise

Change in

Change in

% vs.

% vs.

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

FY 2020

FY 2019

FY 2020 year on year comments

Revenues

Revenues

1,230

(4)

5,145

(2)

-

Revenues ex specific items

Revenues ex specific items(1)

1,246

(3)

5,161

(2)

2% lower, flat excluding FX

translation effects

Noninterest expenses

995

(24)

4,218

(13)

-

Interest rate headwinds

Costs

partially offset by deposit

of which: Adjusted costs ex

958

(6)

3,982

(2)

repricing, balance sheet

transformation charges(2)

management initiatives and

Profit (loss) before tax

162

n.m.

561

n.m.

episodic items

-

Adjusted costs ex

Profitability

Adjusted profit (loss) before tax(3)

211

36

714

(20)

transformation charges lower

RoTE (%)(4)

4.3

8.6ppt

3.6

3.5ppt

from non compensation cost

initiatives, headcount

Loans(5)

114

(4)

114

(4)

reductions and FX translation

Balance

benefits

Deposits

253

(4)

253

(4)

-

Loan volume slightly lower,

sheet (€ bn)

essentially flat FX adjusted

Leverage exposure

274

1

274

1

-

Deposits slightly lower

Risk weighted assets (€ bn)

57

(3)

57

(3)

reflecting management

actions

Risk

Provision for credit losses as a %

26

(9)bps

31

7bps

- Higher credit loss provisions

mainly driven by idiosyncratic

of average loans (in bps)(6)

events

  1. Specific items detailed on slides 31 and 32
  2. Transformation charges of € 15m for Q4 2020, € 154m for Q4 2019, € 59m for FY 2020 and € 160m for FY 2019
  3. Detailed on slide 34
  4. Post-taxreturn on average tangible shareholders' equity applying a 28% tax rate. Allocated average tangible shareholders' equity Q4 2020: € 9.2bn, Q4 2019: € 9.4bn, FY 2020: € 9.3bn and
    FY 2019: € 9.7bn
  5. Loans gross of allowances for loan losses
  6. Q4 2020 provision for credit losses annualized as % of average loans (gross of allowances for loan losses)

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

15

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Q4 2020 Corporate Bank revenue performance

In € m

X%

Excluding specific items(1)

Change vs. Q4 2019 Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019 comments

Global Transaction Banking

871

(6)%

(6)%

Commercial Banking

359

1%

6%

Corporate Bank

1,230

(4)%

(3)%

Global Transaction Banking (ex FX translation effects):

  • Global Transaction Banking 3% lower
  • Cash Management essentially flat, as interest rate headwinds offset by deposit charging and balance sheet management initiatives
  • Trade Finance and Lending essentially flat with solid performance in Lending particularly in Germany and EMEA
  • Securities Services and Trust and Agency Services revenues declined as a result of interest rate reductions in key markets

Commercial Banking:

  • Revenues include € 16m negative impact related to the sale of Postbank Systems
  • Commercial Banking excluding specific items 6% higher, supported by the roll- out of deposit repricing and benefitting from net movements in episodic items
  1. Specific items detailed on slides 31 and 32

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

16

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Investment Bank

In € m, unless stated otherwise

Change in

Change in

% vs.

% vs.

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

FY 2020

FY 2019

FY 2020 year on year comments

Revenues

Revenues

1,888

24

9,283

32

-

Significantly higher revenues

Revenues ex specific items(1)

1,910

28

9,255

32

driven by strong market activity,

strong client engagement and

Noninterest expenses

1,255

(19)

5,413

(15)

strategic transformation

Costs

-

Adjusted costs ex

of which: Adjusted costs ex

1,206

(9)

5,284

(9)

transformation were lower

transformation charges(2)

driven by lower allocations,

Profit (loss) before tax

596

n.m.

3,171

n.m.

disciplined expense

management

Profitability

Adjusted profit (loss) before tax(3)

646

n.m.

3,252

n.m.

-

Lower loan balances driven by

disciplined risk management

RoTE (%)(4)

7.0

8.4ppt

9.7

8.6ppt

and targeted deployment

Balance

Loans(5)

69

(8)

69

(8)

-

Leverage increase reflecting

client activity in FIC

sheet (€ bn)

Leverage exposure

476

10

476

10

-

RWA increase reflects

regulatory inflation and

Risk weighted assets (€ bn)

128

10

128

10

increased client activity

-

Significantly higher provision

Risk

Provision for credit losses as a %

17

(4)bps

89

74bps

for credit losses primarily driven

by COVID-19 related

of average loans (in bps)(6)

impairments

  1. Specific items detailed on slides 31 and 32
  2. Transformation charges of € 22m for Q4 2020, € 134m for Q4 2019, € 84m for FY 2020 and € 211m for FY 2019
  3. Detailed on slide 34
  4. Post-taxreturn on average tangible shareholders' equity applying a 28% tax rate. Allocated average tangible shareholders' equity Q4 2020: € 22.1bn, Q4 2019: € 21.3bn, FY 2020: € 21.8bn
    and FY 2019: € 21.2bn
  5. Loans gross of allowances for loan losses
  6. Q4 2020 provision for credit losses annualized as % of average loans (gross of allowances for loan losses)

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

17

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Q4 2020 Investment Bank revenue performance

In € m

X%

Excluding specific items(1)

Change vs. Q4 2019

Fixed Income, Currency

Sales & Trading

1,382

17%

21%

Origination & Advisory

532

52%

52%

Other(26)

Investment Bank

1,888

24%

28%

Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019 comments

Fixed Income, Currency Sales & Trading:

  • Significantly higher revenues in Credit from strong client engagement and constructive market conditions
  • Higher FX and Emerging market revenues driven by increased volatility and strength in macro flow across regions
  • Rates revenues ex specific items were essentially flat
  • Financing revenues were essentially flat excluding the impact of FX translation

Origination & Advisory:

  • Higher Debt Origination revenues driven by increased activity and market share gains in Investment Grade debt
  • Equity Origination revenues significantly higher driven by record Special Purpose Acquisition Company activity
  • Significantly higher Advisory revenues driven by increased activity, mainly in
    EMEA
  1. Specific items detailed on slides 31 and 32

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

18

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Private Bank

In € m, unless stated otherwise

Change in

Change in

Q4 2020

% vs.

FY 2020

% vs.

Q4 2019

FY 2019

FY 2020 year on year comments

Revenues

Revenues

1,982

(1)

8,126

(1)

-

Results included € 642m

Revenues ex specific items(1)

2,005

1.

8,100

(0)

-

transformation-related effects

Revenues excluding specific

Noninterest expenses

1,800

(16)

7,539

(7)

items flat as continued strong

Costs

business growth offset

of which: Adjusted costs ex

1,612

(10)

6,813

(6)

headwinds from deposit

transformation charges(2)

margin compression and

Profit (loss) before tax

9

n.m.

(124)

(56)

COVID-19

-

Adjusted costs ex

Profitability

Adjusted profit (loss) before tax(3)

216

n.m.

493

(3)

transformation charges

RoTE (%)(4)

(0.5)

7.6ppt

(1.6)

1.0ppt

declined on execution of cost

reduction initiatives including

Loans(5)

237

5

237

5

workforce reductions

Business

-

Net inflows of € 16bn in

volume

Deposits

301

5

301

5

investment products and

(€ bn)

Assets under Management(6)

493

2

493

2

€ 13bn of net new client loans

-

Provisions for credit losses

Risk weighted assets (€ bn)

77

4

77

4

impacted by COVID-19; prior

Risk

year benefited from higher

Provision for credit losses as a %

29

8bps

31

15bps

portfolio sales and

methodology changes

of average loans (in bps)(7)

  1. Specific items detailed on slides 31 and 32
  2. Transformation charges of € 49m for Q4 2020, € 173m for Q4 2019, € 122m for FY 2020 and € 190m for FY 2019
  3. Detailed on slide 34
  4. Post-taxreturn on average tangible shareholders' equity applying a 28% tax rate. Allocated average tangible shareholders' equity Q4 2020: € 10.7bn, Q4 2019: € 10.0bn, FY 2020: € 10.3bn
    and FY 2019: € 10.0bn
  5. Loans gross of allowances for loan losses
  6. Includes deposits if they serve investment purposes. Detailed on slide 51
  7. Q4 2020 provision for credit losses annualized as % of average loans (gross of allowances for loan losses)

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

19

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Q4 2020 Private Bank revenue performance

In € m

X%

Excluding specific items(1)

Change vs. Q4 2019 Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019 comments

Private Bank Germany:

-

Revenues include € 88m negative impact

related to the sale of Postbank Systems

Private Bank

1,191

-

Revenues excluding specific items increased

(3)%

4%

Germany

4% as higher commission and fee income from

investment and insurance products and loan

growth offset deposit margin compression

-

Net inflows in investment products of € 1bn

and net new client loans of € 3bn mainly in

mortgages

International

791(2)

2%

(4)%

International Private Bank:

Private Bank

-

Revenues down 2% excluding specific items

and FX translation effects

-

Private Banking and Wealth Management

revenues excluding specific items declined on

FX translation effects as COVID-19 impacts

Private Bank

1,982

and lower interest rates were largely offset by

(1)%

1%

business growth and benefits from previous

relationship manager hiring

-

Personal Banking revenues declined reflecting

headwinds from COVID-19 and deposit margin

compression

-

Net inflows in investments products of € 2bn

and net new client loans of € 1bn

  1. Specific items detailed on slides 31 and 32
  2. Includes revenues from Private Banking and Wealth Management of € 583m up 3%, excluding specific items declined by 5% or by 2% on FX adjusted basis. Revenues from Personal Banking of € 208m down 3%

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

20

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Asset Management

In € m, unless stated otherwise

Change in

Change in

Q4 2020

% vs.

FY 2020

% vs.

Q4 2019

FY 2019 FY 2020 year on year comments

Revenues

Revenues

599

(11)

2,229

(4)

- Revenues declined

Revenues ex specific items(1)

599

(11)

2,229

(4)

reflecting the non-

Noninterest expenses

399

(9)

1,527

(11)

recurrence of certain

significant performance fees

Costs

of which: Adjusted costs ex

390

(7)

1,485

(10)

earned in 2019

- Management fees stable as

transformation charges(2)

margin compression and FX

Cost/income ratio (%)

67

1

ppt

68

(5)ppt

translation headwind was

offset by improved mix of

Profit (loss) before tax

157

(11)

544

16

flows and market impact

Adjusted profit (loss) before tax(3)

165

(18)

586

9

- Reduction in adjusted costs

Profitability

excluding transformation

RoTE (%)(4)

25.1

(2.4)ppt

21.4

3.2

ppt

charges driven by ongoing

efficiency initiatives and

Mgmt fee margin (bps)

28.3

(0.6)bps

28.3

(1.3)bps

reduced activity due to the

pandemic

AuM (€ bn)

Assets under Management

793

3

793

3

- Net flows of € 30bn,

14

n.m.

30

n.m.

representing 4.0% of AuM,

Net flows

including € 9bn ESG

  1. Specific items detailed on slides 31 and 32
  2. Transformation charges of € 4m for Q4 2020, € 21m for Q4 2019, € 5m for FY 2020 and € 30m for FY 2019
  3. Detailed on slide 34
  4. Post-taxreturn on average tangible shareholders' equity applying a 28% tax rate. Allocated average tangible shareholders' equity Q4 2020: € 1.7bn, Q4 2019: € 1.8bn, FY 2020: € 1.8bn and
    FY 2019: € 1.8bn

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

21

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Corporate & Other

In € m

Profit (loss) before tax

Change

Q4 2020

vs. Q4

2019

Profit (loss) before tax

(333)

(162)

(170)

Funding & liquidity

(96)

47

(247)

(333)

Valuation & Timing

(396)

(56)

(302)

differences(1)

Shareholder expenses

(97)

(13)

Noncontrolling interest(2)

50

(5)

(930)

Other

(134)

110

Q4 2019 Q3 2020 Q4 2020

FY 2019 FY 2020

Change

FY 2020

vs. FY

2019

  1. (684)
  1. (25)
  1. (660)
  1. 73
    169 (3)
  1. (68)
  1. Valuation and Timing reflects the mismatch in revenue from instruments accounted on an accrual basis under IFRS that are economically hedged with derivatives that are accounted for on a mark-to-market basis
  2. Reversal of noncontrolling interests reported in operating business segments (mainly Asset Management)

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

22

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Capital Release Unit

In € m, unless stated otherwise

Absolute

Absolute

change

change vs.

vs.

FY 2020 year on year comments

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

FY 2020

FY 2019

Revenues

(65)

114

(225)

(442)

-

Significant improvement in loss before

Revenues

tax driven by lower costs, including lower

Revenues ex specific items(1)

(59)

106

(217)

(549)

transformation charges

-

Negative revenues in current year

Noninterest expenses

373

(319)

1,947

(1,453)

represent a full year of executing the

strategy and are driven by de-risking,

Costs

funding and hedging costs, partly offset

Adjusted costs ex transformation

by Prime Finance cost recovery. Prior

317

(182)

1,744

(861)

year included six months of operating

charges(2)

revenue pre CRU formation

-

Noninterest expenses declined by 43%

Profit (loss) before tax

(417)

441

(2,201)

970

reflecting lower adjusted costs,

Profitability

restructuring and severance charges and

litigation

Adjusted profit (loss) before tax(3)

(363)

349

(2,014)

374

-

Adjusted costs excluding transformation

charges down by 33% reflecting lower

service cost allocations, lower

Leverage exposure

72

(55)

72

(55)

compensation and lower non-

Balance

compensation costs such as professional

fees and market data

sheet &

Risk weighted assets

34

(11)

34

(11)

Risk (€ bn)

- Leverage exposure declined by 43% and

of which: Operational Risk RWA

24

(2)

24

(2)

RWA excluding operational risk by

~€ 10bn or 48%

  1. Specific items detailed slides 31 and 32
  2. Transformation charges of € 41m for Q4 2020 and € 83m for Q4 2019, € 162m for FY 2020 and € 510m for FY 2019
  3. Detailed on slide 34

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

23

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Our financial targets

2022

Group return on tangible equity

8%

Core Bank return on tangible equity

>9%

Adjusted costs(1)

€ 16.7bn

Cost income ratio

70%

CET 1 ratio

>12.5%

Leverage ratio

~4.5%

  1. Adjusted costs excluding transformation charges

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

24

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Appendix

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

25

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Sustainability at Deutsche Bank

Our key focus areas

Sustainable Finance

Policies &

Commitments

Own Operations

Thought Leadership

Recent achievements

Q4 achievements in blue

  • Target of more than € 200bn in financing and investment until 2025
  • More than € 40bn in financing and investment versus a target of more than € 20bn for 2020
  • Ranked #5 for full year 2020 and #4 for Q4 2020 for all ESG bond issuance in EUR (Dealogic)
  • Deal Highlight Q4: Social Affordable Housing CMBS issuance UK (£ 220m)
  • Rollout of carbon consumption app for retail clients in Germany
  • Green Financing Framework broadened for issuance of other financial instruments besides bonds
  • Disclosed DB Sustainable Finance Framework aligned on a best effort basis to the EU Taxonomy
  • Joined the German Financial Sector Collective Action on Climate
  • Joined Equator Principles association emphasizing our commitment to responsible banking
  • Strengthened our rules for financing of fossil fuels incl. commitment to exit coal mining by 2025
  • Senior Management compensation linked to expanded ESG KPIs
  • Governance strengthened by establishing a Management Board Committee for Sustainability
  • Additional e-charging station installed in four key DB Locations in Germany
  • Climate Statement published
  • dbSustainability: a new Deutsche Bank Research offering for ESG investors launched
  • Value Balancing Alliance - 1st piloting phase of standardized indicators completed

We support all the major international standards and guidelines:

  • Business and Human Rights

Responsible Banking

Paris Pledge for Action

EU Transparency Register

Core Labor Standards of the

Global Reporting

Sustainable Development Goals

International Labor Organization

Initiatives

International Bill of Rights

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

26

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Definition of adjustments

Revenues excluding specific items

Adjusted costs

Transformation charges

Transformation- related effects

Expenses eligible for reimbursement related to Prime Finance

Adjusted profit (loss) before tax

Revenues excluding specific items are calculated by adjusting net revenues under IFRS for specific revenue items which generally fall outside the usual nature or scope of the business and are likely to distort an accurate assessment of the divisional operating performance. Excluded items are Debt Valuation Adjustment (DVA) and material transactions or events that are either one-off in nature or belong to a portfolio of connected transactions or events where the P&L impact is limited to a specific period of time as shown on slides 31 and 32

Adjusted costs are calculated by deducting (i) impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, (ii) net litigation charges and (iii) restructuring and severance from noninterest expenses under IFRS as shown on slides 31 and 32

Transformation charges are costs, included in adjusted costs, that are directly related to Deutsche Bank's transformation as a result of the strategy announced on 7 July 2019 and certain costs related to incremental or accelerated decisions driven by the changes in our expected operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Such charges include the transformation-related impairment of software and real estate, the accelerated software amortization and other transformation charges like onerous contract provisions or legal and consulting fees related to the strategy execution as shown on slide 33

Transformation-related effects are financial impacts, in addition to transformation charges (as defined above), which are recorded outside of adjusted costs. These include goodwill impairments in the second quarter 2019, as well as restructuring and severance expenses from the third quarter 2019 onwards. In addition to the aforementioned pre-tax items, transformation-related effects on a post-tax basis include pro-forma tax effects on the aforementioned items and deferred tax asset valuation adjustments in connection with the transformation of the Group as shown on slide 36

BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank have signed a master transaction agreement to provide continuity of service to Deutsche Bank's Prime Finance and Electronic Equities clients. Under the agreement Deutsche Bank will continue to operate the platform until clients can be migrated to BNP Paribas, and expenses of the transferred business are eligible for reimbursement by BNP Paribas

Adjusted profit (loss) before tax is calculated by adjusting the profit (loss) before tax under IFRS for specific revenue items, transformation charges, impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets and restructuring and severance expenses as shown on slide 34

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

27

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Core Bank financial highlights

Q4 2020, in € bn, unless stated otherwise

Core

Change vs.

Change vs.

Capital Release

Bank

Q4 2019

Q3 2020

Unit

Revenues

5.5

(0)%

(8)%

(0.1)

Revenues ex specific items

5.6

2%

(7)%

(0.1)

Noninterest expenses

4.7

(18)%

(3)%

0.4

Adjusted costs ex transformation charges(1)

4.4

(5)%

(2)%

0.3

Profit (loss) before tax (in € m)

591

n.m.

(35)%

(417)

Adjusted profit (loss) before tax (in € m)(2)

984

111%

(19)%

(363)

Post-tax return on tangible equity (in %)

3.3

12 ppt

(1) ppt

n.m.

Adjusted post-tax return on tangible equity (in %)(3)

5.8

5 ppt

(1) ppt

n.m.

Risk weighted assets

295

6%

3%

34

Leverage exposure (fully loaded)

1,092

5%

(1)%

72

  1. Transformation charges of € 166m in Core Bank and € 41m in Capital Release Unit in Q4 2020
  2. Profit (loss) before tax adjusted for specific revenue items, transformation charges as well as restructuring & severance costs and goodwill impairments. Detailed on slide 34
  3. Post-taxreturn on tangible equity adjusted for specific revenue items, transformation charges as well as Restructuring & Severance costs and goodwill impairments. Tax expense adjusted for DTA valuation adjustment and share based compensation. Detailed on slide 30

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

28

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Core Bank financial highlights

FY 2020, in € bn, unless stated otherwise

Core

Change vs.

Capital Release

Bank

FY 2019

Unit

Revenues

24.3

6%

(0.2)

Revenues ex specific items

24.2

6%

(0.2)

Noninterest expenses

19.3

(11)%

1.9

Adjusted costs ex transformation charges(1)

18.1

(5)%

1.7

Profit (loss) before tax

3.2

n.m.

(2.2)

Adjusted profit (loss) before tax (2)

4.2

52%

(2.0)

Post-tax return on tangible equity (in %)

4.0

12 ppt

n.m.

Adjusted post-tax return on tangible equity (in %)(3)

5.7

3 ppt

n.m.

Risk weighted assets

295

6%

34

Leverage exposure (fully loaded)

1,092

5%

72

  1. Transformation charges of € 328m in Core Bank and € 162m in Capital Release Unit in FY 2020
  2. Profit (loss) before tax adjusted for specific revenue items, transformation charges as well as restructuring & severance costs and goodwill impairments. Detailed on slide 34
  3. Post-taxreturn on tangible equity adjusted for specific revenue items, transformation charges as well as Restructuring & Severance costs and goodwill impairments. Tax expense adjusted for DTA valuation adjustment and share based compensation. Detailed on slide 30

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

29

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Core Bank adjusted post-tax RoTE

In € m, unless stated otherwise

Q4 2019

Q4 2020

FY 2019

FY 2020

Profit (loss)

(866)

489

(2,982)

2,208

Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(35)

(42)

(125)

(129)

Profit (loss) attributable to additional equity components

(69)

(85)

(266)

(334)

Profit (loss) attributable to Deutsche Bank shareholders

(970)

361

(3,372)

1,746

Revenue specific items

(49)

61

(108)

(38)

Transformation charges

524

166

635

328

Goodwill impairment

(0)

-

1,037

0

Restructuring & severance

427

166

649

671

Tax adjustments

188

(116)

2,220

(261)

of which: Tax effect of above adjustment items(1)

(253)

(110)

(620)

(269)

of which: Adjustments for share based payment related

30

(18)

55

(29)

effects

of which: Adjustments for DTA valuation adjustments

411

12

2,785

37

Adjusted profit (loss) attributable to Deutsche Bank

120

638

1,061

2,446

shareholders

Average tangible shareholders' equity

42,504

43,763

42,698

43,143

Adjusted Post-tax RoTE (in %)

1.1

5.8

2.5

5.7

  1. Pre-taxadjustments taxed at a rate of 28%

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

30

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Specific revenue items and adjusted costs - Q4 2020

In € m

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2020

CB

IB

PB

AM

C&O

Core

CRU Group

CB

IB

PB

AM

C&O

Core

CRU Group

CB

IB

PB

AM

C&O

Core

CRU

Group

Bank

Bank

Bank

Revenues

1,230

1,888

1,982

599

(181)

5,518

(65)

5,453

1,286

1,525

2,003

671

44

5,528

(180)

5,349

1,254

2,365

2,033

563

(240)

5,974

(36)

5,938

DVA - IB Other / CRU

-

(23)

-

-

-

(23)

(7)

(30)

-

(14)

-

-

-

(14)

(15)

(29)

-

10

-

-

-

10

(2)

7

Sale of PB systems to

(16)

-

(88)

-

-

(104)

-

(104)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

TCS

Change in valuation of

-

1

-

-

-

1

-

1

-

42

-

-

-

42

-

42

-

(10)

-

-

-

(10)

-

(10)

an investment - FIC S&T

Sal. Oppenheim workout

-

-

66

-

-

66

-

66

-

-

21

-

-

21

-

21

-

-

6

-

-

6

-

6

- IPB

Revenues ex specific

1,246

1,910

2,005

599

(181)

5,579

(59)

5,520

1,286

1,497

1,982

671

44

5,479

(164)

5,315

1,254

2,366

2,026

563

(240)

5,968

(34)

5,935

items

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2020

CB

IB

PB

AM

C&O

Core

CRU Group

CB

IB

PB

AM

C&O

Core

CRU Group

CB

IB

PB

AM

C&O

Core

CRU

Group

Bank

Bank

Bank

Noninterest expenses

995

1,255

1,800

399

205

4,654

373

5,027

1,303

1,547

2,145

438

270

5,703

692

6,395

1,022

1,356

1,862

354

204

4,799

384

5,183

Impairment of goodwill

and other intangible

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

assets

Litigation charges, net

4

21

4

0

(79)

(50)

9

(41)

8

(9)

17

(6)

139

149

63

213

15

(5)

2

(1)

2

14

6

20

Restructuring and

19

6

135

5

2

166

6

172

123

98

174

3

29

427

46

473

39

5

183

7

4

239

4

243

severance

Adjusted costs

973

1,228

1,661

394

282

4,538

358

4,896

1,172

1,458

1,954

441

102

5,127

582

5,709

969

1,356

1,677

347

198

4,547

374

4,921

Transformation

15

22

49

4

77

166

41

207

154

134

173

21

41

524

83

608

15

21

8

1

23

66

38

104

charges(1)

Adjusted costs ex

958

1,206

1,612

390

206

4,372

317

4,689

1,018

1,324

1,781

419

61

4,603

499

5,102

954

1,335

1,670

346

175

4,481

335

4,816

transformation charges

  1. Defined on slide 27

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

31

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Specific revenue items and adjusted costs - FY 2020

In € m

FY 2020

FY 2019

CB

IB

PB

AM

C&O

Core

CRU

Group

CB

IB

PB

AM

C&O

Core

CRU

Group

Bank

Bank

Revenues

5,145

9,283

8,126

2,229

(530)

24,253

(225)

24,028

5,244

7,019

8,206

2,332

147

22,948

217

23,165

DVA - IB Other / CRU

-

6

-

-

-

6

(8)

(2)

-

(140)

-

-

-

(140)

(35)

(175)

Sale of PB systems to TCS

(16)

-

(88)

-

-

(104)

-

(104)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Change in valuation of an

-

22

-

-

-

22

-

22

-

143

-

-

-

143

-

143

investment - FIC S&T

Sal. Oppenheim workout - IPB

-

-

114

-

-

114

-

114

-

-

105

-

-

105

-

105

Update in valuation methodology -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(81)

(81)

CRU

Revenues ex specific items

5,161

9,255

8,100

2,229

(530)

24,215

(217)

23,998

5,244

7,016

8,101

2,332

147

22,840

332

23,173

FY 2020

FY 2019

CB

IB

PB

AM

C&O

Core

CRU

Group

CB

IB

PB

AM

C&O

Core

CRU

Group

Bank

Bank

Noninterest expenses

4,218

5,413

7,539

1,527

572

19,269

1,947

21,216

4,867

6,389

8,142

1,711

566

21,676

3,400

25,076

Impairment of goodwill and other

-

-

-

0

-

0

-

0

492

-

545

-

-

1,037

-

1,037

intangible assets

Litigation charges, net

99

20

83

(1)

(67)

133

25

158

(4)

135

(21)

(5)

238

344

129

473

Restructuring and severance

78

26

520

37

10

671

17

688

150

218

156

41

83

649

157

805

Adjusted costs

4,041

5,368

6,936

1,490

629

18,464

1,906

20,370

4,229

6,035

7,462

1,675

245

19,646

3,115

22,761

Transformation charges(1)

59

84

122

5

58

328

162

490

160

211

190

30

43

635

510

1,145

Adjusted costs ex transformation

3,982

5,284

6,813

1,485

571

18,136

1,744

19,880

4,069

5,824

7,272

1,644

202

19,011

2,605

21,616

charges

  1. Defined on slide 27

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

32

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Adjusted costs excluding transformation charges

In € m, unless stated otherwise

excluding transformation

charges

Adjusted costs

Reconciliation adjusted costs excluding transformation charges to adjusted costs

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

YoY

FY 2020

FY 2019

YoY

Compensation and benefits

2,404

2,605

(8)%

10,260

10,981

(7)%

IT costs

895

963

(7)%

3,605

4,035

(11)%

Professional service fees

269

277

(3)%

964

1,130

(15)%

Occupancy, furniture and equipment expenses

398

383

4%

1,549

1,590

(3)%

Communication, data services, marketing

142

167

(15)%

543

673

(19)%

Other

701

(17)%

2,326

2,586

(10)%

579

Adjusted costs ex bank levies

4,686

5,095

(8)%

19,247

20,994

(8)%

Bank levies

3

6

(52)%

633

622

2%

Adjusted costs ex transformation charges

4,689

5,102

(8)%

19,880

21,616

(8)%

Compensation and benefits

2

-

n.m.

8

-

n.m.

IT costs

69

477

(85)%

257

977

(74)%

Professional service fees

4

8

(46)%

18

12

44%

Occupancy

130

123

6%

196

137

43%

Communication, data services, marketing

1

-

n.m.

7

-

n.m.

Other

1

(0)

n.m.

4

18

(80)%

Transformation charges

207

608

(66)%

490

1,145

(57)%

Adjusted costs

4,896

5,709

(14)%

20,370

22,761

(11)%

Note: Per definition of Adjusted costs, compensation and benefits excludes severance. For reported compensation and benefits (which includes severance) and for general and administrative expenses (which includes IT costs, professional service fees, occupancy, furniture and equipment expenses, communication, data services and other), see the consolidated statement of income in the Q4 2020 Financial Data Supplement

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

33

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Adjusted profit (loss) before tax (PBT)

In € m

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

Specific

Transfor-

Goodwill

Restructuring

Specific

Transfor-

Goodwill

Restructuring

Reported PBT

mation

Adjusted PBT

Reported PBT

mation

Adjusted PBT

revenue items

charges(1)

impairments

& severance

revenue items

charges(1)

impairments

& severance

CB

162

16

15

-

19

211

(121)

-

154

(0)

123

156

IB

596

22

22

-

6

646

(60)

(28)

134

-

98

144

PB

9

22

49

-

135

216

(261)

(21)

173

(0)

174

65

AM

157

-

4

-

5

165

177

-

21

-

3

202

C&O

(333)

-

77

-

2

(254)

(170)

-

41

-

29

(100)

Core Bank

591

61

166

-

166

984

(435)

(49)

524

(0)

427

467

CRU

(417)

7

41

-

6

(363)

(858)

15

83

-

46

(713)

Group

175

67

207

-

172

621

(1,293)

(34)

608

(0)

473

(246)

FY 2020

FY 2019

Specific

Transfor-

Goodwill

Restructuring

Specific

Transfor-

Goodwill

Restructuring

Reported PBT

mation

Adjusted PBT

Reported PBT

mation

Adjusted PBT

revenue items

charges(1)

impairments

& severance

revenue items

charges(1)

impairments

& severance

CB

561

16

59

-

78

714

92

-

160

492

150

894

IB

3,171

(28)

84

-

26

3,252

502

(3)

211

-

218

929

PB

(124)

(26)

122

-

520

493

(279)

(105)

190

545

156

507

AM

544

-

5

0

37

586

468

-

30

-

41

539

C&O

(930)

-

58

-

10

(862)

(247)

-

43

-

83

(121)

Core Bank

3,221

(38)

328

0

671

4,182

536

(108)

635

1,037

649

2,749

CRU

(2,201)

8

162

-

17

(2,014)

(3,170)

116

510

-

157

(2,388)

Group

1,021

(30)

490

0

688

2,169

(2,634)

8

1,145

1,037

805

361

  1. Defined on slide 27

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

34

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Operating leverage(1)

In € m, unless stated otherwise

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2019 vs.

FY 2020 vs.

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2018

FY 2019

Revenues

Group - Revenues

25,316

23,165

24,028

(8)%

4%

Specific revenue items

691

(8)

30

n.m.

n.m.

Group - Revenues ex specific items

24,625

23,173

23,998

(6)%

4%

CRU - Revenues ex specific items

1,911

332

(217)

(83)%

n.m.

Core Bank - Revenues ex specific items

22,714

22,840

24,215

1%

6%

Expenses

Group noninterest expenses

23,461

25,076

21,216

7%

(15)%

Impairment of goodwill and other

0

1,037

0

n.m.

(100)%

intangible assets

Litigation charges, net

88

473

158

n.m.

(67)%

Restructuring and severance

563

805

688

43%

(15)%

Group - Adjusted costs

22,810

22,761

20,370

(0)%

(11)%

Transformation charges

0

1,145

490

n.m.

(57)%

Operating leverage

Group - Adjusted costs ex

22,810

21,616

19,880

(5)%

(8)%

(1)%

12%

transformation charges

CRU - Adjusted costs ex

3,329

2,605

1,744

(22)%

(33)%

(61)%

n.m.

transformation charges

Core Bank - Adjusted costs ex

19,481

19,011

18,136

(2)%

(5)%

3%

11%

transformation charges

Note: Reported operating leverage (year on year change in % of revenues less year on year change in % of noninterest expenses) was 19% for Group, 17% for Core Bank and n.m. for CRU for 2020 and (15)% for Group, (10)% for Core Bank and (90)% for CRU for 2019

  1. Year on year change in % of revenues excluding specific items less year on year change in % of adjusted costs excluding transformation charges

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

35

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Transformation-related effects

In € bn

Deferred tax asset valuation 2.8

adjustment

Goodwill

1.0

impairment(1)

Pre-tax

Restructuring

0.7

& Severance(2)

items

Real estate charges

0.1

Software

1.0

impairment(3)

Other

0.0

2019

0.0

0.1

0.7

0.4

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.1

0.2

0.1

0.1

2020

2021

2022

2019 - 2019 - 2022

% of total

Q4 2020

expected

Q4 2020

cumulative cumulative

2019 -

expenses

expenses

Q4 2020

Deferred Tax Asset

0.0

2.8

2.9

97%

valuation adjustment

Nonoperating costs(4)

Severance

0.2

1.4

1.9

73%

Goodwill impairment

-

1.0

1.0

100%

Restructuring &

Transformation charges(5)

Real estate charges

0.1

0.3

0.5

67%

Software impairment/

0.0

1.2

1.4

85%

accelerated amortization

Other

0.0

0.1

0.4

31%

Total transformation-related effects

85%

Note: Estimated restructuring and severance, impairments, deferred tax valuation adjustments and other transformation charges in future periods are preliminary and subject to change. Non-tax items are shown on a pre-tax basis. Defined on slide 27

  1. Non-taxdeductible
  2. Excludes H1 2019 Restructuring & Severance of € 0.1bn, prior to the strategic announcement on 7 July 2019
  3. Includes accelerated software amortization
  4. Excluded from adjusted costs. Definition of adjusted costs detailed on slide 27
  5. Included in adjusted costs

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

36

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Bridge from EU IFRS to IASB IFRS

Profit (loss), in € m

Q4 2020

- Deutsche Bank's financial statements have historically

215

189

26

been prepared based on the International Financial

Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the

International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and

endorsed by the European Union ("EU")

- Since 2020, the Group applies fair value hedge

accounting for portfolio hedges of interest rate risk

EU

Impact from hedge

IASB

(macro hedging) to hedge account modelled deposits

and fixed rate mortgages with pre-payment options

IFRS

accounting in C&O

IFRS

under the EU carve out version of IAS 39. Therefore

resulting in a difference between IFRS as endorsed by

FY 2020

the EU and IFRS as issued by the IASB

624

612

- The Group's Q4 2020 profit is € 26m lower under IFRS

(12)

as endorsed by the EU compared to IFRS as issued by

the IASB (PBT € 48m lower) mainly reflecting the

impact from declining euro interest rates on Fair Value

hedge accounted deposits

- In FY 2020 profit is € 12m higher under IFRS as

endorsed by the EU compared to IFRS as issued by the

IASB (PBT € 18m higher)

EU

Impact from hedge

IASB

- To reflect reporting obligations in Germany and the US,

DB has prepared separate sets of financial reports

IFRS

accounting in C&O

IFRS

since Q1 2020 onwards (i.e. locally: based on IFRS as

adopted by the EU; US: based on IFRS as issued by the

IASB)

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

37

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

COVID-19 impact on financials(1)

COVID-19 impact

Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 FY 2020

Provision for

€ (260)m

€ (410)m

€ (76)m

€ 20m

€ (726)m

credit losses

CET1 ratio(2)

(40)bps

12bps

6bps

0bps

(22)bps

Liquidity

€ (17)bn

€ 12bn

€ 8bn

€ 0bn

€ 2bn

reserves(3)

Level 3 assets

€ 4bn

€ (2)bn

€ (1)bn

€ (0)bn

€ 0bn

  1. Reflects management estimates of the discrete impacts of COVID-19
  2. Excludes benefits of regulatory changes enacted as part of COVID-19
  3. Does not include central bank facilities provided since the outbreak of the pandemic crisis

Full year drivers

  • COVID-19related defaults lower quarter on quarter but remained elevated
  • Improved macro-economic outlook drove partial reversal of provisions for Stage 1 and 2 more than offsetting impact from COVID-19
  • Initial Credit Risk RWA increase from client drawdowns almost entirely reversed through subsequent repayment of client facilities; remaining CET1 ratio burden reflects continued rating migration and higher market risk volatility
  • Full reversal of the initial stress impact as the year progressed
  • Material reversal of the increase and transfer of assets into Level 3 seen at the end of the first quarter of 2020

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

38

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Supporting clients through COVID-19

# Customers

Loan

Amount

Legislative & voluntary

>100k

€ 9bn

industry-driven moratoria(1,2)

Voluntary bilateral

~4k

€ 8bn

forbearance measures

New lending subject to

~10k

€ 3.8bn

public guarantee schemes

  • More than 90% to Private Bank clients
  • Represents 2% of Group loan portfolio
  • >90% customer moratoria expired with ~€ 1.5bn of active loan amounts outstanding(3)
  • Bilateral forbearance mainly in the Investment Bank and Corporate Bank
  • Additional € 1.4bn committed but not yet drawn
  • Mainly guaranteed by KfW
  1. Population meeting criteria in EBA press release "Statement on the application of the prudential framework regarding default, forbearance and IFRS9 in light of COVID 19 measures" published on March 25, 2020. Includes loans meeting regulatory forbearance criteria to obligors whose credit standing would not be significantly affected by the current situation in the long- term
  2. Includes volumes related to active and moratoria which have already ended
  3. Includes extension of Italian Legislative Moratoria

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

39

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Deposit charging

Quarterly revenue impact, € m

69

57

45

32

<10 16

Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020

Charging agreements(1) , € bn

- Performing well against updated revenue target

- More than 90% of charging agreements currently in

the Corporate Bank, increasingly protecting the

franchise against potential further interest rate

headwinds

- Private Bank priority remains to advise clients on

investment product solutions. Deposit charging

~20

~30

~75

~60

~40

~85

above € 100k in place for new accounts and roll-out

ongoing for existing accounts

Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020

  1. Total € current account balances of Corporate Bank and Private Bank deposits with implemented charging agreements. Individual charging thresholds apply

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

40

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Indicative divisional currency mix - Q4 2020

Net revenues

9%

7%

11%

Other (1)

18%

19%

0%5%

20%

USD

13%

21%

GBP

0%

13%

1%

45%

86%

EUR

67%

0%

67%

61%

37%

CB

IB

PB

AM

Group

Total noninterest expenses

7%

4%

16%

14%

Other (1)

20%

4%

3%

25%

17%

USD

19%

36%

GBP

18%

1%

19%

87%

EUR

60%

42%

53%

50%

6%

CB

IB

PB

AM

Group

Note: Classification is based primarily on the currency of DB's Group office in which the Revenues and Noninterest expenses are recorded and therefore only provides an indicative approximation

  1. Primarily includes Singapore Dollar (SGD), Indian Rupee (INR), and Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

41

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Net interest income sensitivity

Hypothetical +100 bps parallel shift impact, in € bn

First year

Second year

USD EUR

0.9

0.6

0.3

Retail

Non-retail

Group

Maturity

> 3M

0.3

0.1

0.3

≤ 3M

0.4

0.2

0.6

> 3M

0.0

0.0

0.0

≤ 3M

0.0

0.0

0.0

1.4

1.0

0.5

Retail

Non-retail

Group

Maturity

EUR

> 3M

0.5

0.2

0.6

≤ 3M

0.4

0.2

0.6

USD

> 3M

0.0

0.1

0.1

≤ 3M

0.0

0.0

0.0

Note: Estimates are based on a static balance sheet, excluding trading positions and DWS, and at constant exchange rates. The parallel yield curve shift by +100 basis points assumes an immediate increase of all interest rate tenors and no additional management action. Figures do not include Mark-to-Market / Other Comprehensive Income effects on centrally managed positions not eligible for hedge accounting. Unchanged rates impact estimated as delta between annualized last quarter's NII and first and second 12 months' NII forecast under unchanged interest rates respectively

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

42

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Litigation update

In € bn, period end

Litigation provisions(1)

1.1

1.0

1.1

1.0

0.8

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Contingent liabilities(1)

2.2

2.0

2.0

2.1

2.1

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

  • Provisions decreased by € 0.1bn in the quarter
  • Provisions include approximately € 0.1bn related to settlements already achieved or agreed in principle
  • Contingent liabilities remained stable quarter on quarter. Contingent liabilities include possible obligations where an estimate can be made and outflow is more than remote but less than probable for significant matters

Note: Figures reflect current status of individual matters and provisions. Litigation provisions and contingent liabilities are subject to potential further developments

  1. Includes civil litigation and regulatory enforcement matters

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

43

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Provision for credit losses and stage 3 loans

Provision for credit losses, € m

Stage 3 at amortised cost, € bn

Private Bank

Investment Bank

Corporate Bank

Capital Release Unit

1792

29

688

723

761

366

29

109

506

363

284

14

273

251

243

145

711

7

30

52

73

344

106

225

42

139

174

173

(14)

(21)

Provision for

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

credit losses

(% of loans)(1)

2019

2020

PB (ex-POCI)

CRU (ex-POCI)

CB (ex-POCI)

Purchased or Originated Credit Impaired (POCI)

IB (ex-POCI)

Group Stage 3

2.2%

2.2%

2.8%

2.9%

2.9%

loans at

amortized

12.6

cost %(2)

12.4

12.4

9.7

10.1

2.0

2.0

1.7

0.4

0.4

0.4

2.2

2.1

1.7

2.0

2.0

0.5

0.5

0.8

2.4

2.5

2.3

0.6

2.0

1.9

4.5

4.8

5.8

5.7

6.0

Coverage

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Ratio (3,4) 2019

2020

Group

0.17%

0.46%

0.67%

0.25%

0.23%

0.41%

Group

40%

39%

33%

33%

34%

CB

0.25%

0.35%

0.46%

0.14%

0.26%

0.31%

CB

44%

47%

43%

42%

46%

IB

0.15%

1.23%

1.71%

0.28%

0.17%

0.89%

IB

20%

18%

17%

16%

14%

PB

0.16%

0.24%

0.39%

0.30%

0.29%

0.31%

PB

41%

39%

32%

35%

35%

Note: Provisions for credit losses in the Corporate & Other and Asset Management segments are not shown on this chart but are included in the DB Group totals

  1. 2020 Quarter-to-date provision for credit losses annualized as % of quarter-to-date average loans gross of allowance at amortized cost (€ 431bn as of 4Q20). 2020 Year-to-date provision for credit losses as % of year-to-date average loans gross of allowance at amortized cost (€ 438bn as full year 2020)
  2. IFRS 9 stage 3 assets at amortized cost including POCI as % of loans at amortized cost (€ 432bn as of 31 December 2020)
  3. IFRS 9 stage 3 allowance for credit losses for assets at amortized cost excluding POCI divided by stage 3 assets at amortized cost excluding POCI
  4. IFRS 9 stage 1 coverage ratio for assets at amortized cost (excluding country risk allowance) is 0.1% and IFRS 9 stage 2 coverage ratio for assets at amortized cost (excluding country risk allowance) is 1.8% as of 31 December 2020

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

44

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Loan book

In € bn, period end

Change vs. Q4 2019

Global Transaction

Banking

Strategic Corporate

Lending

Commercial Banking

Investment Bank

Wealth Management

Private & Commercial

Business International

Private Bank

Germany

Capital Release Unit

Other (1)

415

419

65

66

5

5

47

48

69

69

42

41

32

32

145 146

5

5

6

6

431

434

66

66

5

4

49

50

74

75

43

43

33

32

148 151

9

4

9

4

459

442

65

59

15

11

50

50

87

80

44

44

32

32

152 155

3

3

9

9

433

56

8

50

73

44

32

158

3

8

Reported

ex FX

432

58

(12)%

(7)%

6

n.m.

n.m.

51

2%

2%

69

(8)%

(2)%

44

2%

8%

32

0%

1%

161 6% 6%

3

8

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Note: Loan amounts are gross of allowances for loan losses

  1. Mainly includes Corporate & Other

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

45

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Loan book composition

Q4 2020, IFRS loans: € 432bn

Capital Release Unit

Other(1)

1%

IB Other(3)

2%

Leveraged Debt Capital Markets

6%

1%

Asset Backed Securities 5%

German

IB - Commercial Real Estate 4%

33%

Mortgages

CB - Commercial Real Estate(2)

1%

1%

Strategic Corporate Lending

Commercial Banking

10%

6%

3% International

13%

Mortgages

Consumer

Global Transaction Banking

2%

1%

10%

Finance

PB Other

Business Finance

Wealth Management

Private Bank

Corporate Bank

Investment Bank

Capital Release Unit

Other

Note: Loan amounts are gross of allowances for loans

  1. Mainly Corporate & Other
  2. Non-recourseCommercial Real Estate business
  3. Includes APAC Commercial Real Estate business
  • Well diversified loan portfolio
  • 55% of loan portfolio in Private Bank, mainly consisting of German retail mortgages and wealth management
  • 27% of loan portfolio in Corporate Bank, with loans in Global Transaction Banking (predominantly trade finance to corporate and institutional clients) and Commercial Banking (various loan products to SME clients in Germany)
  • 16% of loan portfolio in Investment Bank, comprising well-secured, mainly asset backed loans, commercial real estate loans and collateralized financing
  • Well-positionedto withstand downside risks due to conservative underwriting standards and risk appetite frameworks limiting concentration risk

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

46

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Loan exposure by rating buckets

Preliminary

Exposure at Default (EAD) (€ bn)(1)

Risk mitigation(2)

Adjusted exposure (LGD basis)

Probability of default (bps)

Regulatory Expected Loss (€ m)(3)

Allowance for credit losses (€ m)

156

141

115

104

69

38

36

43

21

33

41

37

32

17

11

iAAA-iAA

iA

iBBB

iBB

iB

0 - 4

4 - 11

11 - 50

50 - 227

227 -

1,022

2

13

101

328

475

1

4

51

276

483

8

2 6

iCCC

>1,022

348

360

11

5 5

Default

N/A

2,798

3,632

  1. EAD for loans gross of allowances for loan losses across IRBA/CRSA and securitization frameworks
  2. Risk mitigation reflects difference between EAD and Adjusted Exposure (Loss given default basis), namely asset collateral, hedges and other risk mitigation
  3. Excludes Purchase of Credit Impaired (POCI) assets

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

47

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Level 3 assets

As of 31 December 2020, in € bn

Assets (total: € 24bn)

Equity securities Mortgage backed securities

Other 1 10

Debt

9 AssetsDerivative

securities

5

8

Loans

Movements in balances

7

(8)

24

1

24

18

19

6

4

CRU

31 Dec 2019 Purchases/

Sales / Settle- Others(2)

31 Dec 2020

Issuances(1)

ments

  • Level 3 is an indicator of valuation uncertainty and not of asset quality
  • The slight decrease in Level 3 assets reflects:
    • Portfolios are not static with significant turnover during the year
    • Material reversal of Q1 2020 increases from COVID-19 impacts
  • Variety of mitigants to valuation uncertainty
    • Prudent Valuation capital deductions(3) specific to Level 3 balances of ~€ 0.6bn
    • Uncertain inputs often hedged
    • Exchange of collateral with derivative counterparties
  1. Issuances include cash amounts paid on the primary issuance of a loan to a borrower
  2. Includes COVID-19 impacts, other transfers into (out of) level 3 as well as mark-to-market adjustments
  3. Additional value adjustments deducted from CET 1 capital pursuant to Article 34 of Regulation (EU) No. 2019/876 (CRR)

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

48

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Leverage exposure and risk weighted assets

CRD4, fully loaded, in € bn, period end

Leverage exposure

Risk weighted assets

329

69

1,101

1,078

Trading assets

117

105

35

Derivatives(1)

142

141

27

Lending

429

428

113

Lending

commitments(2)

Reverse repo /

102

101

securities

87

83

35

borrowed

7

Cash and deposits

90

90

2

with banks (3)

135

131

42

Other

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q4 2020

329

Operational Risk RWA

69

Market Risk RWA

29

Credit valuation

8

adjustments

Credit Risk RWA

223

Q4 2020

  1. Excludes any related Market Risk RWA which have been fully allocated to non-derivatives trading assets
  2. Includes contingent liabilities
  3. Excludes € 97bn (Q3 2020) and € 85bn (Q4 2020) of certain central bank balances in line with the ECB's decision for Euro Area banks under its supervision dated 17 September 2020

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

49

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Trading book Value at Risk

DB Group, 99%, 1 day, in € m, unless stated otherwise

Historical Simulation VaR

Quarterly average

35

35

82

73

46

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Note: Deutsche Bank received regulatory approval for the Value at Risk model for Risk Management and Capital to transition to Historical Simulation, as of 1 Oct 2020. Prior to Q4 2020 capital calculations were managed using a Monte Carlo VaR model

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

50

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Assets under Management - Private Bank

In € bn

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Assets under Management

473

478

481

482

442

471

477

493

Private Bank Germany

207

211

211

213

197

209

212

222

therein: Deposits (1)

106

108

106

104

106

106

107

108

therein: Investment Products (2)

102

103

105

109

91

103

106

114

International Private Bank

265

266

271

269

245

263

265

272

by product:

Deposits (1)

63

64

63

60

58

57

57

56

Investment Products (2)

202

203

207

209

187

205

207

216

by client segmentation:

IPB Personal Banking (3)

20

20

20

20

18

19

19

19

IPB Private Banking (4) and Wealth

Management

245

246

251

250

227

244

245

252

by region: (5)

Americas

28

28

28

28

25

27

27

28

APAC

58

58

59

61

56

61

60

62

Germany

85

86

87

85

76

81

83

85

EMEA

49

49

49

48

45

48

48

49

Italy

33

33

34

34

31

33

34

35

Spain

13

13

13

13

12

13

13

13

Net flows - Assets under Management

6.5

4.4

(1.1)

(5.7)

0.7

5.9

4.6

4.6

Private Bank Germany

4.1

3.1

(1.4)

(1.5)

0.6

2.1

1.6

2.2

therein: Deposits (1),(6)

3.5

2.3

(2.2)

(1.5)

(0.8)

0.5

0.5

1.1

therein: Investment Products (2),(6)

0.6

0.7

0.8

0.0

1.3

1.6

1.0

1.1

International Private Bank

2.3

1.3

0.3

(4.2)

0.2

3.8

3.1

2.4

by product:

therein: Deposits (1),(6)

1.3

0.8

(1.1)

(2.5)

(2.3)

0.1

0.9

0.3

therein: Investment Products (2),(6)

1.1

0.5

1.4

(1.7)

2.4

3.8

2.2

2.1

by client segmentation:

IPB Personal Banking (3)

0.3

(0.0)

(0.4)

(0.4)

0.1

0.0

(0.0)

(0.0)

IPB Private Banking (4) and Wealth

Management

2.0

1.3

0.7

(3.7)

0.1

3.8

3.1

2.4

  1. Deposits are considered assets under management if they serve investment purposes. In the Private Bank Germany, IPB Personal Banking and IPB Private Banking, this includes time deposits and savings deposits. In IPB Wealth Management, it is assumed that all customer deposits are held with us primarily for investment purposes and deposits under discretionary and wealth advisory mandate type were reported as Investment products
  2. Investment Products also include Insurances
  3. Including small businesses in Italy, Spain and India
  4. Including small & mid caps in Italy, Spain and India
  5. Regional view is based on a client view
  6. Net Flows as reported also include shifts between Deposits and Investment Products

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

51

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Cautionary statements

The figures in this presentation are preliminary and unaudited. Our Annual Report 2020 and SEC Form 20-F are scheduled to be published on 12 March 2021.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they include statements about our beliefs and expectations and the assumptions underlying them. These statements are based on plans, estimates and projections as they are currently available to the management of Deutsche Bank. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could therefore cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the United States and elsewhere from which we derive a substantial portion of our revenues and in which we hold a substantial portion of our assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of our strategic initiatives, the reliability of our risk management policies, procedures and methods, and other risks referenced in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors are described in detail in our SEC Form 20-F of 20 March 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of this document are readily available upon request or can be downloaded from www.db.com/ir.

This presentation also contains non-IFRS financial measures. For a reconciliation to directly comparable figures reported under IFRS, to the extent such reconciliation is not provided in this presentation, refer to the Q4 2020 Financial Data Supplement, which is accompanying this presentation and available at www.db.com/ir.

Deutsche Bank

Q4 2020 results

52

Investor Relations

4 February 2021

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 08:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
