Recommendations for an optimal functionality of the video communication

Deutsche Bank

Annual General Meeting 2024

Internet connection

Preferably do not use WiFi but a wired end device

Upload bandwidth should be 5 Mbit/s, download bandwidth 10 Mbit/s

Preferably do not use VPN connections/proxies

Allow your browser to use so-calledthird-party iFrames and cookies

End device

Speakers und microphone - preferably built-in or USB plug-in

built-in or USB plug-in Webcam - preferably built-in or USB plug-in

built-in or USB plug-in Hardware - preferably not older than five years

Current software versions of the web browsers Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox or Safari

Browser test

You can test the functionality of the live stream on your device in advance via the following link:

https://www.vistream.online/hv-deutsche-bank/browsertest?check=player

Information on testing video communication for speech on May 15, 2024

The company will offer shareholders or their representatives the opportunity on a non-binding basis to test the functionality of the video communication for the speech on the day before the General Meeting. Shareholders or their authorized representatives who would like to conduct a test beforehand of their video communication for their speech on the day of the General Meeting must send an e-mail for this on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, by 12:00 CEST, specifying their contact information (name, e-mail address, telephone number) as well as the relevant shareholder number to the following e-mail address:

Aktionaersbeitrag.Hauptversammlung@db.com

Subsequently, each shareholder or authorized representative will be contacted using the specified contact information to arrange an appointment for such a functionality test of his or her audio and video connection.

Such a functionality test of the video communication on the day before the AGM is especially recommended when using a virtual background.

Information on registering to speak on May 16, 2024

On the day of the Annual General Meeting, shareholders or their authorized representatives can register for speeches using the access-protected Shareholder Portal (agm.db.com/aktionaersportal) by using the "Register to speak" button, which will be activated on the day of the General Meeting prospectively around 9:30 CEST.