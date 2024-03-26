Deutsche Bank
Annual General Meeting 2024
On Agenda item 8 and 9
Report of the Management Board to the General Meeting pursuant to § 71 (1) No. 8 in conjunction with § 186 (4) Stock Corporation Act - signed document only available in German -
